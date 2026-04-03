How the Enemy Counterfeited God’s Celestial Gospel and What the Original Actually Says

A Theological Architecture Post — Mazzaroth Series

”There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch... For these nations, which thou shalt possess, hearkened unto observers of times, and unto diviners: but as for thee, the LORD thy God hath not suffered thee so to do.”

Deuteronomy 18:10, 14 (KJV)

”And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead? To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.”

Isaiah 8:19–20 (KJV)

”The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.”

Psalm 19:1–3 (KJV)

The Question That Opens Everything

Every week, hundreds of millions of people check their horoscope. Every year, the tarot card industry generates billions of dollars in readings, decks, and courses. The twelve signs of the zodiac appear on clothing, jewelry, phone cases, coffee mugs, and social media profiles across every culture on earth.

And virtually none of the people engaging with these signs know what they were originally designed to say.

They know what the counterfeit says. They have been told that Scorpio is intense and secretive. That Aquarius is visionary and rebellious. That Leo is proud and dramatic. They have been told that the Tower card in tarot means sudden catastrophe, that the Star card means hope, that the Lovers card means choice. They have been given an elaborate interpretive system that uses the original signs and symbols — the same twelve signs God wrote in the sky before the foundation of the world — and redirects them away from the Creator and toward the self.

This post exposes the counterfeit. And in exposing it, vindicates the original — which is more powerful, more precise, more beautiful, and more true than anything the counterfeit has ever offered.

Part One: The Original That Was Stolen

Before addressing the counterfeit, the original must be clearly stated. Because the enemy cannot create. He can only imitate, invert, and redirect. The existence of a sophisticated counterfeit is always evidence of a genuine original worth counterfeiting.

The original is the Mazzaroth — the twelve signs of the celestial wheel that God wrote in the arrangement of the stars before any human culture organized its mythology, before any Babylonian astrologer assigned a deity to a constellation, before any Egyptian priest connected a sign to a personality type.

The Mazzaroth tells one continuous story. Not twelve separate personality profiles. Not a fate-determination system. Not a mystical hierarchy of divine emanations. One story — the gospel of Jesus Christ, from the Virgin’s announcement to the Lion’s triumph — written in the sky before Moses wrote the first word of the Torah, visible to every human being who has ever lived under the night sky.

The twelve signs and what they actually declare:

Virgo — the Virgin bearing the branch and the seed of light. *The announcement: a Redeemer is coming, born of a woman, bearing the branch of righteousness.*

Libra — the scales, with the price to be paid, the cross carried, the victim slain. *The cost: justice requires satisfaction. The weight of human sin must be borne.*

Scorpio — the Scorpion striking the heel of the coming Conqueror, while the Eagle of victory soars above. *The conflict: the enemy will strike. The heel will be wounded. But the head will be crushed.

Sagittarius — the Archer, going forth conquering and to conquer. The advance: the Conqueror goes forth, His arrow flying true toward the enemy’s heart.

Capricorn — the dying Goat giving way to the living Fish. The sacrifice and resurrection: the sacrificial victim dies so that life — the redeemed multitude of the fish — can emerge.

Aquarius — the Water-Bearer pouring inexhaustible living water from an endless urn. The outpouring: the Spirit poured out on all flesh, the Living Water flowing without ceasing.

Pisces — the two Fish held by a band, swimming in opposite directions. The redeemed multitudes held together: the Church, spread to every corner of the earth, held by the One who will not let them go.

Aries — the Ram, the crowned Lamb ready for sacrifice. The Lamb of God: the sacrificial system fulfilled, the Lamb that was slain before the foundation of the world.

Taurus — the Bull of Heaven coming with irresistible force, the Pleiades on his shoulder, the red star Aldebaran burning in his eye. The returning Judge: He is coming in glory and power, unstoppable.

Gemini — the Twins, the Bridegroom and the Bride, the King and his people united in glory. The marriage: the eternal union of the Redeemer and the redeemed.

Cancer — the Crab holding its possessions securely in its claws. The secure possession: the redeemed are held. None shall pluck them out of His hand.

Leo — the Lion of the tribe of Judah, His foot on the head of the great Serpent Hydra coiled beneath Him. The final triumph: the Lion reigns. The Serpent is crushed. The story is complete.

From the Virgin’s announcement to the Lion’s triumph. The complete gospel of Jesus Christ written in the sky before the world began.

This is what was stolen. And this is what both the horoscope system and the tarot card tradition have placed a counterfeit in front of.

Part Two: The Horoscope System — The Personality Counterfeit

How It Works

Modern horoscope astrology assigns to each of the twelve zodiacal signs a set of personality characteristics, behavioral tendencies, relational compatibilities, and fate-determining influences based on the position of the sun, moon, and planets at the time of birth. A person born when the sun is in Scorpio is told they are intense, mysterious, and powerful. A person born when the sun is in Gemini is told they are communicative, adaptable, and occasionally duplicitous.

The system presents itself as a tool for self-understanding, relationship navigation, and future guidance. Millions of people organize significant life decisions around it.

Where It Came From

The horoscope system as currently practiced derives from Hellenistic astrology — developed primarily in Egypt and Greece between approximately 300 BC and 300 AD, drawing heavily on the Babylonian astronomical tradition that the Mazzaroth series has documented as the primary ancient counterfeiting operation.

The Babylonian contribution was the twelve-sign system itself — the same twelve signs God wrote in the stars, reinterpreted as a system in which each sign was associated with a specific Babylonian deity whose characteristics were assigned to the month the sign governed. The Hellenistic contribution was the development of the birth chart — the casting of a horoscope based on the exact positions of celestial bodies at the moment of birth, used to predict an individual’s character and destiny.

The Chaldean astrologers who developed this system were doing precisely what Chapter 2 of Volume 3 documented: taking the original Mazzaroth testimony — God’s twelve-chapter declaration of His redemptive plan — and overlaying it with an alternative interpretive system that redirected the observer from the gospel narrative to a system of self-knowledge and fate-determination entirely focused on the individual self.

The counterfeit’s signature move: Convert the objective declaration He is coming into a subjective self-description you are this type of person.

Virgo is no longer the announcement of the Virgin bearing the Seed of the Redeemer. In the horoscope system, Virgo is a personality type — analytical, detail-oriented, health-conscious, occasionally critical. The cosmic announcement of the Incarnation has been flattened into a personality profile. The gospel has been converted into a mirror.

This is not accidental. This is the strategy.

The enemy cannot erase the Mazzaroth. The stars are not under his authority. God sustains them. But he can place an alternative interpretation in front of the testimony that converts every glance at the sky from an encounter with the gospel into an exercise in self-absorption. Instead of looking up at Virgo and being confronted with the announcement of the coming Redeemer, the person reads their horoscope and finds a personality profile that makes the sign about them.

The cosmic testimony of God’s redemptive plan has been replaced — in the popular imagination of billions of people — with a self-help personality system. The proclamation has been privatized. The announcement has been individualized. The gospel has been stolen.

What Scripture Says About Horoscope Astrology

Scripture’s prohibition of divination and observation of times (Deuteronomy 18:10-14) is specific and unambiguous. The Hebrew term translated “observer of times” — me’onen — refers specifically to those who use astronomical observation for omen-reading and fate-determination. This is precisely what the horoscope system does.

Isaiah 47:12-15 (KJV) directly addresses the Babylonian astrological system with devastating precision:

”Stand now with thine enchantments, and with the multitude of thy sorceries, wherein thou hast laboured from thy youth... Let now the astrologers, the stargazers, the monthly prognosticators, stand up, and save thee from these things that shall come upon thee. Behold, they shall be as stubble; the fire shall burn them; they shall not deliver themselves from the power of the flame.”

The monthly prognosticators — those who predict fate and fortune from the monthly signs — are named specifically in the context of Babylon’s judgment. The horoscope system is not a neutral personality tool. It is the monthly prognostication system that Isaiah names alongside Babylon’s sorceries in his declaration of her coming destruction.

The prohibition is not arbitrary. The God who created the stars as signs ’oth — divine communications — forbids using them as fate-determinators because that use converts His communicative act into divination. The stars were created to declare His glory. Using them to read personal destiny redirects the declaration from God to the individual — the same inversion that Romans 1:25 identifies as the foundational error of all idolatry: worshipping and serving the creature more than the Creator.

The believer’s response: Not to fear the twelve signs or to avoid looking at the night sky — but to reclaim the original testimony. When you see Scorpio rising, you are seeing the sign of the conflict at Calvary — the enemy striking the heel while the Eagle of resurrection soars above. Not a personality type. The gospel.

Part Three: The Tarot — The Narrative Counterfeit

What Tarot Cards Are

The tarot deck consists of 78 cards divided into two sections: the 22 Major Arcana (the “greater secrets”) and the 56 Minor Arcana (the “lesser secrets”). The Major Arcana are the theologically significant cards — each one a symbolic image bearing a title and a number, used in readings to provide guidance, insight, and divinatory information.

The 22 Major Arcana cards are, in order: The Fool, The Magician, The High Priestess, The Empress, The Emperor, The Hierophant, The Lovers, The Chariot, Strength, The Hermit, Wheel of Fortune, Justice, The Hanged Man, Death, Temperance, The Devil, The Tower, The Star, The Moon, The Sun, Judgement, The World.

The Mazzaroth Connection — Documented and Direct

The connection between the tarot’s Major Arcana and the Mazzaroth is not speculative. It is explicitly documented in the Western occult tradition that developed and standardized the tarot system. The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn — the same organization whose Enochian and Kabbalistic systems Chapter 2 of Volume 3 identified as a primary vehicle of the modern Mazzaroth counterfeit — formalized the correspondence between the 22 Major Arcana, the 22 Hebrew letters, and the 22 paths of the Kabbalistic Tree of Life in the late nineteenth century.

The correspondences the Golden Dawn established:

- The 12 cards corresponding to the 12 zodiacal signs map directly onto the 12 Mazzaroth signs

- The 7 cards corresponding to the 7 classical planets map onto the planetary framework

- The 3 cards corresponding to the 3 elemental principles map onto the creative framework

This is the complete Mazzaroth structure — twelve signs, seven planets, and three foundational principles — embedded in a divination tool and assigned to the twenty-two Hebrew letters of the Kabbalistic system.

The tarot is not a medieval card game that accidentally acquired mystical associations. It is a deliberate encoding of the Mazzaroth’s twelve-sign architecture and the Kabbalistic twenty-two-letter system into a portable divination instrument — a handheld version of the counterfeiting operation that the Babylonian Chaldeans conducted at the scale of the entire sky.

The Specific Counterfeits — Card by Card Against the Original

The most revealing analysis is the comparison between specific Major Arcana cards and the Mazzaroth signs they correspond to:

The Star (XVII) — corresponds to Aquarius:

The Star card depicts a naked figure pouring water from two jugs — one into a pool, one onto the land. The standard interpretation: hope, inspiration, serenity, renewal.

The Mazzaroth’s Aquarius: the Water-Bearer pouring inexhaustible Living Water — the Holy Spirit poured out without ceasing, the promise of John 4:14 and John 7:38-39, the Age of the final outpouring before the Leo triumph. Not a feeling of hope. The actual Living Water of the Holy Spirit flowing from the throne of God.

The card reduces the cosmic outpouring of the Holy Spirit to a personal feeling of inspiration and hope. The original is the divine reality. The counterfeit is the emotional echo.

The World (XXI) — corresponds to the completion of the Mazzaroth cycle:

The World card depicts a dancing figure surrounded by a wreath of completion, with the four fixed signs — Lion, Bull, Man, Eagle — in the four corners. The standard interpretation: completion, integration, accomplishment, wholeness.

The Mazzaroth’s four fixed signs — Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio — are the four cardinal anchors of the celestial wheel, the same four living creatures of Ezekiel 1 and Revelation 4, the same four standards of the tribal encampment in Numbers 2. Their appearance in the four corners of the World card is the tarot’s most explicit acknowledgment that it is using the Mazzaroth’s polarity architecture.

But the World card’s completion is personal accomplishment and self-integration. The Mazzaroth’s completion — when all four fixed signs have done their work and Leo’s triumph is eternal present tense — is the return of the King of Kings, the permanent defeat of the enemy, and the eternal reign of the One to whom the wheel has always been pointing.

The counterfeit replaces the return of Christ with the achievement of personal wholeness. The cosmic and the personal. The objective and the subjective. The proclamation and the mirror.

The Tower (XVI) — corresponds to Mars/Uriel:

The Tower card depicts a tower being struck by lightning from heaven, its crown blown off, figures falling from its heights. The standard interpretation: sudden upheaval, revelation, chaos, the destruction of false structures.

In the series’ planetary framework, Mars/Uriel governs the Bowl judgment associated with cosmic disruption and the war in heaven. The Tower’s lightning strike from heaven is the Mazzaroth’s judgment language — the same judgment language of the Bowl sequence — but detached from its theological content (the sovereign judgment of the God of Scripture on a world that has rejected His Messiah) and converted into a personal experience of disruption and revelation.

The cosmic judgment of Revelation becomes a personal experience of upheaval. The objective becomes subjective. The theological becomes psychological.

The Hanged Man (XII) — corresponds to the sacrificial motif of Pisces:

The Hanged Man card depicts a figure suspended upside-down from a tree by one foot, often with an expression of serenity or enlightenment. The standard interpretation: suspension, sacrifice, surrender, seeing from a different perspective, spiritual initiation.

The Mazzaroth’s sacrificial sign — Capricorn’s dying goat-fish, the Lamb of Aries, the held multitude of Pisces — points unambiguously to Calvary. The sacrifice of the innocent One bearing the weight of the guilty is the center of the entire Mazzaroth narrative.

The Hanged Man converts the specific historical sacrifice of Jesus Christ at Calvary — the atonement, the bearing of the world’s sin, the payment of the scales of Libra — into a general spiritual principle of surrender and perspective-shifting available through any contemplative practice. The particular becomes universal. The historical becomes archetypal. The atonement becomes a technique.

The Devil (XV) — the most explicit inversion:

The Devil card depicts a horned figure on a throne, with two human figures chained at his feet — but the chains are loose enough that the figures could remove them if they chose. The standard interpretation: bondage, materialism, shadow self, addiction — but ultimately self-imposed limitation that can be released.

The Mazzaroth’s treatment of the enemy is Leo’s triumph: the Lion of the tribe of Judah, His foot on the head of the great Serpent Hydra. The enemy is defeated. The serpent is crushed. The victory is objective, historical, and permanent.

The tarot’s Devil card converts the defeated enemy into a personal shadow archetype — the “devil” is not a real spiritual being who was defeated at Calvary but a psychological projection of the self’s own repressed material. The chains are not real bondage from which Christ liberates but self-imposed limitations that the individual can release through self-awareness.

The specific defeated enemy of Revelation 20 has been converted into a Jungian psychological metaphor. The objective has become subjective. The cosmic has become personal. The victor’s triumph has been replaced with the self-help manual.

The Divination Function

Beyond the specific card correspondences, the *function* of tarot as a divination instrument is the same violation of the original that the horoscope system commits: it uses the symbols God created to declare His redemptive plan as instruments for determining personal fate and guidance.

Deuteronomy 18:10-11 (KJV) lists among the abominations of the Canaanite nations: ”there shall not be found among you... a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer.”

The consultation function — seeking guidance, revelation, and knowledge about personal circumstances from a system other than God’s revealed Word — is precisely what tarot reading performs. The cards, in the practitioner’s framework, mediate between the inquirer and a source of knowledge or guidance beyond ordinary human awareness. Whether that source is the collective unconscious (the Jungian secular framing), the universe (the New Age framing), or spirit entities (the traditional occult framing), the function is the same: seeking knowledge from a source other than the God who said ”to the law and to the testimony.”

”Should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead? To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.” (Isaiah 8:19-20, KJV)

Part Four: The Psychology of the Counterfeit — Why It Works

The horoscope system and the tarot share a psychological mechanism that makes them extraordinarily effective as counterfeits: they provide a framework of meaning that addresses the genuine human need to understand oneself, navigate uncertainty, and find purpose in the events of life.

These are real needs. They are not invented by the counterfeit. They are written into the Imago Dei Body — the longing to know and be known, to understand the pattern beneath events, to locate oneself in a larger story.

The original Mazzaroth meets these needs completely, truthfully, and redemptively:

- The need to understand oneself → answered by the Imago Dei framework: you are made in the image of God, fallen, redeemed at Calvary, sealed by the Holy Spirit, destined for resurrection

- The need to navigate uncertainty → answered by the sovereign God who governs all things: ”And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God.” (Romans 8:28, KJV)

- The need to locate oneself in a larger story → answered by the Mazzaroth’s complete gospel narrative: the story from Virgo to Leo is your story — you are the seed announced, the purchased possession, the held multitude, the bride of the Bridegroom

The counterfeit offers pale, self-referential substitutes for each of these:

- Self-understanding → a personality profile based on solar position

- Navigating uncertainty → a card reading that reflects rather than reveals

- Location in a larger story → a wheel of fate that cycles without redemption

The counterfeit is always the shadow of the original. It has the shape of the real need without the substance. It offers the mirror when the person is hungering for the Window — the encounter with the living God who knows them by name and has written their story in the stars since before the world began.

Part Five: The Believer’s Reclamation

The biblical response to the horoscope system and the tarot is not fearful avoidance of the night sky or anxiety at the sight of a zodiac symbol. It is reclamation — the confident, joyful repossession of what God created and what the enemy has only ever borrowed.

The believer who knows the Mazzaroth:

Looks at Scorpio rising and sees not a personality type but the sign of Calvary’s victory — the enemy’s sting defeated, the Eagle of resurrection soaring above the Scorpion’s upraised claw. Not about me. About Him.

Hears someone describe their “Aquarius nature” and recognizes the sign of the Living Water — the inexhaustible outpouring of the Holy Spirit, the Age of the final proclamation before the Lion returns. Not a personality. A proclamation.

Sees the Tarot’s Star card and knows what Aquarius actually says: the Holy Spirit poured out on all flesh, the Living Water flowing from the throne of God into the Imago Dei Body, building EZ water batteries from within, organizing the body’s crystalline water matrix into hexagonal coherence, sustaining life with the direct life of the One who promised a well of water springing up into everlasting life. Not a feeling. A physical and spiritual reality.

The reclamation is not aggressive. It is simply the confident knowledge of the original that makes the counterfeit immediately visible as the lesser thing it has always been.

The twelve signs in the sky do not belong to the astrologers. They do not belong to the tarot tradition. They do not belong to Babylon or to any of Babylon’s daughters. They belong to the God who placed them there before the world was made, who sustains them in their appointed seasons, who maintains the precessional clock that Dodwell proved was started at the Flood, and who will call the Mazzaroth home to its eternal fulfillment when the Leo triumph makes the announcement unnecessary because the One it was announcing has arrived.

”The heavens declare the glory of God.” Present tense. Active voice. Continuous.

They are still declaring it. Every night. In every language. To every human being who has ever looked up.

The horoscope cannot silence them. The tarot cannot replace them. The Babylonian overlay cannot erase them.

They are still saying what they were always saying:

He is coming.

And for the believer who knows the Mazzaroth:

He is coming — and when He arrives, the Leo triumph that has been declared in the sky since before the first human being drew a first breath will be the eternal present-tense reality of a creation where death is ended, the enemy is permanently defeated, and the God who wrote the gospel in the stars before the world began reigns forever with His redeemed.

”Behold, I make all things new.” (Revelation 21:5, KJV)

Summary: The Stolen Signs Returned

| The Original (Mazzaroth) | The Horoscope Counterfeit | The Tarot Counterfeit |

|---|---|---|

| Virgo — announcement of the Incarnation | Virgo — analytical personality type | The Hermit — withdrawal and introspection |

| Libra — the scales of justice satisfied at Calvary | Libra — balance-seeking personality type | Justice — karmic balance and fairness |

| Scorpio — the heel struck, the head crushed | Scorpio — intense, secretive personality | Death — transformation and change |

| Aquarius — the Living Water of the Holy Spirit | Aquarius — visionary, rebellious personality | The Star — personal hope and serenity |

| Leo — the Lion’s eternal triumph over the Serpent | Leo — proud, dramatic personality type | Strength — personal willpower and courage |

The original speaks of the Creator and His redemptive act. The counterfeit speaks of the creature and its psychological profile. The original is objective, cosmic, and historical. The counterfeit is subjective, personal, and psychological. The original points to Christ. The counterfeit points to self.

”To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.”

Isaiah 8:20 (KJV)

The horoscope and the tarot do not speak according to this word. They speak of self, of fate, of psychological archetypes, of personal empowerment. They do not speak of the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world, the Living Water poured without ceasing from the throne, or the Lion of the tribe of Judah whose foot is on the head of the Serpent forever.

There is no light in them — because they have covered the Light with a mirror.

But the Light is still there. The signs are still declaring it. The wheel is still turning.

And the testimony has never changed.

---

This post serves as a companion to the Kabbalah and Talmud post and forms part of the theological architecture of the Mazzaroth series and Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 3.

---

© 2026 Dr. Stephen J. Latham | R3 Publishing LLC | All Rights Resered

*resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com | Resilienciero