CLICK ON THE ABOVE COSMIC LIBRARY OR ON THIS LINK FOR THE FULL OFFERING.

THE LIBRARY IS ALIVE

We Built a 3D Model of the Cosmos — And Every Book Lives Inside It

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

Something happened in the build process that we didn’t fully anticipate.

When we mapped the three book series onto a rotating solar model — R3 on the inner ring, Revelation Exo-Truth on the middle ring, Mazzaroth on the outer ring, Christ as the central sun — the architecture didn’t feel like a marketing tool.

It felt like a map of something real.

Because it is.

The Problem With Most Book Series

Most book series are linear. You start at Volume 1 and read to the end. The books are related because they share an author, a theme, perhaps a narrative arc. But they don’t constitute a system. They don’t have load-bearing joints. Remove one and the rest stand.

That is not what we built.

The three series you will find in the Cosmic Library — Resilience on the Road to Revelation, Revelation Exo-Truth, and The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars — share a single unified architecture. The same seven planetary jurisdictions that Volume 5 of R3 documents cosmologically are the same seven domains that Revelation Exo-Truth tracks prophetically. The same 22 letters that the Mazzaroth series encodes in the stars are the structural lattice that connects all three series simultaneously. The same Resilience Wheel that R3 Vol 3 applies to the Seven Bowls is the same wheel that RET Vol 3 maps against the full-spectrum biological, electromagnetic, and jurisdictional assault.

One architecture. Three witnesses. Infinite depth.

The orrery — the rotating model — makes that visible in a way that a table of contents cannot.

What You Will See

→ Open the Cosmic Library here

When you open the link, you will find yourself looking at a rotating cosmos.

At the center: a golden, pulsing sun. This is not a decorative choice. In the ancient Temple, the Menorah held seven lamps with the shamash — the servant lamp — at the center. Josephus documented it in Wars of the Jews: “The seven lamps signified the seven planets.” The central lamp was not one among seven. It was the light that lit the others. In the Sefer Yetzirah’s letter assignments, the letter Kaph — assigned to the Sun — carries a different mode of operation than the six planetary doubles that flank it. The Sun is the center of the system, not a member of it.

Christ is not one archangel among seven. He is sovereign over all seven.

That is what the golden sun represents.

The Inner Ring — Blue Resilience on the Road to Revelation · 5 Volumes

The R3 series is the foundation. It asks the question that every serious believer is asking in this hour: What does it look like to stand firm when the entire infrastructure of civilization is being deliberately dismantled?

The answer is not political. It is not survivalist in the popular sense. It is theological, practical, and cosmological simultaneously. The Resilience Wheel — seven spokes, a Psychological Ring, a Spiritual Hub — is the diagnostic framework that runs through every volume. The Seven Seals, Seven Trumpets, and Seven Bowls are not merely eschatological chronology. They are a reclamation sequence. Each Bowl is a Psalm 82 event at planetary scale. A corrupt steward displaced. A faithful archangel restored. Yahweh inherits the domain.

Volumes 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 3 will publish shortly. The complete set including Volumes 4 and 5 launch July 4, 2026 — America’s 250th anniversary.

Click the blue spheres. Find your volume. Take it home.

The Middle Ring — Green Revelation Exo-Truth · 4 Volumes

RET is the series that goes where most theological writing will not.

The alien deception is not a fringe topic. It is the central deception of the end times, documented in Scripture, confirmed by the testimony of the Divine Council framework that Dr. Michael Heiser spent his career reconstructing, and now unfolding in real time as the world’s governments prepare their populations for a disclosure event that the Bible anticipated by several thousand years.

But RET does not stop at the exo-deception. It follows the assault all the way down — through the atmospheric delivery systems that Elana Freeland has documented, through the electromagnetic assault on the Imago Dei Body that Dr. Jerry Tennant’s clinical research maps in cellular voltage terms, through the biological terrain protocols that a proper theology of the body demands, and finally — in Volume 4 — through the legal and jurisdictional machinery that has been quietly converting living men and women into bond instruments since 1862.

The Imago Dei Body is not a product. It is the temple of the living God.

Volume 4 carries the title The Commodification of the Imago Dei because that is precisely what has been attempted. The counter-claim of Scripture is 1 Corinthians 6:19-20: “Ye are not your own, for ye are bought with a price.”

The system says you were bought at birth registration. Scripture says you were bought at Calvary.

Those are competing ownership claims over the same body. RET Vol 4 documents both — and shows why only one of them can stand.

Volumes 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 3 is forthcoming and launches between May and June 2026. Volume 4 will launch in the subsequent months.

The Outer Ring — Amber The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars · 5 Volumes

The outermost ring moves fastest, and that is theologically appropriate.

The Mazzaroth is the oldest testimony. Before there was a written Torah, before Abraham received the covenant, before Moses ascended Sinai — the Gospel was written in the stars. Twelve signs. Thirty-six decans. A complete account of the Seed of the Woman, the price He would pay, the enemy He would defeat, and the Kingdom He would establish.

Job 38:31-33 — a text that scholars agree is among the oldest in the biblical canon — already assumes that the reader knows what the Mazzaroth is. YHWH asks Job: “Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion? Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season?” The Hebrew word mish’tar in that passage carries the meaning of governing dominion. The stars do not merely mark the seasons. They govern them — by divine appointment.

Robert L. Williams Jr. of mazzaroth.info discovered the 12-letter correspondence between the Simple Letters of the Hebrew alphabet and the 12 Mazzaroth signs. Every week of the series, a new sign. Every sign, a new witness to the same Christ.

All five volumes of the Mazzaroth are forthcoming. Volume 1 launches shortly. The subsequent volumes 2 through 5 launch in sequence until all 5 become available in December 2026.

How to Navigate the Library

The Cosmic Library is designed to let you find your entry point and go deep.

If you are new to the series: Start with the blue inner ring. R3 Vol 1 (The Seven Seals) is the front door. It introduces the Resilience Wheel, establishes the theological framework, and gives you the map for everything that follows.

If prophecy is your primary interest: You can start with R3 above or the green middle ring. RET Volumes 1 and 2 were published in 2019 and anticipated much of what we are now watching unfold. Both offer the fastest way to understand the prophetic architecture of the series.

If the stars drew you here: Start anywhere in the amber outer ring. The Mazzaroth series is designed to be read alongside either R3 or RET. The 12 signs are weekly posts on resilienciero.substack.com — you can begin today with any sign and find yourself in the middle of a conversation that has been going on since before the fall.

Filter by series using the left sidebar in the Cosmic Library. The spheres you are not currently exploring will dim. Your series will glow.

Click any sphere to open the book’s information panel — title, description, publication status, and direct Amazon links for Paperback, Kindle, and Audiobook formats where available.

What Is Coming

The Cosmic Library is a pilot. What you are seeing now is the foundation.

Phase 2 will add the Bowl reclamation animations — when you click a planetary domain, light will wash across that sphere as the domain is reclaimed. The Mazzaroth constellation wireframes will appear in the outer ring, tracing the actual star positions of each sign. A Complete Bundle option will allow you to reserve the full 14-volume set at a subscriber discount.

The USB version — the complete offline library, all three series, the 3D orrery, no internet required — is being designed for December 2026. It is the resilience reader’s library. It works when the internet does not.

A print boxed set of all 14 volumes, when the series is complete, is the long-term vision. The kind of thing you give to a pastor, a serious student, a child who needs to know what the stars are actually saying.

A Word About the Architecture

We did not set out to build a 3D model of a book series.

We set out to map the testimony — the sevenfold planetary architecture that Scripture establishes in the Divine Council framework, that the Mazzaroth encodes in the stars, that the Bowl sequence enacts as reclamation events, that the Hebrew alphabet embeds in 32 paths of creation.

When you map all of that simultaneously, you get a cosmos.

And when you build a cosmos, it turns out that every book finds its place in it — not because we designed the placement, but because the architecture was already there, and the books are simply documenting it from different angles.

Three witnesses. One room.

“That ye may know what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe...” — Ephesians 1:19 (KJV)

Find Your Volume

→ Open the R3 Cosmic Library

Available Now on Amazon:

RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION — Vol. 1: The Seven Seals

RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION — Vol. 2: The Seven Trumpets

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH — Vol. 1: Alien and UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think (Part 1)

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH — Vol. 2: Alien and UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think (Part 2)

Coming Soon — May to July 4, 2026:

R3 Vol 4 — The Seven Churches

R3 Vol 5 — The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions

Coming Soon — May to June 2026:

RET Vol 3 — The Halo and the Crown of Thorns

Coming Soon — May to December 2026:

RET Vol 4 — The Commodification of the Imago Dei

The Mazzaroth: God's Gospel in the Stars - forthcoming May - December 2026 1. The Cosmic Gospel - The complete Gospel arc written in twelve signs 2. The Cosmic Clock - The appointed times mapped to precessional ages 3. The Cosmic Conflict - The angelic war for the seven planetary jurisdictions 4. The Cosmic Witnesses - Stone, alphabet, and architecture testify together 5. The Cosmic Homecoming - The eternal city toward which every sign has pointed



resilienciero.substack.com for weekly posts across all three series.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD R3 Publishing LLC · resilienciero.substack.com · r3ready.com · mazzaroth.world SDG