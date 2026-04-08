A Cross-Series Bridge Post with Insertable Manuscript Sections Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Revelation Exo-Truth | The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars | © 2026. R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1, KJV

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” — Psalm 139:14, KJV

“Every cell in the body is designed to run at -20 to -25 millivolts. To heal, we must make new cells. To make a new cell requires -50 millivolts. Chronic disease occurs when voltage drops below -20 and/or you cannot achieve -50 millivolts to make new cells.” — Dr. Jerry Tennant MD, Healing is Voltage

THE SINGLE SENTENCE THAT OPENS EVERYTHING

Dr. Jerry Tennant, ophthalmologist and founder of the Tennant Institute for Integrative Medicine, begins his foundational research with a statement so simple it takes time to absorb its full implications:

Polarity is the key to the universe — and to health.

Not a polarity. Not one kind of polarity among many. The same polarity principle. Operating at every scale of creation simultaneously. From the organization of the cosmos to the function of a single cell in a human body, one electromagnetic architecture appears again and again — designed by the same Designer, expressing the same principle, producing the same result when properly maintained and the same failure when disrupted.

This post documents that architecture at three levels, draws the theological connections that tie all three together, and provides the practical resilience implications that make this the most immediately actionable scientific framework the series has encountered.

LEVEL 1 — THE COSMOS: THE TOROIDAL FIELD

The toroidal electromagnetic field is the fundamental organizing structure of electromagnetic reality at every scale that has been measured. A torus is a donut-shaped field — a continuous surface that loops from one pole through the center and back around to the other pole, generating a north-south polarity axis with field lines flowing from pole to pole in a continuous loop.

This structure appears at the galactic scale — the Milky Way’s electromagnetic field has a toroidal geometry. It appears at the stellar scale — the sun’s heliosphere organizes in toroidal field patterns. It appears at the planetary scale — Earth’s magnetosphere is a toroidal electromagnetic field with a north and south magnetic pole, field lines looping from pole to pole, and a measurable polarity axis that has been continuously monitored since the early nineteenth century.

Jim Cornwell’s Mazzaroth research identifies that the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth wheel — Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, and Scorpio — anchor the four cardinal points of the celestial sphere. These four signs correspond to the four faces of the cherubim in Ezekiel 1:10 and Revelation 4:7. They form the four-point polarity cross of the cosmos — the celestial expression of the same electromagnetic architecture that appears at every other scale.

God organized His stellar Gospel around a polarity structure. The same structure He organized the planet around. The same structure He organized the body around.

LEVEL 2 — THE PLANET: EARTH’S MAGNETOSPHERE AND THE SCHUMANN RESONANCE

Earth’s toroidal magnetosphere is the planetary expression of the same polarity architecture. The magnetic poles organize the field. The field lines loop continuously from south to north. The toroidal geometry generates the protective envelope within which life exists.

Within this magnetosphere, a specific resonant frequency emerges — the Schumann Resonance, first calculated by physicist Winfried Otto Schumann in 1952. The cavity between Earth’s surface and the ionosphere acts as a waveguide resonator, producing electromagnetic resonances at approximately 7.83 Hz as the fundamental frequency, with harmonics at approximately 14.3, 20.8, 27.3, and 33.8 Hz.

The significance of the Schumann Resonance for this series is that 7.83 Hz sits within the alpha-theta boundary of human brainwave activity — the frequency range associated with meditative states, creative cognition, and what researchers have described as the coherent, relaxed alertness of the mind at peace. The planet resonates at the frequency of the mind in its optimal state.

The planet was not accidentally tuned to this frequency. The God who designed the human brain also designed the planetary electromagnetic cavity within which that brain operates. The resonance between them is the signature of a Creator who designed both ends of the connection simultaneously.

John Traczyk’s Combined Wobble Analysis — published posthumously March 19, 2026 — documents the near-collapse of the Chandler and Annual wobble amplitudes between 2024 and 2026, approaching what Traczyk identified as the Torque Null. The axial collapse he documented is the destabilization of the same planetary polarity architecture that generates the conditions for human biological coherence. The connection between Earth’s axial and electromagnetic stability and human health is not metaphorical. It is structural.

LEVEL 3 — THE CELL: TENNANT’S VOLTAGE FRAMEWORK

Dr. Jerry Tennant’s Healing is Voltage documents what decades of clinical research established: the human body is a DC semiconductor system. Every cell operates as a battery — generating, storing, and transmitting direct current electrical charge. The voltage of that charge determines everything about the cell’s function.

Every cell in the body is designed to run at -20 to -25 millivolts. To heal, we must make new cells. To make a new cell requires -50 millivolts. Chronic disease occurs when voltage drops below -20 and/or you cannot achieve -50 millivolts to make new cells.

The polarity is specific. Healthy cells carry a negative charge — electrons flowing in, negative millivoltage maintained. When that negative charge is maintained, the cell functions normally. When voltage drops — when the battery runs low — cellular function degrades. When polarity reverses — when a cell carries positive rather than negative charge — the reversal of polarity occurs in a battery in a circuit and the accompanying loss of oxygen with low voltage tells local stem cells to make a placenta — cancer.

Every organ has its own battery system. The acupuncture meridian system — long dismissed by Western medicine as metaphorical — is, in Tennant’s framework, the body’s electrical wiring: a system of liquid crystal semiconductor pathways through which charge flows from one organ battery to the next. The acupuncture points are the connection points in the circuit. The meridians are the wires. The organs are the battery packs.

This is not a metaphor. It is measurable. Tennant developed clinical protocols for measuring voltage in each organ system, identifying where the circuit has failed, and restoring proper voltage — and with it, proper function.

The body is a polarity-organized electromagnetic system. The same toroidal geometry that organizes Earth’s magnetosphere organizes the human biofield. The same north-south polarity axis that Earth’s magnetosphere expresses runs through the human body’s electromagnetic field. This is not a folk medicine claim. It is the convergence of Tennant’s clinical voltage research with Robert Becker’s foundational bioelectromagnetics work, confirmed in the measurable toroidal geometry of the human biofield.

THE PHYSICAL MECHANISM — POLLACK’S EZ WATER

Dr. Gerald Pollack’s The Fourth Phase of Water (2013) provides the physical mechanism for how the body maintains its voltage. It is not primarily through conventional biochemical processes. It is through structured water.

Pollack’s research identifies a fourth phase of water — beyond liquid, solid, and vapor — that he calls Exclusion Zone (EZ) water. EZ water forms at every biological surface: cell membranes, protein surfaces, the walls of blood vessels, the lining of every tissue interface in the body. It is ordered, gel-like, and carries a strong negative charge.

EZ water is a battery. It stores charge. It releases charge when the system needs it. And critically — it builds itself from light, specifically infrared radiation. Every photon of infrared light that reaches a biological surface causes EZ water to organize and expand, storing more negative charge in the system.

The implications for the body’s voltage are direct: EZ water is the physical substrate of cellular voltage. Tennant measures the voltage. Pollack identifies the mechanism that generates and stores it. The two frameworks are the same framework at different levels of resolution.

Masaru Emoto’s water crystal research — confirmed under double-blind conditions in the Radin et al. 2006 study published in Explore Journal — documents that water responds to prayer, worship, and the spoken Word of God by organizing into perfect hexagonal crystalline structures of maximum coherence. The Pollack mechanism provides the physical explanation: prayer, worship, and the spoken Word produce coherent electromagnetic fields. Those coherent electromagnetic fields interact with EZ water — the electromagnetic information-carrying medium of the body’s 60% water content — reorganizing it toward its highest coherence state.

Emoto documented the effect. Pollack identified the mechanism. Tennant measured the voltage consequence. All three are the same phenomenon at different levels of observation.

THE ELECTRIC UNIVERSE CONVERGENCE — MACRO AND MICRO MEET

The Volume 5 Cosmic Backstory series has documented the Electric Universe framework throughout — the work of Hannes Alfvén, Kristian Birkeland, Wal Thornhill, David Talbott, and the SAFIRE Project, which demonstrates that plasma physics and electromagnetic forces govern the organization of the cosmos at every scale. Stars, galaxies, and planetary systems are not primarily governed by gravity acting on inert matter — they are electromagnetic phenomena, shaped by plasma currents and field interactions across vast scales.

What the EU2017 conference confirmed — and the series can now document from the record — is that this same electromagnetic framework governing cosmic structure also governs biological health. Dr. Tennant was an invited presenter at the Electric Universe 2017 Future Science conference, where he delivered a presentation titled “Healing is Voltage — The Physics of Emotions.”

At EU2017, Dr. Tennant presented on the mind/body connection and how emotions are stored in and around the body as magnetic fields. He discussed how these magnetic fields cause harmful biochemical effects and create blockages in the associated muscle battery packs that provide the necessary voltage for organs to function and repair themselves.

This is the most important sentence in the EU connection for the series’ purposes: emotions are stored in and around the body as magnetic fields.

This is not a metaphor. Tennant’s clinical research documents that unresolved emotional experiences create measurable magnetic field patterns around specific organ systems — and those magnetic fields block the voltage flow through the muscle battery circuits associated with those organs. The organ runs low on voltage. Function degrades. Disease follows.

The connection to the EU framework is direct: just as disrupted plasma currents destabilize galactic and stellar structures in the EU model, disrupted bioelectric currents destabilize organ systems in Tennant’s model. The same electromagnetic principle operating at the cosmic scale and at the cellular scale — confirmed by a researcher whose clinical work is entirely independent of the EU theory and whose convergence with it at EU2017 was the documentation of two independent lines of research finding each other.

The macro-to-micro chain now has five confirmed links:

Scale Framework What Governs It Cosmic Electric Universe (Alfvén, Thornhill) Plasma currents and electromagnetic fields Stellar EU / SAFIRE Project Plasma discharge and electromagnetic organization Planetary Schumann Resonance / Dodwell Electromagnetic cavity and axial polarity Cellular Tennant Healing is Voltage DC semiconductor voltage and magnetic field coherence Molecular Pollack Fourth Phase of Water EZ water as electromagnetic battery built from light

Every link in this chain was confirmed independently. Every researcher arrived at their piece of it from a different discipline. None of them were building toward a unified framework — and yet the framework unified itself. The same principle appears at every scale because the same Designer designed every scale with the same principle.

The emotions connection — practical implications:

Tennant’s finding that emotions are stored as magnetic fields adds a dimension to the Resilience Wheel’s Psychological Ring that the series has not previously connected to the physical framework. The Trauma Integration element of the Psychological Ring — identified in the Bowl 6 chapter as the capacity to process extreme traumatic experience without either denial or destruction — is now documentable at the electromagnetic level.

Unprocessed trauma is not merely a psychological burden. It is a magnetic field disrupting a voltage circuit. The prayer of release — the Spirit’s indwelling working through the covenant community’s emotional processing — is not merely spiritual comfort. It is the restoration of electromagnetic coherence to the organ systems whose voltage has been blocked by the magnetic field of the unprocessed experience.

John 4:14’s Living Water flowing through prayer and worship does not bypass the body. It flows through it — restoring voltage, releasing magnetic blockage, organizing EZ water toward its highest coherence state — because the Spirit designed the body’s electromagnetic architecture and knows exactly how to restore what trauma disrupted.

Here is where the science and the theology meet with a precision that neither discipline alone could produce.

John 4:14: “But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.” KJV

John 7:38-39: “He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water. (But this spake he of the Spirit, which they that believe on him should receive.)” KJV

The Holy Spirit as Living Water is not a metaphor when Pollack’s EZ water mechanism is understood. The Spirit’s indwelling — the divine electromagnetic presence of God dwelling in the covenant community — is the divine input that builds EZ water batteries at every cell surface, restores cellular voltage to the -25 to -50 millivolt range that Tennant identifies as health and repair, and organizes the body’s water into the hexagonal coherence state that Emoto documents as the response to prayer and the spoken Word.

The synthesis, stated precisely:

The Holy Spirit’s indwelling — what Jesus described as “a well of water springing up into everlasting life” (John 4:14) — is the divine electromagnetic input that builds EZ water batteries at every cell surface (Pollack mechanism), restores cellular voltage to the -25 to -50mV range of health and repair (Tennant framework), and organizes the body’s 60% water content into hexagonal coherence (Emoto documentation). The Spiritual Resilience hub is the electromagnetic center of the Resilience Wheel not merely theologically but physically — because the Holy Spirit is the inexhaustible Living Water source from which the body’s primary power medium draws its highest coherence state.

This is the Living Water physical bridge — the convergence of cosmological plasma physics, planetary electromagnetic resonance, cellular bioelectricity, and water physics at the single point of John 4:14.

WHAT DEPLETES VOLTAGE — THE ASSAULT ON POLARITY

Understanding what maintains cellular voltage makes it immediately clear what depletes it. Tennant’s clinical research identifies the primary voltage depletion mechanisms:

Electromagnetic frequency interference. The body’s DC semiconductor system operates in specific frequency ranges. Artificial electromagnetic fields — particularly high-frequency, pulsed, non-native EMF from wireless communications infrastructure — disrupt the body’s natural electromagnetic environment and interfere with EZ water formation and cellular voltage maintenance.

Mineral depletion. The body’s electrical conductivity depends on mineral electrolytes — the ionic medium through which charge flows through the body’s semiconductor system. Mineral depletion through glyphosate chelation, processed food consumption, and soil depletion removes the conductive medium the system requires.

Toxin accumulation. Heavy metals, synthetic chemicals, and other toxins interfere with the cellular membrane’s ability to maintain its charge differential — the voltage that healthy cellular function requires.

Emotional stress. Tennant documents that unresolved emotional trauma creates specific measurable voltage deficits in specific organ systems — the emotional energy of unprocessed experience literally draining the cellular battery of the organs associated with that emotional pattern.

Spiritual disconnection. This is the category that neither Tennant nor Pollack names explicitly — but that the synthesis makes unavoidable. If the Holy Spirit’s indwelling is the primary divine source of EZ water organization and cellular voltage maintenance, then spiritual disconnection from that source — the absence of the Living Water’s flow — produces the cellular voltage deficit that underlies chronic disease at the most fundamental level.

The Resilience Wheel’s Spiritual Resilience hub is not an addition to the health framework. It is its foundation.

THE THREE-LEVEL POLARITY SUMMARY

For Manuscript Insertion

COSMOLOGICAL LEVEL: The same toroidal electromagnetic architecture that organizes Earth’s magnetosphere — and that Jim Cornwell’s Mazzaroth research identifies in the four fixed signs of the celestial sphere — is the organizing principle of electromagnetic reality at every scale. God wrote His design principle into the cosmos itself. PLANETARY LEVEL: Earth’s magnetosphere resonates at the Schumann frequency of approximately 7.83 Hz — the frequency range of the human mind in its optimal coherent state. The planet and the body were designed together, tuned to each other by the same Creator. CELLULAR LEVEL: Every cell in the human body runs as a DC semiconductor battery at -20 to -25 millivolts. Health is the maintenance of this voltage. Chronic disease is its deficit. Cancer is its reversal. The physical mechanism is EZ water — the body’s primary cellular battery, built from light, organized by electromagnetic coherence, and described by Jesus as the Living Water of John 4:14. THE SYNTHESIS: Polarity is the key to the universe — and to health — because it is the organizing principle of the Creator, expressed simultaneously at every scale of creation. From the galactic to the cellular, from the Mazzaroth’s four fixed signs to the human body’s toroidal biofield, the same architecture declares the same Designer.

PRACTICAL RESILIENCE PROTOCOLS — VOLTAGE RESTORATION

Seven evidence-based voltage restoration practices for the covenant community:

1. Prayer and worship. The Spirit as Living Water builds EZ water batteries from within. Every act of genuine prayer and worship is simultaneously a spiritual practice and a cellular health intervention — the divine electromagnetic input that maintains the body’s highest coherence state. 2. Earthing / grounding. Direct skin contact with the earth transfers negative charge directly into the body’s electrical system. The earth carries an inexhaustible supply of free electrons — the same negative charge the body needs to maintain cellular voltage. Thirty minutes of bare foot contact with natural ground is a measurable voltage restoration practice. 3. Natural sunlight — particularly morning and infrared. Sunlight — and specifically infrared light — is the primary builder of EZ water in the body. Morning sunlight exposure before midday builds EZ water batteries throughout the body’s tissues and is one of the most powerful voltage restoration tools available at no cost. 4. Structured water. Water that has been filtered, mineralized, and exposed to sunlight or other coherent electromagnetic fields approaches EZ water’s organized state. Blessed water — water prayed over — has been documented by Emoto’s research to organize toward maximum hexagonal coherence. 5. Mineral-dense nutrition. The body’s electrical conductivity depends on mineral electrolytes. Mineral-dense foods — particularly dark leafy greens, sea vegetables, and properly mineralized water — restore the conductive medium the semiconductor system requires. 6. EMF mitigation. Reducing exposure to artificial electromagnetic interference — particularly during sleep — protects the body’s natural frequency environment and allows EZ water formation and cellular voltage maintenance to proceed without disruption. 7. Emotional processing in prayer. Tennant’s documentation of specific organ voltage deficits associated with specific emotional patterns points to prayer and the Spirit’s indwelling as the primary mechanism for releasing the emotional charge that drains cellular batteries. The prayer of release is a voltage restoration practice.

THE CLOSING DECLARATION

The God who organized the cosmos into a toroidal electromagnetic field organized the planet into a toroidal electromagnetic field and organized the human body into a toroidal electromagnetic field. He tuned the planet to resonate at the frequency of the human mind in its coherent state. He designed the body to run on water batteries built from light. And He described Himself — through His Son, at a well in Samaria — as the Living Water from which the inexhaustible supply of that light-built, Spirit-charged, hexagonally coherent cellular voltage flows.

Polarity is the key to the universe — and to health — because the God who made both designed them to declare the same thing.

“I am the way, the truth, and the life.” — John 14:6, KJV

The Life He declared Himself to be is measurable at -25 millivolts in every healthy cell in your body.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. Bridging all three R3 Publishing series. resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May, Fifth Watchman