Cross-Series: Mazzaroth · R3 · Revelation Exo-Truth · The Architecture of Everything | © 2026 R3 Publishing. All rights reserved.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory.” — John 1:1,14, KJV

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12, KJV

The Painting That Stopped a Mathematician Cold

In 1955, a young mathematics student named Thomas Banchoff walked through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and stopped in front of a painting he had never seen before.

The canvas was large — 76 by 48 inches. It depicted the Crucifixion. But the cross was wrong. Instead of two beams of wood, Christ was suspended before an architectural structure of eight interlocking cubes, arranged in a form that Banchoff — who would go on to become one of the world’s foremost mathematicians of multidimensional geometry at Brown University — recognized immediately.

He wrote a note to himself: “Dalí’s Crucifixion was impressive.”

Twenty years later, a Washington Post article about Banchoff’s fourth-dimension research included a small photograph of that same painting — reproduced without Dalí’s permission. Within days, Banchoff received a phone call. A voice informed him that Salvador Dalí required his presence in New York.

Banchoff told his colleague about the call. His colleague said: “It’s either a hoax or a lawsuit.”

It was neither. It was the beginning of a decade-long collaboration between a Spanish surrealist and a Brown University mathematician — two men who had, from entirely different directions, been circling the same mystery: what does the fourth dimension look like, and what does it mean that a human being cannot perceive it directly?

Dalí had been thinking about this question since before 1954. Banchoff had been thinking about it since graduate school. When they finally met at a hotel bar in New York City, they discovered they had been working on the same painting.

What Dalí Painted — The Mathematics Explained

To understand what Corpus Hypercubus is doing, you need to follow the same dimensional logic that Chuck Missler laid out in the transcript featured in the original post on this series.

Start with a square — a two-dimensional object. Unfold it into a line of four line segments and you have its one-dimensional net. Now start with a cube — a three-dimensional object. Unfold it by cutting edges and laying the faces flat, and you get a two-dimensional net of six squares. And if you arrange those six squares in the right configuration, you get a shape that looks exactly like a traditional Christian cross.

This is not a coincidence that escaped the medieval architects who built Gothic cathedrals. The cross is the unfolded cube. The three-dimensional object, opened out into two dimensions, takes the shape of the instrument of redemption.

Now go one dimension higher.

A tesseract — a four-dimensional hypercube — is to a cube what a cube is to a square. It exists in four spatial dimensions. It cannot be directly perceived by any three-dimensional observer. But it can be unfolded — just as the cube is unfolded into six squares — by cutting its edges and laying its cells flat in three dimensions.

When you unfold a tesseract, you get eight cubes, arranged in a three-dimensional cross shape. The vertical tower of four cubes. The four cubes extending in four directions from the second cube up. An eight-cell structure that, like the six-square net of the ordinary cube, takes the form of a cross — but now in three dimensions rather than two.

This is what Dalí painted. Christ suspended before the unfolded net of a four-dimensional hypercube. The Cross as a tesseract. The instrument of redemption as a four-dimensional object projected into three-dimensional space — just as Christ Himself, the eternal Word who exists outside the dimensional constraints of the creation He entered, projected Himself into three-dimensional space in the Incarnation.

The use of a hypercube for the cross has been interpreted as a geometric symbol for the transcendental nature of God. Just as the concept of God exists in a space that is incomprehensible to humans, the hypercube exists in four spatial dimensions, which is equally inaccessible to the mind.

Dalí did not stumble onto this connection accidentally. He had been studying Juan de Herrera’s Treatise on Cubic Forms — a 16th century architectural treatise on the theological meaning of geometric forms — and the two-dimensional studies of 13th century Catalan mystic Raymond Lull. Banchoff, when he finally met Dalí, identified the lineage precisely: “Lull was a Catalonian who studied two dimensions; two centuries later Herrera took that to the third dimension. Here’s Dalí in a direct line, taking it up to the fourth dimension.”

The Ninth Cube — What Dalí Said About Christ

Here is the detail that elevates Corpus Hypercubus from remarkable art to theological precision.

The unfolded tesseract in the painting consists of eight cubes. But Dalí made a specific statement about the painting that most observers miss entirely. He wrote: “the body of Christ becomes metaphysically the ninth cube.”

Count the cubes in the painting carefully. The unfolded tesseract provides eight. Christ is not attached to one of those eight. He is suspended in front of the structure — levitating, not nailed, not touching the cross in the way that crucifixion normally depicts. His body is healthy, athletic, unblemished. No crown of thorns. No wounds. No nails.

Christ is the ninth cube — the one that exists in the dimension that the other eight cubes, by unfolding into three-dimensional space, have projected away from. The eight cubes are the three-dimensional representation of the four-dimensional object. Christ is the four-dimensional reality that those eight cubes are the shadow of.

The incarnate Word entered the three-dimensional net of creation — the unfolded structure that human beings inhabit — from a higher-dimensional fullness that the unfolded structure cannot contain. The Cross, in Dalí’s reading, is not a wooden beam. It is the dimensional boundary at which the eternal, four-dimensional Word intersected with the three-dimensional creation He came to redeem.

Christ stands on a bridge between Earth (representing our three-dimensional universe) and Heaven (the fourth dimension). The tesseract becomes a manifestation of the entire cosmos; and Christ, the ninth cube, serves as the bridge through which humans can connect to God and transcend.

This is not merely artistic metaphor. It is a precise theological statement about the Incarnation — that the eternal Son of God, in taking on human flesh, was not diminished into three dimensions. He was a four-dimensional Being who voluntarily inhabited a three-dimensional projection of His own fullness. The Cross was the point at which the projection and the full Reality intersected — and the Resurrection was the demonstration that the three-dimensional projection could not contain Him.

Gala — The Witness at the Threshold

One more element of the painting demands attention. In the lower left corner, Dalí placed his wife Gala — his muse, his companion, his creative partner — looking upward at Christ. She is positioned on one of the ground-level cubes. The chessboard beneath her feet extends outward into the barren Catalonian landscape.

Dalí described Gala as “the perfect union of the development of the hypercubic octahedron on the human level of the cube.” This is characteristically Dalínian — dense, mathematical, personally devotional. What he meant is that Gala represents the human being at the boundary: standing on the three-dimensional cube, looking upward at the four-dimensional Christ, unable to see fully what she is beholding but turned toward it in witness.

She is Elisha’s servant before his eyes were opened.

She is every human being who has ever looked at the Cross and sensed, without being able to fully articulate, that what happened there was larger than three dimensions can contain — that the death of the Word made flesh was an event whose full significance exists in a register that human perception cannot directly access.

The chessboard beneath her feet is not merely Surrealist decoration. Chess is the game of strategy played within fixed dimensional rules. Every move is constrained by the two-dimensional board, the three-dimensional pieces, the finite set of possible positions. Gala stands on that board — finite, constrained, three-dimensional — looking up at the One who holds the board and all its possible positions in a single four-dimensional perception, for whom every move was known before the first piece was placed.

“Known unto God are all his works from the beginning of the world.” (Acts 15:18, KJV)

The Missler Connection — What The Original Post Established

The transcript from Dr. Chuck Missler’s teaching that anchored the first post on this painting deserves to be drawn forward into this follow-up, because Missler’s dimensional framework is the precise context in which Dalí’s painting becomes most theologically productive.

Missler’s key insight, drawn from physics and applied to Scripture: you and I do not live in three dimensions. We live in at least four, with time as a physical property — confirmed by Einstein’s general relativity to more than fourteen decimal places. The dimensional framework that Euclid gave us — adequate for a flat plane but inadequate for a curved surface, inadequate for the full structure of reality — is a perceptual limitation, not a metaphysical one.

And Missler’s application: the Bible’s integration — 66 books, 40 authors, thousands of years, yet a single coherent architectural message — is explicable only if its origin is outside the dimensionality of time. The Author is not a three-dimensional being operating within time. He is a being for whom time is a dimension He designed and inhabits but is not limited by. Prophecy — history written before it happens — is precisely what you would expect from a four-dimensional Author projecting His knowledge into three-dimensional time.

Dalí painted this. He painted an Author whose relationship to the three-dimensional world is the relationship of the four-dimensional hypercube to its three-dimensional unfolded net. The Cross is where the Author entered His own projection — and the Ninth Cube is what He was, dimensionally, when He did.

The Hopf Fibration — What Our Visualization Adds

The Architecture of Everything post, published on this series, introduced the Hopf Fibration — the specific four-dimensional mathematical structure that Stan Tenen’s torus vortex from Genesis 1:1 is a three-dimensional shadow of.

The connection to Dalí’s painting is precise and adds a new layer.

Dalí’s tesseract is one specific type of four-dimensional object projected into three-dimensional space — the hypercube, the 4D analog of a cube. Useful for representing the dimensional reality of the Cross.

The Hopf Fibration is a different four-dimensional structure — the mapping of the 4D hypersphere (S³) onto the 3D sphere (S²) through a continuous family of interlocked circles. It is the structure from which the twenty-two Hebrew letters emerge as projections, as Tenen discovered from Genesis 1:1.

These are two different four-dimensional objects. But they both address the same theological problem: how does a four-dimensional reality project itself into three-dimensional space, and what do we lose in that projection?

Dalí’s tesseract shows the Cross as a 4D object projected into 3D. Tenen’s Hopf Fibration shows the Word — the Logos — as a 4D object whose twenty-two 3D projections are the letters of the Hebrew alphabet. The tesseract is the event of the Cross in 4D geometry. The Hopf Fibration is the Word Himself in 4D mathematics. They are two geometric witnesses to the same reality: that what happened on Calvary was not a three-dimensional event with spiritual implications. It was a four-dimensional event with three-dimensional visibility — and the full reality of it exists in a dimension that 1 Corinthians 13:12 promises we will one day perceive directly.

“Then face to face.”

The 4D Flame Vortex visualization on this series — the Hopf Fibration rendered interactively, with the W-axis slider that lets you rotate the structure through the dimension your eyes cannot see — is the companion piece to Dalí’s painting. Dalí showed you the Cross as an unfolded hypercube. The Hopf Fibration shows you the Word as an unfolded four-dimensional vortex. Both are projections. Both are pointing at a fullness that the present creation cannot contain.

The Theological Precision Dalí Reached Without Knowing It

Dalí described his mature work as “nuclear mysticism” — a fusion of Catholicism, mathematics, and science. He was not an orthodox Christian in the confessional sense. He was a man whose extraordinary visual intelligence drove him, through mathematics and science, toward the doorstep of a theological reality that Scripture had been declaring all along.

He did not need to know John 1:1 to paint the Word as a four-dimensional object. He did not need to know Colossians 2:9 to paint Christ as One in whom “all the fulness of the Godhead” dwells bodily — which is to say, in whom the full four-dimensional reality is bodily present within the three-dimensional projection. He did not need to know 1 Corinthians 13:12 to paint Gala at the threshold, looking up at what she cannot yet fully see.

He reached those theological positions through mathematics and art. And the positions he reached are precisely correct — not because he was inspired in the canonical sense, but because the mathematics of the fourth dimension, followed honestly, leads to the same conclusions that the Scripture declares by revelation.

This is how convergent confirmation works. The same Author wrote the mathematics and the Scripture. Following either one faithfully, far enough, leads to the same place.

Dalí followed the mathematics far enough to paint the ninth cube.

The Scripture says: “the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us.”

The ninth cube and the Word made flesh are the same statement in two languages.

What This Means for the Terminal Generation

The Architecture of Everything post established that the twenty-two Hebrew letters are twenty-two three-dimensional projections of a single four-dimensional vortex flame. The 99.9965% Unseen Realm post established that the spiritual dimension in which the divine council operates, the archangels administer, and the Bowl reclamation proceeds is dimensionally adjacent to the 0.0035% of the electromagnetic spectrum that human eyes can perceive.

Dalí’s Corpus Hypercubus adds the visual vocabulary for what it means that the Word entered that dimensionally adjacent reality as a human body.

The Incarnation was not God temporarily occupying a three-dimensional shell while His real self remained safely in the fourth dimension. It was the full, nine-cube, dimensionally complete Son of God — eternal, infinite, four-dimensional in the fullest sense — genuinely taking on three-dimensional flesh. Not abandoning His four-dimensional fullness, but adding a three-dimensional nature to it without division, without confusion, without change, without separation.

The Council of Chalcedon (451 A.D.) expressed this in three-dimensional theological language: two natures, one person, fully God, fully man. Dalí expressed it in four-dimensional mathematical language: eight cubes of unfolded tesseract, and a ninth cube that is neither diminished by entering the three-dimensional structure nor confined to it.

The terminal generation needs both languages. The theological precision of Chalcedon to guard against the heresies that always return. And the mathematical precision of Dalí to understand why the dimensional reality of the Resurrection — a four-dimensional event whose three-dimensional visibility was the empty tomb — is not mythology but physics.

The Word entered the tesseract. The Word rose from the tesseract. The Word holds every cube, every fiber, every projection, every shadow of the entire created order in the right hand that Revelation 1:16 describes — “And he had in his right hand seven stars.”

The seven stars. The seven Double Letters. The seven planetary jurisdictions. In His right hand. Always.

A Note on Dalí’s Intellectual Lineage — The Catalonian Chain

Thomas Banchoff identified a direct intellectual lineage for Corpus Hypercubus that is worth noting as a final detail.

Raymond Lull (c. 1232–1316) — Catalonian mystic, philosopher, mathematician — worked with two-dimensional combinatorial systems to understand the attributes of God. His Ars Magna used geometric figures to map the relationships between divine qualities.

Juan de Herrera (1530–1597) — Spanish architect, builder of El Escorial, the great monastery-palace of Philip II — wrote his Treatise on Cubic Forms extending Lull’s combinatorial geometry into three-dimensional architectural space. El Escorial itself is built on cubic proportions meant to encode theological meaning in its geometry.

Salvador Dalí (1904–1989) — Catalonian surrealist, nuclear mystic — extended that lineage into the fourth dimension with Corpus Hypercubus in 1954.

Banchoff’s summary: “Lull was a Catalonian who studied two dimensions; two centuries later Herrera took that to the third dimension. Here’s Dalí in a direct line, taking it up to the fourth dimension.”

This is a seven-hundred-year Catalonian chain of scholars following the mathematics of God’s nature from two dimensions to three to four — and arriving, each time, at the Cross.

The Author of the mathematics and the Author of the Cross are the same.

“All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” (John 1:3, KJV)

“Behold, I make all things new.” (Revelation 21:5, KJV)

The tesseract unfolds into the Cross. The Cross folds back into the tesseract. The ninth cube is the Word made flesh, the eternal Son of God, the King who was always larger than the three dimensions His creation inhabits — and who is coming back in the fullness of what He always was.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

#CorpusHypercubus #SalvadorDali #Tesseract #FourthDimension #HopfFibration #WordAsLogos #NinthCube #Incarnation #Chalcedon #ChuckMissler #ThomasBanchoff #ArchitectureOfEverything #22Letters #UnseeenRealm #ComingKing #Maranatha

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com

SDG