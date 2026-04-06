Resilienciero

Resilienciero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scarf's avatar
Scarf
Apr 14

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1890591112339398656?referrer=flyingaxblade so just before your email I got one from a people that had this [GIF] what you can't see because I placed your zodiac image which I tried to turn into an egg over a waterspout, that is very difficult to see on less than a monitor. & I changed a word from it's natural to an "eth" to give it more gravitas. °Cherishº blowing kisses through soap saturated hoops.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Resilienciero and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resilienciero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture