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Series: RET Vol. 3 — Revelation Exo-Truth Primary Framework: Pastoral / Biblical typology — Numbers 21 / John 3:14. April 29, 2026 Substack: resilienciero.substack.com.

“And the LORD said unto Moses, Make thee a fiery serpent, and set it upon a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looketh upon it, shall live.” — Numbers 21:8 (KJV)

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” — John 3:14-15 (KJV)

If you received one or more COVID-19 injections — whether voluntarily, under mandate, out of care for people you love, or simply because the institutional pressure was overwhelming — this post is written for you.

Not to frighten you. Not to condemn you. Not to tell you that you are beyond God’s reach because of what was put into your body.

It is written to point you to the only answer that has ever mattered.

The Wilderness We Are In

The previous posts in this series have documented real concerns about novel biological technologies — mRNA platforms, self-amplifying RNA, mirror biology research, and a range of documented adverse effects associated with COVID-19 injections. These concerns are legitimate and worth understanding.

But information without a pastoral anchor can become its own kind of poison. Fear, unchecked, kills as surely as the threat it fears. And the people most likely to be reading these posts — people who received injections and are now encountering this material — deserve something more than a technical survey of what might be wrong with their biology.

They deserve the truth about where to look.

The Snakes Were Real

The account in Numbers 21 is not a comfortable story. Israel, exhausted and complaining in the wilderness, spoke against God and against Moses. The LORD sent fiery serpents among the people. People were bitten. People died. The threat was not metaphorical. The bites were not psychosomatic. The death toll was real.

This is important to hold clearly: the Biblical framework for this post does not minimize biological threat. The snakes were real. The venom was real. The deaths were real. God did not tell His people to pretend the danger wasn’t there.

We are in a comparable wilderness moment. Questions about the long-term biological effects of novel injection technologies are legitimate. Pfizer’s own post-market surveillance document — released only under court order — identified more than a thousand adverse effects of concern in the months following the vaccine’s emergency authorization. The development of self-amplifying mRNA technology, now approved in Japan, introduces a qualitatively different level of biological intervention than previous vaccine platforms. Scientists studying mirror biology have called for a complete research halt, citing existential biosafety risks.

These are real concerns. The snakes are real.

The Instrument God Appointed

But here is what the text does next — and this is everything.

Moses does not tell the people to find better medical treatment. He does not convene a commission to study the venom. He does not tell them to deny they were bitten or minimize the severity of the threat. He intercedes before God. And God gives him an instrument: a bronze serpent lifted up on a pole.

The solution is not information. It is not preparation. It is not any human remedy.

It is a God-appointed act of faith — looking to the instrument God provided.

And those who looked lived.

The critical detail is what separated the living from the dying. It was not biological. It was not based on how many times they were bitten, or how virulent the venom, or how compromised their immune system. The dividing line was volitional — did they look, or did they not?

Fear prevented some from looking. Pride prevented others. Despair told some it was too late to look. And those who did not look died — not because the snake’s venom was beyond God’s power to address, but because they refused the provision God had appointed.

What Jesus Said About This

The extraordinary thing about this passage is that Jesus himself provides its interpretation. In John 3:14-15, in conversation with Nicodemus, Jesus draws the line directly:

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

Jesus is the bronze serpent’s fulfillment. The typology is not imposed by a commentator — it is declared by the Subject of the typology Himself. The cross is the pole. Christ lifted up is the provision God appointed for every form of biological, spiritual, legal, and existential death that the enemy has introduced into human experience.

This includes whatever was introduced into your body through injection.

A Word Directly to You

If you are carrying anxiety about what you received — whether one injection or five — I want to speak to you directly and carefully.

Your identity in Christ is not biological. The soul God placed in you, the Spirit He sent to indwell you, the name He wrote in the Lamb’s Book of Life — none of these are located in your spike protein levels, your mRNA expression, or any other biological marker. The counterfeit system may be advancing jurisdictional claims over the biological body. It has no claim whatsoever over the born-again spirit.

Millions of people received these injections and are alive and functional today. The picture is not uniformly catastrophic, and anyone telling you it is does not deserve your trust. What is true is that novel biological technologies carry legitimate questions that deserve honest, ongoing scrutiny. What is also true is that God is not surprised by any of this.

He was not caught off guard by mRNA technology, by emergency authorizations, by institutional pressure, or by what was put into your body under circumstances that were, for many people, genuinely coercive.

He was not surprised. And He is not finished.

One Caution from the Text

There is a postscript to the bronze serpent story that deserves mention. Centuries after Moses, King Hezekiah was praised for destroying the bronze serpent — by then called Nehushtan — because Israel had begun burning incense to it (2 Kings 18:4). The instrument of healing had become an object of worship.

The lesson is direct: no instrument of healing — not information, not preparedness, not any framework including this one — deserves the gaze that belongs to Christ alone. The Resilience-Assault Wheel, the Five Jurisdictions framework, the biological sovereignty material in this series — these are tools for understanding, not objects of ultimate trust.

Look to Christ. Not to the framework. Not to the research. To Christ.

The Resilience Response

Informed, faith-grounded biological sovereignty going forward is a legitimate and wise response to the documented concerns in this series. Knowing what has been approved, what is being developed, and what questions remain open is not paranoia — it is stewardship of the Imago Dei Body.

But stewardship flows from identity, not anxiety. The person who knows their body belongs to God — purchased at Calvary, indwelt by His Spirit, destined for resurrection — approaches biological sovereignty from a foundation of security rather than fear.

The snakes are real. The bites have consequences. And the provision God appointed is sufficient for every one of them.

Look up.

“And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.” — John 12:32 (KJV)

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG