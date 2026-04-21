Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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MACFARM DEXTERS
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I found this comment in your writing interesting: “The Rh negative/Nephilim claim was examined and declined.” The reason being that years ago when I heard this claim at Gary Wayne’s I commented that it seems to me that the RH negative folks are probably the original creations of GOD that have not been altered. RH negative folks do not have added to their structure the positive RH particle. They remain as GOD created them unpolluted by fallen angels.

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