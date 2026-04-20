Resilienciero

Resilienciero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremiah29:13's avatar
Jeremiah29:13
Apr 20Edited

Very interesting. What initially comes to my visual mind is the relationship of the 12 tribes in coorelation with the star of David. Although it's mostly attributed with the Kaballah, I now wonder after reading this, if the 12 apostles replacement could be inserted or overlayed.

My only question is if this should be viewed as a a replacement or if it should be viewed as a collective fulfillment?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Resilienciero and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resilienciero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture