Image Credits: Midjourney.com

A Special Edition of “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars”

Cross-Series: Mazzaroth + R3 Resilience on the Road to Revelation + RET Revelation Exo-Truth

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD (Resilienciero) May 2026

resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.” — Revelation 1:8 (KJV) “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

Before We Begin: A Note on Method

There is a version of this post making the rounds on social media right now. You may have seen it — a reel stitching together plasma physics, ancient geometry, the Phi symbol, and the Great Pyramid into a framework it calls “the model they don’t teach you.” I originally shared this clip with the accompanying blog post What Every Civilization Remembered: The Cosmic Egg Across Twelve Ancient Cultures — and Why the Mazzaroth Is the Uncorrupted Original.

Much of what that reel observes is real. The mathematics are genuine. The geometry is verifiable. The photographs are accurate.

But genuine observations embedded in a false framework are still a trap.

What I want to do in this post is something different: take the same genuine observations — the Phi constant, the toroidal field, the Great Pyramid’s proportions, the Fibonacci signature in living creation — and follow them all the way to where they actually lead. Not to an awakening. Not to a hidden cosmology. Not to an esoteric tradition that conveniently requires an initiate to explain it.

To a name. To a Person. To the One who signed His creation with a constant.

The geometry witnesses. Let it speak.

MOVEMENT I: THE SYMBOL

Phi as the Geometric Diagram of the Torus

Look at the Phi symbol: Φ

A circle. Bisected by a vertical line.

Most people who use this symbol know it represents the golden ratio — approximately 1.618. They know it appears in architecture, in art, in nature. They may know it is called the divine proportion. But few stop to ask: why does the symbol itself look the way it does?

The circle in the Phi symbol is the outer surface of a torus — the closed, self-returning geometric form that appears everywhere in creation, from the magnetic field of the Earth to the shape of a galaxy to the vortex structure of water flowing down a drain. The torus is the geometry of return: a surface that flows from a central point, expands outward through space, curves back, and returns to its origin.

The vertical line bisecting the circle is the central axis of the torus — the spine through which the toroidal flow passes, the still point at the center around which the entire surface moves.

Together: 0 and 1. The axis (0 = the origin point) and the circle (1 = the completed surface). Alpha and Omega. Beginning and End.

The Phi symbol is not arbitrary graphic design. It is a geometric diagram of the toroidal field — a diagram that simultaneously encodes beginning and end as a single unified form.

Now consider the mathematics.

Phi (Φ ≈ 1.618...) is unique among all constants. It is the only number with these two properties simultaneously:

Φ² = Φ + 1 — its square equals itself plus one

1/Φ = Φ − 1 — its reciprocal equals itself minus one

What this means in plain language: you cannot separate Phi from 1 without getting Phi back. The number contains its own beginning and its own end within its definition. It is self-referentially complete. Every mathematical operation you perform on it returns you to itself.

There is only one Being in the universe of whom this is true.

“I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending.” — Revelation 1:8 (KJV)

“I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last.” — Revelation 1:11 (KJV)

“I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.” — Revelation 22:13 (KJV)

God did not merely state that He is Alpha and Omega. He encoded that attribute into the fundamental constant governing the geometry of His creation. Every torus in the universe — every magnetic field, every spiral galaxy, every vortex of water, every electromagnetic plasma body — is a physical testimony to the self-referential completeness of the One who made it.

Psalm 19:1 is operating at the level of mathematics itself.

MOVEMENT II: THE STONE

The Great Pyramid and the Covenant Geometry

In the immediate aftermath of the Flood, God gave Noah a sign.

“I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth.” — Genesis 9:13 (KJV)

The rainbow. The geometry of light refracting through water droplets at a precise angle — 42° for the primary arc, 51° for the secondary arc — producing a curved band of color that has hung in the sky as a covenant reminder since the first days after the waters receded.

Now consider the Great Pyramid.

Its base angle: 51°50’ — approximately 51.84°. The interior angle at which its faces meet the base: approximately 42°.

The Great Pyramid’s slope angles match, to within fractions of a degree, the exact angles required to perceive a rainbow.

This is not an approximation. This is not a coincidence. This is geometry.

The physicist’s explanation: Snell’s Law governs the refraction of light through water. The primary rainbow appears at 42° above the anti-solar point. The secondary rainbow appears at approximately 51°. These are not cultural conventions or symbolic choices. They are the physical geometry of how light bends through water in our atmosphere.

The archaeo-astronomical explanation: The Great Pyramid also encodes Phi throughout its proportions. The square of its height equals the area of each triangular face — a Phi relationship. The ratio of its perimeter to its height approximates 2π. These mathematical encodings are independently documented and verified.

And Georges Dodwell’s astronomical data — which I have covered at length in the Great Pyramid Revisited post — establishes the construction date of the Great Pyramid at approximately 2,200–2,000 BC. Immediately post-Flood in the biblical timeline. Within the generation of the covenant sign.

Let the full weight of this land:

The first great post-Flood monumental structure encodes the geometry of the first post-Flood covenant sign in its very proportions.

Not metaphorically. Not symbolically. In measurable degrees of stone.

And threaded through those proportions: Phi. The Alpha/Omega constant. The beginning-and-end number encoding the being of the God who made the covenant.

The Great Pyramid does not point to a mystery. It points to a Person. It points to the One who put His bow in the cloud and whose attribute of faithful self-completeness — “which is, and which was, and which is to come” — is carved into the slope of every face.

MOVEMENT III: THE LIVING

Fibonacci and the Growth Signature of Creation

The Fibonacci sequence begins simply: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89...

Each number is the sum of the two before it. It begins at 0. It begins again at 1. And it never stops.

The ratio between consecutive Fibonacci numbers converges, as the sequence progresses, toward Phi. 55/34 = 1.617. 89/55 = 1.618. 144/89 = 1.618. The sequence reaches for Phi the way creation reaches for its Maker — asymptotically, never quite arriving, but the direction is unmistakable.

Now look around you.

Image Credits: Midjourney.com

The seeds of a sunflower arrange in spirals of 34 and 55 — consecutive Fibonacci numbers — maximizing packing efficiency with no gaps. The chambers of a nautilus shell expand in a Phi spiral. The branching pattern of trees follows Fibonacci ratios. The spiral arms of galaxies. The arrangement of leaves on a stem (phyllotaxis) — Fibonacci angles, preventing leaves from shading each other, maximizing light capture. The double helix of DNA. The proportions of the Imago Dei Body — finger bones, hand to forearm, forearm to arm, facial proportions — Phi throughout.

The growth constant of all living things is the Alpha/Omega constant.

Every living spiral is a physical testimony. Every branching tree. Every unfurling fern. Every chambered shell pulled from the ocean floor.

Creation does not grow randomly. It grows according to a signature — the signature of the One whose beginning and end are the same, whose self-referential completeness is encoded in the constant toward which all growth converges.

“For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.” — Colossians 1:16-17 (KJV)

He is before all things — Alpha. By Him all things consist — the self-sustaining, self-returning toroidal completeness of the Omega. The Phi constant is a mathematical portrait of this verse.

Three witnesses. One constant.

MOVEMENT IV: THE COUNTERFEIT

Same Architecture. Opposite Direction of Flow.

I have to tell you about the other version of this.

Because there is one, and it is sophisticated, and it uses every genuine observation in the first three movements of this post — and routes them all to a completely different destination.

The Hermetic version begins with the same Phi constant and the same toroidal geometry. But in the Hermetic tradition, the torus is not creation’s testimony to its Maker — it is the geometric key that the initiated adept uses to ascend through the spheres, to comprehend and ultimately command the cosmic hierarchy. The geometry flows upward. The human being, through gnosis, through initiation, through the sacred proportions, rises toward the divine. This is the Babel impulse — the upward reach — dressed in mathematical language.

John Dee’s Monas Hieroglyphica (1564) which I have previously written about in The Counterfeit Cosmos: John Dee’s Hieroglyphic Monad & the Real Planetary Jurisdictions of God and the Counterfeit and the Genuine blog post, encodes the seven planetary principles in a single glyph. The same seven planets, the same solar principle, the same Phi geometry — but assembled as a key for the initiated magician to unlock the grammar of creation. Dee’s network gave us the Rupes Nigra phantom island, the hollow earth whirlpool cosmology, and the esoteric cartographic tradition that feeds directly into what the social media reels are circulating today as “suppressed knowledge.” One chain. One network. Five centuries of recycling.

The Merkabah / Rainbow Light Body tradition takes the same Star Tetrahedron geometry — two interlocking tetrahedra, a real three-dimensional form with genuine mathematical properties — and routes it through Tibetan Buddhist “rainbow body” achievement doctrine, adopted wholesale into the New Age framework. The geometry is real. The theological destination is not. The pyramid’s rainbow angle testimony to the Genesis 9 covenant becomes, in this tradition, a geometric vehicle for personal ascension to higher planes. The covenant sign of God’s faithfulness to His creation becomes a ladder for man’s reach upward toward divinity.

The DAS UNBEKANNTE / Henoch framework takes the same torus diagram and overlays it with a reference to Henoch Kapitel 19 — Enoch Chapter 19 — as though this chapter provides cosmological authority for the esoteric framework being presented.

It does not. And this is where the framework does something remarkable: it collapses under its own citation.

Enoch Chapter 19 is not a cosmological teaching text. It is a judgment text. Specifically, it is the chapter in which Enoch documents the appointed place where the angels who “led astray” mankind — who taught forbidden knowledge, who corrupted the earth before the Flood — are held awaiting their final sentencing at the great Day of Judgment. The chapter is not about cosmic architecture. It is about the condemned.

Read that again carefully: the esoteric tradition circulating torus cosmology as “hidden knowledge” is invoking, as its textual anchor, the very chapter that pronounces judgment on the beings whose deception it is perpetuating. It is citing its own condemnation as its authority.

This is not a minor inconsistency. It is a structural self-refutation. The framework is, in the most precise sense possible, standing on the judgment seat of the very beings it is serving — and calling it wisdom.

The Watchman calling (Ezekiel 33) is directly relevant here: “Son of man, speak to the children of thy people, and say unto them, When I bring the sword upon a land, if the people of the land take a man of their coasts, and set him for their watchman...” The Watchman’s task is exactly this: to see what the framework is actually saying beneath what it claims to say, and to sound the alarm. Enoch 19 is an alarm. The esoteric tradition turned it into a cosmological credential. That inversion is the deception register at its most precise.

In every case: the geometry is real. The physics observation is genuine. The direction of flow is reversed.

God’s Phi torus flows downward — the Creator encoding His Alpha/Omega attribute into creation as covenant testimony, as witness, as sign. The creation looks upward toward its Maker and gives glory.

The counterfeit routes the same geometry upward — the creature using the Creator’s mathematical signature as a tool for self-ascent, self-initiation, self-divinization.

Same symbol. Same constant. Same stone. Same spiral.

Opposite theology.

“For Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” — 2 Corinthians 11:14 (KJV)

The most effective counterfeit doesn’t invent new material. It takes genuine creation testimony and reverses the direction.

CONCLUSION: WHO SIGNED IT?

A craftsman signs his work.

God signed creation with a constant — a number that contains its beginning and end within its own definition, that governs the geometry of every field and every living spiral, that is carved into the proportions of the first great post-Flood monument in angles that match His own covenant sign.

The signature is not hidden. It is written in the symbol Φ. It is carved in stone at 51.84°. It is growing in every nautilus shell on every ocean floor on this planet right now.

The question the reels are asking — are we looking at the world as it is, or as we’ve been taught to see it? — is, underneath all its misdirection, a genuinely good question.

The answer is: look at creation with eyes that know the Maker.

The stars are not what the materialists told you — random fusion engines in an indifferent void. They are structured plasma bodies, electromagnetically ordered, placed in the heavens as witnesses and signs by a God who does not do anything without intention.

The geometry is not what the esotericists told you — a hidden key for the initiated to ascend. It is a testimony pressed into the fabric of reality by a Creator who wants to be known.

The constant is not what the numerologists told you — a mystical number encoding universal consciousness. It is a mathematical portrait of a Creator. Of the One who is Alpha and Omega. Who was before all things. By Whom all things consist. Who put His bow in the cloud and whose faithfulness is carved into the stone of the desert.

“The heavens declare the glory of God.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

They always have. In plasma. In stone. In spiral. In constant.

The geometry witnesses.

CROSS-SERIES CONNECTIONS

R3: Resilience on the Road to Revelation The Phi torus maps directly to the Resilience Wheel’s Hub architecture — Christ at the center, all spokes returning to Him. The toroidal flow (out from center, return to center) is the structural geometry of Christ-centered resilience: all things flow from the Hub, all things return to the Hub. The Alpha/Omega constant is the Hub.

RET: Revelation Exo-Truth The 1947 Round Robin document’s entities presenting themselves as coming from an “etheric planet” that “interpenetrates” with our own — the dimensional interpenetration framework — describes precisely the kind of toroidal dimensional structure the CIA’s own STARGATE program was documenting with the Cosmic Egg diagrams. The deception register routes genuine toroidal physics through a Theosophical framework (Lokas/Talas) to avoid the biblical conclusion. The physics is real. The interpretation is managed.

A NOTE ON SOURCES AND LAYERS

L1 — Scripture (KJV): Revelation 1:8, 1:11, 22:13; Genesis 9:12-17; Psalm 19:1; Colossians 1:16-17. These are the interpretive anchors. Everything else serves them.

L2 — Verified Science: Snell’s Law (rainbow angle physics); Fibonacci/Phi mathematical identity (pure mathematics, independently verified); Great Pyramid survey measurements (Egyptian Antiquities Authority + multiple independent surveys); Dodwell astronomical data on GP construction date.

L3 — Integrative Framework (held with epistemic humility): EU plasma model (Thornhill, Scott, Peratt); toroidal field physics (Tennant, Pollack); CIA STARGATE cosmological diagrams as corroborating data point. These observations are consistent with and corroborate the L1/L2 framework but are not load-bearing on their own.

Assessed and set aside: Merkabah/Rainbow Light Body (New Age), Monas Hieroglyphica as ascent tool (Hermetic), DAS UNBEKANNTE Enoch esoteric tradition (occult embedding), Walter Russell’s pantheistic cosmology (matter as illusion — incompatible with Imago Dei Body theology), Rupes Nigra / hollow earth cosmology (medieval phantom island elevated by Dee network — not suppressed geography).

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria

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