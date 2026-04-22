Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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MACFARM DEXTERS's avatar
MACFARM DEXTERS
6d

I need help in understanding. You wrote: “600-Year Thread — From Daniel to the Manger”. Were you referring to the 70 Sevens? The Sevens were Sabbath years of rest. 70 times 7 equals 490 years. What consisted the other 110 years to make a 600 year thread from Daniel to the manger where Jesus was born?

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Kristi O'Sullivan's avatar
Kristi O'Sullivan
6d

Your work takes the ‘fairy tale’ dimension out of the stories were are told as children. They deceive us with ‘follow the science’ when it came to the Covid psyop, so not surprising they hide the science when it comes to the prophetic knowledge of the birth and finding the birthplace of our Lord. It reads that the ‘wise men’ were more than ‘kings’ - they were scientists.

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