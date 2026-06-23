AMERICA AT 250 — LOW ON FAITH AND GASOLINE The Standalone Edition · Edition I

By Resilienciero · © 2026. All Rights Reserved. R3 Publishing LLC · June 23, 2026

The General is kneeling in the snow at Valley Forge.

That is the cover image of America at 250 — Low on Faith and Gasoline. Washington alone. No troops in formation behind him. No banner unfurled. No flag flying. Just a man on his knees in a winter that nearly ended the republic before it began.

I want you to hold that image in your mind as you read what follows. Because the cover and the Reader’s Map inside the book preach the same sermon — and that sermon is this:

The 250th anniversary of the American republic is not a celebration. It is a threshold. And the man at the threshold is kneeling.

What he is kneeling against, and what he is kneeling toward, is what the Reader’s Map discloses on a single page. I want to walk you through it before the book launches on July 4.

I. The Map Is a Diagnostic Instrument

When you open America at 250 — Low on Faith and Gasoline, the first full-page graphic you encounter — before the table of contents, before the preface, before Section I — is the Reader’s Map. One page. Four nested diagnostic layers. Total architectural disclosure of what the book is about to show you.

I built the Map this way because I learned long ago — through thirty-six countries of humanitarian field work with the World Health Organization, World Vision, and Samaritan’s Purse, and other international NGOs — that the people who survive a disaster are not always the people with the most resources. They are the people who saw the disaster coming and oriented themselves to it before it landed.

The Map is an orientation instrument. It is the architectural eye-chart for what the apparatus has built, what God has built, where they invert each other, and where the witness stands between them.

Read it slowly. The chapters inside the book unpack each layer; but the Map itself, sat with patiently for ten minutes, will give you the diagnostic before you read a single sentence of prose.

II. The Hub — Christ as Foundation

At the center of the Map is the Hub. A red cross on amber field. The citation beneath it: “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” — 1 Corinthians 3:11 (KJV).

This is non-negotiable. Every diagnostic layer that follows assumes this foundation. The book is not a political tract. It is not a conspiracy catalog. It is not a partisan brief for the right or the left. It is a covenant document written for the seeker and for the Body of Christ — and the Hub is what every spoke of the Resilience Wheel attaches to.

Around the Hub: the seven domains of life I have been mapping through fifteen volumes of the Body of Work — Human-Cultural, Economic-Financial, Physical-Infrastructural, Environmental-Health, Social-Political, Agriculture-Food Security, Science-Technology. And six psychological-spiritual elements interior to that: Mental Sovereignty, Emotional Regulation, Spiritual Identity, Relational Capacity, Cognitive Discernment, Volitional Strength.

These are the spokes. Christ is the Hub. Without the Hub, the spokes do not hold under pressure. And pressure is coming.

III. The Seven Misfits — The Apparatus Outer Ring

Now move outward from the Hub past the Resilience Wheel to the first concentric blue ring. The Seven Misfits. These are the institutional architecture of the apparatus operating against the covenant community in the late hour. The book treats each one in its own chapter; the Map names them so you can see the whole architecture at once.

I call them misfits deliberately. They do not fit. They are not what they claim to be. They are counterfeits — and the genius of the apparatus is that the counterfeits are almost always built in seven-fold parody of what God has already established. The enemy does not innovate. He inverts.

The seven, in diagnostic order:

1. The Image of the Beast — the modern political State of Israel raised in 1948. Not the people. Not the believers. Not the True Israel that Paul preserves in Romans 11:28-29. The Image — the political-juridical apparatus raised by the Two Horns of US and UK enablement, occupying the position Revelation 13 names. This is the apex misfit, and the book treats it under Apparatus-not-Persons discipline throughout. The critique is institutional. The believer-honor floor on Jewish people, on the covenant promises, and on the imago Dei of every person inside the State stays intact.

2. The Two Horns — the United States and United Kingdom as composite enablement architecture for the Image of the Beast since 1948. Sanctions, vetoes, weapons transfers, intelligence cooperation, the special relationship. Revelation 13:11 names two horns “like a lamb” — Christian-coded, English-speaking, but speaking “as a dragon.” The book documents the six-decade enablement chain across NUMEC, the Nixon-Meir 1969 agreement, the Cohen 1998 confirmation, and the present-day diplomatic shield.

3. The Four City-States — four sovereign extraterritorial jurisdictions hidden in plain sight, each with its own flag, its own laws, its own treasury, and either its own standing army or equivalent.

Vatican City — ecclesiastical jurisdiction. The Counterfeit Church. Yellow and white bicolor flag bearing the crossed keys and papal tiara.

The Inner City of London — not Greater London, but the Corporation of the City of London, the Square Mile that operates as a sovereign legal entity inside the United Kingdom. Financial jurisdiction. The Counterfeit Stewardship. White field with the red cross of St George and the red Sword of St Paul in the upper hoist canton.

Washington DC — military and coercive jurisdiction. The Counterfeit Sword. White field with two red horizontal bars and three red stars — the Washington family coat of arms.

UN Headquarters in Manhattan — global-governance jurisdiction. The Counterfeit Throne. Light blue field bearing a white azimuthal world map encircled by olive branches.

Most Americans do not know these four sovereign extraterritorial entities exist as such. They do. Spirit, Mammon, Sword, Throne — the apparatus’s counterfeit of the Four Living Creatures around God’s throne in Revelation 4:7.

4. The Five Jurisdictions — Self, Land, Sea, Air, and Admiralty. The American Veterans in Recovery architecture (Tier C source, treated with appropriate caveat in the book) identifies how the United States moved from Christian Common Law jurisdiction operating on the Land into Admiralty / Maritime jurisdiction operating on the Sea — and how the legal-fictional PERSON in ALL CAPS becomes the cuckoo-bird substitution for the lowercase living man or woman.

5. The Three Trusts — Ecclesiastical (the soul claim, Cestui Que Vie 1666), Commercial (the labor claim, birth-certificate bond), Citizenship (the allegiance claim, Fourteenth Amendment manufactured citizen). Three concentric trusts that together appropriate body, labor, and allegiance from the imago Dei bearer at birth.

6. CUSIP Architecture — every birth certificate in the United States carries a CUSIP number, the same identifier used to track securitized debt instruments on Wall Street. Catherine Austin Fitts has documented the financial flow at twenty-one trillion dollars of missing money traceable through this architecture. The book treats this under credentialed institutional sourcing; the implication is that the imago Dei bearer is monetized at the moment of arrival.

7. Tax Day Tribute — the nine-hundred-year Peter’s Pence chain from medieval ecclesiastical tribute to the modern Internal Revenue Service Form 1040. The book documents the unbroken chain across nine centuries. The apparatus’s harvest never closes.

These are the seven. Each one a chapter. Each one a misfit.

IV. The Seven Holy — The Mirror Column

Now look across the Map to the opposite side of the same blue ring. The Holy Seven. Position-by-position, the apparatus seven is mirrored by what God has already established and preserved:

The counterfeit reveals the original.

The Image of the Beast is a counterfeit Body of Christ — a political-juridical entity claiming the name and the covenant promises that belong to those who are Christ’s by faith. The Two Horns are a counterfeit Two Witnesses — the dragon-voiced lamb-coded enablement architecture inverting the prophetic witness of Revelation 11. The Four City-States are a counterfeit Four Living Creatures — four sovereign throne-claims inverting the four-faced creatures around God’s throne. The Five Jurisdictions are a counterfeit Pentateuch Foundation — five legal-fictional jurisdictions replacing the five books of Torah as the floor under common life. The Three Trusts are a counterfeit Triune God — body, soul, labor appropriated by three trusts in mockery of Father, Son, Spirit. CUSIP Architecture is a counterfeit Lamb’s Book of Life — every name recorded at birth, but in the ledger of the apparatus instead of in the ledger of the Lamb. Tax Day Tribute is a counterfeit Tithe — perpetual harvest to Caesar instead of firstfruits to the LORD.

The enemy does not innovate. He inverts. And once you see the inversion pattern, you cannot unsee it.

V. The Seven Deadly Sins — Why Each Misfit Operates

Walk one ring outward on the Map. Tagged to each of the seven misfits is the deadly sin that animates it:

Image of the Beast is powered by Pride — the throne that says I AM. Isaiah 14:13-14. 2 Thessalonians 2:4.

Two Horns is powered by Wrath — the coercive iron fist dressed as world police.

Four City-States is powered by Envy — the desire to possess by counterfeit what God has by right.

Five Jurisdictions is powered by Sloth — the apparatus moved in where Christian Common Law vigilance was abandoned.

Three Trusts is powered by Lust — disordered desire that consumes the imago Dei bearer for use.

CUSIP Architecture is powered by Greed — every human life converted to securitized debt collateral.

Tax Day Tribute is powered by Gluttony — institutional appetite that never closes.

Pride. Wrath. Envy. Sloth. Lust. Greed. Gluttony. The seven deadly sins are not abstract moral categories. They are the operating disposition of the seven misfits. Each apparatus is a sin made institutional. The Map shows you the diagnostic at a glance.

And on the holy mirror side: Humility (Philippians 2:5-8), Patience (Galatians 5:22), Charity (1 Corinthians 13), Diligence (2 Peter 1:5), Chastity (1 Thessalonians 4:3-7), Generosity (2 Corinthians 9:7), Temperance (Galatians 5:23). Seven Christian graces, position-by-position, inverting the seven deadly sins. The chiaroscuro preaches.

VI. The Three Root-Sins — 1 John 2:16

Now drop down beneath the wheel to the third diagnostic band on the Map. The Three Root-Sins. This is the deepest layer.

The seven deadly sins are the symptoms. The three sins of 1 John 2:16 are the roots underneath. Scripture interprets scripture:

“For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.” — 1 John 2:16 (KJV)

Three roots. Seven branches.

The Lust of the Flesh powers the body-claim — the Three Trusts and CUSIP Architecture. Bodily appropriation. The flesh as the apparatus’s collateral.

The Lust of the Eyes powers the mammon-claim — Tax Day Tribute and the Five Jurisdictions. The ledger, the statute, the tribute receipt. What can be counted, taxed, and litigated.

The Pride of Life powers the throne-claim — the Image of the Beast, the Two Horns, the Four City-States. Sovereign self-exaltation. The crown-claim. The apparatus saying we are in defiance of I AM.

Every deadly sin reduces to one of these three. Every misfit traces back to one of these three. And the three together reduce to a single root: autonomy from the Father. The whole apparatus is the political-juridical institutionalization of the same rebellion Lucifer started in Isaiah 14 and the same rebellion Adam joined in Genesis 3.

The Map shows you that the misfits are not separate phenomena to be cataloged. They are seven branches of the same tree. And the tree has three roots. And the three roots draw from the same poisoned spring of rebellion — the refusal of imago Dei bearers to remain in covenant with the Father who made them.

VII. The Empowerment of Error — The Diagnostic Frame

Above the Map, in compressed form, is the four-phase progression I locked as the master diagnostic frame for the entire book. I will not unpack it fully here — that is the chapter’s work. But the four phases bear naming:

Phase I — Mystery of Lawlessness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7 (KJV). Present, operative now, restrained.

Phase II — Spirit of Error. 1 John 4:6 (KJV). Present.

Phase III — Spirit of Antichrist. 1 John 4:3 (KJV). Present.

Phase IV — Terminal: Empowerment of Error. 2 Thessalonians 2:11 (KJV). Future Tribulation. The hour when God Himself sends strong delusion upon those who refused the love of the truth.

The progression is from allowing to empowering. That is the diagnostic axis the book runs on. We are presently in Phases I-III simultaneously. The Empowerment of Error is the terminal phase — and the witness at the threshold is given by the Spirit to discern the progression and to call it by name before it lands.

This is why the General kneels on the cover. The Empowerment of Error is not stopped by political action. It is met by prayer, by imago Dei sovereignty, by Hub-anchored covenant community, by Berean witness, and by the kneeling posture that Washington took at Valley Forge in the winter when the republic was almost lost before it began.

VIII. The Three-City Witness Arc — Where the Map Goes Inside

At the bottom of the Map is the Three-City Architectural Arc. Minneapolis · City of Knowledge (Ciudad del Saber) · New Jerusalem. The reader will not understand this on first encounter with the Map. They are not meant to. The arc is the personal witness skeleton that runs through the book and lands in the Conclusion keystone.

Minneapolis in 1999 — where Laurie Beth Jones’s Jesus in Blue Jeans met a humanitarian field officer who had been reading Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and finding him insufficient. The City of Water.

City of Knowledge (Ciudad del Saber) in Panama, 2012-2015 — where the convergence of academic credentials, ministry deployment, and family formation grounded the architecture I am still building from. The City of Knowledge.

New Jerusalem — where the arc terminates. Revelation 21. The City of God.

The witness who walked the territory and arrived at the keystone. That is the arc the book closes on. The cover, the Map, the chapters, and the Conclusion all point to this terminal city. The General kneels at Valley Forge so that the witness may kneel at Jerusalem-from-above.

IX. The Believer-Honor Floor — Who the Book Is For

One more thing the Map preaches before I close.

The book treats the apparatus under Apparatus-not-Persons discipline throughout. The critique is institutional. The believer-honor floor is held at maximum register: Christians, Jews, and Muslims stand under the same Berean discipline that refuses the apparatus’s invitation to weaponize religious-legal frameworks against people. Acts 17:26 — God made of one blood all nations of men. Romans 11:28-29 — the covenant promises to Israel are irrevocable. The imago Dei of every person inside every institutional apparatus is the floor under every chapter of this book.

The book is not anti-Catholic. It is anti-Vatican-as-sovereign-jurisdiction. The book is not anti-Jewish. It is anti-Image-of-Beast-as-political-State. The book is not anti-American. It is anti-DC-as-counterfeit-sword. The book is not anti-British. It is anti-Inner-City-of-London-as-counterfeit-mammon. The book is not anti-internationalist. It is anti-UN-HQ-as-counterfeit-throne. The institutional critique is sharp. The believer-honor floor is firm. Both hold simultaneously.

If you read the book looking for permission to dehumanize anyone, you will not find it here. If you read the book looking for diagnostic vocabulary to name what the apparatus is doing to imago Dei bearers — including yourself — you will find it on every page.

X. The Map Is the Invitation

So this is the Map. Hub at center. Resilience Wheel surrounding. Seven Misfits on the apparatus ring. Seven Holy on the mirror ring. Seven Deadly Sins tagged to each misfit. Seven Christian Graces tagged to each holy position. Three Root-Sins beneath. Empowerment of Error framing above. Three-City Witness Arc closing it out.

One page. Four diagnostic layers.

Total architectural disclosure of what the book is about to show you in detail.

America at 250 — Low on Faith and Gasoline launches July 4, 2026 — the 250th anniversary of the American republic. Three editions: the Standalone Edition (the gateway book), Volume I (deeper unpacking of the apparatus diagnostic), Volume II (witness at the crossroads of America and the world). The Standalone goes live approximately July 1; Volumes I and II co-launch on Independence Day itself.

The General is still kneeling at Valley Forge.

The apparatus still counterfeits.

The Hub still holds.

And the witness is still given grace, in the late hour, to see the inversion, to name the diagnostic, and to choose where to stand.

The 250th anniversary is not a celebration. It is a threshold. And the man at the threshold is kneeling.

If you can see the Map, you can see the threshold. And if you can see the threshold, you have already begun the kneeling.

Doors of mercy open. Lament register holds. Christ at the Hub.

“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.” — Matthew 10:16 (KJV)

Soli Deo Gloria · Shalom u’verakhah · Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD writes as Resilienciero at resilienciero.substack.com. He serves as Academic Dean at Missional University’s School of Ecological Mission and is the author of the fifteen-volume Body of Work spanning the R3: Resilience on the Road to Revelation, RET: Revelation Exo-Truth, and Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars series, with the cross-series capstone America at 250: A Witness at the Crossroads.

The Reader’s Map referenced in this dispatch is the front-matter visual orientation in America at 250 — Low on Faith and Gasoline — The Standalone Edition, launching July 4, 2026 via R3 Publishing LLC.