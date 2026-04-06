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Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Special Edition

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth became without form and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” — Genesis 1:1-2 (KJV, with corrected translation noted below) “For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God... I will be like the most High.” — Isaiah 14:13-14 (KJV)

A Note on This Special Edition

Every Phase 3 blog in this series has targeted a specific planetary domain and its Bowl reclamation. This Special Edition steps back from the sequence to answer the foundational question that every Volume 5 reader eventually asks:

What was there before Genesis 1:3?

The answer is not nothing. The answer changes everything about how you understand human history, the cosmic conflict, the purpose of your own existence, and the meaning of the Tribulation that the Bowl sequence is bringing to its close. This is the backstory behind the backstory — the pre-Adamic angelic civilization that existed in the gap between Genesis 1:1 and Genesis 1:2, and whose story is the reason human history exists at all.

I. The Most Important Passage Most Christians Have Never Studied

Open your Bible to Genesis 1:1-2 and read it again. Carefully.

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1)

A perfect, instantaneous, ex nihilo creation. God speaks and the universe exists — complete, perfect, without flaw. This is the God of Scripture: He does not work with pre-existing material, He does not refine raw chaos into order, He does not improve His own work. When God creates, He creates in perfection.

Now read the very next verse.

“And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” (Genesis 1:2, KJV)

Something is wrong. The God who creates in perfection has just produced — according to the surface reading — a formless, empty, darkened void? This is not creation. This is a ruin.

And the Hebrew confirms it.

Dr. Robert Luginbill’s exegesis in the Satanic Rebellion series (ichthys.com, SR Part 2) establishes the linguistic case with precision: the Hebrew verb in Genesis 1:2 is not describing an initial state. The word hayah — translated “was” — in this construction carries the force of “became.” The earth became without form and void. The correct translation: “But the earth became ruined and despoiled.”

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” — Genesis 1:1: original, perfect, instantaneous creation.

“But the earth became ruined and despoiled; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” — Genesis 1:2: the post-judgment state following a catastrophic divine judgment.

Between these two verses — between the perfect creation of Genesis 1:1 and the ruined desolation of Genesis 1:2 — lies what Luginbill calls the Genesis Gap: an interval of untold duration, possibly encompassing eons of time, during which the entirety of the pre-Adamic angelic civilization was created, flourished, fell, and was judged.

The seven days of creation beginning in Genesis 1:3 are not original creation. They are re-creation — God rebuilding a ruined universe for a new category of creature, for a specific purpose, in response to a specific challenge. Everything changes when you understand this.

II. The Original Creation — A Universe in Its Perfection

Genesis 1:1 describes a creation of staggering scope. “The heaven and the earth” — the entire universe, brought into existence from nothing, complete and perfect in an instant. Into this perfect universe God placed His first category of free-will creatures: the angels.

All angels were created together, at a single moment, early in the post-Genesis 1:1 period — created in perfection. “When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy” (Job 38:7, KJV) — at the moment of the original creation’s completion. The total number of angels must be astronomical: one-third would eventually follow Satan in rebellion, and the remaining two-thirds who remained faithful include the seven archangels, the cherubim, the seraphim, and the vast administrative and military hierarchy of heaven.

And they had a home — the first of Luginbill’s Seven Edens.

III. Eden One — The Angelic Civilization’s Paradise

The first of the Seven Edens was not the Garden of Adam and Eve. It was the original earthly paradise — the pre-Adamic Eden — the place where God met with His angelic creatures before human history began.

Ezekiel 28:13-14 speaks to Satan directly: “Thou hast been in Eden the garden of God... Thou art the anointed cherub that covereth; and I have set thee so: thou wast upon the holy mountain of God; thou hast walked up and down in the midst of the stones of fire.”

This is not the Garden of Genesis 2-3. Adam and Eve had not yet been created when these events occurred. This is the original Eden — the first paradise — located on the holy mountain of God, which Luginbill identifies as Jerusalem. The same mountain that would later be the site of Eden #3 (Adam’s garden), Eden #6 (the Millennial throne of the King of Kings), and Eden #7 (the New Jerusalem).

Satan himself — then still the most magnificent of all created beings, “full of wisdom, and perfect in beauty” (Ezekiel 28:12) — was the “anointed cherub that covereth” — the supreme guardian of the throne of God, the highest-ranking created being in the universe, present at the very mountain of God, in the closest possible proximity to the Creator.

The angelic civilization that inhabited this original Eden existed for untold eons. Every Morning Star singing together. Every Son of God in his proper place. Wisdom, beauty, order, worship — the full expression of what created beings under God’s direct governance look like.

And into this perfection, the most powerful created being in the universe whispered: I will be like the Most High.

IV. Satan’s Revolutionary Platform — The First Rebellion

“How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning!... For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds: I will be like the most High.” — Isaiah 14:12-14 (KJV)

Five “I wills.” Five declarations of self-exaltation. The most powerful created being in the universe, in the midst of perfect paradise — and he chose to want the throne for himself.

Luginbill’s thesis: Satan’s platform to the angelic host offered something that resonated with a latent desire in a portion of the angelic host — the promise of corporeality. The experience of having a physical body. For purely spiritual creatures observing the richly material original creation, this was a compelling lure — and it was the false promise Satan used to seduce one-third of all angelic kind into joining his rebellion.

God’s response was not immediate destruction. He allowed sufficient time for the choice to become irreversible — enough time to demonstrate that those who chose rebellion would not return, and that no more angels would join them. Only then did the judgment come.

V. The Judgment — The Universe Goes Dark

When God’s judgment fell, it was cosmic in scale. The entire universe was blacked out. The original earth — the site of Eden One, the mountain of God — was flooded and laid waste. Tohu wabohu — utter desolation. This is not a blank canvas. This is the aftermath of a divine judgment of universe-wide scope.

Everything that had existed in the pre-Adamic era was destroyed. The flora and fauna of the original creation — including, Luginbill infers, creatures that Satanic experimentation had already corrupted from their original forms — were wiped out.

The fossil record belongs to the pre-Adamic angelic era. The dinosaurs — possibly the product of Satanic genetic experimentation on original fauna, an early expression of the Body Problem’s manipulation of biological forms — are the remains of a creation that existed before Adam and Eve. Their dates cannot be reliably established by standard radiometric methods, which assume a uniform decay rate the Genesis Gap judgment catastrophically disrupted.

This is why the Great Pyramid’s radiocarbon dating produces anomalous ancient results — not because it was built before the Flood but because the C-14 levels were radically altered by the Genesis Gap judgment. The fossil record is real. The interpretation science assigns to it ignores the most consequential event in cosmic history.

The universe went dark. The original paradise was destroyed. And then God began to rebuild.

VI. The Seven Days — Re-Creation, Not Original Creation

“And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.” — Genesis 1:3 (KJV)

The seven days of Genesis 1:3-2:3 are not the original creation. They are the re-creation — God rebuilding a ruined universe for a specific new purpose. This is why the seven days involve a process rather than the instantaneous ex nihilo act of Genesis 1:1. God is working with existing material — the post-judgment earth — and refashioning it for a new creature.

The purpose, stated in Luginbill’s framework with elegant precision: God is creating a new category of free-will creature to refute Satan’s challenge.

Satan and his followers chose rebellion. They believed they could exist apart from God, that creaturely status was beneath them. God’s answer is the human race — a second category of moral creatures, created lower than the angels (Hebrews 2:7), placed in a material body, given a finite lifespan, and offered the same fundamental choice the angels faced: submission to God or rebellion.

Every human being who chooses faith in the King of Kings and Lord of Lords is a living refutation of Satan’s proposition. Every soul that trusts God from within the limitations of mortal embodiment, in the face of suffering and uncertainty and death, demonstrates what Satan said was impossible: that free-will creatures can choose God genuinely — not because they have no other option but because He is worthy.

This is why you exist. Not as an afterthought. As God’s answer to the first rebellion. As evidence that Satan’s challenge was wrong.

VII. The Planetary Jurisdictions in Pre-Adamic Perspective

The Volume 5 framework — seven planetary jurisdictions, seven faithful archangels, seven fallen stewards — did not begin with human history. It is older than humanity.

The seven archangels and the seven fallen stewards who followed Satan were all created in the original creation of Genesis 1:1. Their jurisdictional assignments preceded Adam and Eve. Michael’s Saturn stewardship, Raguel’s Jupiter administration, Uriel’s Mars domain — these were operational during the pre-Adamic angelic civilization. The corruption of those jurisdictions began in the angelic era, not the human era.

This is why the Bowl sequence is not merely a response to human sin. It is the conclusion of a cosmic jurisdictional reclamation that began when God pronounced judgment on Satan’s rebellion. The Tribulation is the eschatological climax of the pre-Adamic angelic story — the final displacement of fallen stewards from domains they corrupted before the first human being drew breath.

VIII. The Ancient Astronaut Deception — Satan’s Narrative Inversion

The pre-Adamic angelic civilization is real. The fossil record is real. The evidence of advanced intelligence operating before recorded human history is real — not in the form of pre-Adamic human civilizations but in the physical remnants of an angelic era.

The fallen administration has built an entire counterfeit narrative around this real evidence.

The ancient astronaut hypothesis — Sitchin’s Anunnaki thesis (comprehensively debunked by Heiser at sitcheniswrong.org), the ancient aliens television genre, the “extraterrestrials created humanity” narrative — is the inversion of the actual pre-Adamic story.

The truth: Angels — created beings — inhabited the original earth before Adam and Eve. Their civilization ended in divine judgment. The fossil record is the physical residue of that era.

The counterfeit: “Ancient astronauts from other planets created human beings through genetic engineering.” This narrative removes God from the origin story, attributes human creation to fallen angelic beings presenting themselves as benevolent advanced civilizations, and sets up the strong delusion that will cause many to receive the Antichrist as the returning “alien creator.”

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:11 (KJV)

The Terminal Generation that understands the pre-Adamic angelic civilization cannot be deceived by its counterfeit. The evidence is genuine. The story the ancient astronaut theorists tell about it is the oldest lie in the angelic archive.

The Pre-Adamic Foundation

The pre-Adamic angelic civilization is the theological foundation on which every subsequent chapter of Volume 5 rests. The seven planetary jurisdictions predate human history. The fallen stewards who corrupted those domains were participants in the first rebellion — their corruption of the planetary assignments began in the angelic era that preceded human civilization. The Genesis Gap is not a peripheral hypothesis. It is the load-bearing structural element of the entire cosmic backstory.

Luginbill’s exegetical case [Satanic Rebellion (SR) Part 2, ichthys.com] establishes the Genesis Gap from the Hebrew of Genesis 1:2, from the theological impossibility of God creating something imperfect, from the linguistic force of hayah as “became,” from the tohu wabohu construction as judgment aftermath, and from the convergence of Isaiah 14, Ezekiel 28, Job 38, and the fossil record. This is the most coherent available interpretation of the opening verses of Scripture — and it changes everything about how human history is understood.

The human race is not the first category of moral free-will creature. We are the second. We were created specifically to answer the challenge the first category raised. Every human choice for God is cosmic testimony.

IX. Resilience — Knowing Act 1 Makes Act 2 Comprehensible

The Terminal Generation that understands the pre-Adamic angelic civilization has something that no amount of survival preparation can provide: the cosmic frame.

You are not living in a random universe suffering random catastrophes for no discernible reason. You are living in Act 2 of a drama whose Act 1 concluded in the Genesis Gap judgment. The Tribulation is the eschatological resolution of the oldest conflict in the universe’s history, playing out on the precise geographic stage where that conflict began.

“Known unto God are all his works from the beginning of the world.” — Acts 15:18 (KJV)

From before the beginning of the world. From before Genesis 1:1. From before the first angel was created or the first rebellion was contemplated. The King of Kings and Lord of Lords knew Act 2 before Act 1 began.

He was not surprised by the Genesis Gap. He is not surprised by the Middle East heat. He is not surprised by the Tribulation. He wrote the script before the first morning star sang its first note of worship on the holy mountain of God.

You are in it. You belong to it. You were placed in this generation — the Terminal Generation — for this precise moment in the cosmic drama.

“Who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” — Esther 4:14 (KJV)

Be still. Know that He is God.

Next in Series: Blog 14 — The Venus Domain Reclaimed — Remiel, Bowl 4, the sun scorches with fire, and the love-and-beauty domain restored to its covenant design.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Cosmic Backstory — Volume 5 and book series.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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