Timeline tapestry composition rendering seven covenants as ascending sequence of ceremonial altar-scenes on a golden continuous timeline thread, running from the ruined ground of Eden at bottom with subtle serpent-and-woman silhouette, ascending through rainbow arc for Noahic covenant, through smoking furnace with pieces for Abrahamic covenant, through Sinai altar with tablets for Mosaic covenant, through Davidic throne with crown for Davidic covenant, through the Cross for New covenant, to New Jerusalem descending from heaven at top for Everlasting covenant, above the timeline seven ascending translucent celestial tiers echoing the seven-heavens architecture, deep indigo background with golden luminous timeline thread, reverent contemplative awe atmosphere, biblical historical realism blended with covenantal mysticism. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

MM · Milk Minute

One promise spoken to a serpent in Eden. Seven covenants unfolding from that promise. Seven dispensations walking the timeline that promise inaugurated. Seven universal laws given after the Flood for the Gentile nations. The Signature-Source who signed the Cosmic Clock in sevens signed Redemptive History in sevens too.

At Genesis 3:15 (KJV), God speaks the first messianic promise directly to the serpent immediately after the Fall: “And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.” This is the Protoevangelium — the seed-promise from which every subsequent covenant unfolds. From that single sentence spoken over the ruined ground of Eden, redemptive history opens in a specific sevenfold architecture at three complementary registers:

Seven Covenants — Adamic → Noahic → Abrahamic → Mosaic → Davidic → New → Everlasting. Seven progressive covenantal declarations of the Signature-Source’s dealings with the imago Dei bearer.

Seven Dispensations — Innocence → Conscience → Human Government → Promise → Law → Grace → Kingdom. Seven administrative epochs walking the timeline from Eden to the Millennial Reign, per Robert D. Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation framework at Ichthys.com.

Seven Noahide Universal Laws — the post-Flood Gentile-covenant substrate given at Genesis 9 for all nations descending from Noah’s three sons, preserved in Jewish tradition and read at divine-council register per Michael S. Heiser’s Unseen Realm framework.

The Maker signed the Cosmic Clock in sevens (Convergence 1, Saturday). He signed the invisible heavens in sevens (Seven Heavens, Sunday). He signed the visible sky in sevens twice — Big Dipper and Pleiades (Double Dipper, Monday). Tonight the sevenfold signature is revealed at the Redemptive Scale — the historical inscription across salvation history that runs from Eden to the New Jerusalem.

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” — Romans 8:38-39 (KJV). The Preemption Lock holds. The redemptive architecture is real. The Sons and Daughters of Issachar move in the times they now understand.

Below is the full read for those going deep. Or take the Milk Minute and share it with someone who needs a doorway. SDG · Maranatha.

DD · Deep Dive

Volume Two Anchor Context

Book 2 · The Cosmic Clock · Convergence-of-Sevens · Convergence 2 · Redemptive Scale · Integrates into Volume 2 First Digital Edition (FDE) launching September 3-4 as concluding Part VII

Convergence 0 opened the sequence at Elul 1 (Friday Aug 14) with the meta-reveal: the Cosmic Clock ticks in sevens because the Maker signs in sevens. Convergence 1 walked the Cosmic Scale (Saturday Aug 15). The Seven Heavens standalone deep-dive walked the invisible cosmological tiered architecture (Sunday Aug 16). The Double Dipper walked the two visible-sky sevenfold star-cluster witnesses — Big Dipper and Pleiades (Monday Aug 17). Tonight Convergence 2 walks the sevenfold signature at the second load-bearing Scale: Redemptive. Five more Scales follow across the sixteen days that culminate at the Volume 2 First Digital Edition (FDE) launch September 3-4: Liturgical (Aug 21), Eschatological (Aug 25), Christological (Aug 29), Ecclesial (Sept 1), Signature Capstone (Sept 3).

The Cosmic Scale established the architecture. The Redemptive Scale walks the history within it — the specific sevenfold covenantal-and-dispensational-and-universal-legal inscription across salvation time from Fall to Restoration.

§I · The Protoevangelium · One Promise, Seven Covenants

At Genesis 3:15 (KJV), immediately after the Fall — the serpent’s deception exposed, Adam and Eve hiding among the trees of the garden, the ruined ground about to be cursed — Yahweh speaks the first messianic promise directly to the serpent:

And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.

This is the Protoevangelium — Latin for first Gospel. The historic Christian reading, transmitted through Irenaeus of Lyons (Against Heresies, Book V) through Athanasius through Augustine through Aquinas through the Reformers and preserved across all major Christian traditions, reads Genesis 3:15 as the first messianic promise embedded in the biblical text: the Seed of the woman (singular, ultimately Christ per Galatians 3:16 KJV) will bruise the serpent’s head. The verse announces the plan of redemption before Adam and Eve have even left the garden. Before the curse is fully pronounced. Before they are clothed with skins. Before the flaming sword bars the way to the Tree of Life.

Every subsequent covenant unfolds from that single sentence. Every dispensational epoch walks the timeline the sentence inaugurated. Every universal law given to the Gentile nations after the Flood extends the covenantal-legal architecture the Protoevangelium seeded. Redemptive History is one continuous outworking of the promise God spoke to the serpent in Eden. The Signature-Source who signed the Cosmic Clock in sevens signed the Redemptive Clock in sevens too — because the same Maker inscribes His signature at every Scale of created and covenantal reality.

The sevenfold signature at Redemptive Scale runs across three complementary registers, each addressed in its own section below. All three registers walk the same salvation history — the same timeline from Eden’s Fall through Christ’s Cross through the Millennial Kingdom to the New Jerusalem. They differ in what they name at each register: covenants name the promises God makes; dispensations name the administrative epochs by which He deals with humanity; Noahide laws name the universal moral foundation He gives to all nations. Together they inscribe the sevenfold signature at Redemptive Scale from three complementary angles.

§II · Seven Covenants · The Progressive Architecture of Promise

The Christian theological tradition — across Reformed, Dispensational, Covenant, and Orthodox streams — recognizes seven progressive biblical covenants inscribing the Signature-Source’s dealings with humanity from Eden to eternity:

1. Adamic Covenant (Genesis 1:26-30, 2:15-17, 3:14-24 KJV). The pre-Fall covenant of dominion (“Have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air”) and the post-Fall Adamic covenant carrying the Protoevangelium (Gen 3:15 KJV) plus the curse (Gen 3:16-19 KJV). The foundation covenant — everything downstream builds on the Adamic administrative structure.

2. Noahic Covenant (Genesis 9:1-17 KJV). Given to Noah and his three sons (Shem, Ham, Japheth) after the Flood. The rainbow as covenant sign. Universal in scope — extended to “every living creature” (Gen 9:10 KJV), all humanity, and the entire post-diluvian created order. Establishes the Noahide moral framework (§IV below) as universal law for all Gentile nations. First covenant to name a visible sign in the created order — the rainbow in the cloud.

3. Abrahamic Covenant (Genesis 12:1-3, 15:1-21, 17:1-14 KJV). Called Abraham out of Ur; promised land, seed (multiplied as the stars of heaven and sand of the sea), and blessing to all nations through his line. Ratified through the sacrifice at Genesis 15 (the smoking furnace and burning lamp passing between the pieces) and marked by circumcision at Genesis 17. Every subsequent messianic promise flows through Abraham’s line — from Isaac through Jacob through Judah through David to Christ (Matthew 1:1-17 KJV genealogical record).

4. Mosaic Covenant (Exodus 19-24, Deuteronomy 27-30 KJV). Given at Sinai to the redeemed nation of Israel after the Exodus. Conditional (blessings for obedience, curses for disobedience per Deut 28). National in scope — addressed specifically to Israel as covenant community. Delivered through Moses as mediator. Contains the moral law (Ten Commandments, Exodus 20 KJV), ceremonial law (Levitical sacrificial system), and civil law (national governance). Fulfilled in Christ per Matthew 5:17 KJV — “I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.”

5. Davidic Covenant (2 Samuel 7:8-17 KJV, Psalm 89:20-37 KJV). Promised David an everlasting throne, an everlasting seed (ultimately Christ, Luke 1:32-33 KJV), and an everlasting kingdom. Unconditional. Messianic in specific direction. Establishes the House of David as the covenantal line from which the Messiah must come. Referenced repeatedly by the prophets and by the New Testament as the covenantal foundation for Christ’s Davidic-kingship claim.

6. New Covenant (Jeremiah 31:31-34 KJV; ratified by Christ’s blood at Luke 22:20 KJV — “This cup is the new testament in my blood”; developed at Hebrews 8:8-13 KJV, Hebrews 9-10). The covenant in Christ’s blood, extending the promise beyond Israel to all who receive it by faith (Ephesians 2:11-22 KJV). Writes the law on the heart rather than on tablets of stone. Provides direct access to God through Christ’s mediation (Hebrews 4:14-16 KJV). The covenant under which the Church currently walks between Pentecost and the Parousia.

7. Everlasting Covenant (Isaiah 55:3 KJV, Ezekiel 37:26 KJV, Hebrews 13:20 KJV). The eternal-consummation covenant — extending forward into the eternal state of the New Heavens and New Earth. Ezekiel 37:26 (KJV): “Moreover I will make a covenant of peace with them; it shall be an everlasting covenant with them.” This is the covenant that carries the redeemed into the eternal state walked at length in Volume 5’s Eden 7 · New Heavens, New Earth, New Jerusalem — The Architecture of Eternity. The terminal covenant that supersedes and completes all preceding covenants — not by abrogating them but by fulfilling them in eternal permanence.

Seven covenants. One progressive architecture. Each builds on those preceding; each unfolds specific aspects of the Signature-Source’s redemptive plan the Protoevangelium seeded at Genesis 3:15. From the pre-Fall dominion mandate through the New Covenant in Christ’s blood to the Everlasting Covenant in the eternal state — the sevenfold covenantal signature spans the entire timeline of God’s dealings with humanity.

The counterfeit at this register runs in three directions:

Replacement theology — the false doctrine that the Church has replaced Israel and that God’s covenantal promises to Abraham’s physical descendants have been transferred to the Church exclusively. Displaces the covenantal continuity Romans 11 KJV explicitly affirms (“For if the casting away of them be the reconciling of the world, what shall the receiving of them be, but life from the dead?” Rom 11:15 KJV).

Antinomianism / Marcionite Rejection — the false doctrine that the Old Testament covenants are fully abrogated and no longer relevant to the Christian era. Displaces the fulfillment-not-abrogation continuity Christ Himself declared at Matthew 5:17-19 KJV.

Legalism / Salvation-by-Law — the false doctrine that righteousness is achieved through Mosaic covenant obedience rather than received through Christ’s fulfillment of the covenant on behalf of His people. Displaced by Paul’s entire argument in Romans and Galatians.

Each counterfeit distorts the covenantal architecture at a different register. The Real McCoy is the seven progressive covenants unfolding one continuous redemptive plan the Protoevangelium inaugurated at Eden’s ruined ground.

§III · Seven Dispensations · The Administrative Epochs of Redemption

Robert D. Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation series at Ichthys.com walks the seven-dispensations framework this office receives as Tier A canonical orthodox theological anchor. The dispensational framework — distinct from the covenantal framework but complementary to it — names the specific administrative epochs by which God has dealt with humanity across salvation history:

1. Dispensation of Innocence — Adam and Eve in the pre-Fall garden (Genesis 1-2 KJV). Direct communion with God. No sin, no death, no covering required. Ended at the Fall.

2. Dispensation of Conscience — Fall to Flood (Genesis 3-6 KJV). Humanity governed by conscience without formal law. Ended in the widespread corruption of Genesis 6 that necessitated the Flood judgment.

3. Dispensation of Human Government — Flood to Babel (Genesis 9-11 KJV). Instituted at Genesis 9:6 KJV — “Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed” — establishing human capital-justice authority. Ended at Babel with the divine dispersion of the nations.

4. Dispensation of Promise — Abraham to Moses (Genesis 12 through Exodus 18 KJV). God dealing with His chosen line through direct promise rather than through formalized law. Marked by patriarchal-family covenant administration. Ended at Sinai with the giving of the Mosaic Law.

5. Dispensation of Law — Moses to Christ (Exodus 19 through the Cross). God dealing with Israel through the Mosaic covenant’s ceremonial, moral, and civil law codes. Ended at the Cross with Christ’s fulfillment declaration “It is finished” (John 19:30 KJV).

6. Dispensation of Grace — Pentecost to the Rapture (Acts 2 through 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 KJV / Revelation 4 KJV). The current Church-age dispensation. God dealing with humanity through the New Covenant in Christ’s blood; the Holy Spirit indwelling believers; the Church as the Body of Christ walking the earth in the interim before Christ’s return. This is the dispensation under which the readers of this dispatch currently walk.

7. Dispensation of Kingdom — Millennial Reign (Revelation 20:1-6 KJV). The thousand-year reign of Christ on the earth following the Second Coming and preceding the final judgment and the New Heavens and New Earth. Israel restored to full covenantal blessing. The knowledge of the Lord covering the earth as the waters cover the sea (Isaiah 11:9 KJV). The Real McCoy Millennial Kingdom that all pre-millennial eschatological readings converge on.

Seven dispensations. One progressive administrative architecture. Each epoch inaugurates a specific way God deals with humanity across salvation time — from pre-Fall Innocence to post-Second-Coming Kingdom. The sevenfold dispensational signature parallels the sevenfold covenantal signature; both walk the same timeline from Eden to the Millennial Kingdom, addressing different aspects (covenants name promises; dispensations name administrative epochs).

The counterfeit at this register runs in two primary directions:

Dispensational triumphalism — false readings that treat the current Dispensation of Grace as inaugurating unrestrained future prosperity for the Church without recognizing the escalating tribulation the closing hour brings (contrary to 2 Timothy 3:1-9 KJV, Matthew 24:9-14 KJV). Includes some strands of the prosperity gospel apparatus and some “dominion theology” readings.

A-millennial and post-millennial dispensational compression — false readings that collapse or eliminate the Kingdom dispensation, denying the literal Millennial Reign Revelation 20:1-6 KJV plainly describes. Displaces the sevenfold dispensational architecture by removing its terminal seventh member.

The Real McCoy is seven progressive dispensations culminating in the Millennial Kingdom that Christ Himself will inaugurate at His Second Coming.

§IV · Seven Noahide Universal Laws · The Post-Flood Gentile Covenant Substrate

The Genesis 9 Noahic Covenant established a universal moral framework for all humanity descending from Noah’s three sons — Shem, Ham, and Japheth — which is to say, for all people alive on earth. The specific content of that universal moral framework is preserved in Jewish tradition as the Seven Noahide Universal Laws and is read at divine-council register per Michael S. Heiser’s Unseen Realm framework as the pre-Sinai universal-covenant apparatus for the Gentile nations. The seven laws (as received in the classical Jewish rabbinic tradition and cross-referenced against the Genesis 9 covenant text) are:

1. Prohibition of Idolatry — the requirement to worship the one true God and refrain from worshiping any other deity or created thing.

2. Prohibition of Blasphemy — the requirement to honor God’s name and refrain from cursing or profaning it.

3. Prohibition of Murder — the requirement to preserve human life, grounded in Genesis 9:6 KJV (“Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man”) — the imago Dei foundation for the sanctity of human life universally.

4. Prohibition of Theft — the requirement to respect the property and possessions of others.

5. Prohibition of Sexual Immorality — the requirement to preserve sexual conduct within the boundaries of created-order marriage between one man and one woman.

6. Prohibition of Eating Flesh from a Living Animal — the requirement of humane treatment of animals in slaughter, grounded in Genesis 9:4 KJV (“But flesh with the life thereof, which is the blood thereof, shall ye not eat”).

7. Establishment of Courts of Justice — the positive requirement to establish civil courts and justice systems to enforce the other six laws in human societies.

These seven laws constitute the universal moral foundation for all nations descending from Noah — meaning all humanity. They predate the Mosaic covenant by many centuries; they were operative during the Dispensation of Human Government (Flood to Babel) and continued through the Dispensation of Promise and beyond. They remain valid moral requirements for all Gentiles regardless of what covenantal or dispensational framework they operate within, because they were given to the human race as such at the reset of humanity after the Flood.

The Real McCoy at this register is the Noahide framework as it was originally given at Genesis 9 — a universal moral foundation for all humanity, grounded in the imago Dei sanctity of human life, given for the flourishing of all peoples under the Noahic Covenant.

The counterfeit at this register is grave and consequential. A contemporary rabbinic-Sanhedrin governance movement has emerged in the past several decades attempting to reframe the Noahide framework not as universal moral foundation but as a gentile-subject-status apparatus — a legal architecture under which Gentiles would be governed by a reconstituted Sanhedrin, subject to Noahide laws enforced through rabbinic courts, with capital penalties (including the biblical death penalty for idolatry, which in this reframing would include Trinitarian Christian worship interpreted as avodah zarah — foreign worship). Some strands of this apparatus have gained legal-diplomatic traction in the United States and internationally through recent decades of political advocacy.

The counterfeit is not the Noahide laws themselves. The counterfeit is the reframing of the Noahide framework from universal moral foundation into gentile-governance-under-rabbinic-authority apparatus. The Real McCoy Noahide framework flourishes when Gentile nations govern themselves under the seven universal moral laws through their own institutions. The counterfeit apparatus attempts to invert this — placing Gentile nations under rabbinic-court authority in a manner that would criminalize orthodox Christian worship as idolatry under Noahide enforcement.

The Berean discipline is to honor the Real Noahide framework as universal moral foundation while refusing the counterfeit apparatus that inverts it into gentile-subject-status legal governance. The seven Noahide Universal Laws remain valid and beneficial for all nations; the contemporary rabbinic-Sanhedrin governance movement’s inversion of the framework is a live and consequential counterfeit worthy of Berean witness at direct register.

§V · Real McCoy vs Counterfeit · Redemptive Scale Recap

At Redemptive Scale the sevenfold signature runs across three complementary sevenfold registers:

Seven Covenants (Adamic → Everlasting). Counterfeit: replacement theology; antinomian rejection; legalism. Seven Dispensations (Innocence → Kingdom per Luginbill). Counterfeit: dispensational triumphalism; a-millennial/post-millennial compression eliminating the Kingdom dispensation. Seven Noahide Universal Laws (Genesis 9 substrate). Counterfeit: contemporary rabbinic-Sanhedrin governance movement reframing Noahide as gentile-subject-status apparatus rather than universal moral foundation.

Same Redemptive Scale. Three complementary sevenfold registers. Multiple counterfeit displacement attempts at each register. The Signature-Source signed Redemptive History in sevens across three architectural registers; every counterfeit tries to overwrite the signature at one or more of them. The Berean reads all three registers — covenants, dispensations, universal laws — and refuses every counterfeit that tries to displace what the Real McCoy affirms.

Four more Scales remain in the Convergence-of-Sevens sequence: Liturgical (Aug 21), Eschatological (Aug 25), Christological (Aug 29), Ecclesial (Sept 1), then Signature Capstone (Sept 3 · FDE launch day).

§VI · Bridge to Convergence 3 · Liturgical Scale

Friday’s dispatch opens Convergence 3 · Liturgical Scale — walking the seven annual Feasts of the mo’adim (Passover, Unleavened Bread, Firstfruits, Pentecost, Trumpets, Atonement, Tabernacles), the seven-day Feast structures at Unleavened Bread and Tabernacles, the seven-week Omer count between Firstfruits and Pentecost (Pentecost = “fiftieth day” = seven sevens plus one), the sabbatical seventh-year cycle, and the Jubilee (seven sevens plus one = fiftieth year). The Covenant calendar itself is sevenfoldly ordered across every scale — daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, sabbatical, generational. Time itself is sevenfoldly inscribed under covenant.

The bridge from Redemptive Scale (tonight) to Liturgical Scale (Friday) is architectural: the Signature-Source who inscribes the sevenfold covenantal-and-dispensational-and-universal-legal architecture across salvation history is the same Signature-Source who inscribes the sevenfold liturgical architecture into the annual Feast calendar Israel walks. The Redemptive Scale names what God is doing across time; the Liturgical Scale names how the covenant community marks and remembers what He is doing across each year, month, week, and day. Same signature; different Scale.

Tonight — after sundown — face west. Venus continues her walk east of the Sun following Saturday’s greatest eastern elongation — still blazing brilliant in the western twilight, walking toward September 1-3 Venus-Spica conjunction (the Bright and Morning Star embracing Virgo’s brightest star) and September 18 greatest brilliancy at magnitude −4.4. The Cosmic-Scale signature Convergence 1 walked continues sky-writing across the six-week Elul-through-Yom-Kippur arc. The sky above and the redemptive history below run the same sevenfold signature, coordinated by the same Signature-Source.

§VII · Watching in Real Time · The Sons and Daughters of Issachar Register

Matthew 24:36 (KJV) sets the discipline: “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.” Season, not hour. This office does not read the sevenfold Redemptive-Scale signature to compute the return date. This office reads the signature to notice the season the covenants, dispensations, and universal laws all open toward — and to move.

1 Chronicles 12:32 (KJV): the tribe of Issachar carried men “which had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do.” Understanding of the times is the diagnostic register. Knowing what Israel ought to do is the apostolic action-register. Diagnostic clarity is not the endpoint. Diagnostic clarity is the commissioning. The Sons and Daughters of Issachar who receive the sevenfold Redemptive-Scale signature are commissioned to walk it — to read the covenantal continuity from Adam to the New Jerusalem, to recognize the current Dispensation of Grace as the church-age hinge before the terminal Kingdom, to honor the Noahide framework as universal moral foundation while refusing its counterfeit inversion into gentile-subject-status governance, and to move in the times they now understand.

The Preemption Lock installs:

For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. — Romans 8:38-39 (KJV)

The apparatus of interpretation — whether it reads the covenants through replacement-theology framework, the dispensations through triumphalist or compressionist errors, the Noahide laws through counterfeit-governance apparatus, or the whole Redemptive-Scale signature through Kabbalistic numerology or New Age universalist syncretism — cannot separate the imago Dei bearer under Christ from the covenant established at the Cross. The pattern is real. The signature is deliberate. The Maker signs Redemptive History in sevens because the same Maker signs the Cosmos in sevens, the Heavens in sevens, and the visible sky in sevens.

Friday deploys Convergence 3 · Liturgical Scale — the sevenfold signature at the register of the annual Feasts and the sabbatical-Jubilee cycles Israel walks.

“Ani L’dodi V’dodi Li” — I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine. Song of Solomon 6:3 (KJV).

Seven covenants unfold. Seven dispensations walk. Seven universal laws hold. The Bride prepares. The Sons and Daughters of Issachar move.

Season, not hour. Signature, not counterfeit. Convergence 3 · Liturgical Scale deploys Friday.

Sources

Scripture (KJV). Genesis 1:26-30; Genesis 2:15-17; Genesis 3:14-24; Genesis 9:1-17; Genesis 12:1-3; Genesis 15:1-21; Genesis 17:1-14; Exodus 19-24; Exodus 20:1-17; Deuteronomy 27-30; 2 Samuel 7:8-17; Psalm 89:20-37; Isaiah 11:9; Isaiah 55:3; Jeremiah 31:31-34; Ezekiel 37:26; Matthew 1:1-17; Matthew 5:17-19; Matthew 24:9-14; Matthew 24:36; Luke 1:32-33; Luke 22:20; John 19:30; Acts 2; Romans 8:38-39; Romans 11:15; 1 Corinthians 6:3; Galatians 3:16; Ephesians 2:11-22; 2 Timothy 3:1-9; Hebrews 4:14-16; Hebrews 8:8-13; Hebrews 9-10; Hebrews 13:20; 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17; Song of Solomon 6:3; 1 Chronicles 12:32; Revelation 4; Revelation 20:1-6.

Immediate predecessor dispatches (Convergence-of-Sevens sequence).

Tier A canonical orthodox theological anchor · Seven-Dispensations Framework.

Robert D. Luginbill, The Coming Tribulation series, Ichthys.com — canonical seven-dispensations framework (Innocence → Conscience → Human Government → Promise → Law → Grace → Kingdom) integrated across the BOW substrate.

Robert D. Luginbill, The Satanic Rebellion five-part series, Ichthys.com — Genesis Gap framework; angelic pre-history; the redemptive-history architecture within which the seven covenants and seven dispensations operate.

Tier A canonical orthodox theological anchor · Divine Council and Noahide Framework.

Michael S. Heiser, The Unseen Realm: Recovering the Supernatural Worldview of the Bible (Lexham Press, 2015) — Divine Council reading of Deuteronomy 32:8-9 KJV underlying the seventy-nation archon-allocation that structures the post-Babel Gentile-covenant substrate the Noahide framework operates within.

Michael S. Heiser, Reversing Hermon: Enoch, the Watchers, and the Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ (Defender Publishing, 2017) — First Enoch reception across the New Testament including the divine-council reading of covenantal architecture.

Volume 5 substrate.

Resilienciero, Eden 7 · New Heavens, New Earth, New Jerusalem — The Architecture of Eternity — Volume 5 Blog 18 · Phase 4 Eden Sequence · eschatological consummation of the seven-covenants trajectory at the Everlasting Covenant register in New Jerusalem.

Resilienciero, The Leave-Taking of the Gods — Babel and the Archon Allocation — Cook Integration Series Post 4; Deuteronomy 32:8-9 KJV archon-allocation mechanism underlying the post-Babel Gentile-covenant substrate.

Foundational Mazzaroth substrate · Weekend Special Edition trilogy.

Resilienciero, God’s Wheel in the Heavens — The Mazzaroth · The Original Gospel in the Stars — Weekend Special Edition · Part 2 of 3 · foundational Mazzaroth Gospel-in-the-Stars architecture that carries the Protoevangelium promise from Genesis 3:15 across the twelve constellations proclaiming the Gospel in the stars.

Foundational disclosure. Resilienciero, The Master and the Machine — July 9, 2026 · AI-mediation disclosure framework.

Forward. Friday August 21 · Convergence 3 · Liturgical Scale — Seven Feasts of the mo’adim (Passover → Tabernacles) · seven-day Feast structures · seven-week Omer count · sabbatical seventh-year · Jubilee (seven sevens plus one) · Real McCoy vs Counterfeit at liturgical-covenant-calendar register.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC resilienciero.substack.com · r3ready.com · r3library.app SDG · Maranatha.

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.

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