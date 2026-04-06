A Special Edition Spanning All Three Series

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD April 2026

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

The Trilogy Nobody Connects to the Bible

Between 1938 and 1945, C.S. Lewis — the author of Mere Christianity, The Screwtape Letters, and The Chronicles of Narnia — published three novels that almost nobody reads as theology. They are shelved as science fiction. They are reviewed as fantasy. They are studied as literature.

They are, in fact, the most comprehensive fictional dramatization of planetary angelic jurisdiction ever written — and they map onto the framework this series has been building with a convergence so precise that it demands attention.

The Space Trilogy — Out of the Silent Planet (1938), Perelandra (1943), and That Hideous Strength (1945) — presents a cosmos in which:

Each planet is governed by a ruling angel called an Oyarsa (plural: Oyéresu)

These planetary rulers have characteristics matching the classical gods of their respective planets

Earth is “the Silent Planet” — cut off from the rest of the solar system because its Oyarsa rebelled

The rebel ruler — the Bent One — is Satan, confined to Earth, corrupting humanity

The other planetary Oyéresu are faithful servants of Maleldil (Christ)

The climax of cosmic history is the Siege of Deep Heaven — the other Oyéresu descending to Earth to end the Bent One’s rule

If this sounds familiar, it should. Lewis dramatized in fiction what our three series document from Scripture: the planetary jurisdictional hierarchy of angelic powers, the rebellion of Earth’s steward, and the coming reclamation.

Book 1: Out of the Silent Planet (1938) — The Planetary Jurisdictions

Dr. Elwin Ransom — a philologist (Lewis’s fictional stand-in, modeled partly on Tolkien) — is kidnapped and transported to Mars, which Lewis calls Malacandra. There, Ransom discovers that the solar system is alive with intelligent governance:

Every planet has a ruling Oyarsa — an angelic being of immense power who administers the planet’s affairs under the authority of Maleldil (Christ, the Son of the Old One). The Oyéresu are not gods. They are servants. But their character and governance reflect the qualities traditionally associated with their planets:

Lewis knew — from his deep study of medieval cosmology (published later as The Discarded Image) — that the medieval Christian tradition identified the classical planetary gods as angels, not deities. The Greeks and Romans were not wrong that the planets had governing spirits. They were wrong to worship those spirits as gods. The spirits were eldila — angels — faithful servants of the one true God.

This is precisely what our Volume 5 framework documents from Scripture: the seven archangels assigned to seven planetary jurisdictions (Deuteronomy 32:8-9 scaled to cosmic proportions), with Christ (the Sun of Righteousness, Malachi 4:2) at the center — not one jurisdiction among seven, but the sovereign over all.

Lewis called Earth Thulcandra — “the Silent Planet” — because its Oyarsa, the Bent One, had cut it off from the rest of the Field of Arbol (the solar system). Earth receives no communication from the other planets. The other Oyéresu cannot reach it. Humanity lives in ignorance of the cosmic community it was meant to be part of — because its planetary ruler rebelled and imposed a blockade.

In our framework: the fallen stewards of Earth’s jurisdiction — operating continuously since the rebellion, displaced not imprisoned (our locked position) — have cut humanity off from the cosmic reality that the Mazzaroth declares every night. The stars speak, but the Silent Planet cannot hear them. The testimony is overhead, but the Bent One has deafened the ears of the world. This is why the Gospel in the Stars must be recovered — because it was deliberately suppressed by the same rebellion that made Earth silent.

Book 2: Perelandra (1943) — The Unfallen World and the Second Temptation

Ransom is sent by Maleldil to Venus — Perelandra — an unfallen world. Venus has its own Adam and Eve: Tor and Tinidril, the King and Queen of Perelandra. They have not yet fallen. Their world is Eden as it was meant to be — floating islands on a golden sea, alive with beauty, sustained by Maleldil’s direct presence.

But the Bent One sends a human agent — the scientist Weston, now possessed by demonic power — to tempt Tinidril as the serpent tempted Eve. The entire novel is the re-enactment of Genesis 3 on another world.

What Lewis dramatizes is what our Plasma Physics post describes: the pre-Fall cosmos was electromagnetically pristine. The kavod permeated creation. The Oyarsa of each planet administered a domain running on the Creator’s own frequency. Perelandra is Lewis’s portrait of what a planet looks like when its ruling angel has NOT rebelled — when the electromagnetic architecture of creation is intact, when the Living Water flows uncontaminated, when the biofield operates at full coherence.

The critical theological moment: Ransom realizes he has been sent not merely to argue with the tempter but to physically fight him. The battle is not metaphorical. The war in heaven has a bodily dimension. Ransom — whose name, Maleldil tells him, is also Christ’s name (”My name also is Ransom”) — defeats the Unman (possessed Weston) in hand-to-hand combat in the caverns beneath Perelandra’s surface.

In our framework: the morphological corruption thesis documents what happens when the fallen WIN the temptation. Lewis shows what happens when they LOSE. Perelandra remains unfallen. The Oyarsa remains faithful. The electromagnetic architecture remains intact. The contrast is devastating — because we live on the planet where the temptation succeeded.

Book 3: That Hideous Strength (1945) — The Technocratic Implementation of Demonic Power

The trilogy’s climax is set on Earth — and it is the most directly relevant to our RET series.

The N.I.C.E. — the National Institute of Co-ordinated Experiments — is a scientific think tank that is secretly in contact with dark eldila (fallen angels / demons). The N.I.C.E. pursues a program of total technocratic control: the elimination of organic life, the mechanization of the human body, the upload of consciousness into machines, the abolition of nature itself.

The N.I.C.E. is Lewis’s 1945 vision of what our series documents as the intraterrestrial assault: the use of technology, institutional power, and scientific authority as the implementation layer for a fallen angelic agenda. The scientists of the N.I.C.E. believe they are pursuing human progress. They are, in fact, serving the Bent One — providing the hands for a plan that requires human cooperation to achieve its goals.

The parallels to our RET framework are precise:

Lewis (1945) and Our RET Framework (2026):

N.I.C.E. — scientific institution serving dark eldila. The technocratic/institutional implementation of fallen jurisdictional power

Mechanization of the human body. Synthetic biology payload, WBAN infrastructure, electromagnetic assault on the Imago Dei Body

Elimination of organic life. The war against biological coherence — EZ water disruption, biofield degradation

Scientists who think they serve progress but serve demons. The disclosure narrative — governments preparing humanity to accept “non-human intelligence” while serving the fallen hierarchy

Preserved human head kept alive by machinery. Transhumanism — the technological counterfeit of resurrection

The Bent One’s ultimate goal: abolish nature. The enemy’s agenda: destroy the Imago Dei Body because it is the most sophisticated electromagnetic system ever designed

The resolution of the novel: The Oyéresu of the other planets — the faithful angelic rulers of Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn — descend to Earth and break the Bent One’s power. The Siege of Deep Heaven ends. The N.I.C.E. is destroyed. The planetary angels reclaim what was lost.

In our framework: this is the Bowl reclamation of Volume 5. Seven archangels administer seven Bowls, reclaiming seven planetary jurisdictions from fallen stewards. Domain by domain, the corruption is displaced. The siege ends. The Bent One is bound.

Lewis wrote the ending of our Volume 5 — in 1945 — as a novel.

The Deeper Connections

Language Itself Is Planetary

One of Lewis’s most remarkable details: the original language of the cosmos — Old Solar (Hlab-Eribol-ef-Cordi) — originated from Mercury (Viritrilbia). Lewis writes:

“This was Language herself, as she first sprang at Maleldil’s bidding out of the molten quicksilver of the first star called Mercury.”

Language — the medium of the Word — originated from the planet of communication. In our framework, Mercury is the jurisdiction of Raphael and the domain of the Five-Layer Mercury Stack (SRI → Maxwell → Campbell → PROMIS → Epstein). The corruption of Mercury’s domain is the corruption of information, communication, and language itself. Lewis intuited in fiction what our framework documents from research: the war over information is a war over Mercury’s jurisdiction.

And our 22 Letters of Creation post takes this further than Lewis could: the Hebrew alphabet — the language of revelation — encodes the planetary jurisdictions in its very structure (the 7 Double Letters = 7 planets). Language and planets are connected at the level of the alphabet itself.

The “Good Dreams” Thesis

Lewis articulated in Mere Christianity what our “One Story, Many Tongues” post develops in detail: that the dying-and-rising god myths found in every pagan culture are not lies but good dreams — echoes of a truth that God planted in the human race from the beginning. In the Space Trilogy, Lewis dramatizes this: the classical gods (Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury) are not fantasies. They are distorted memories of the actual planetary Oyéresu — real angelic beings whose characteristics were accurately perceived but wrongly worshiped.

The myths are the echoes. The Oyéresu are the voices. And the Mazzaroth — which carries the testimony through the very star patterns that the myths attempted to interpret — is the original signal that the myths garbled.

Earth’s Silence and the Mazzaroth’s Declaration

The deepest connection: Lewis says Earth is “the Silent Planet” because the Bent One has cut it off from cosmic communication. But Psalm 19 says the heavens DECLARE — they are NOT silent. The stars speak. The firmament shows knowledge. There is no language where their voice is not heard.

The Mazzaroth is the breach in the blockade.

The Bent One silenced Earth. He cut off the communication channels. He corrupted the Mazzaroth into astrology and mythology. He turned the testimony into a tool of deception. But he could not erase the stars. He could not rename them. He could not rearrange the constellations. The testimony persists — overhead, every night, in every language — because it was written by the One whose authority the Bent One cannot override.

The Silent Planet is not entirely silent. The stars still speak. The Mazzaroth still declares. And the recovery of the star gospel — which this series undertakes, sign by sign, week by week — is the breaking of the blockade that Lewis dramatized as the Siege of Deep Heaven.

The siege is ending. The stars are being heard again. And the Oyéresu — the archangels — are preparing to descend.

Lewis’s Trilogy and Our Three Series

Lewis Novel, Primary Theme and Our Series

Out of the Silent Planet. Planetary angelic jurisdictions; the cosmos as governed by faithful Oyéresu; Earth as the fallen exception. R3 Vol 5 — cosmic backstory, archangel jurisdictions, Bowl reclamation.

Perelandra. The unfallen world; what creation looks like when the ruling angel has not rebelled; the temptation resisted. Mazzaroth — the testimony of what God designed, the static Mazzaroth of the pre-Fall cosmos, the Gospel as God intended it.

That Hideous Strength. The technocratic implementation of demonic power on Earth; the assault on nature and the body. RET — the intraterrestrial assault, the morphological corruption, the alien deception, the N.I.C.E. as the 1945 prototype of the disclosure apparatus.

Three novels. Three series. Three doors into one room.

Lewis wrote our architecture as fiction in the 1940s. We are documenting it from Scripture, science, and research in the 2020s. The same structure. The same warfare. The same resolution: the planetary rulers descend, the Bent One is displaced, the siege ends, and the Silent Planet sings again.

An Invitation

If you have not read the Space Trilogy, read it. Not as science fiction. Not as fantasy. Read it as the most theologically informed fictional dramatization of planetary angelic warfare ever written — by a man who understood medieval cosmology, classical mythology, and biblical theology well enough to weave them into a single narrative that anticipated, by eight decades, the framework this series is building from Scripture.

Lewis saw what the stars declare. He heard what the Silent Planet was meant to hear. And he wrote it down — in three novels that the world has filed under “fiction” because it does not yet have the framework to recognize them as prophecy.

The framework is being built. The stars are being recovered. And the Silent Planet is beginning to hear the song it was always meant to sing.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” — Psalm 19:1-3 (KJV)

#Mazzaroth #GospelInTheStars #CSLewis #SpaceTrilogy #TheSilentPlanet #ResilienceOnTheRoadToRevelation #RevelationExoTruth #AlphaAndOmega

Subscribe to receive “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars” weekly. For Jim A. Cornwell’s astronomical research, visit mazzaroth.world. For Robert L. Williams Jr.’s Hebrew Mazzaroth research, visit mazzaroth.info.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.