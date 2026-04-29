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Series: RET Vol. 3 — Revelation Exo-Truth Primary Framework: Biological Vector — Resilience-Assault Wheel. April 29, 2026 Substack: resilienciero.substack.com

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 (KJV)

The Resilience Wheel identifies seven domains of the resilient community. And in RET Volume 3 we introduced the Assault Wheel. Of the six assault vectors, none is more intimate, more irreversible, or more theologically significant than the Biological Vector. You can rebuild an economy. You can reconstruct infrastructure. You can reorganize a community after social disruption.

You cannot un-modify a genome.

What follows is a documented survey of four distinct biological vectors currently operating against the Imago Dei Body — the body God designed, owns, and indwells by His Spirit. These are not speculative threats. They are documented in peer-reviewed scientific literature, technical research, and independent analysis. Each vector represents a different mechanism of assault. Together they constitute a coordinated campaign against the biological temple of the Holy Ghost.

This is not cause for despair. It is cause for informed, spiritually grounded resilience. The Assault Wheel exists precisely because understanding the assault is the first requirement of a sovereign response.

What Is the Imago Dei Body?

Scripture is unambiguous. The human body is not a biological accident, a legal commodity, or a computational substrate. It is the intentional creation of a sovereign God, fashioned in His image (Genesis 1:26-27), purchased at Calvary (1 Corinthians 6:20), and indwelt by His Spirit (1 Corinthians 3:16). The Latin phrase Imago Dei — image of God — is not merely theological vocabulary. It is a jurisdictional statement. This body belongs to its Creator.

The counterfeit system understands this. Its assault on the Imago Dei Body is not random. It is targeted, systematic, and escalating. The four vectors documented below represent a progression from modification to reprogramming to inversion to harvesting — each one building on the previous, each one advancing a claim over biological territory that Scripture reserves exclusively for God.

Vector 1 — The Spike Protein / Amyloid Pathway

The first vector operates through the mechanism of continuous spike protein overproduction.

Research documented by independent technical analyst Anthony Patch in Entangled Magazine (Vol. 91, December 2024) identifies a pathogenic pathway with serious implications for long-term neurological health. SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been shown to continuously overproduce spike proteins that re-fold into amyloid protein fibrils. These fibrils exit the circulatory system, penetrate major organs including the lungs and heart, and critically — cross the blood-brain barrier.

The downstream consequence is a documented association with neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple forms of amyloidosis. What distinguishes this mechanism from other vaccine-related concerns is its continuous nature. The spike protein production does not stop. The amyloid fibril accumulation is ongoing.

Additionally, spike mRNA has been shown to translocate into the cell nucleus — a feature absent from other coronaviruses — enabled by a nuclear localization signal sequence identified as PRRARSV. This nuclear translocation represents a qualitatively different category of biological intervention than previous vaccine technologies.

From a Resilience-Assault framework perspective, Vector 1 operates on the Environmental-Health and Physical-Infrastructural spokes of the Resilience-Assault Wheel. The assault is not acute — it is chronic, cumulative, and operating below the threshold of immediate clinical detection.

The Imago Dei Body was designed with a blood-brain barrier for a reason. That barrier is now compromised in a significant portion of the global population.

Vector 2 — saRNA: Permanent Biological Reprogramming

If Vector 1 represents ongoing modification, Vector 2 represents permanent installation.

In November 2023, Japan approved the world’s first self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) vaccine — ARCT-154, developed for SARS-CoV-2. Unlike conventional mRNA vaccines, which deliver a finite payload that degrades over time, saRNA mimics a viral infection by self-replicating within the host cell. It produces sustained, amplified levels of target protein combined with self-adjuvanting innate immune responses.

The critical distinction documented by Patch (Entangled Magazine, Vol. 91) is this: conventional mRNA is delivery. saRNA is permanent installation of a self-replicating genetic system.

This distinction has profound theological and biological implications. Conventional vaccination, whatever its risks, is at least theoretically temporary. The modification degrades. saRNA does not degrade. It replicates. The Imago Dei Body that receives a saRNA intervention has been permanently reprogrammed at the genetic level — a modification that cannot be reversed by any currently available medical intervention.

Within the Resilience-Assault framework, Vector 2 maps onto what the broader RET series identifies as irreversible enrollment. Just as the cestui que vie trust structure claims the legal person at birth registration in a way that requires deliberate action to exit, saRNA claims the biological person at the genetic level in a way that currently has no exit mechanism.

The body God designed is being permanently overwritten.

Vector 3 — Mirror Biology: Inverting the Divine Signature

Vector 3 operates at a deeper level than modification or reprogramming. It operates at the level of biological architecture itself.

God did not create life arbitrarily. The biochemistry of all living organisms on Earth shares a common chirality — a molecular “handedness.” All proteins in living systems are built from L-amino acids (left-handed). All sugars in DNA and RNA are D-sugars (right-handed). This is not evolutionary coincidence. It is a signature — a consistent, universal architectural choice embedded into the fabric of biological creation.

Mirror biology inverts that signature.

Research documented by Patch (Entangled Magazine, Vol. 92, January 2025) — drawing on a December 2024 Science Policy Forum technical report — describes the development of mirror bacteria: organisms in which all chiral molecules are replaced by their mirror images. The biological implications are severe. The human immune system recognizes pathogens through chiral molecular interactions. Mirror bacteria, with their inverted chirality, are effectively invisible to immune detection. They cannot be killed by natural biological defenses. If sufficiently robust mirror bacteria were released into the environment, they could spread unchecked through every ecosystem on Earth.

Researchers at Westlake University in Hangzhou, China — operating through the Zuhu Lab — are already advancing mirror-image molecular biology systems including mirror-image PCR, gene transcription, and DNA sequencing. The Science Policy Forum report accompanying this research calls for a complete halt on mirror biology research, citing existential biosafety and biosecurity risks. That call has not been heeded.

The theological dimension here is precise. God created life in L-chirality. That chirality is His molecular watermark on creation — the biological equivalent of “made by God.” Mirror biology is the counterfeit signature. It is the beast system’s attempt to create life in its own image rather than God’s.

Within the Resilience-Assault framework, Vector 3 represents the most comprehensive biological threat yet documented — not merely to individuals, but to the entire created order. It operates on every spoke of the Resilience-Assault Wheel simultaneously.

Vector 4 — The Body as Power Node

The fourth vector requires careful framing. The underlying science is documented and peer-reviewed. The integrative analysis connecting that science to the broader assault framework is the work of independent researcher Anthony Patch and is presented here as his analytical synthesis rather than established scientific consensus.

With that epistemic flag clearly placed — the implications are significant.

Research documented in Entangled Magazine (Vol. 97, October 2025) examines Humidity Gradient-based Power Generators (HGPGs) — devices that convert atmospheric moisture into electrical power using graphene oxide as the primary nanomaterial. Graphene oxide has been identified as a component in multiple SARS-CoV-2 vaccine formulations, alongside ferritin oxide and hydrogels.

Patch’s analytical framework connects these findings: if graphene oxide has been introduced into the human body through vaccination, and if graphene oxide functions as a moisture-energy harvesting nanomaterial, then the vaccinated body carries the biological infrastructure for nano-device power generation and data transmission at the cellular level.

Taken alongside the documented development of AI data centers consuming gigawatts of power (Project Stargate, Colossus 2), Patch proposes that a system of binary information exchange is being architected between AI data centers and nano-devices operating within human bodies — powered by atmospheric humidity and by the body’s own cellular energy.

Whether one accepts the full scope of Patch’s synthesis or not, the convergence of documented technologies warrants serious attention: graphene oxide energy harvesting is real, nano-device power generation from atmospheric moisture is real, and the introduction of novel nanomaterials into human biology through injection is documented.

The theological resonance is direct. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 declares the body the temple of the Holy Ghost. The counterfeit system’s ultimate jurisdictional ambition — if Patch’s framework holds — is to convert that temple into a networked power cell and data relay for its own computational infrastructure.

The body God bought with a price becomes, in this framework, a distributed component of the beast system’s grid.

The Resilience Response

Identifying the assault is not the endpoint. It is the beginning of a sovereign response.

The Resilience-Assault Wheel does not exist merely to document what is being done to the Imago Dei Body. It exists to equip the resilient community with the situational awareness necessary for informed, faith-grounded decision-making. Each of the four vectors documented above has a corresponding resilience response — biological sovereignty practices, informed medical decision-making, community health infrastructure, and spiritual grounding in the identity claims of Scripture.

The counterfeit system says the body is a commodity — enrolled at birth, modified by injection, harvested for data. Scripture says the body is a temple — created in God’s image, purchased at Calvary, indwelt by His Spirit.

Those are competing ownership claims over the same biological reality.

The resilient community knows which claim is true. And it builds accordingly.

“And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” — Colossians 2:15 (KJV)

Sources

Anthony Patch, Entangled Magazine, Vol. 91 (December 2024), anthonypatch.com. Anthony Patch, Entangled Magazine, Vol. 92 (January 2025), anthonypatch.com. Anthony Patch, Entangled Magazine, Vol. 97 (October 2025), anthonypatch.com.

TIER B source: independent researcher, 20+ years technical study, consistent Christian worldview frame. Cited for technical documentation only; theological interpretation is the author’s own.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG

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