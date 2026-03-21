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RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION

Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory

Blog 9 of the 20-Week Series

The final piece of the planetary jurisdiction framework has been withheld until now — because it is the most explosive, the most misunderstood, and the most directly relevant to what is unfolding in the heavens above the Middle East theater at this very moment.

“Hast thou entered into the springs of the sea? or hast thou walked in the search of the depth? Have the gates of death been opened unto thee? or hast thou seen the doors of the shadow of death? Hast thou perceived the breadth of the earth? declare if thou knowest it all.” — Job 38:16-18, KJV

PHASE 2 — THE CORRUPTION ARC COMPLETE

Eight weeks ago we opened Phase 2 of the Cosmic Backstory series with a declaration: we were moving from the architecture of the original creation order to its systematic corruption. Seven planetary stewards. Five fallen. Two faithful. And the specific mechanisms by which each fallen steward corrupted his assigned jurisdiction — Saturn devouring time through debt mechanics, Jupiter corrupting legitimate governance through occult globalism, Mars administering assassination as jurisdictional maintenance, Venus degrading sacred love into carnal idolatry, Mercury twisting divine communication into forbidden occult knowledge, Uranus hiding Gabriel’s revolutionary revelation behind esoteric gatekeeping.

We have covered six of the seven planetary jurisdictions across Blogs 2 through 8. Six fallen stewards identified. Six domains of corruption documented. Six faithful archangels named as the original administrators whose rightful authority the fallen ones usurped.

Today we reach the seventh. And the seventh is different from all the others — because the seventh is not merely corrupted. The seventh is destroyed. Replaced. And returning.

TIAMAT — THE PLANET THAT WAS

The Volume 5 planetary framework — established in the series architecture and drawn from the convergence of Luginbill’s angelology at ichthys.com, the ancient Near Eastern cosmic records, and the emerging field of biblical catastrophism — identifies seven classical planets in the original creation order. Six of them correspond to the six planets visible to the naked eye in the ancient world: Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus, Mercury, and Uranus. The seventh is different.

Ancient Mesopotamian astronomical and cosmological records — the same records that preserve the Watcher traditions documented in 1 Enoch and the giant bloodline history that Gary Wayne traces in The Genesis 6 Conspiracy — speak of a primordial planet called Tiamat. In Babylonian mythology, Tiamat is the chaos dragon of the primordial waters — defeated by Marduk, her body split in two to form heaven and earth. But beneath the mythological corruption of the Babel transmission lies something that biblical catastrophism researchers have been examining with increasing seriousness: the possibility that Tiamat was a real celestial body — a planet that once occupied the orbital zone now partially filled by the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter — and that its destruction was both a real astronomical event and a theologically significant one.

The asteroid belt — a band of rocky debris approximately 2.2 to 3.2 astronomical units from the sun — has long puzzled planetary scientists. Its total mass is less than four percent of Earth’s moon. Its composition is heterogeneous — carbonaceous, silicate, and metallic fragments that appear to be remnants of a larger body that never fully accreted, or that was disrupted by gravitational forces, or — in the framework our series has been building — that was destroyed. If Tiamat existed as a planet and was destroyed in the antediluvian or pre-creation period of cosmic history, the asteroid belt is precisely what we would expect to find in the aftermath.

In the Volume 5 framework, the destruction of Tiamat is not merely geological history. It is the backstory of the seventh planetary jurisdiction — the domain whose original steward was removed when the planet itself was eliminated, and whose replacement body, Planet 7X, now carries that jurisdiction through a different orbital path than any of the remaining six classical planets.

SARIEL — THE FAITHFUL SEVENTH

The seven archangels identified in 1 Enoch 20 — Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, Uriel, Raguel, Remiel, and Sariel — are not random names in an ancient list. They are the seven stewards of the seven planetary jurisdictions, the seven who stand before God (Tobit 12:15, Revelation 8:2), the seven Spirits before the throne (Revelation 1:4).

Six of the seven archangels — Michael, Raguel, Uriel, Remiel, Raphael, and Gabriel — remain faithful and are documented throughout Scripture as God’s agents in the cosmic order. Their fallen counterparts — Satan/Azazel, Semjaza, Shamsiel, Kokabel, Baraqijal, and the Obscured One — usurped their jurisdictions and corrupted each domain from the inside, as Blogs 3 through 8 have documented.

Sariel is the seventh archangel. And Sariel is faithful.

This is a critical distinction that must be stated with absolute precision: Sariel is not Apollyon. Sariel is not Abaddon. Sariel is not the angel of the bottomless pit. Those are entirely separate theological categories that the series has been careful to maintain from the beginning. Apollyon/Abaddon — identified in Revelation 9:11 as the angel of the bottomless pit — is a specific high-ranking fallen angel, the warden of the abyss, operating under strict divine constraints in the Fifth Trumpet judgment. His domain is the abyss. His jurisdiction is the pit. He has no association with the Planet 7X / Sariel framework.

Sariel’s jurisdiction is not the abyss. It is the seventh planetary domain — the domain whose physical body, Tiamat, was destroyed, and whose replacement body, Planet 7X, now carries the remnant jurisdiction through the outer reaches of the solar system on a long elliptical orbit that brings it back through the inner solar system at intervals that Gill Broussard’s research has correlated, with remarkable specificity, to the major catastrophic events of biblical history.

Sariel’s function in the Volume 5 framework is destruction and renewal — not the demonic destruction of Apollyon but the judicial, sovereign, creation-resetting destruction of a faithful divine instrument. The difference is everything. Apollyon destroys on behalf of an already-defeated enemy. Sariel operates as the instrument of divine catastrophism — the cosmic mechanism through which God has periodically reset the physical conditions of the earth when the spiritual conditions of human civilization have reached the terminal point that requires it.

BROUSSARD’S RESEARCH — WHAT THE DATA SHOWS

Gill Broussard is a biblical astronomer and independent researcher who has spent years cross-referencing ancient astronomical records — including biblical accounts, Chinese astronomical records, Babylonian star catalogs, and Egyptian records — with modern solar system modeling software to identify a pattern of recurring celestial events that he argues can only be explained by the periodic return of a large planetary body he calls Planet 7X.

The name Planet 7X reflects two things simultaneously: its approximate size (seven times the diameter of Earth) and its identification as the seventh planet in the original creation order — the successor body to destroyed Tiamat, the carrier of Sariel’s jurisdiction through the outer solar system.

Broussard’s core findings from his documented research:

The orbital period: Broussard’s modeling produces a variable elliptical orbit of approximately 360 years — variable because Planet 7X’s orbit is subject to gravitational perturbation from the other planets it passes during each inner solar system transit. The variability accounts for the apparent inconsistency between some recorded events and a strictly fixed period — the orbit stretches and compresses based on the gravitational geometry of each pass.

The biblical correlation: Broussard has correlated Planet 7X passes with the following specific biblical events, demonstrating in each case how the gravitational, electromagnetic, and plasma effects of a large body passing between Earth and the Moon could produce the physical phenomena the biblical text describes:

Noah’s Flood: A Planet 7X transit producing two separate meteor showers 150 days apart — correlating precisely with the biblical account of forty days of rain followed by a 150-day period before the waters began to recede (Genesis 7:12, 7:24). The gravitational disruption of the water canopy and the triggering of tectonic activity — the fountains of the great deep — are consistent with a Planet 7X-scale gravitational event.

Joshua’s Long Day: A Planet 7X transit passing between Earth and the Moon producing electromagnetic plasma field interference with Earth’s rotational mechanics, gradually slowing and then halting rotation for approximately twelve hours before resuming — correlating precisely with Joshua 10:12-14. Broussard’s modeling of the electromagnetic interaction between Planet 7X’s magnetosphere and Earth’s rotation axis produces a deceleration-halt-reacceleration pattern consistent with a total of 24 hours of rotational effect.

King Hezekiah’s Sundial: A Planet 7X transit passing close to Earth producing a gravitational/electromagnetic interaction that caused Earth’s rotational axis to shift, moving the shadow on Ahaz’s sundial backward by ten degrees — correlating precisely with 2 Kings 20:9-11 and Isaiah 38:8. Broussard identifies this as a tilt adjustment of approximately 26-28 degrees produced by the magnetic attraction between Earth’s north pole and Planet 7X as it passed.

The Exodus: A Planet 7X transit producing the plasma and electromagnetic environmental conditions that explain the more physically anomalous aspects of the Exodus plagues — the darkness that could be felt (Exodus 10:21), the pillar of cloud and fire, the parting of the Red Sea through gravitational tidal effects on a shallow body of water, and the Sinai phenomena.

The 2028 projection: Broussard’s orbital modeling — based on his cross-validated set of fourteen historical correlation events across both biblical and secular sources including Chinese astronomical records — projects the next Planet 7X inner solar system transit in the approximate window of 2026-2028, with 2028 as the projected peak approach.

It is essential to state this with appropriate epistemic precision: Broussard’s research is independent biblical astronomy research, not peer-reviewed astrophysics. His orbital modeling is based on historical pattern correlation rather than direct astronomical observation of Planet 7X’s current position. His 2028 projection should be engaged as serious research deserving serious evaluation — not as settled astronomical fact, and not as prophetic certainty. What can be said with confidence is that his pattern of historical correlations is internally consistent and that the 2028 window aligns with the broader convergence of eschatological indicators that this series has been documenting from multiple independent directions.

WHAT BROUSSARD’S RESEARCH IS — AND IS NOT What it is: Independent biblical astronomy research correlating a variable ~360-year elliptical orbital pattern with fourteen documented historical events across biblical and secular astronomical records. Internally consistent. Cross-validated across multiple independent ancient source traditions. Produced using publicly available NASA solar system modeling software. What it is not: Peer-reviewed astrophysics. Directly observed astronomical data confirming Planet 7X’s current position. Prophetic certainty about the 2028 date. The appropriate posture: Serious engagement with serious research. The pattern Broussard has identified is too consistent across too many independent sources to dismiss. The 2028 projection should be held with the same investigative sobriety that marks all of Volume 5’s engagement with non-canonical but scholarly research sources — evaluated on its evidential merits, neither over-claimed nor casually dismissed. At every unique Planet 7X event in biblical history, the Lord had His people in place. That pattern is not accidental.

THE TRUMPET AND BOWL SEQUENCE — PLANET 7X AS COSMIC MECHANISM

This is where Broussard’s research and Luginbill’s chronological framework converge in ways that the Volume 5 series has been building toward from its first blog.

The Trumpet judgments of Revelation 8-9 describe phenomena that are entirely consistent with the environmental effects Broussard documents as characteristic of a Planet 7X inner solar system transit:

Trumpet 1: Hail and fire mingled with blood cast upon the earth — consistent with the meteor showers and plasma discharge events that Broussard correlates with Planet 7X transits, including the two meteor showers he identifies in the Noah’s Flood event.

Trumpet 2: A great mountain burning with fire cast into the sea — consistent with a large rocky fragment from Planet 7X’s debris field or trailing meteor stream impacting the ocean. Broussard notes that Planet 7X may carry its own system of loosely bound debris that peels off during inner solar system transits.

Trumpet 3: Wormwood falling on the rivers and springs — consistent with the chemical contamination of freshwater systems by iron-rich ejecta from a Planet 7X-associated impact event. Ancient sources documenting the Exodus plagues describe the Nile turning blood-red — an iron-oxide contamination consistent with meteoric iron ejecta.

Trumpet 4: One-third of the sun, moon, and stars darkened — consistent with the atmospheric particulate loading that a series of impact events and electromagnetic plasma interactions would produce. Broussard’s modeling of Joshua’s Long Day shows how Planet 7X’s electromagnetic field interaction can affect Earth’s rotational relationship with solar illumination.

Bowl 4: The sun scorching men with great heat — consistent with what would happen if Planet 7X’s transit brought increased solar radiation to Earth’s surface, either through direct plasma amplification or through the disruption of atmospheric shielding layers by the electromagnetic interaction.

Bowl 7: The greatest earthquake in human history, islands fleeing, mountains not found — consistent with the scale of tectonic disruption that Broussard correlates with major Planet 7X events. His modeling of Noah’s Flood includes the triggering of the fountains of the great deep through tectonic disruption on a civilizational scale. A Bowl 7 event would be the terminal expression of that same mechanism.

The critical theological precision that this framework requires — and that the series has maintained from the beginning — is this: Planet 7X, if it exists and operates as Broussard’s research suggests, is not an autonomous agent of judgment. It is an instrument. A mechanism. A cosmic tool in the hand of a God who calibrated its orbital period, its mass, its electromagnetic characteristics, and its approach geometry with the same precision that He calibrated everything else in the creation. The judgment is not the planet’s. The judgment is the Lord’s. Planet 7X, in Sariel’s faithful stewardship, is the cosmic delivery mechanism through which God executes physical judgment on a creation that has reached the terminal conditions that require it.

This is exactly the pattern that biblical catastrophism — the discipline Broussard represents — identifies in the historical record: at the precise moment in each civilizational cycle when the Seed War’s corruption has reached the threshold requiring divine reset, the physical mechanism of reset arrives from the outer solar system exactly on schedule.

THE CONVERGENCE — ALL CLOCKS POINTING TO THE SAME WINDOW

The Volume 5 series has been building toward a specific observation across nine weeks of content: multiple independent chronological and astronomical systems are converging on the same temporal window.

The Hebrew calendar’s six-thousand-year framework — the six millennial days of human history preceding the Sabbath Millennium — places the transition point within the current generation, with various scholarly calculations putting the Hebrew year 6000 between 2030 and 2240 depending on the calendar tradition used.

Broussard’s Planet 7X orbital modeling projects the next inner solar system transit in the 2026-2028 window — placing the peak approach at approximately 2028.

Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation chronological framework places the Trumpet and Bowl judgment sequence within a seven-year Tribulation period that, if the current geopolitical conditions represent the developmental phase he identifies in Daniel 11 as preceding the Antichrist’s first campaign, could begin within this decade.

The Iran War of 2026 — with its LNG infrastructure strikes, Hormuz closure, global food security cascade, and Middle East military theater activation — is occurring in the precise geographic corridor that Gary Wayne identifies as the Seed War’s terminal battlefield and that Luginbill maps as the King of the North’s Daniel 11 military axis.

These are not four separate observations pointing in four separate directions. They are four independent systems — Hebrew chronology, biblical catastrophism, eschatological timeline analysis, and geopolitical reality — all converging on the same decade. The Mazzaroth’s own proclamation — the Belt of Aquarius, the Age that the Biblical calendar marks as the Sabbath Millennium’s threshold — is the fifth.

The convergence does not prove that 2028 is the Tribulation’s start date. It does not prove that Planet 7X will arrive precisely on Broussard’s schedule. It does not make any of these researchers infallible. What it does — and this is what the Volume 5 series has been building the architecture to demonstrate — is establish that we are in the terminal phase of the Seed War’s six-thousand-year campaign, that multiple independent lines of evidence are confirming that reality simultaneously, and that the physical and spiritual conditions for the judgment sequence described in Revelation 8-16 are assembling in real time.

THE SARIEL DISTINCTION — WHY THIS MATTERS FOR DISCERNMENT

One of the most important theological services that the Volume 5 framework provides is the distinction it draws between two categories of cosmic event that the enemy is working very hard to conflate:

Category 1 — Planet 7X / Sariel’s faithful jurisdiction: The return of a physical celestial body operating under divine mandate as the instrument of covenant judgment and creation renewal. This is God’s cosmic mechanism. It serves the redemptive plan. When it comes, it will execute judgment on the beast’s kingdom and prepare the physical conditions of the earth for the Millennial restoration.

Category 2 — The UAP disclosure agenda / the Watcher return: The presentation of the fallen Watcher entities — whose Genesis 6 hybridization program Gary Wayne documents, whose terminal eschatological deployment Douglas Hamp identifies in the Mark of the Beast — as humanity’s extraterrestrial benefactors arriving to guide the next evolutionary leap. This is the Strong Delusion of 2 Thessalonians 2:11. It is the enemy’s counterfeit of genuine cosmic intervention, timed to coincide with the same window of celestial and geopolitical upheaval that Planet 7X’s approach will produce.

When Planet 7X’s approach begins to produce the atmospheric, electromagnetic, and seismic phenomena that Broussard’s research describes — when the skies change, when the sun behaves anomalously, when the earth shakes in patterns that have no conventional meteorological explanation — the UAP disclosure infrastructure that has been building for decades will be ready with an interpretation: our creators have returned to help us through the transition.

That interpretation is the terminal deception. The Spiritual Warfare Awareness element of the Resilience Wheel’s Psychological Ring is the capacity to distinguish God’s sovereign cosmic instrument from the enemy’s counterfeit cosmic narrative — even when both appear in the same sky, at the same time, wrapped in the same light.

The community that has studied the Volume 5 framework will not be confused. They will know the difference between Sariel’s faithful instrument of divine judgment and Semjaza’s counterfeit of cosmic salvation. They will know because they have been building the discernment architecture for exactly this moment.

GOING DEEPER — REVELATION EXO-TRUTH

The UAP disclosure agenda and the Watcher return deception are not new territory for this author. Revelation Exo-Truth: Alien and UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think (Volumes I and II) — my earlier work — laid the biblical and prophetic groundwork for exactly what Blog 9 is describing: the presentation of fallen Watcher entities as humanity’s extraterrestrial benefactors, the Strong Delusion of 2 Thessalonians 2:11 as the terminal deception framework, and the discernment architecture the believing community needs before the skies change. If Blog 9 opened a door you want to walk through more fully — Revelation Exo-Truth is the room behind it. Available on Amazon.

THE RESILIENCE APPLICATION — PREPARING FOR COSMIC DISRUPTION

The practical preparedness implications of a potential Planet 7X approach — whether in 2028 or in a subsequent orbital pass — are direct extensions of the Bowl sequence preparedness architecture established in Volume 3.

Physical infrastructure: The seismic, electromagnetic, and atmospheric disruptions that Broussard correlates with Planet 7X transits are precisely the conditions that the Physical-Structural spoke of the Resilience Wheel prepares communities to survive. Underground shelter. Seismically resilient construction. Electromagnetic pulse hardening of essential community electronics. Stored food and water sufficient for extended supply chain disruption.

Food and energy: The agricultural disruptions that accompany a Planet 7X-scale electromagnetic event — crop failures from disrupted growing seasons, fertilizer system failures, energy infrastructure stress — are the Bowl 2 and Bowl 4 preparedness concerns that Volume 3 addressed in detail. The community with seed banks, inland aquaculture, and energy independence is the community that survives the cosmic disruption cycle just as it survives the geopolitical disruption cycle.

Community covenant: At every Planet 7X event in Broussard’s biblical correlation set, the Lord had His people in place and in community. Noah and his household in the ark — eight souls in covenant together. Israel in Goshen, protected from the Exodus plagues while Egypt suffered them. The pattern is consistent: community covenant under divine protection is the human architecture that allows the faithful to pass through the cosmic reset.

Epistemic resilience: The most urgent preparedness application for a potential Planet 7X approach is the pre-formation of the correct theological framework before the phenomena begin. A community that understands Broussard’s research before the skies change will not be surprised into the enemy’s narrative when they do. A community that has absorbed the Volume 5 framework — the distinction between Sariel’s faithful jurisdiction and Apollyon’s fallen one, between God’s cosmic instrument and the Watcher return deception — will be epistemically protected against the Strong Delusion at the moment it is most powerfully deployed.

THE PHASE 2 CONCLUSION — SEVEN JURISDICTIONS COMPLETE Eight weeks of Phase 2. Seven planetary jurisdictions examined. Five fallen stewards documented in their corruption. Two faithful stewards identified in their integrity. Saturn / Azazel: Time and finance corrupted — calendar slavery and debt mechanics

Jupiter / Semjaza: Governance corrupted — occult globalism and jurisdictional counterfeit sovereignty

Mars / Shamsiel: Force corrupted — assassination, war, and the elimination of righteous authority

Venus / Kokabel: Love and knowledge corrupted — Ishtar worship, constellation divination, IoB transhumanism

Mercury / Baraqijal: Communication corrupted — forbidden knowledge, occult gatekeeping, media control

Uranus / The Obscured One: Revelation corrupted — hidden fire, suppressed truth, the Age of Aquarius counterfeit

Planet 7X / Sariel: The seventh jurisdiction — not corrupted but destroyed and replaced. The faithful steward. The returning instrument. The cosmic mechanism of divine judgment and creation renewal. Seven jurisdictions. The complete picture. Phase 3 begins next week.

NEXT WEEK — PHASE 3: RECLAMATION

Phase 2 documented the corruption. Phase 3 documents the reclamation — the systematic return of each planetary jurisdiction to its rightful steward as the Seal, Trumpet, and Bowl sequence executes the comprehensive reclamation of creation from the fallen administration that has occupied it since the Watcher rebellion.

The Seals are the legal challenge. The Trumpets are the military reclamation. The Bowls are the purification. And Planet 7X — Sariel’s faithful instrument — is the cosmic mechanism through which the physical conditions of the earth are reset for the Millennial Kingdom’s governance.

The war was always going to end this way. The seventh jurisdiction — the one that was destroyed, the one that seemed most permanently lost — turns out to be the instrument of resolution. The planet that was killed becomes the planet that kills the beast’s system. The domain that appeared most corrupted was not corrupted at all. It was faithful. It was waiting. And it is returning.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

For the deeper biblical and prophetic framework on the UAP disclosure agenda and the Watcher return deception, see Revelation Exo-Truth: Alien and UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think (Volumes I & II) by Stephen J. Latham, PhD — available on Amazon. The foundation beneath everything Blog 9 builds upon.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Cosmic Backstory — Volume 5 and book series.

Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory is the fifth and final volume of the Resilience on the Road to Revelation series. It bridges to The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars (4 volumes, launching Christmas 2026). resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

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