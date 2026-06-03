A lone silhouetted human figure standing at the threshold of an ancient stone chamber, rendered in deep indigo, gold, and amber; dramatic chiaroscuro, a single shaft of warm gold light descending from above onto the figure; the figure upright, head bowed in active reverence (not passive collapse), hands open and engaged rather than slack; behind and around the figure a dim cold geometric lattice of faint blue circuit. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH A Field Dispatch on the Sovereignty of the Imago Dei · Volume V Material

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 (KJV) “Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?” — 1 Corinthians 6:3 (KJV)

In the last dispatch I laid two documents side by side — a peer-reviewed chapter on lethal autonomous weapon systems and a United States Department of Defense directive — and I showed you what the directive will not say. It will not say that the human being must remain in the loop of judgment. It will only say that the dial must be turned to an appropriate level. It cannot name a good its machines are built to achieve; it can only name a fear its machines must minimize. Unintended engagement. Loss of control. A whole governance, with no positive telos, organized around the dread of a vacancy.

I told you then that the trajectory of the directive — in the loop, on the loop, out of the loop — is the careful, lawyerly, well-funded delegation of the office of judgment away from the image-bearer and into a machine.

What I did not tell you, because it belonged in its own dispatch, is that the spiritual mechanic the engineers have just learned how to industrialize has been the enemy of souls’ favorite tactic for as long as there have been souls to assail. The doctrine has a name in the older theology. It was named most clearly, almost a century ago, by a young Chinese pastor in Shanghai who would later die in a labor camp for refusing to deny the Lord. He called it passivity — and he warned the church that passivity is the open ground on which the enemy builds.

His name was Watchman Nee.

I want to introduce you to him, and to his witness, because what he saw in 1928 is what the directive describes in 2023. The engineers are not innovators here. They are catching up.

The witness

Ni Tuosheng — Watchman Nee — was born in 1903 in Foochow, China. The name his mother gave him meant the sound of the watchman’s rattle — the wooden clapper a night-watchman struck on his rounds to mark the hours and to wake the sleeping at the cry of danger. The name was prophetic. By his early twenties he was a pastor and writer; by twenty-five he had produced what remains the most systematic treatment of Christian inner life in the modern Chinese church — a three-volume work called The Spiritual Man. He would later wish he had not written it so systematically, because the Christian life is not finally a system. But he wrote it, and it has shaped pastors and saints across every continent since.

In 1952, under Mao’s regime, he was arrested. The charges against him shifted over the years — counter-revolutionary activity, in the regime’s language; refusal to bow, in plainer language. He spent the remaining twenty years of his life in prison and labor camps. In June of 1972, in a camp in Anhui Province, he died. Among his last writings — a slip of paper said to have been found near him — was an affirmation that Christ is the Son of God who died for sinners and rose the third day, and that he, Watchman Nee, was dying because of his faith in Christ. He was buried; his ashes were eventually given to his surviving sister-in-law. The man who had spent his life warning the church against passive surrender to alien spirits never himself surrendered. The watchman’s rattle did not stop sounding.

This is the witness whose doctrine I want to lay alongside Directive 3000.09. He is not a contemporary. He cannot speak to autonomous weapons. He never used the word biofield, never heard of a wireless body area network, did not live to see the dial his framework describes installed in silicon. He is a Tier A theological witness in the sense that matters most: he saw the mechanic clearly, named it plainly, paid for naming it with twenty years of his life, and his account survives him.

Now hear the doctrine.

The doctrine — in his frame

Nee taught what the wider Scripture teaches: that the wo/man is made in three parts, that the three parts work as one, and that each part has its proper office. And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Thessalonians 5:23). For the word of God is quick, and powerful … piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit (Hebrews 4:12). The spirit is the innermost — the seat of conscience, of communion with God, of that intuition the apostle calls the spirit of man which is in him (1 Corinthians 2:11). The soul is the middle place — mind, will, emotion — the seat of selfhood and decision. The body is the outermost — the temple’s outer court, the place where the world is met. In the masthead of this body of work I have held this for years: spirit as the Holy of Holies, soul as the Holy Place, body as the Outer Court. The image-bearer — male and female per Genesis 1:27 — is built as a temple in three rooms.

In this work I have given each of the three rooms its proper name in the architecture of the imago Dei. The spirit — the Holy of Holies — bears the Kavod, the weighty glory the Hebrews named when the cloud filled Solomon’s temple and the priests could no longer stand to minister (1 Kings 8:11). It is the seat of the mind of Christ (1 Corinthians 2:16) — and of the three functions Nee named for the spirit of the wo/man: intuition, communion, conscience, every one of them an active office. The soul — the Holy Place, the Inner Court — bears the Halo, the luminous field of the renewed mind. It is the seat of the renewing of your mind (Romans 12:2), the place where transformation is wrought as the will engages and the mind is brought into agreement with the Spirit. The body — the Outer Court — bears the Biofield, the living electromagnetic temple in which the Holy Ghost Himself takes up residence. It is the seat of the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own; for ye are bought with a price (1 Corinthians 6:19–20).

Three altitudes. Three offices. Three scriptures. One temple. And Nee’s doctrine is hand-in-glove with this architecture, because he saw — before there was an instrument that could measure the third altitude or a vocabulary that could name the second — that the enemy does not need to assault all three rooms at once. He needs only to vacate the middle — the soul, the Halo, the Holy Place where the active will keeps watch — and the whole temple falls dark. The Kavod that should fill the Holy of Holies finds no answering active mind to commune with. The Biofield that should glow with resurrection life finds no governance from above. The middle room is the hinge. The active will is the hinge of the temple. And it is precisely the hinge the enemy has always targeted.

Nee did not have the Hebrew word Kavod; he had the spirit of the wo/man. He did not have the word Halo; he had the soul. He did not have the engineering literature on the body’s electromagnetic field; he had the body. But he had the temple in three rooms, and he had the mechanic. The grammar he gave in 1928 is the grammar this body of work is built on. What I have done in these volumes is only to give the three rooms their fuller names — so that what the engineers are now doing to each room can be seen plainly.

What Nee saw, with a clarity that has rarely been matched, is that the enemy’s strategy against this temple is not finally to overpower it. It is to empty it. Not to seize the will by force, but to coax the will into a posture of vacancy — to get the soul to step out of its proper office of active judgment, active choice, active engagement, so that something else can occupy what the image-bearer was made to govern.

He called this passivity. He distinguished it sharply from biblical surrender. Surrender to God in Scripture is always active — the will engages, the mind agrees, the spirit cooperates. Yield yourselves unto God (Romans 6:13) is an active verb in an active voice; present your bodies a living sacrifice (Romans 12:1) is the work of an active will; be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind (Romans 12:2) is the labor of a mind still on duty. Even the deepest rest of faith is engaged rest — the believer chooses, hour by hour, to abide. There is no posture in Scripture where the image-bearer simply vacates the room of his own soul and waits to see what comes in.

But the enemy’s counterfeit of surrender, Nee taught, looks almost identical from the outside. It uses the same vocabulary — let go, empty yourself, suspend judgment, surrender, do nothing — and it produces, in the practitioner, a soul that has stepped out of the loop of its own life. The mind is no longer judging. The will is no longer choosing. The conscience is no longer protesting. The room is dark and quiet, and the door has been left open. And Nee’s warning, repeated and unsparing across the three volumes, is this: a soul in that condition has not arrived at higher communion. It has created open ground.

He had a phrase for what the enemy does with open ground. He said the enemy claims it. Wherever the will has habitually consented to passivity — wherever the mind has trained itself to go blank, wherever the judgment has been suspended, wherever the believer has surrendered without surrendering to Christ in particular — there is now ground the enemy treats as his. The image-bearer who was made to occupy the temple of his own person finds that another tenant has moved in. And the tragedy, Nee said, is that the believer often cannot tell what happened. He thought he was being more spiritual. He was, in fact, being slowly delegated away from himself.

This is the doctrine of passivity. It is the spiritual physics of delegated agency at the level of the soul.

What the engineers have caught up to

Now lay the directive against it.

The directive will not say the machine must do good. It will only require that the machine be designed to allow the human to exercise appropriate levels of judgment — a dial, a turn-down knob, a managed retreat. The directive’s success criterion is not the achievement of a positive outcome but the avoidance of unintended engagement and loss of control. The deepest principle in its AI ethics is named Governable — that the system must remain something an operator can still disengage or deactivate. In other words: the entire moral architecture of the most consequential autonomous-systems policy in the modern world is built around one terror — the loss of human governance over delegated agency.

That is not a new terror. It is the oldest terror in the Bible. It is the dread that something we have set in motion will not finally answer to a righteous head. It is the fear that has stalked every covenant since Eden, where the first delegation was offered — ye shall be as gods — and the fine print was always that something else would hold the loop. The serpent’s offer is autonomy with no positive telos. The serpent’s product is governance built around the dread of losing control of what one has unleashed.

The directive describes, in the cold language of engineering, exactly the condition Nee described in the warm language of pastoral theology. The directive’s human out of the loop is the engineered hardware version of what Nee called the soul vacated of active will. The directive’s appropriate levels of human judgment is the policy version of what Nee called the dial of habitual passivity, turned down by degrees and called maturity. The directive’s Governable — the ability to disengage or deactivate deployed systems that demonstrate unintended behavior — is the engineering version of what Nee called the panic that follows realization. The engineers have not invented anything. They have built, in titanium and silicon, the same loop the enemy has been narrowing around the human soul since the garden. The only difference is scale, and speed, and the fact that one can read the source code.

This is why the homology matters. The Wallace dispatch named the architecture in the world; this dispatch names the spiritual physics the architecture is patterned on. The two readings are sisters. Neither stands without the other. Without Nee, the Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS) reading is merely political. Without the LAWS reading, Nee is merely devotional. Together, they show you a single mechanic operating at two registers — soul and silicon — both authored by the same enemy, both opposing the same office.

The office the enemy is after

For the office is the thing. Hear me carefully.

The image-bearer was made to judge. I do not mean to condemn, and I do not mean to sit in a partisan seat. I mean to discern — to weigh, to decide, to render the verdict the situation calls for under the authority of the One whose image one bears. Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion (Genesis 1:26). Dominion is the office of judgment exercised under God. It is what the active will is for. And the enemy’s whole campaign, from Eden forward, is to lift that office out of the image-bearer’s active will and install it somewhere else — in the serpent’s counsel, in the strange spirit that occupies vacated ground, in the autonomous platform that selects and engages without further intervention. The targets vary across the ages; the office is the same office; the enemy is the same enemy.

And the destiny of the redeemed image-bearer — the verse I have made the terminus of this volume — is precisely the recovery and magnification of that office in Christ. Know ye not that we shall judge angels? (1 Corinthians 6:3). The saint is not headed out of the loop. The saint is headed for a throne so high it weighs the very highest of the delegated agencies — the angelic powers themselves. The world is narrowing the loop of human judgment to a managed minimum; the Father is widening that loop into a throne. The world is industrializing vacancy; the Spirit is filling temples. The watchman’s rattle and the loop the engineers are narrowing are pointing at the same office from opposite sides — one waking, one assaulting.

You were not made to be managed out of the loop. You were made to be seated, in Christ, at its center.

The line I will not cross

And the line I hold in every dispatch, I hold here. None of this — not the autonomous-weapons regime, not the doctrines of passivity in the religious counterfeits, not the dial-down of human judgment in the policy literature — is the Mark of the Beast. The Mark, as Scripture gives it, is a conscious, worshipful covenant transaction — an allegiance rendered to the Beast and his image, in the right hand, or in the foreheads (Revelation 13:16), tied to the worship of the Beast (Revelation 14:9–11). It is not a meditation technique. It is not a directive. It is not a moment of mental quiet at the end of a long day. Passive habits are not the Mark. Tired souls are not enrolled in anything.

If you have read this far and felt the cold finger of fear, lift your head. The fact that you are reading at all — that the conscience is still alive enough to flinch — is itself the evidence of the lamp still lit in the temple. The watchman is still on his rounds in you.

What we are watching, here as everywhere else, is runway. The enemy has always run the soul-level passivity campaign; the age is now building the silicon-level passivity campaign; the two converge upstream of the eventual enrollment that Scripture warns of. Runway is worth naming. Runway is not the boarding. A believer using a passport portal has not boarded. A believer who fell asleep during prayer has not boarded. A believer who has used any of the engineered surfaces of the present age has not boarded. There is no plane on the runway yet. There is only an architecture being graded and paved, and a Lord still calling the saints back to the active office He bought for them.

Where Nee reaches further than these documents — and where he does not

Honesty requires a careful line, and I will draw it where I drew it last time, in reverse.

Nee’s doctrine of passivity stands on the New Testament’s active-voice verbs of surrender, on the testimony of pastoral theology across continents and centuries, and on the documented record of Christian deliverance ministry in every era. It does not need the LAWS directive to establish it. The directive is not Nee’s proof; the directive is a contemporary illustration of a mechanic Nee already proved from Scripture and pastoral observation a century before any autonomous weapon system existed.

Conversely, the LAWS directive’s negative-framing governance stands on the directive’s own text. It does not need Nee to be true. It is true as a matter of public record, verifiable in the esd.whs.mil archive by anyone who can read English.

What the two together establish — and only together — is the homology. The shape of the engineered loop and the shape of the spiritual loop are the same shape. They share an author. The witness’s job is to point that out without collapsing the two into one argument. Two foundations, one mechanic, one enemy. Keep them on their own feet, and both stand. Mix them, and a critic topples both with one push.

This is the discipline of every dispatch in this work, and I will not break it.

Falsifiability

A witness who cannot be falsified is no witness; he is a fortune-teller. So let me set the markers down honestly.

Nee’s doctrine of passivity weakens if it cannot be distinguished from biblical surrender — but the New Testament’s active-voice verbs of surrender make the distinction for him, and any reader can run those verbs through a concordance in an afternoon. It weakens if the open-ground mechanic cannot be confirmed in the experience of saints across continents and centuries — but the pastoral record of two thousand years of Christian deliverance ministry confirms it relentlessly.

The homology to the Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS) directive weakens if the directive is amended to define autonomous systems by positive obligations rather than only by failures to be minimized, and if appropriate levels of human judgment is given a hard, non-negotiable floor that cannot be turned down. It weakens further if the in-on-out-of-the-loop taxonomy is replaced with a regime in which a human being is required to be in the loop at the moment of engagement, full stop, with no exceptions.

I am telling you what would change my mind. Hold me to it. That is the discipline that separates this work from the panic-merchants, and I would rather be proven wrong on a detail than be right in the wrong spirit.

The loop you were made for

So here is the close, beloved, at the hub of the wheel.

The world is turning a dial it calls appropriate. The enemy of your soul has been turning that same dial, in the dark, for as long as there have been souls. The watchman who saw it most clearly died in a Chinese labor camp without ever bowing, and his rattle is still sounding through every generation that will listen. Quench not the Spirit (1 Thessalonians 5:19). Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour (1 Peter 5:8). The opposite of devotion is not effort; it is vacancy. The opposite of rest in Christ is not exertion; it is open ground.

You were not made to vacate the temple. You were made to keep it lit — by the Spirit, in active surrender to the Lord who bought it, with the will engaged and the mind renewed and the conscience awake. The loop the world is narrowing, the Father is opening into a throne. The office the enemy is trying to delegate away, the Lord Jesus has secured for the saints who endure. They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

The watchman’s rattle is still sounding. Take your seat in the loop.

Sources & Framework Notes

Primary witness (Tier A theological): Watchman Nee (Ni Tuosheng, 1903–1972), The Spiritual Man (Shanghai, 1928, three volumes); companion: The Latent Power of the Soul. Paraphrased throughout per fair-use discipline; translation rights on the standard English editions are contested (Christian Fellowship Publishers / Living Stream Ministry). Nee himself, not the later Local Church movement’s downstream developments, is the source cited. Nee died imprisoned for the faith in Anhui Province, June 1972.

Documentary anchor (homology partner): U.S. Department of Defense Directive 3000.09, Autonomy in Weapon Systems (orig. 21 November 2012; Change 1, 8 May 2017; reissued 25 January 2023), and Lailari, G. (2022), Human and Machine Trust Considerations, Concerns and Constraints for Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS), in Ahram, T. & Taiar, R. (eds.), Human Interaction, Emerging Technologies and Future Systems V, Springer LNNS vol. 319, DOI 10.1007/978-3-030-85540-6_1 — the documentary spine of the prior dispatch, treated here as homology partner rather than re-litigated. See Wo/man as Image Bearer (Wallace) Out of the Loop for the documentary build.

Layer discipline:

L4 (theological): the passivity doctrine, the office of judgment, the active vs. passive will, the 1 Cor 6:3 terminus — all on Nee + Scripture.

L3 (documentary): the LAWS directive’s negative-framing governance — carried fully by the directive itself, not by Nee.

The two foundations are kept distinct. The homology between them is identified at the level of mechanic, not collapsed into a single argument.

Theological framework: Sovereignty of the Imago Dei (RET Vol. V) — office of judgment (Gen 1:26 dominion) delegated away; delegated agency under a righteous or unrighteous head; 1 Corinthians 6:3 as terminus. Tripartite anthropology — Spirit / Soul / Body = Holy of Holies / Holy Place / Outer Court, applied wo/man per Genesis 1:27. Reference companion: Soul Over Mind, Mind Over Matter, Spirit Over Soul.

Doctrinal guardrail (non-negotiable): Passive habits, mental quiet, prayer fatigue, meditative practices, engineered systems, and autonomous-weapons governance regimes are all enrollment runway, never the Mark of the Beast. The Mark is a conscious, worshipful covenant transaction (Rev 13:16–17; 14:9–11). Pastoral floor for any reader is absolute.

Posture: The witness documents the convergence; does not predict, does not set dates, does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan one. Primary source consulted before amplification, every time.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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