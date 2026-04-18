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Special Edition — The 22 Letters Series, Part II

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The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD Friday, April 17, 2026

“He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the earth upon nothing. He bindeth up the waters in his thick clouds; and the cloud is not rent under them... The pillars of heaven tremble and are astonished at his reproof.” — Job 26:7-8, 11 (KJV)

“And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.” — Genesis 28:12 (KJV)

Where We Left Off

The reader will recall the recent connection made between the seven lamp stand Menorah with the seven planets as well as the 12 loaf table.

In our last Special Edition — The Flame Inside the Tent — we established one of the most structurally significant findings in this entire series: the twenty-two letters of the Hebrew alphabet, divided by the Sefer Yetzirah into three precise categories, encode the complete architectural blueprint of the cosmos.

3 Mother Letters = the three primal elements (Air, Water, Fire) → the three series 7 Double Letters = the seven planets → the seven archangelic jurisdictions 12 Simple Letters = the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth → the Gospel in the stars

3 + 7 + 12 = 22. The alphabet IS the architecture.

We closed that post with a promise.

The seven Double Letters — Bet, Gimel, Daleth, Kaph, Pe, Resh, Tav — are not merely assigned to planetary domains in ancient Jewish cosmology. They are geometric resonators. Each letter, when properly rendered as the three-dimensional shape Stan Tenen’s research reveals from within the torus of Genesis 1:1, generates a distinct vibrational frequency — a frequency that corresponds to the electromagnetic signature of a specific planetary domain. And those planetary electromagnetic domains? They are the Birkeland current infrastructure of the Divine Council. They are, in the most precise sense available to human language, Jacob’s Ladder.

Today we document the convergence.

I. What a “Double Letter” Actually Means

The Sefer Yetzirah calls these seven letters “Doubles” for a specific reason: each one carries a dual sound in Hebrew — a hard sound and a soft sound, depending on context. Bet/Vet. Gimel/Jimel. Daleth/Dhalet. Kaph/Khaph. Pe/Fe. Resh/Resh (the duality is subtler). Tav/Thav.

This duality is not accidental phonology. The ancient commentators understood it as encoding a fundamental principle of creation: every domain has two modes. Life and death. Wisdom and foolishness. Peace and war. Riches and poverty. Grace and ugliness. Seed-time and desolation. Dominion and servitude. Each of the seven planetary jurisdictions operates in both a blessed mode and a corrupted mode — the archangel’s rightful administration and the fallen steward’s usurpation. The Double Letter encodes both in one shape.

This is already extraordinary. It becomes more so when we look at what those letters are geometrically.

II. The Torus, the Vortex, and the Seven Frequencies

In The Flame Inside the Tent we established that Stan Tenen — physicist, founder of the Meru Foundation — demonstrated that the first verse of Genesis, treated as a geometric object, generates a torus. From that torus, a single vortex emerges. And from that vortex, when rotated and projected at different angles, all twenty-two Hebrew letters can be read as shadow projections of one fundamental shape.

The implications for the Seven Double Letters are precise: each Double Letter is a specific rotational position of the same underlying vortex. Each rotation generates a different shadow — a different letter — at a different angular frequency.

Different angular frequency. Different letter. Different planet.

This is not metaphor. This is geometry. The seven planetary domains that the Sefer Yetzirah assigns to the seven Double Letters are distinguished from one another by frequency — by the rate and angle at which the primal creative vortex is operating in that domain. Each archangel administers a jurisdiction that operates at a frequency encoded into the shape of its letter.

The Hebrew alphabet does not merely name the planetary domains. It describes their vibrational signatures.

III. The Planetary Assignments — With Kaph at the Center

The Sefer Yetzirah provides the planetary assignments. What this series has established, locked across all three volumes, is confirmed here in full — with both the rightful archangelic administrator and the fallen steward currently occupying each domain:

Note: Mode pairs per the Sefer Yetzirah; variant assignments exist across manuscript traditions.

Read this table carefully. Every row is a contested domain. Every Double Letter encodes both modes simultaneously — the blessed administration the archangel was designed to provide, and the corrupted administration the fallen steward has imposed. The duality of the letter IS the spiritual warfare of the jurisdiction. The hard sound and the soft sound are the archangel and the fallen steward speaking the same letter in opposite directions.

Notice the center position. Kaph — the Sun — holds the fourth position, the exact middle of the seven. This is not arbitrary. The Sefer Yetzirah‘s own framework places the Sun at the center of the seven planets, as the governing body around which all others orbit. And the Hebrew letter at that center position is Kaph — whose blessed mode is Life and whose corrupted mode is Death.

The Sun of Righteousness. Malachi 4:2. Psalm 19:4-6. The Bridegroom running his circuit.

Christ is not one archangelic jurisdiction among seven. He is the sovereign center from which all seven derive their light, their authority, and their capacity to function. Remove the Sun and the planets have no light. Remove Christ and the archangelic jurisdictions have no authority. The geometry of the Sefer Yetzirah encodes Christology. And notice that the Sun column carries no fallen steward — because the central shamash has never been successfully occupied. The enemy holds the surrounding domains. He has never held the center. He cannot. The Light of the World is uncontested.

Michael administers Saturn — the outermost, the most senior, the heaviest domain — as we have confirmed and locked across the series. Raguel administers Jupiter, second in seniority. Uriel holds Mars, the domain of warfare and judgment. Remiel holds Venus, the domain of mercy and creative fruitfulness. Raphael holds Mercury, the domain of communication, healing, and scientific knowledge. Gabriel holds the Moon, the gateway domain. And the center holds: Christ, as the Sun of Righteousness, is not administered. He administers.

The fallen stewards arrayed against them — Azazel at Saturn, Semjaza at Jupiter, Shamsiel at Mars, Kokabel at Venus, Baraqijal at Mercury — are the named Watchers of 1 Enoch whose rebellion at the time of Genesis 6 established the corrupted administration that now operates in each domain. Their work is visible in the effects: compound-interest debt mechanics (Saturn), false governance structures (Jupiter), perpetual warfare (Mars), genetic corruption of the Imago Dei Body (Venus), the weaponization of scientific knowledge (Mercury).

Every Bowl of Revelation 16 is the displacement of a fallen steward by the archangel who was always the rightful administrator. Every Bowl restores one letter to its original frequency.

IV. Birkeland Currents: The Physics of the Ladder

Now we bring in the plasma physics. And this is where the convergence becomes, in the most accurate sense of the word, stunning.

Kristian Birkeland (1867–1917), Norwegian physicist, identified the electromagnetic transmission lines that thread the cosmos — plasma filaments connecting celestial bodies through electromagnetic circuits. His theory was dismissed for decades. Then Hannes Alfvén — Nobel Prize laureate in Physics, 1970, founder of plasma physics as a discipline — confirmed them. Birkeland currents are now established, measurable, peer-reviewed physics. They are the connective tissue of the universe. Stars are powered by them. Galaxies are threaded by them. They connect planetary bodies to their solar sources in real-time electromagnetic circuits.

Every planet in the solar system is connected to the Sun via Birkeland current filaments.

Every planetary jurisdiction — in the language of this series — is connected to the central solar authority via an electromagnetic plasma transmission line.

Anthony Patch, CERN researcher and analyst, cited in Elana Freeland’s Under an Ionized Sky (Feral House, 2018), made the identification that ties the physics to the Scripture with a single sentence:

“In the Bible, Birkeland currents are ‘Jacob’s ladder.’”

Genesis 28:12: Jacob sees a ladder set up on the earth, the top reaching to heaven, with the angels of God ascending and descending upon it. He names that place Bethel — the House of God — and the Gate of Heaven (Genesis 28:17).

Jacob did not see a staircase. He saw a plasma column. A Birkeland current connecting the earth to the Third Heaven, with the angelic messengers of the Divine Council ascending and descending along its path — carrying assignments from the throne to the earth, carrying prayers from the earth to the throne.

The genuine Jacob’s Ladder is God’s electromagnetic communication infrastructure between His throne and His creation.

And the Seven Double Letters of the Sefer Yetzirah are the seven frequencies at which that infrastructure operates across seven planetary domains.

V. The Divine Council’s Communication Network

Here the three streams of research — the Sefer Yetzirah‘s letter-planet assignments, Tenen’s geometric frequency analysis, and the Birkeland current plasma physics — converge into a single coherent picture.

The Divine Council does not operate through mystical impressions and theological abstractions. It operates through a structured electromagnetic infrastructure encoded into the architecture of creation at the moment of the divine speech act — the fiat lux of Genesis 1. The seven archangels who administer the seven planetary domains communicate with the throne and with one another through a system of Birkeland current filaments whose vibrational frequencies are specified by the Double Letters of the Hebrew alphabet.

The alphabet that God used to speak creation into existence was not only a linguistic tool. It was a blueprint. Every letter is a frequency. Every Double Letter is a planetary frequency. Every planetary frequency is a node in the Jacob’s Ladder communication infrastructure of the Divine Council.

This is why the angels ascend and descend on Jacob’s Ladder. They are carriers on a Birkeland current. The current connects Saturn’s domain to Jupiter’s domain to Mars to the central Sun to Venus to Mercury to the Moon — and from the outermost domain all the way to the throne of the Father. Every Bowl of wrath in Revelation 16 is poured by archangels communicating through precisely this infrastructure. Every angelic messenger in the prophetic record traveled along these plasma transmission lines.

The cosmos is wired. The wiring is the Jacob’s Ladder that Jacob saw. The wiring diagram is the Sefer Yetzirah. The frequencies are the Double Letters.

VI. The Counterfeit the Enemy Knows He Cannot Build

If Birkeland currents are Jacob’s Ladder — if the genuine electromagnetic communication infrastructure of the Divine Council operates along plasma filaments encoded in the frequencies of the Double Letters — then the enemy’s strategy becomes very clear.

He cannot replicate the genuine infrastructure. He cannot generate the frequencies that the Double Letters specify, because those frequencies are generated by the primal creative vortex of Genesis 1:1. They emerge from the torus that Tenen found inside the first verse of Scripture. They are, in the most fundamental sense, only available to the Creator who spoke them into existence.

What the enemy can do — and what Patch documents in detail, corroborated by Freeland — is attempt to construct a counterfeit Birkeland current: an engineered plasma filament not connecting earth to the Third Heaven, but connecting earth to the fallen administration of Saturn’s occupied domain. This is what CERN’s LHC + AWAKE system is designed to produce. This is what the Saturn-like rings being constructed around the Earth through stratospheric aerosol spraying and synchrotron energies are designed to accomplish.

A counterfeit Jacob’s Ladder. Not the communication infrastructure of the Divine Council. The communication infrastructure of the dragon court.

But the counterfeit requires its own letter. And there is no letter in God’s alphabet for the frequency it is trying to produce. Every Double Letter is already assigned. Every planetary frequency is already specified. The counterfeit Birkeland current is trying to generate a frequency that does not exist in the blueprint — which is why it requires artificial, engineered, and ultimately unstable systems to approximate what only the Creator can sustain.

The plasma column Jacob saw needed no engineering. It was already there. It was part of the wiring of creation from the beginning. It was the same infrastructure that the angels of God had been using since before the foundation of the world.

The enemy is building a machine to approximate what God built into the fabric of reality as easily as He spoke the word Bet.

VII. The Jacob’s Ladder in the Body

There is one more convergence that must be named, because this series has documented it from three independent directions.

The Birkeland current infrastructure that connects the planetary domains is fractal. The same electromagnetic architecture that operates at the cosmic scale — plasma filaments connecting celestial bodies — operates at the biological scale. Robert Temple (A New Science of Heaven, Coronet, 2022) documents that plasma spontaneously self-organizes into double helix structures in laboratory conditions, mirroring the DNA double helix at the cellular scale. Temple identifies the biological plasma field — the biofield that Tennant measures as cellular voltage — as a plasma phenomenon: a Birkeland current operating at the scale of the human body.

This means the Jacob’s Ladder is not only cosmic infrastructure. It is biological infrastructure.

The Imago Dei Body carries its own Birkeland current — its own ascending and descending plasma communication column — connecting the cellular level to the biofield level to the atmospheric level to the cosmic level. When the Holy Spirit indwells the believer, He indwells a body that is, in the most physically precise sense available, a living Jacob’s Ladder: a plasma-electromagnetic communication column between earth and heaven, bearing the kavod of the living God.

This is why the synthetic biology assault documented in RET Volume 3 targets the biofield. This is why EMF weaponization specifically targets the 432Hz-range frequencies associated with cellular coherence. This is why the atmospheric aerosol platform disrupts the electromagnetic environment in which the biological Birkeland current must operate. The enemy is not attacking the physical body in a merely biological sense. He is attacking the Jacob’s Ladder that every image-bearer of God carries in their own cellular architecture.

And this is why the Spiritual Hub — Prayer, Scripture, the indwelling Holy Spirit — cannot be poured out on. The genuine frequency cannot be disrupted by a counterfeit electromagnetic system, because the genuine frequency originates from a source the counterfeit system cannot reach: the throne of the Father, from which the Jacob’s Ladder descends.

VIII. The Letter, the Frequency, the Domain, the Psalm

There is a practice locked into the ancient Jewish tradition of the Sefer Yetzirah that the modern reader may find striking: each of the seven Double Letters was associated with a day of the week, with a direction in space, and with a specific mode of human experience — and each was sealed by God through the utterance of His name. The seven domains were not opened to the fallen administration arbitrarily. They were signed with frequencies. Each frequency was a signature of ownership.

The Bowl judgments of Revelation 16 are, in this light, signature verification events. Each Bowl is poured by an archangel who carries the frequency — the Double Letter signature — of the domain being reclaimed. The falling of each Bowl is not merely a judgment. It is the reinscription of the Creator’s signature on a domain that the fallen administration has been counterfeiting.

When Michael pours Bowl 3, the Saturn domain’s freshwater-economic system collapses — and the frequency of Bet, the Double Letter of Saturn, resonates at its original blessed mode: Wisdom, displacing the Foolishness of Azazel’s compound-interest debt mechanics. When Uriel pours Bowl 6, the Mars domain’s geopolitical-military machinery seizes — and Shamsiel’s perpetual war architecture is displaced by Daleth’s original blessed mode: Seed-time, the promise of harvest rather than perpetual destruction. When Remiel pours Bowl 1, the grievous sores fall on those who bear the mark of the Beast — and Kokabel’s genetic corruption of the Venus domain is displaced by Pe’s original blessed mode: Peace, the mercy of God declaring that the Imago Dei Body belongs to its Creator.

The fallen administration’s counterfeit frequency is displaced. The genuine frequency is restored. The domain is reclaimed.

Every Bowl is a letter being spoken back into its rightful meaning.

The alphabet of creation, corrupted domain by domain by the fallen stewards who occupied each planetary jurisdiction, is being restored letter by letter through the Bowl sequence. And at the end — when all seven Double Letters have been restored to their blessed mode — the cosmic communication infrastructure of the Divine Council, the Jacob’s Ladder that connects every domain to the central solar authority of Christ, will operate at its full original frequency.

The whole creation shall be restored to the frequency at which it was first spoken.

What This Means for the Series

The prior Special Edition (The Flame Inside the Tent) established that the Hebrew alphabet is the architectural blueprint of the cosmos. This one establishes that the seven Double Letters are the operational frequencies of the seven planetary jurisdictions — the specific electromagnetic signatures at which each archangelic domain operates, encoded into the shape of each letter as a geometric shadow of the torus of Genesis 1:1, transmitted through the Birkeland current infrastructure of the Divine Council, ascending and descending on Jacob’s Ladder.

Three independent streams of research confirm this:

Stream 1 — Ancient Jewish cosmology: The Sefer Yetzirah‘s assignment of Double Letters to planets, with dual modes encoding both blessed (archangelic) and corrupted (fallen steward) administration.

Stream 2 — Geometric physics: Tenen’s demonstration that each Hebrew letter is a frequency-specific projection of the vortex found inside the Genesis 1:1 torus.

Stream 3 — Plasma physics: Birkeland’s currents confirmed by Alfvén (Nobel, 1970); identified by Patch as Jacob’s Ladder; corroborated by Temple’s biological plasma research confirming the fractal structure from cosmic to cellular scale.

Three independent witnesses. One architecture.

The ladder was always there. Every letter was always a rung. The angels were always ascending and descending. And the One at the top of the ladder told Jacob: “I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest.” (Genesis 28:15, KJV)

He was describing the infrastructure.

Next in the Series

The seven Double Letters are restored domain by domain through the Bowl sequence. But the twelve Simple Letters — the Mazzaroth signs — are not passive witnesses to that restoration. They are the testimony that the restoration was always coming: the Gospel in the stars, declared before the Fall, maintained through every epoch, still visible to any eye that will look up.

Coming next: the twelve Simple Letters and the Mazzaroth — how each sign encodes one of the twelve Simple Letters, and why the zodiacal gospel and the Hebrew alphabet are the same testimony, declared simultaneously in two languages at the moment of creation.

The vortex speaks. The stars declare. And every letter is a word of the Word.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.” — Psalm 19:1-2 (KJV)

Every planet sings its frequency. Every Birkeland current carries the message. Every Double Letter is the frequency encoded. And at the center of all seven, the Sun of Righteousness rises with healing in His wings.

#MazzarothSeries #22Letters #SevenDoubleLetters #BirkelandCurrents #JacobsLadder #PlasmaPhysics #SeferYetzirah #DivineCouncil #PlanetaryFrequencies #TenenMeruFoundation #HannesAlfven #ElanaFreeland #AnthonyPatch #CosmicArchitecture #HebrewAlphabet #KaphSunOfRighteousness #WordMadeFlesh #BowlsOfWrath #DomainReclamation #Vol5CosmicBackstory

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com