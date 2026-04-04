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Patents, Technical Reports, and the Scientific Documentation of the Biofield War

A Research Summary Post — Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 3

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” Hosea 4:6 (KJV)

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32 (KJV)

A Note on Sources

The Psinergist community — whose research archive this post draws from — is a network of independent researchers documenting the intersection of biofield science, wireless body area network technology, and the transhuman agenda. Their source archive contains a wide range of material: peer-reviewed papers, patents, technical reports, declassified military documents, and health research spanning disciplines from bioelectromagnetics to crystallography.

This post extracts the most significant and independently verifiable findings from that archive. Every item cited below is sourced to a publicly accessible document — a patent, a technical report, a peer-reviewed paper, or a published book. The reader is encouraged to verify each source independently.

As with all research in this series, we apply consistent epistemic standards: the documented evidence is presented at its face value, neither inflated nor minimized. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. What follows is documented, verifiable, and significant on its own terms — without embellishment.

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May

But what we find in Scripture, the patents are now confirming.

Finding 1 — The Biofield Defined: What Your Immune System Actually Is

Source: Psinergy Intro Class on the Human Biofield (citing NIH PubMed PMID 28546674, International Journal of Yoga, 2017)

The Psinergist community’s foundational definition of the biofield deserves to stand on its own, because it is sourced directly to the National Institutes of Health’s peer-reviewed literature:

“The photon-generating DNA wave-propagating electrical homeostasis-facilitating body part formerly known as the ‘aura’ is 80% of the immune system and 40-60% of the endocrine system.”

This is not a metaphysical claim. It is a documented biophysical description of what the body’s electromagnetic field actually does physiologically. The biofield — dismissed for decades as “new age” — is now documented in the NIH database as the primary driver of immune homeostasis and a major component of endocrine regulation.

For the series: the Holy Spirit’s indwelling as the organizing principle of this system is not a theological overlay on a neutral biological reality. It is the recognition that the system God designed to sustain the Imago Dei Body’s health is the same system that Sabrina Wallace documents being stolen, that Tennant documents as the voltage framework, that Pollack documents as the EZ water battery, and that the enemy’s WBAN apparatus is systematically co-opting.

The biofield is 80% of your immune system. That is why the assault on the biofield documented in Chapters 5-7 of Volume 3 is an existential health threat — not a peripheral concern.

Finding 2 — Patent US11287847B2: The Transition of Humans to Bio-Mechatronic State

Source: US Patent Office, publicly searchable

This is the most significant public document in the entire Psinergy archive.

Patent US11287847B2, filed by an enterprise systems developer and publicly registered with the US Patent Office, describes:

“An enterprise system and method for maintaining and transitioning humans to a human-like self-reliant entity... provided to assist in the transition of human between a biological state to a bio-mechatronic and mechatronic entity.”

A bio-mechatronic entity is a human being merged with mechanical and electronic components at the biological level. A mechatronic entity is fully mechanical-electronic — no longer primarily biological.

The patent describes an enterprise system — a scalable, institutionally deployable framework — for managing and executing this transition at scale. This is not a laboratory experiment or a theoretical concept. It is a patented enterprise methodology for transitioning human beings away from their biological state.

This is Daniel 2:43 as a patent filing. “They shall mingle themselves with the seed of men” — the mingling of iron and clay — is a publicly registered enterprise methodology.

The patent is publicly searchable at patents.google.com. Verify it yourself before sharing it.

Finding 3 (the author’s own contribution) — Patent WO2020060606: The Human Body as Cryptocurrency Mining Asset

Source: World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), publication date March 26, 2020, Patent WO2020060606A1, Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC

The publication number contains 060606. This is the actual assigned number — not an interpretive claim. The WO prefix identifies the World Intellectual Property Organization. 2020 is the publication year. 060606 is the patent number assigned.

The patent describes a cryptocurrency mining system in which human body activity serves as proof-of-work:

“Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A brain wave or body heat emitted from the user when the user performs the task provided by an information or service provider, such as viewing advertisement or using certain internet services, can be used in the mining process. A user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously.”

The body’s brain waves and body heat — the same bioelectrical outputs that Tennant documents as the voltage architecture of cellular health, that Pollack documents as the EZ water battery system, that Wallace documents as the WBAN’s primary signal source — are being patented as a cryptocurrency mining resource by Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC.

The precise characterization: The sensors described in the patent are in a “device” connected to the user — phone, tablet, wearable. The patent does not explicitly describe implanted sensors. But read alongside the bio-mechatronic patent above and the WBAN documentation in Chapter 7, the direction of travel is clear: the body’s own bioelectrical output is the computational resource. Today it is harvested through wearable devices. The direction is inward.

The body is being patented as an energy source. The brain waves and body heat that God designed to sustain the Imago Dei Body are being filed as intellectual property for cryptocurrency mining.

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.” (Revelation 13:17, KJV)

The infrastructure for a system in which your body’s own biological activity is the currency is not a future dystopia. It is a 2020 patent filing.

Finding 4 — NIWC Pacific Technical Report 3285: Brain Microtubules Interfaced with Semiconductor Qubits

Source: Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Technical Report 3285, July 2022. Publicly available at apps.dtic.mil (US Defense Technical Information Center)

The US Navy’s Information Warfare Center Pacific — a classified military research institution — published this technical report in July 2022:

“This technical report presents the results of recently executed research on ‘Quantum Monitoring and Control of Biological Cells.’ The primary objectives were to develop quantum biology chips with biological elements — brain microtubules interfaced in nanoscale proximity to semiconductor spin qubits — for quantum computing and networking applications.”

Brain microtubules are structural components of neurons — the biological substrate of thought and consciousness. Semiconductor spin qubits are quantum computing components. The US Navy is researching the nanoscale interface between human brain biology and quantum computing hardware.

The motivation stated in the report: “to advance fundamental knowledge on biological elements to advance the field of brain-inspired electronics and brain-electronic interfaces.”

This is not classified. This is published. It is available at the Defense Technical Information Center. The US military is conducting documented research on interfacing human brain structures with quantum computing components at the nanoscale.

The theological assessment: this is the N-3 program that Sabrina Wallace’s taxonomy documents — the nano-lobotomy, the four-frontal-lobes modification — being pursued through the military-academic complex at the quantum computing level. Not speculation. Not conspiracy theory. A published US Navy technical report.

Finding 5 — The GA4GH Beacon Project: The Internet of Genomics

Source: Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH), publicly documented at docs.genomebeacons.org

The GA4GH Beacon Project is building what its own documentation describes as an “Internet of Genomics” — a federated global network for the discovery and retrieval of genomic data across institutional and geographic boundaries.

The Beacon API enables:

Federated discovery of genomic variants across distributed databases worldwide

Cross-institutional retrieval of genetic data linked to health records

Standardized exchange of genotype-phenotype data across national boundaries

The Matchmaker Exchange (MME) — a component platform — enables searches across multiple genomic databases simultaneously to match individuals with similar genetic profiles.

The practical implications: a globally federated database of human genetic information, linked to health records, accessible across institutional boundaries through a standardized API. DNA as the universal identifier — exactly what Tore Says’ relay framework describes.

The theological framing: the DNA imprinted with God’s signature (Sabrina Wallace’s specific testimony) is being catalogued, federated, and made queryable across a global network. The unique identifying signature that God encoded in every human being’s genome is being systematized as the backbone of global digital identity infrastructure.

Finding 6 — The Biofield Created by DNA Resonance

Source: Peer-reviewed paper on DNA resonance and biofield generation (Psinergy archive)

The peer-reviewed literature on biofield generation documents:

The genome (DNA) is the source of the biofield

The biofield propagates outward from the body on the waveform of DNA resonance

The biofield is responsible for electrochemical homeostasis and electromagnetic immune function

Biophoton emission from bone marrow and small intestine propagates outward as the biofield

This emission has been experimentally demonstrated using biophotonic measurement instruments

This is the scientific documentation of Wallace’s core claim: “The biofield is a DNA-generated body part formerly known as the aura.” It is not a metaphysical assertion. It is a documented biophysical finding. The DNA generates the biofield. The biofield sustains the immune system. God’s signature in DNA generates the electromagnetic architecture of health.

Finding 7 — MAC Addresses in the Body Area Network: The WBAN’s Identifying Architecture

Source: Psinergy MAC IDs Crystallography document, citing IEEE 802.15.6 standard (Carnegie Mellon engineering library)

The IEEE 802.15.6 Wireless Body Area Network standard assigns MAC (Media Access Control) addresses — the same unique hardware identifiers used in computer networking since the early 1980s — to individual body sensor nodes within the WBAN.

Key technical details:

MAC addresses in a WBAN can be either manufacturer-hardcoded hardware addresses or dynamically assigned by a central coordinator hub

The WBAN standard uses IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee) or IEEE 802.15.6 protocols for MAC layer communication

Individual sensor nodes within the body are identified by unique 48-bit or 64-bit hardware addresses

The body becomes a network with individually addressable nodes

What this means practically: every component of the WBAN operating within a human body has a MAC address — a unique, internationally standardized network identifier that allows external systems to communicate with specific body nodes individually. The body is not merely a network. It is a specifically addressed network whose individual nodes can be targeted by any system with the appropriate identifier.

This is the technical architecture behind Wallace’s most alarming claim: “Access to your body is wide open with no security protocols to anyone with Zigbee/Bluetooth applications or $45,000 to purchase a remote to your body.”

The body has a MAC address. More accurately — the body’s WBAN nodes have MAC addresses. The addresses are standardized. The access protocols are published. The hardware is commercially available.

Finding 8 — Robert Freitas, Nanomedicine Volume I (1999): The Twenty-Five Year Timeline

Source: Robert A. Freitas Jr., Nanomedicine Volume I: Basic Capabilities (Landes Bioscience, 1999). Foreword by K. Eric Drexler.

The foundational academic nanomedicine textbook was published in 1999 — twenty-five years before the COVID injection platform. Its foreword is written by K. Eric Drexler, the pioneer of nanotechnology as a formal discipline.

This establishes the timeline: the academic framework for molecular-scale medical nanotechnology was fully developed by 1999. The COVID injection platform of 2020 was not an emergency innovation. It was the deployment of a framework that had been in academic development for at least twenty-five years.

The self-assembling nano-synthetic structures that Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD and SAM document in post-injection blood are not the product of rushed emergency science. They are the applied implementation of a carefully developed, academically published, decades-long research program.

The injection platform was not a vaccine. It was the deployment of the nanomedicine framework — the first mass-scale installation of molecular-scale nano-biological components into human bodies.

Finding 9 — Scalar Waves and Birkeland Currents: The Physics of the Biofield’s Cosmic Connection

Source: Bahman Zohuri, Scalar Wave Driven Energy Applications (Springer, 2019)

Published by Springer — one of the world’s most credentialed academic publishers — this book documents scalar/longitudinal waves as a well-established physical phenomenon. Crucially for the series:

“Plasma waves propagating through space — Birkeland currents — are longitudinal waves. Longitudinal waves moving through the Earth’s interior are known as telluric currents.”

This is the EU/Electric Universe model’s physics confirmed in a Springer academic publication. Birkeland currents — the plasma filaments connecting the cosmos in the EU model — are longitudinal/scalar waves. The same wave physics that governs cosmic plasma connections also governs telluric currents in the earth and, at the cellular scale, the longitudinal wave components of the body’s own biofield.

For Chapter 7’s Three-Layer Biofield Model: the scalar/longitudinal wave physics connects Layer 1 (physiological biofield) to Layer 2 (Schumann/plasma bridge) through the same documented wave mechanics that Zohuri’s Springer publication establishes at academic evidentiary level.

Finding 10 — Crystallography and the Body: The MAC IDs Connection

Source: Psinergy MAC IDs Crystallography document

The Psinergy community’s most theologically significant technical insight is the connection between MAC addresses and crystallography — which this post names explicitly:

The human body’s cellular architecture is fundamentally crystalline. EZ water (Pollack’s fourth phase) forms a hexagonal crystalline lattice. DNA has crystalline properties. Cell membranes are liquid crystal structures. Bone is a piezoelectric crystal.

The WBAN’s MAC address system operates through the body’s own crystalline electromagnetic properties — using the crystalline architecture God designed into the Imago Dei Body as the transmission medium for the surveillance network. The body’s crystalline lattice is the antenna. The body’s piezoelectric properties are the signal transducer. The body’s EZ water is the electromagnetic medium.

This is the deepest irony of the entire transhuman assault: the enemy is using God’s own crystallographic design of the human body as the infrastructure of its harvesting operation. The twelve crystallographic stones on the High Priest’s breastplate that this series has documented as the physical architecture of divine communication are the same crystallographic architecture through which the WBAN routes its surveillance signals.

God designed it for communion. The enemy is using it for surveillance.

The Living Water that flows from the throne — restoring EZ water coherence, building hexagonal crystallinity in every cell, organizing the body’s crystalline medium around the kavod frequency — is both the countermeasure and the ultimate answer.

The Psinergy Vault Summary: What These Documents Establish

Together these findings establish a convergent, publicly documented, independently verifiable picture:

1. The human biofield is 80% of the immune system — documented in the NIH literature. 2. An enterprise patent exists for transitioning humans from biological to bio-mechatronic states — US Patent US11287847B2. 3. Microsoft filed a patent numbered 060606 to harvest human brain waves and body heat as cryptocurrency mining — WO2020060606A1. 4. The US Navy is researching brain microtubules interfaced with semiconductor quantum computing components — NIWC Pacific Technical Report 3285, 2022. 5. A global federated Internet of Genomics is being built to make human DNA queryable across national boundaries — GA4GH Beacon Project. 6. The biofield is generated by DNA resonance and propagates outward as biophoton emission — peer-reviewed documentation. 7. The body has been assigned MAC addresses in the IEEE 802.15.6 WBAN standard, making individual body nodes addressable by external systems. 8. The nanomedicine framework enabling molecular-scale biological modification was fully developed academically by 1999 — Freitas, Nanomedicine Volume I. 9. Scalar/longitudinal wave physics connecting cosmic Birkeland currents to terrestrial biofield mechanics is documented by Springer academic publishing. 10. The body’s own crystalline architecture is the transmission medium of the WBAN — turning God’s design into the enemy’s infrastructure.

Every one of these findings is publicly documented. Every one is independently verifiable. None requires speculation or embellishment.

The picture they form together is the complete assault architecture that Chapters 5-8 of Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 3 document in theological and technical detail.

And the answer is unchanged:

“Greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” 1 John 4:4 (KJV)

The One who designed the biofield, the crystalline EZ water, the DNA resonance, and the biophoton emission of the Imago Dei Body is greater than any patent, any WBAN protocol, any MAC address assignment, and any enterprise system for transitioning humans to bio-mechatronic states.

The terrain belongs to God. The seal belongs to the Holy Spirit. The Living Water flows from a source no enterprise system can patent.

A Word on Computing Choices

I recommend Ubuntu/Linux and LibreOffice as documented prudence over any Microsoft products, whether their operating system or their new AI agent.

Microsoft’s “Recall” feature — rolled out on Copilot+ PCs in 2024-2025 — takes screenshots of everything on your screen every few seconds and uses AI to make your entire computer history searchable. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has described 2026 as the year AI agents with persistent memory become the core operating layer of Windows — systems that remember every interaction, every file, every pattern of behavior across the entire Microsoft ecosystem.

The Windows AI agent architecture is the desktop-level expression of the same surveillance framework the WBAN implements at the body level. One monitors what your body does. The other monitors what your computer does. The same command structure governs both.

Open-source operating systems — Linux distributions — do not embed proprietary surveillance architectures. LibreOffice does not phone home. The choice to control your computing environment is the same principle as the choice to protect your biofield: sovereignty over the infrastructure God entrusted to your stewardship.

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32, KJV)

This post summarizes key research findings from the Psinergy community archive as they relate to Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 3.

Each finding is independently verifiable. The reader is encouraged to search every patent and technical report cited above.

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