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MACFARM DEXTERS
Apr 19

I call the 8th CUBE that cannot be seen, because it is surrounded by 6 others, the coming EIGHTH GREAT DAY. Which is the day that follows the 7 days of TABERNACLES that GOD has appointed. Jesus made this coming "DAY" possible by His Sacrifice. Leviticus 23:39 Also in the fifteenth day of the seventh month, when ye have gathered in the fruit of the land, ye shall keep a feast unto the Lord seven days: on the first day shall be a sabbath, and on the eighth day shall be a sabbath.

After GOD's 7 Bowls of Wrath cleanse the earth of the evil that is exploding around us now, Jesus will TABERNACLE [temporary dwelling] with the human flesh here on earth for 1,000 years. Then after satan is allowed one more short time to influence human flesh, the Final Judgement will occur and the Last Great Eight Day of Living Waters and a new heaven and earth will complete the PLAN of GOD to Redeem His Children. Interesting that GOD also called for the circumcision to be performed on the eighth day! Leviticus 12:3 And in the eighth day the flesh of his foreskin shall be circumcised. For sure when all are ONE with GOD it will be a circumcision from the desires of the flesh.

The PLAN is unrolled by each of the SEALS on the SCROLL PLAN that Jesus was given to operate. The SEALS do not release events of the end of days. The first step of the Plan was when Jesus our LIGHT came to restore the dark and void earth in Genesis ONE. Then the second step was when Adam and Eve allowed the spirit of satan to once more influence the souls on earth. The black horse is unbalanced scales of value, a spirit that humans love in order to make money. The pale horse, a perversion of white, is the spiritual influence of false religions which sort human flesh and their desires to eternal death and hell. Jesus was the 5th Seal again when He came to give the Truth and Light and to be Sacrificed so we could receive the Holy Spirit, depending on our love for Him. The 6th Seal is the spirit of humans desiring to be gods which brings on the end of day period and the removal of the 7th Seal, which is the OMEGA Final Step in GOD's Plan which includes the 7 trumpets which sort the desires of humans, and the 7 Bowls of God's Wrath. All of these spiritual influences from ALPHA to OMEGA go to and fro upon earth when they are released, marking the tares and the righteous according to what they desire in their hearts. These are the scriptures which lead me to hold this opinion: Rev.4:5; 5:6; Rev. 6:1-17; Rev.19:11; Job 1:7; Job 2:2; PROVERBS 15:3; Zechariah 1:10; Zechariah 1:11; Zechariah 3:9; Zechariah 4:10; Zechariah 5:1-4; Zechariah 6:1-8; Dan.12; Rev.14:14-16.

REV.4:5 And out of the throne proceeded lightnings and thunderings and voices: and there were SEVEN LAMPS of fire burning before the throne, which are the SEVEN SPIRITS of God.

REV.5:4-6 And I wept much, because no man was found worthy to open and to read the book, neither to look thereon. And one of the elders saith unto me, Weep not: behold, the Lion of the tribe of Juda, the Root of David, HAS PREVAILED TO OPEN THE BOOK, AND TO LOOSE THE SEVEN SEALS thereof. And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having SEVEN HORNS [the trumpets of Revelation???] and SEVEN EYES, which are the SEVEN SPIRITS of God SENT FORTH INTO ALL THE EARTH. [the eyes of God in the spirits that are released by the Seals on the Scroll of our Redemption???]

PROVERBS 15:3 The eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil and the good.

EPHESIANS 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world has been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ: [FIRST SEAL ] Colossians 1:16 For by Him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by Him, and for Him: [Rider on WHITE horse, a bow but no arrow because His body is the arrow that slays satan's plans; one crown as He is KING of ALL.]

GEN.1:1-2 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. [Check the Hebrew, it says the “earth become”, which means it was once perfect as all GOD’s creations start out to be!]

REV.6:1-2 And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer. [GOD, nowhere in His Word uses WHITE for anything but purity. Jesus is the ONE who conquered all evil on the cross. Neither satan or the antichrist conquer over God. They fall into GOD’s traps!] John 19:30 When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, IT IS FINISHED: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.

JOB 1: 7 And the LORD said unto Satan, Whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it. [You would agree that satan was a spirit created by GOD? This is the 2nd Seal spirit]

JOB 2:2 And the LORD said unto Satan, From whence comest thou? And Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.

ZECH.1:8-11 [concerning the first 4 riders on the colored horses] I saw by night, and behold a man riding upon a red horse, and he stood among the myrtle trees that were in the bottom; and behind him were there red horses, speckled, and white. Then said I, O my lord, what are these? And the angel that talked with me said unto me, I will shew thee what these be. And the man that stood among the myrtle trees answered and said, These are they WHOM THE LORD HATH SENT TO WALK TO AND FRO THROUGH THE EARTH. And they answered the angel of the LORD that stood among the myrtle trees, and said, We have walked to and fro through the earth, and, behold, all the earth sits still, and is at rest. [A "speckled" horse can be considered a pale, polluted color, not a specific color.]

ZECH.3:9 For behold the stone that I have laid before Joshua; upon one stone shall be SEVEN EYES: behold, I will engrave the graving thereof, saith the LORD of hosts, and I will remove the iniquity of that land in one day.

ZECH. 4:10 For who hath despised the day of small things? for they shall rejoice, and shall see the plummet [THIS IS THE SCROLL AND IT HAS 7 EYES WHICH ARE THE SEALS ON THE SCROLL] in the hand of Zerubbabel with those SEVEN; they are the EYES OF THE LORD, which RUN TO AND FRO THROUGH THE WHOLE EARTH.

ZECH 6:1-5 And I turned, and lifted up mine eyes, and looked, and, behold, there came four chariots out from between two mountains; and the mountains were mountains of brass. In the first chariot were RED HORSES; and in the second chariot BLACK HORSES; And in the third chariot WHITE HORSES; and in the fourth chariot GRISLED AND BAY horses. [Horse not of a definite color, PALE might describe them!] Then I answered and said unto the angel that talked with me, What are these, my lord? And the angel answered and said unto me, THESE ARE THE FOUR SPIRITS OF THE HEAVENS, WHICH GO FORTH FROM STANDING BEFORE THE LORD OF ALL THE EARTH.

REVELATION 16:17 And the seventh angel poured out his vial into the air; and there came a great voice out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, It is done. Rev 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. [white horse Zech 6:3, Rev 6:2] Revelation 21:6 And he said unto me, IT IS DONE. I am ALPHA AND OMEGA, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.

REV.14:12-16 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus. And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them. And I looked, and behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man, having on His head a golden crown, and in His hand a sharp sickle. And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to Him that sat on the cloud, Thrust in thy sickle, and reap: for the time is come for thee to reap; for the harvest of the earth is ripe. And He that sat on the cloud thrust in His sickle on the earth; and the earth was reaped.

AND IMMEDIETELY AFTER THE BOWLS OF GOD'S WRATH BEGAN, WITH JESUS RETURNING TO EARTH IN THE 7TH BOWL OF WRATH LIKE A THIEF TO THOSE WHO KNEW NOT THEIR TRUE GOD. JESUS ONCE TOSSED ABOMINATIONS FROM THE TEMPLE OF THE JEWS, AND THESE BOWLS WILL REMOVE ABOMINATIONS FROM THE EARTH THAT GOD MADE FOR HIS CHILDREN.

EIGHTH GREAT DAY: Leviticus 23:36- Seven days ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the Lord: on the EIGHTH DAY shall be an holy convocation unto you; and ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the Lord: it is a solemn assembly; and ye shall do no servile work therein.

Ezekiel 43:27 And when these days are expired, it shall be, that upon the eighth day, and so forward, the priests shall make your burnt offerings upon the altar, and your peace offerings; and I will accept you, saith the Lord God.

Leviticus 12:3 And in the eighth day the flesh of his foreskin shall be circumcised.

Leviticus 23:39 Also in the fifteenth day of the seventh month, when ye have gathered in the fruit of the land, ye shall keep a feast unto the Lord seven days: on the first day shall be a sabbath, and on the eighth day shall be a sabbath.

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