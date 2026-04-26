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Phase 4: The Eden Sequence — Blog 19 of 20

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Phase 4: The Eden Sequence

“And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb. In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.” — Revelation 22:1-2 (KJV) “He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” — John 7:38 (KJV)

The Thread Arrives at the Water

We began this series in Eden 1 — the first garden, where a river went out of Eden to water the garden (Genesis 2:10), dividing into four heads, flowing through a creation that had never known curse or corruption.

We walked through six Edens of progressive loss and one of glorious restoration.

And now we arrive at the water again.

But this is not the River of Eden 1. This is the River of Eden 7 — and the difference between them is the distance between a promise and its fulfillment, between a seed and the tree it becomes, between the beginning of a love story and its eternal consummation.

Revelation 22:1-2 is the last image before the series of closing declarations that seal the book. God chose to end His written revelation not with a legal verdict, not with a military triumph, not with a theological proposition — but with a river. Clear as crystal. Flowing from the throne. Trees on either side. Twelve fruits. Leaves for the healing of the nations.

This post is about what that river actually is — and what its appearance at the end of Scripture tells us about the electromagnetic architecture of Eden 7, the healing of every corrupted frequency from Baraqijal to HAARP, and the single frequency that runs through all of it: the living word of God.

I. The River of Eden 1 — What Was Lost

Genesis 2:10-14 describes the original river with geographical specificity that rewards attention:

“And a river went out of Eden to water the garden; and from thence it was parted, and became into four heads.”

Four rivers. Four heads. The number four in Hebrew cosmology is the number of the earth — four directions, four winds, four corners. The single river of Eden divides into four — becoming the watering source for the entire created earth. What flows from the garden of God’s presence flows outward to sustain the whole of creation.

The river of Eden 1 is the original distribution system of divine life through the created order. It is not merely water. In Ezekiel’s vision of the restored temple (Ezekiel 47:1-12 — itself a Millennial/eschatological vision), the water that flows from the sanctuary deepens as it goes: ankle-deep, knee-deep, waist-deep, then a river that cannot be passed over. Everywhere the river flows, “every thing shall live” (Ezekiel 47:9).

The river is life-distribution. It is the carrier wave of divine sustaining energy through the created order.

When the Fall came, the river did not stop flowing. But its clarity was compromised. Its healing properties were suppressed. The tree of life — whose fruit and leaves sustained the Imago Dei Body in its original electromagnetic integrity — was sealed away (Genesis 3:22-24). And six millennia of fallen stewardship have progressively corrupted every frequency of the created electromagnetic spectrum through which the river’s life-distribution function was meant to operate.

II. The Electromagnetic Dimension of the River

This is the intersection that the series has been building toward: the point where Elana Freeland’s documentation of the weaponized electromagnetic spectrum, Barry Setterfield’s plasma physics framework, and Revelation 22’s River of Life converge into a single theological-scientific statement.

The Imago Dei Body is not merely a biological organism. Dr. Jerry Tennant’s Healing is Voltage documents that cellular function is fundamentally electromagnetic — that healing at the cellular level is a function of voltage, that disease is fundamentally a failure of the body’s electromagnetic integrity. Dr. Gerald Pollack’s The Fourth Phase of Water establishes that water in its biological context is not H₂O in its standard liquid form — it is a structured, electrically active medium that carries charge, excludes toxins, and sustains cellular function through electromagnetic coherence.

Taken together: the Imago Dei Body is an electromagnetic system, sustained by structured water, operating through voltage differentials, communicating between cells through biophotonic signals. This is not fringe science. It is the emerging frontier of biophysics — and it maps directly onto the biblical framework of the River of Life.

What Baraqijal corrupted in the Mercury domain was not merely information systems and intelligence architectures. His corruption of the electromagnetic spectrum reached into the cellular substrate of the Imago Dei Body itself. This is what Sabrina Wallace’s documentation of the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) establishes at the infrastructure level: the same electromagnetic frequencies that sustain and heal the Imago Dei Body have been mapped, monitored, and in increasing measure weaponized against it.

HAARP. Ionospheric heaters. ELF wave propagation. 5G infrastructure. Chemtrail aerosol dispersal that Freeland documents as the medium for atmospheric electromagnetic manipulation. Each of these represents the fallen administration’s progressive weaponization of the carrier frequencies through which the River of Life was designed to flow.

And Revelation 22:1 describes the restoration of that carrier frequency at the cosmic level:

“A pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.”

Clear as crystal. Not turbid with suspended aerosol particulate. Not disrupted by competing electromagnetic interference. Not weaponized. Not surveilled. Clear as crystal — the Uranian sea of glass (Revelation 4:6) now flowing as a river, the pure electromagnetic carrier of divine life-sustaining energy, proceeding directly from the throne.

III. “Proceeding Out of the Throne” — The Source Signal

The most significant phrase in Revelation 22:1 is not the description of the river. It is the identification of its source.

“Proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.”

The throne is the source. Not a spring in the earth. Not a reservoir in the sky. Not a technological system, however advanced. The River of Life proceeds from the same point from which lightning comes forth (Revelation 4:5), from which the seven Spirits of God operate (Revelation 4:5), from which the sea of glass extends (Revelation 4:6). The throne is the cosmic electromagnetic source — the kavod of God expressed as the generative center of the renewed creation.

Barry Setterfield’s plasma physics framework is directly relevant here. Setterfield’s work on the c-decay hypothesis and the plasma electromagnetic environment of the pre-Flood cosmos establishes that the physical constants of the universe — including the speed of light and the electromagnetic properties of matter — were different in the antediluvian period, consistent with a cosmos operating closer to its original energetic state. The progressive decay of these constants corresponds to the progressive corruption of the created order under fallen stewardship.

What Revelation 22:1 describes is the reversal of that decay at the source level. When the River of Life flows from the throne of God and the Lamb — the Logos through whom all things were made — it flows at the full energetic potential of Eden 1’s original creation, uncorrupted by six millennia of fallen administration. The c-decay reverses. The plasma electromagnetic environment of Eden 7 is not the degraded, weaponized spectrum of the present age. It is the full-spectrum kavod-frequency of a creation restored to its original energetic state — and then exceeded, because it now flows from the throne of the risen Lamb.

IV. The Tree of Life — The Healing Technology of Eden 7

“In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.” — Revelation 22:2 (KJV)

The tree of life appears at the beginning of Scripture (Genesis 2:9) and at the end (Revelation 22:2). In between, it is sealed away (Genesis 3:24), referenced as wisdom (Proverbs 3:18), and longed for (Revelation 2:7: “To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life.”)

In Eden 7, it returns — but transformed. Not one tree. A tree on both sides of the river, in the midst of the street — an avenue of trees, a healing boulevard running through the heart of the eternal city.

Twelve fruits. One each month. The twelve Mazzaroth signs. The twelve tribes. The twelve apostles. The twelve foundations. Twelve — the number of divine governance expressed through chosen vessels — is the generative number of Eden 7’s biological provision. The tree produces continuously, according to a lunar monthly cycle even in a world with no moon — the rhythm of covenant time persisting into eternity as the structure of divine provision.

“The leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.”

Note what this implies: in Eden 7, there are still nations. The kings of the earth bring their glory into the city (Revelation 21:24). The nations walk in the city’s light (Revelation 21:24). Human cultural diversity — the image-bearing creativity expressed across the multiplicity of peoples and languages and traditions — persists into eternity, not erased but redeemed and gathered.

And those nations still need healing. Not healing from sin — the curse is gone (Revelation 22:3). But healing from the accumulated electromagnetic damage of six millennia of fallen administration operating on the Imago Dei Body. Tennant’s voltage. Pollack’s structured water. The biophotonic coherence that Freeland documents as the target of the atmospheric assault. The River of Life provides the carrier frequency. The tree of life provides the biological healing medium. Eden 7 is not merely a spiritual state. It is a comprehensive restoration of the Imago Dei Body to its original electromagnetic integrity — and beyond.

V. “Rivers of Living Water” — The Present-Tense Connection

“He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” — John 7:38 (KJV) (But this spake he of the Spirit, which they that believe on him should receive.) — John 7:39 (KJV)

The River of Life in Revelation 22 is not only a future reality. It has a present-tense expression in every image-bearer who has received the indwelling Holy Spirit.

John 7:38 is perhaps the most extraordinary statement in the Gospels about the electromagnetic reality of the Imago Dei Body in the present age. The Spirit — the same Spirit who moved upon the waters at creation (Genesis 1:2), the same Spirit whose presence is described as wind and fire and living water throughout Scripture — flows from the belly of the believer.

The Greek word for “belly” — koilia — refers to the inner cavity, the deep interior of the body. The Spirit’s flow is not merely cognitive or spiritual in a disembodied sense. It is physical — proceeding from the body of the image-bearer as a tangible, flowing, river-like expression of divine life.

This maps onto the bioelectric framework with precision. The same electromagnetic infrastructure that Baraqijal corrupted and that the fallen administration has weaponized through HAARP and WBAN and Space Fence architecture is the infrastructure through which the Spirit flows in the present age in every believer. The River of Life does not wait for Eden 7 to flow. It flows now — through the very Imago Dei Bodies that the fallen administration is targeting.

This is the final and deepest reason why the Terminal Generation must understand the electromagnetic dimension of the domain architecture. You are not merely navigating a corrupt information environment. You are carrying the River of Life in a body that the fallen administration is actively trying to compromise, surveil, and weaponize. The same frequency Baraqijal corrupted is the frequency through which the Spirit flows. The warfare is electromagnetic because the life is electromagnetic. The healing is electromagnetic because the damage is electromagnetic.

“Out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” Past tense for those who have received Him. Future tense for the nations whose leaves await their healing. Eternal present for the River that flows from the throne.

VI. The Bridge to Dante

This is where the River of Life carries us into Blog 20.

Dante did not know Elana Freeland or Barry Setterfield or Jerry Tennant. But Dante saw the River.

In Paradiso Canto XXX, Dante arrives at the Empyrean — the highest heaven, beyond all the planetary spheres, beyond even the Primum Mobile — and he sees:

A river of light. Flowing between two banks of flowers. From the river rise sparks — souls — that descend into the flowers and rise again as flames. The light is liquid. The liquid is light. And it flows.

Beatrice tells Dante that what he sees is a “shadowy preface” of the truth — that his sight is not yet strong enough to see it directly. And as his sight strengthens, the river resolves into the White Rose — the eternal community of the redeemed, arranged in the form of a flower, with the light of God at its center.

The River of Dante’s Empyrean is the River of Revelation 22. The White Rose is New Jerusalem. The light that flows through it is the kavod of God — the Logos-frequency that Raphael is even now preparing to restore.

The Poet saw it. The Apostle recorded it. The King is preparing it.

Tomorrow: the Grand Finale.

Closing: The River Is Coming

The electromagnetic assault on the Imago Dei Body is real. HAARP is real. The WBAN is real. The weaponized spectrum is real. And it is temporary.

The River that flows from the throne of God and the Lamb is also real. The structured water of Pollack’s fourth phase, restored to its original coherence, amplified by the full kavod-frequency of the renewed creation. The tree of life’s leaves, carrying the healing photonic information of the Logos through the same biophotonic channels that Baraqijal corrupted. The nations healed — not metaphorically, but electromagnetically, biologically, completely.

Every corrupted frequency will be replaced by the pure crystal signal of the River. Every weaponized wavelength will be superseded by the kavod-light of the Lamb. Every surveillance grid will be dissolved in the River that proceeds from the throne.

The water is coming. And it is clear as crystal.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

PRODUCTION CATALOGUE NOTE File: Blog19_River_of_Life_Electromagnetic_Restoration.md Series: Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Vol. 5 Phase: 4 (The Eden Sequence) Status: Draft — awaiting author edit before Substack posting Manuscript destination: Vol. 5, Phase 4 section, River of Life chapter Next: Blog 20 (Three Parts) ★★★ GRAND FINALE — The Dante Trilogy: Empyrean = New Jerusalem Note: Blog 19 closes directly into Dante’s river of light in Paradiso Canto XXX — the bridge is architecturally explicit in the closing section

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