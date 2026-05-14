Image Credits: Midjourney.com

R3 Vol 3 Preview Series — The Seven Bowls

By Resilienciero | R3 Publishing, LLC | May 2026

In the first post of this cluster I walked the ideological genealogy that runs from Edward Bulwer-Lytton’s 1871 novel Vril, the Power of the Coming Race through Theosophy, the eugenic movement, the Golden Dawn, the Nazi Vril Society, Operation Paperclip, and into the founding research culture of NASA, JPL, and DARPA. That genealogy is not background ideology. It is the active project being operationalized in the present moment, terminating in the post-human Singularity that Ray Kurzweil and the Humanity+ movement publicly advertise as their goal.

This second post documents what happens to the scientists who develop technologies outside the sanctioned framework — particularly when those technologies threaten the energy monopoly that has been protected for 150 years and counting. And it documents what is happening right now, in 2022 through 2026, in the specific window leading up to April 13, 2029.

I want to be careful with the argument. The watchman documents the pattern. The watchman does not assert the mechanism behind each individual case. Some of these deaths have natural explanations on the public record. Some have identified perpetrators. Some are unresolved. The pattern is the convergence of the cases, the timing of the cluster, the institutional connections, and the federal acknowledgment — currently in progress — that the convergence itself requires investigation.

What the watchman insists on is this: when those best positioned to verify an independent claim disappear at unusual rates in the window before that claim becomes empirically testable, the disappearance is itself part of the evidentiary record. Not the whole record. Not proof of conspiracy. Part of the record. The federal probe currently underway is implicit acknowledgment that the convergence is real enough to require attention.

Here is what has been suppressed across 150 years, and here is what is happening now.

I. NIKOLA TESLA AND THE DYNAMIC THEORY OF GRAVITY

Nikola Tesla (1856–1943) produced more foundational electromagnetic engineering than any single figure in the modern era. The alternating-current power distribution system, the polyphase induction motor, the radio (he won that patent against Marconi after his death), wireless power transmission — all are his. By any honest reckoning, the electrified civilization we inhabit is Tesla’s civilization. Edison gets credit because Edison won the public-relations war. The engineering record belongs to Tesla.

What is less widely known is that toward the end of his life, Tesla was working on a dynamic theory of gravity — a framework that treated gravitational and electromagnetic phenomena as expressions of an underlying aether medium, accessible to engineering manipulation. The papers describing this work were never published. Tesla died in a New York hotel room on January 7, 1943. Within hours of his death, the FBI moved on his papers — seizing them from the hotel safe and from his research storage. Formal custody was transferred to the Office of Alien Property shortly thereafter, and the seizure was eventually justified on grounds of wartime security. Most of the documents have never been released. Some were declassified decades later in heavily redacted form.

The official position of mainstream physics, from Einstein forward, has been that the aether does not exist — that Michelson and Morley’s 1887 experiment definitively disproved it. The official position of Tesla, throughout his career, was that the aether is real and is the medium of electromagnetic and gravitational interaction. The official position prevailed because the official position was institutionally protected, not because the physical question was settled. Two generations of plasma physicists, electromagnetic-aether theorists, and independent researchers have continued to argue Tesla’s position. Their work has been consistently excluded from peer-reviewed journals and from the major research funding streams.

This is the origin point of the suppression thread. From 1943 forward, the boundary of officially permitted physics was drawn deliberately to exclude Tesla’s framework. The energy monopoly we inherit — energy as quantized commodity, sold by the unit, requiring vast extractive infrastructure — depends on that exclusion. If Tesla was right, energy is an abundant aetheric medium accessible by proper engineering. If Einstein was right, energy is a scarce commodity that must be sold.

The commercial incentive to maintain Einstein’s framework is approximately the entire global energy market. Approximately ten trillion dollars annually. This is the size of the interest that has been protected.

II. THE SUPPRESSED INHERITORS

After Tesla, the suppression became a pattern.

Walter Russell (1871–1963), an American cosmologist and artist, published a unified field theory in The Universal One (1926) and The Secret of Light (1947). His framework was an explicit development of Tesla’s aether physics. He died in obscurity. His work survives only in small esoteric circles.

Viktor Schauberger (1885–1958), an Austrian forester and inventor, developed what he called implosion technology — a vortex-based water and energy framework that produced anomalous lift and thrust effects in his prototype machines. The Nazi government seized his research in the late 1930s. After the war, Schauberger was brought briefly to the United States, where he reportedly signed away rights to his work under coercive conditions and was forbidden to publish further. He died in 1958, five days after returning to Austria. His framework remains scientifically marginalized, though his vortex hydrodynamics has begun resurfacing in the EZ-water research of Dr. Gerald Pollack and in plasma physics circles. (I cite Schauberger here strictly on the physical science layer; his broader theological-philosophical commitments are separate from the R3 framework and not endorsed.)

Royal Rife (1888–1971), an American optical engineer, developed a high-resolution microscope and a frequency therapy framework targeting cancer cells. His equipment was destroyed and his laboratory was raided in the 1940s under orders that originated, the public record indicates, from the American Medical Association. He died destitute. The frequency therapy framework has been revived intermittently and continues to attract independent researchers, none of whom operate within the mainstream medical infrastructure.

John Bedini (1949–2016), a free-energy researcher, developed and demonstrated multiple devices producing apparent over-unity output. His patents were filed, his demonstrations were public, his collaborators included credentialed engineers. The framework remains scientifically marginalized.

Eugene Mallove (1947–2004), Harvard- and MIT-trained engineer, editor of Infinite Energy magazine, and the most prominent advocate of cold-fusion research after the 1989 Pons-Fleischmann announcement. He was murdered in his driveway in Norwich, Connecticut, on May 14, 2004. The case was unsolved for years; eventually two suspects were charged, but the case as solved on the public record has been disputed by Mallove’s professional circle.

Stan Meyer (1940–1998), inventor of the water-fuel cell — a device demonstrating that water could be electrolytically separated into hydrogen and oxygen with vastly less input energy than standard thermodynamics admits. He died suddenly at a restaurant in Grove City, Ohio, on March 20, 1998, reportedly after exclaiming “they poisoned me” upon stepping outside. The death was officially attributed to a cerebral aneurysm.

This is not an exhaustive list. It is a representative one. The pattern across 150 years is consistent. Independent researchers operating outside the sanctioned energy framework do not flourish in their careers. They die early, lose their equipment, lose their reputation, or simply disappear from the record. The pattern is so consistent that it has its own dark-humor name in alternative physics circles: the curse of free energy.

The watchman documents the pattern. The watchman does not assert the mechanism behind each case. But 150 years of consistent outcome is not coincidence.

III. THE 2022–2026 CLUSTER

Beginning in 2022 and accelerating through 2026, a wave of deaths and disappearances has touched American scientists and researchers connected to advanced aerospace, plasma physics, materials engineering, classified Air Force programs, and UFO-disclosure-adjacent research. As of this writing, the FBI has confirmed it is spearheading the investigation into the convergence of these cases. The House Oversight Committee announced its own investigation. The White House has been briefed. President Trump has publicly called for answers within days.

The cases I document below are those that have been named in the public federal investigation as of early 2026. There may be more.

Amy Eskridge — plasma physicist, co-founder of the Institute for Exotic Science in Huntsville, Alabama. Died June 11, 2022, at age 34. Death officially ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound. One month before her death she texted her business partner: “If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.” She had been pursuing anti-gravity propulsion research and had told colleagues she feared being targeted by directed-energy weapons. Her father, a retired NASA scientist, accepts the official suicide ruling. The FBI is now investigating her death as part of the broader cluster.

Michael David Hicks — researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, specialist in comets and asteroids — including work on the DART mission that tested whether an asteroid trajectory could be deflected. Died July 30, 2023, at age 59. Cause of death not publicly disclosed. His daughter has stated he was struggling with known medical issues.

Frank Maiwald — NASA JPL space researcher. Died in Los Angeles in 2024 at age 61. Cause of death not publicly known.

Matthew Sullivan — former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, 39 years old. Died of accidental drug overdose in 2024, weeks before he was scheduled to testify before lawmakers in a federal whistleblower case concerning UFO/UAP disclosure.

Monica Jacinto Reza — metallurgist and materials engineer, Director of Materials Processing at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Co-inventor of Mondaloy, a nickel-based superalloy used in rocket engines. Her work brought her into the orbit of programs funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory in the early 2000s — the same programs commanded at that time by William Neil McCasland. Disappeared June 22, 2025, while hiking near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest. Despite extensive search efforts involving law enforcement, search-and-rescue teams, dogs, aircraft, and drones, no trace of her has been found beyond a single beanie recovered near the trail.

Jason Thomas — Novartis pharmaceutical researcher. Disappeared December 12, 2025. His body was recovered from a Massachusetts lake on March 17, 2026.

Nuno F. G. Loureiro — Portuguese plasma physicist, Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award in January 2025 from the U.S. government. Shot to death at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on December 15, 2025, at age 47. Authorities identified the perpetrator as Cláudio Manuel Neves Valente, a Portuguese national who attended the same physics program at Lisbon’s Instituto Superior Técnico as Loureiro from 1995 to 2000. Valente had also shot up Brown University two days earlier, killing two students. He was found dead by suicide in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire, on December 18. The Loureiro case has an identified earthly mechanism on the public record. The FBI nevertheless is investigating it as part of the broader scientist-cluster probe — a deliberate decision that itself indicates federal investigators see something the public record alone does not fully account for.

Carl Grillmair — Caltech astrophysicist who collaborated with NASA and was renowned for his work searching for water on planets outside our solar system. Shot to death on his front porch in Los Angeles, February 16, 2026, at age 67. A man was arrested in his death; authorities have stated the men did not appear to know each other, and no clear motive has emerged.

William Neil McCasland — retired Air Force Major General, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — long rumored to house the recovered material from the 1947 Roswell incident. Known in UFO-disclosure circles as the UFO General due to his vast institutional knowledge of classified aerospace research. Disappeared February 27, 2026, from his Albuquerque, New Mexico home. Reportedly left on a running trail without his watch, phone, wallet, prescription glasses, or other personal items. House Oversight Committee chair Eric Burlison has stated that his staff was attempting to contact McCasland about a separate congressional UFO investigation when McCasland disappeared.

Melissa Casias and Anthony Chavez — Los Alamos National Laboratory–linked employees, both disappeared in the same window.

The pattern across this cluster is remarkable. Multiple agencies are touched: NASA JPL, MIT, Caltech, Los Alamos, the Air Force Research Laboratory, NIH-adjacent pharmaceutical research. Multiple research domains are touched: plasma physics, materials engineering, astrophysics, aerospace propulsion, pharmaceuticals. Some cases have identified perpetrators. Some do not. Some are deaths. Some are disappearances. The federal investigation is treating them as a possible convergence requiring coordinated examination.

What is not in question is that the cluster is real. The cluster is documented. The cluster has prompted federal action.

IV. PATTERN SIGNIFICANCE: WHY THIS WINDOW

I have walked the 150-year suppression thread and the 2022–2026 cluster because the watchman has to ask the question that the official narrative does not invite: why now?

The window leading up to April 13, 2029, has a specific physical significance. The Apophis flyby — the subject of the next post in this cluster — is the closest approach of an asteroid this large that humans have ever known about in advance. NASA’s official statement is that there is zero impact probability for at least the next 100 years. The orbital mechanics, however, are widely acknowledged to carry meaningful uncertainty into the post-2029 period because the 2029 flyby is a gravitational slingshot that will substantially alter the asteroid’s trajectory in ways current models cannot fully constrain.

The scientists best positioned to independently evaluate the orbital mechanics, the plasma physics of the encounter, the electromagnetic environment of the flyby, and any anomalous behavior in the asteroid’s approach are precisely the scientists in the cluster I have just documented. NASA JPL specialists in comets and asteroids. MIT plasma physicists. Caltech astrophysicists with deep training in orbital mechanics. NASA materials engineers with knowledge of Air Force–funded propulsion research. The retired Air Force general who commanded the laboratory that has historically been the institutional home of classified aerospace anomaly research.

This is not the watchman asserting that any individual death is connected to Apophis. This is the watchman asking why this particular pool of expertise — precisely the pool that would be drawn upon to independently verify or challenge the official Apophis assessment — has thinned at this particular rate in this particular window.

The federal investigation is the institutional acknowledgment that the question is real. The watchman is permitted — required, actually — to ask the question alongside.

CLOSING: WHAT THIS SETS UP

Thomas Horn published The Wormwood Prophecy: NASA, Donald Trump, and a Cosmic Cover-Up of End-Time Proportions in 2019. In that book, he stated that two NASA astronomers had told him personally that the asteroid Apophis is not a guaranteed miss — that their study of the object indicated something so massive, with such gravitational and trajectory complexity, that it could neither be reliably predicted to miss Earth nor be destroyed or mitigated by current technology. He went public with the claim. The institutional response was the predictable assurance that the official assessment was correct and the public was not to worry.

What is striking is the timing. Horn published in 2019. The scientist deaths and disappearances that have now triggered an FBI-spearheaded federal investigation began in 2022 and accelerated through 2026. Horn’s claim was made before the suppression pattern visibly tightened. Whatever Horn’s two anonymous astronomers actually told him in 2019, the public events of 2022–2026 are post-publication confirmation that something is being managed about the scientific independence of the Apophis assessment.

The watchman is not asserting that NASA is lying. The watchman is documenting that the people best positioned to independently verify what NASA has said are being removed from the public record at an unusual rate, in the specific window before the question becomes empirically testable.

The next post introduces the asteroid itself — its naming, its orbital parameters, its 2029 flyby trajectory, and the planetary-defense mobilization that NASA and ESA are conducting for an event NASA officially says is a guaranteed miss.

The watchman documents the convergence. The watchman does not predict.

Christ remains the hub of the Resilience Wheel regardless of what we learn. The truth about Apophis — whatever it turns out to be — does not unseat Christ from His throne. “The LORD reigneth; let the earth rejoice; let the multitude of isles be glad thereof. Clouds and darkness are round about him: righteousness and judgment are the habitation of his throne” (Psalm 97:1–2, KJV).

Whether we walk through this clearly or through clouds and darkness, the throne is fixed.

Read next in this cluster: The Apophis Thread: An Asteroid Named for the Egyptian God of Chaos (Part 3 of 4)

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.