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Part II of The Commodification of the Imago Dei — Revelation Exo-Truth, Vol. 4

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”That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.” — Philippians 2:10 (KJV) ”Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

Opening: Why Another Wheel?

When I closed Volume 3 — The Halo and the Crown of Thorns — I left a wheel on the wall. Six vectors converging on the imago Dei body: COSMIC/SPIRITUAL, ASTRONOMICAL, DECEPTIVE, BIOLOGICAL, ENVIRONMENTAL, ELECTROMAGNETIC. That wheel answered one question with precision: how is the assault on the temple of God being executed across the physical and cosmic theaters? Revelation 12:11 anchored it. The kavod glow at its center named what the assault is reaching for and cannot grasp.

Eighteen months later — last week, in fact — I returned to that first wheel in the Soul Over Mind 2026 Update and built a second one beside it. Six vectors again, but mapped this time to the layers of the tripartite temple: BIOLOGICAL, NEUROLOGICAL, LEGAL, FINANCIAL, ECCLESIASTICAL/INFORMATION, SPIRITUAL/DIRECT. Which layer of the temple is each weapon designed to capture? That was the second question. First Corinthians 6:19–20 anchored that one.

But the work of Volume 4 has surfaced a third question that neither wheel was designed to answer — and the answer requires its own visual.

Under whose claimed authority is the body being commodified?

I. Three Wheels, Three Questions, One Imago Dei

The new wheel does not replace the first two. It overlays them.

Volume 3’s wheel sees the assault as a physical and cosmic event — frequencies, fields, fallen powers operating on the body’s biofield from the seen and unseen orders of the visible creation. That wheel still stands. Revelation 12:11 still anchors it.

The Soul Over Mind 2026 wheel sees the assault as a tripartite siege — Body, Soul, and Spirit, each with its own walls and its own vulnerabilities, each with its own weapons arrayed against it. That wheel also stands. First Corinthians 6:19–20 still anchors it.

The Volume 4 wheel sees the assault as a legal capture — five jurisdictional claims filed against the same imago Dei body simultaneously, each one administered by a separate city-state, each one operating under a different system of law. AIR (canon and ecclesiastical law, Vatican City). SOIL (common law, top six inches of land, D.C. municipal). LAND (constitutional and treaty law, federal territory and subsoil). MARITIME (commercial law, surface seas, City of London). ADMIRALTY (military law, high seas and war powers, D.C./NATO).

Three wheels. Three questions. One imago Dei body. And — at the center of every wheel — the same kavod glow. The same Person bought with the same price.

Philippians 2:10 anchors this third wheel. Heaven. Earth. Under-the-earth. Three domains in Scripture. *Five* jurisdictions in the counterfeit. The expansion is exactly where the deception lives — but I am getting ahead of the wheel. Let me walk it with you.

II. The Genuine Order — Soil Up

Read the wheel clockwise from the SOIL position at 2:24.

The order ascends: SOIL → LAND → MARITIME → ADMIRALTY → AIR.

This is the grain of legitimate authority.

Genesis 1:26–28 gave dominion to Adam over the earth — feet on soil first. Genesis 2:7 formed the body of the man from that very soil. The agrarian witness comes first because the witness is closest to the body, and the body is the first thing creation hands a son of Adam to steward.

LAND comes next. The territory beneath the soil. The constitutional grid. The treaty frame. Joshua 21 distributed the land to the tribes by lot — the most concrete jurisdictional act in the Old Testament — and every allotment named the soil before the boundary stones. Soil before territory. The man before the map.

MARITIME comes next. The surface of the sea. Commerce. Trade. The merchant fleets. Solomon’s Tarshish ships and Hiram’s cedars of Lebanon moved across maritime jurisdictions long before any City of London Square Mile existed to claim them.

ADMIRALTY comes next. The high seas. War powers. The deep that no merchant crosses casually. The leviathan domain.

AIR sits at the apex of the genuine wheel because canon authority — the law of the soul — belongs to the One whose Name is above every name. Christ alone holds the canon at the top of the genuine order. Philippians 2:9–11 settles the question: every knee will bow, every tongue will confess. The genuine ascending order moves from the man on the land all the way up to the Lord of glory who alone can author law over the soul.

The wheel, read clockwise, is the order God established.

III. The Counterfeit Inversion — Air Down

Now read the same wheel counterclockwise from the AIR position at 12.

The order descends: AIR → ADMIRALTY → MARITIME → LAND → SOIL.

This is the assault as it actually unfolded across centuries.

AIR was seized first. Justinian’s Corpus Juris Civilis (529–534 AD) drew the line that has wounded every generation since: ”Man and person were not equivalent terms.” Once the canon-law architecture severed the living man from the paper PERSON, the Vatican had a construct it could enroll, bond, claim, and inherit. The seizure of canon authority over the soul was the seizure that made every subsequent jurisdiction possible. The highest counterfeit had to be filed first because everything below depends on it.

ADMIRALTY extended the soul claim militarily. The Lieber Code. Martial law since 1863. The perpetual emergency under which the Republic has actually been governed for the better part of two centuries. War powers reaching across NATO operational architecture into every signatory nation, binding citizens of countries that no longer remember the line between civilian and combatant.

MARITIME extended commercially. The City of London Square Mile became the operational heart of lex mercatoria — the law merchant — under which every contract sailed, every CUSIP was issued, every birth certificate was bonded as a financial instrument. The surface of the sea became the surface of every transaction. The man’s labor became collateral against debts the man never consented to incur.

LAND came next. Federal constitutional and treaty law claiming what lies beneath the man’s feet without ever asking the man. Subsoil rights. Mineral rights. Treaty obligations binding generations who never signed the parchment. The constitutional grid that descended on the territory was the territorial expression of the canon law that had already descended on the soul.

SOIL completed the inversion. Municipal common law treats the top six inches of the man’s territory as a corporate holding under D.C. jurisdiction. The man on the land — the very witness who comes first in the genuine order — discovers he is the last to be claimed and the most thoroughly enrolled. The soil he stands on is taxed by entities whose registration he never authorized. The agrarian witness has been turned into the most surveilled, the most assessed, the most encumbered party on the wheel.

The pyramid is flipped. The genuine ascending order has been forced to descend — a counterfeit gravity pressing down on the body from above. AIR at the apex of the assault. SOIL at the base of the body, claimed last and most completely.

This is the architecture Volume 4 has been documenting post by post — The Five Jurisdictions, Empire of the City, Claimed Before You Could Speak, Happy Tax Day / Peter’s Pence, The CUSIP Architecture. The wheel does not introduce the architecture. The wheel renders it visible at one glance.

IV. Calvary at the Center, Calvary at the Outer Ring

The imago Dei is the unmoved point at the wheel’s center. The kavod glow rises from within — not imposed from above, not arriving from outside, but resident in the body that was bought with a price.

Philippians 2:10 wraps the inner medallion. The three domains it names — heaven, earth, and under-the-earth — are the very domains the counterfeit jurisdictions have tried to reorganize into a five-part claim. Scripture identifies three domains and one Lord. The counterfeit identifies five jurisdictions and five city-state administrators. The arithmetic of the inversion is that simple.

But the wheel is wrapped.

The outer ring is God’s Answer — Calvary’s Title Deed. Three Scriptures sit at cardinal points around it, and each one answers the jurisdiction it sits closest to.

Above AIR — answer to the highest counterfeit:

> ”Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

The Vatican canon claim over the soul is not answered by an alternative canon. It is answered by coming out. The Spirit’s call is exit, not negotiation.

Between SOIL and LAND — answer to the body’s territorial jurisdictions:

> ”Ye are not your own. For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19–20 (KJV)

The territorial claims on soil and subsoil are answered by a prior title deed. Calvary’s purchase preceded every patent filing in the United States Patent Office and every survey marker in every county recorder’s vault. Un-a-LIEN-able is not a slogan. It is the legal status of a body whose title was transferred at the Cross.

Between MARITIME and ADMIRALTY — answer to the operational claims:

”Having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” — Colossians 2:15 (KJV)

The merchant fleets and the war fleets were answered at the Cross, openly. The principalities that operate the surface of commerce and the high seas of military power have already been put to public shame. The shew was already made. The triumph was already accomplished. What remains is for the believer to recognize that the operational claims pressing today are the threshings of powers already disarmed.

The wheel reads as siege from outside-in, redemption from inside-out. The same artifact. Opposite vectors. The kavod glow either resists the descending counterfeit gravity, or it answers it. Christ holds the center. The Cross encircles the perimeter. Everything between the center and the perimeter is contested territory — and the contest is not in doubt.

V. How to Use This Wheel

Three audiences will hold this wheel differently.

For the believer under siege: when a system, a statute, a court order, a banking restriction, a digital ID demand, or a vaccine mandate presses on you — identify which jurisdiction is pressing. Knowing which wedge you are inside is the first step toward knowing which Scripture answers it. The wheel is not a substitute for the Word. It is a frame for finding the Word that fits the moment.

For the pastor and teacher: the wheel is a pedagogical pegboard. Sermon preparation gets a frame. Bible study gets a map. Eschatology gets a structure that reads in both directions — and a structure that reads in both directions is a structure that survives the questions a serious congregation will ask. The Reformation’s confessional documents could not have anticipated CUSIP bond issuance against a child’s birth certificate, but the doctrine of the Cross’s prior title deed answers the practice without strain.

For the watchman and researcher: a categorization grid for case law, treaty filings, FARA disclosures, Vatican canonical pronouncements, and military emergency orders. Document each item by jurisdiction and the picture sharpens. The architecture stops being a feeling and becomes a map. The map stops being a curiosity and becomes a witness.

The wheel is a labor of love offered in the service of stewardship. Use it however the Spirit prompts you to use it.

Closing — The Cross Was Not

Five jurisdictions. Three wheels. One imago Dei body. One Calvary answer.

The genuine order ascends from the soil to the canon Christ alone holds. The counterfeit inversion descends from the canon usurpers down to the soil — pressing the body from every angle that legal fiction can imagine. DEI is the corporate construct. Imago Dei is the breath of God in Adam’s nostrils. The typography of that contrast is itself part of the testimony, and the wheel makes the contrast visible in a single image.

But the wheel is wrapped. Calvary’s title deed encircles every counterfeit jurisdiction filed against the imago Dei body that was bought with a price. The five city-states administer the wedges. The Cross administers the perimeter. The siege presses from outside in. The kavod glows from inside out. And between the two, the believer’s body — the temple of the Holy Ghost — stands as contested ground in a contest already settled at Golgotha.

Come out of her, my people. Layer by layer. Domain by domain. Jurisdiction by jurisdiction. In the grace of the One who bought you back when the devolution had done its worst.

The pyramid was flipped.

The Cross was not.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG

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