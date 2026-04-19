THE NINTH CUBE
What Salvador Dalí Saw in 1954, What Our 4D Visualization Confirms, and Why the Cross Was Always a Hyperdimensional Object
A Follow-Up to: Salvador Dalí’s Corpus Hypercubus
Cross-Series: Mazzaroth · R3 · Revelation Exo-Truth · The Architecture of Everything | © 2026 R3 Publishing. All rights reserved.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory.” — John 1:1,14, KJV
“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12, KJV
The Painting That Stopped a Mathematician Cold
In 1955, a young mathematics student named Thomas Banchoff walked through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and stopped in front of a painting he had never seen before.
The canvas was large — 76 by 48 inches. It depicted the Crucifixion. But the cross was wrong. Instead of two beams of wood, Christ was suspended before an architectural structure of eight interlocking cubes, arranged in a form that Banchoff — who would go on to become one of the world’s foremost mathematicians of multidimensional geometry at Brown University — recognized immediately.
He wrote a note to himself: “Dalí’s Crucifixion was impressive.”
Twenty years later, a Washington Post article about Banchoff’s fourth-dimension research included a small photograph of that same painting — reproduced without Dalí’s permission. Within days, Banchoff received a phone call. A voice informed him that Salvador Dalí required his presence in New York.
Banchoff told his colleague about the call. His colleague said: “It’s either a hoax or a lawsuit.”
It was neither. It was the beginning of a decade-long collaboration between a Spanish surrealist and a Brown University mathematician — two men who had, from entirely different directions, been circling the same mystery: what does the fourth dimension look like, and what does it mean that a human being cannot perceive it directly?
Dalí had been thinking about this question since before 1954. Banchoff had been thinking about it since graduate school. When they finally met at a hotel bar in New York City, they discovered they had been working on the same painting.
What Dalí Painted — The Mathematics Explained
To understand what Corpus Hypercubus is doing, you need to follow the same dimensional logic that Chuck Missler laid out in the transcript featured in the original post on this series.
Start with a square — a two-dimensional object. Unfold it into a line of four line segments and you have its one-dimensional net. Now start with a cube — a three-dimensional object. Unfold it by cutting edges and laying the faces flat, and you get a two-dimensional net of six squares. And if you arrange those six squares in the right configuration, you get a shape that looks exactly like a traditional Christian cross.
This is not a coincidence that escaped the medieval architects who built Gothic cathedrals. The cross is the unfolded cube. The three-dimensional object, opened out into two dimensions, takes the shape of the instrument of redemption.
Now go one dimension higher.
A tesseract — a four-dimensional hypercube — is to a cube what a cube is to a square. It exists in four spatial dimensions. It cannot be directly perceived by any three-dimensional observer. But it can be unfolded — just as the cube is unfolded into six squares — by cutting its edges and laying its cells flat in three dimensions.
When you unfold a tesseract, you get eight cubes, arranged in a three-dimensional cross shape. The vertical tower of four cubes. The four cubes extending in four directions from the second cube up. An eight-cell structure that, like the six-square net of the ordinary cube, takes the form of a cross — but now in three dimensions rather than two.
This is what Dalí painted. Christ suspended before the unfolded net of a four-dimensional hypercube. The Cross as a tesseract. The instrument of redemption as a four-dimensional object projected into three-dimensional space — just as Christ Himself, the eternal Word who exists outside the dimensional constraints of the creation He entered, projected Himself into three-dimensional space in the Incarnation.
The use of a hypercube for the cross has been interpreted as a geometric symbol for the transcendental nature of God. Just as the concept of God exists in a space that is incomprehensible to humans, the hypercube exists in four spatial dimensions, which is equally inaccessible to the mind.
Dalí did not stumble onto this connection accidentally. He had been studying Juan de Herrera’s Treatise on Cubic Forms — a 16th century architectural treatise on the theological meaning of geometric forms — and the two-dimensional studies of 13th century Catalan mystic Raymond Lull. Banchoff, when he finally met Dalí, identified the lineage precisely: “Lull was a Catalonian who studied two dimensions; two centuries later Herrera took that to the third dimension. Here’s Dalí in a direct line, taking it up to the fourth dimension.”
The Ninth Cube — What Dalí Said About Christ
Here is the detail that elevates Corpus Hypercubus from remarkable art to theological precision.
The unfolded tesseract in the painting consists of eight cubes. But Dalí made a specific statement about the painting that most observers miss entirely. He wrote: “the body of Christ becomes metaphysically the ninth cube.”
Count the cubes in the painting carefully. The unfolded tesseract provides eight. Christ is not attached to one of those eight. He is suspended in front of the structure — levitating, not nailed, not touching the cross in the way that crucifixion normally depicts. His body is healthy, athletic, unblemished. No crown of thorns. No wounds. No nails.
Christ is the ninth cube — the one that exists in the dimension that the other eight cubes, by unfolding into three-dimensional space, have projected away from. The eight cubes are the three-dimensional representation of the four-dimensional object. Christ is the four-dimensional reality that those eight cubes are the shadow of.
The incarnate Word entered the three-dimensional net of creation — the unfolded structure that human beings inhabit — from a higher-dimensional fullness that the unfolded structure cannot contain. The Cross, in Dalí’s reading, is not a wooden beam. It is the dimensional boundary at which the eternal, four-dimensional Word intersected with the three-dimensional creation He came to redeem.
Christ stands on a bridge between Earth (representing our three-dimensional universe) and Heaven (the fourth dimension). The tesseract becomes a manifestation of the entire cosmos; and Christ, the ninth cube, serves as the bridge through which humans can connect to God and transcend.
This is not merely artistic metaphor. It is a precise theological statement about the Incarnation — that the eternal Son of God, in taking on human flesh, was not diminished into three dimensions. He was a four-dimensional Being who voluntarily inhabited a three-dimensional projection of His own fullness. The Cross was the point at which the projection and the full Reality intersected — and the Resurrection was the demonstration that the three-dimensional projection could not contain Him.
Gala — The Witness at the Threshold
One more element of the painting demands attention. In the lower left corner, Dalí placed his wife Gala — his muse, his companion, his creative partner — looking upward at Christ. She is positioned on one of the ground-level cubes. The chessboard beneath her feet extends outward into the barren Catalonian landscape.
Dalí described Gala as “the perfect union of the development of the hypercubic octahedron on the human level of the cube.” This is characteristically Dalínian — dense, mathematical, personally devotional. What he meant is that Gala represents the human being at the boundary: standing on the three-dimensional cube, looking upward at the four-dimensional Christ, unable to see fully what she is beholding but turned toward it in witness.
She is Elisha’s servant before his eyes were opened.
She is every human being who has ever looked at the Cross and sensed, without being able to fully articulate, that what happened there was larger than three dimensions can contain — that the death of the Word made flesh was an event whose full significance exists in a register that human perception cannot directly access.
The chessboard beneath her feet is not merely Surrealist decoration. Chess is the game of strategy played within fixed dimensional rules. Every move is constrained by the two-dimensional board, the three-dimensional pieces, the finite set of possible positions. Gala stands on that board — finite, constrained, three-dimensional — looking up at the One who holds the board and all its possible positions in a single four-dimensional perception, for whom every move was known before the first piece was placed.
“Known unto God are all his works from the beginning of the world.” (Acts 15:18, KJV)
The Missler Connection — What The Original Post Established
The transcript from Dr. Chuck Missler’s teaching that anchored the first post on this painting deserves to be drawn forward into this follow-up, because Missler’s dimensional framework is the precise context in which Dalí’s painting becomes most theologically productive.
Missler’s key insight, drawn from physics and applied to Scripture: you and I do not live in three dimensions. We live in at least four, with time as a physical property — confirmed by Einstein’s general relativity to more than fourteen decimal places. The dimensional framework that Euclid gave us — adequate for a flat plane but inadequate for a curved surface, inadequate for the full structure of reality — is a perceptual limitation, not a metaphysical one.
And Missler’s application: the Bible’s integration — 66 books, 40 authors, thousands of years, yet a single coherent architectural message — is explicable only if its origin is outside the dimensionality of time. The Author is not a three-dimensional being operating within time. He is a being for whom time is a dimension He designed and inhabits but is not limited by. Prophecy — history written before it happens — is precisely what you would expect from a four-dimensional Author projecting His knowledge into three-dimensional time.
Dalí painted this. He painted an Author whose relationship to the three-dimensional world is the relationship of the four-dimensional hypercube to its three-dimensional unfolded net. The Cross is where the Author entered His own projection — and the Ninth Cube is what He was, dimensionally, when He did.
The Hopf Fibration — What Our Visualization Adds
The Architecture of Everything post, published on this series, introduced the Hopf Fibration — the specific four-dimensional mathematical structure that Stan Tenen’s torus vortex from Genesis 1:1 is a three-dimensional shadow of.
The connection to Dalí’s painting is precise and adds a new layer.
Dalí’s tesseract is one specific type of four-dimensional object projected into three-dimensional space — the hypercube, the 4D analog of a cube. Useful for representing the dimensional reality of the Cross.
The Hopf Fibration is a different four-dimensional structure — the mapping of the 4D hypersphere (S³) onto the 3D sphere (S²) through a continuous family of interlocked circles. It is the structure from which the twenty-two Hebrew letters emerge as projections, as Tenen discovered from Genesis 1:1.
These are two different four-dimensional objects. But they both address the same theological problem: how does a four-dimensional reality project itself into three-dimensional space, and what do we lose in that projection?
Dalí’s tesseract shows the Cross as a 4D object projected into 3D. Tenen’s Hopf Fibration shows the Word — the Logos — as a 4D object whose twenty-two 3D projections are the letters of the Hebrew alphabet. The tesseract is the event of the Cross in 4D geometry. The Hopf Fibration is the Word Himself in 4D mathematics. They are two geometric witnesses to the same reality: that what happened on Calvary was not a three-dimensional event with spiritual implications. It was a four-dimensional event with three-dimensional visibility — and the full reality of it exists in a dimension that 1 Corinthians 13:12 promises we will one day perceive directly.
“Then face to face.”
The 4D Flame Vortex visualization on this series — the Hopf Fibration rendered interactively, with the W-axis slider that lets you rotate the structure through the dimension your eyes cannot see — is the companion piece to Dalí’s painting. Dalí showed you the Cross as an unfolded hypercube. The Hopf Fibration shows you the Word as an unfolded four-dimensional vortex. Both are projections. Both are pointing at a fullness that the present creation cannot contain.
The Theological Precision Dalí Reached Without Knowing It
Dalí described his mature work as “nuclear mysticism” — a fusion of Catholicism, mathematics, and science. He was not an orthodox Christian in the confessional sense. He was a man whose extraordinary visual intelligence drove him, through mathematics and science, toward the doorstep of a theological reality that Scripture had been declaring all along.
He did not need to know John 1:1 to paint the Word as a four-dimensional object. He did not need to know Colossians 2:9 to paint Christ as One in whom “all the fulness of the Godhead” dwells bodily — which is to say, in whom the full four-dimensional reality is bodily present within the three-dimensional projection. He did not need to know 1 Corinthians 13:12 to paint Gala at the threshold, looking up at what she cannot yet fully see.
He reached those theological positions through mathematics and art. And the positions he reached are precisely correct — not because he was inspired in the canonical sense, but because the mathematics of the fourth dimension, followed honestly, leads to the same conclusions that the Scripture declares by revelation.
This is how convergent confirmation works. The same Author wrote the mathematics and the Scripture. Following either one faithfully, far enough, leads to the same place.
Dalí followed the mathematics far enough to paint the ninth cube.
The Scripture says: “the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us.”
The ninth cube and the Word made flesh are the same statement in two languages.
What This Means for the Terminal Generation
The Architecture of Everything post established that the twenty-two Hebrew letters are twenty-two three-dimensional projections of a single four-dimensional vortex flame. The 99.9965% Unseen Realm post established that the spiritual dimension in which the divine council operates, the archangels administer, and the Bowl reclamation proceeds is dimensionally adjacent to the 0.0035% of the electromagnetic spectrum that human eyes can perceive.
Dalí’s Corpus Hypercubus adds the visual vocabulary for what it means that the Word entered that dimensionally adjacent reality as a human body.
The Incarnation was not God temporarily occupying a three-dimensional shell while His real self remained safely in the fourth dimension. It was the full, nine-cube, dimensionally complete Son of God — eternal, infinite, four-dimensional in the fullest sense — genuinely taking on three-dimensional flesh. Not abandoning His four-dimensional fullness, but adding a three-dimensional nature to it without division, without confusion, without change, without separation.
The Council of Chalcedon (451 A.D.) expressed this in three-dimensional theological language: two natures, one person, fully God, fully man. Dalí expressed it in four-dimensional mathematical language: eight cubes of unfolded tesseract, and a ninth cube that is neither diminished by entering the three-dimensional structure nor confined to it.
The terminal generation needs both languages. The theological precision of Chalcedon to guard against the heresies that always return. And the mathematical precision of Dalí to understand why the dimensional reality of the Resurrection — a four-dimensional event whose three-dimensional visibility was the empty tomb — is not mythology but physics.
The Word entered the tesseract. The Word rose from the tesseract. The Word holds every cube, every fiber, every projection, every shadow of the entire created order in the right hand that Revelation 1:16 describes — “And he had in his right hand seven stars.”
The seven stars. The seven Double Letters. The seven planetary jurisdictions. In His right hand. Always.
A Note on Dalí’s Intellectual Lineage — The Catalonian Chain
Thomas Banchoff identified a direct intellectual lineage for Corpus Hypercubus that is worth noting as a final detail.
Raymond Lull (c. 1232–1316) — Catalonian mystic, philosopher, mathematician — worked with two-dimensional combinatorial systems to understand the attributes of God. His Ars Magna used geometric figures to map the relationships between divine qualities.
Juan de Herrera (1530–1597) — Spanish architect, builder of El Escorial, the great monastery-palace of Philip II — wrote his Treatise on Cubic Forms extending Lull’s combinatorial geometry into three-dimensional architectural space. El Escorial itself is built on cubic proportions meant to encode theological meaning in its geometry.
Salvador Dalí (1904–1989) — Catalonian surrealist, nuclear mystic — extended that lineage into the fourth dimension with Corpus Hypercubus in 1954.
Banchoff’s summary: “Lull was a Catalonian who studied two dimensions; two centuries later Herrera took that to the third dimension. Here’s Dalí in a direct line, taking it up to the fourth dimension.”
This is a seven-hundred-year Catalonian chain of scholars following the mathematics of God’s nature from two dimensions to three to four — and arriving, each time, at the Cross.
The Author of the mathematics and the Author of the Cross are the same.
“All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” (John 1:3, KJV)
“Behold, I make all things new.” (Revelation 21:5, KJV)
The tesseract unfolds into the Cross. The Cross folds back into the tesseract. The ninth cube is the Word made flesh, the eternal Son of God, the King who was always larger than the three dimensions His creation inhabits — and who is coming back in the fullness of what He always was.
Even so, come Lord Jesus.
#CorpusHypercubus #SalvadorDali #Tesseract #FourthDimension #HopfFibration #WordAsLogos #NinthCube #Incarnation #Chalcedon #ChuckMissler #ThomasBanchoff #ArchitectureOfEverything #22Letters #UnseeenRealm #ComingKing #Maranatha
Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.
— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com
SDG
I call the 8th CUBE that cannot be seen, because it is surrounded by 6 others, the coming EIGHTH GREAT DAY. Which is the day that follows the 7 days of TABERNACLES that GOD has appointed. Jesus made this coming "DAY" possible by His Sacrifice. Leviticus 23:39 Also in the fifteenth day of the seventh month, when ye have gathered in the fruit of the land, ye shall keep a feast unto the Lord seven days: on the first day shall be a sabbath, and on the eighth day shall be a sabbath.
After GOD's 7 Bowls of Wrath cleanse the earth of the evil that is exploding around us now, Jesus will TABERNACLE [temporary dwelling] with the human flesh here on earth for 1,000 years. Then after satan is allowed one more short time to influence human flesh, the Final Judgement will occur and the Last Great Eight Day of Living Waters and a new heaven and earth will complete the PLAN of GOD to Redeem His Children. Interesting that GOD also called for the circumcision to be performed on the eighth day! Leviticus 12:3 And in the eighth day the flesh of his foreskin shall be circumcised. For sure when all are ONE with GOD it will be a circumcision from the desires of the flesh.
The PLAN is unrolled by each of the SEALS on the SCROLL PLAN that Jesus was given to operate. The SEALS do not release events of the end of days. The first step of the Plan was when Jesus our LIGHT came to restore the dark and void earth in Genesis ONE. Then the second step was when Adam and Eve allowed the spirit of satan to once more influence the souls on earth. The black horse is unbalanced scales of value, a spirit that humans love in order to make money. The pale horse, a perversion of white, is the spiritual influence of false religions which sort human flesh and their desires to eternal death and hell. Jesus was the 5th Seal again when He came to give the Truth and Light and to be Sacrificed so we could receive the Holy Spirit, depending on our love for Him. The 6th Seal is the spirit of humans desiring to be gods which brings on the end of day period and the removal of the 7th Seal, which is the OMEGA Final Step in GOD's Plan which includes the 7 trumpets which sort the desires of humans, and the 7 Bowls of God's Wrath. All of these spiritual influences from ALPHA to OMEGA go to and fro upon earth when they are released, marking the tares and the righteous according to what they desire in their hearts. These are the scriptures which lead me to hold this opinion: Rev.4:5; 5:6; Rev. 6:1-17; Rev.19:11; Job 1:7; Job 2:2; PROVERBS 15:3; Zechariah 1:10; Zechariah 1:11; Zechariah 3:9; Zechariah 4:10; Zechariah 5:1-4; Zechariah 6:1-8; Dan.12; Rev.14:14-16.
REV.4:5 And out of the throne proceeded lightnings and thunderings and voices: and there were SEVEN LAMPS of fire burning before the throne, which are the SEVEN SPIRITS of God.
REV.5:4-6 And I wept much, because no man was found worthy to open and to read the book, neither to look thereon. And one of the elders saith unto me, Weep not: behold, the Lion of the tribe of Juda, the Root of David, HAS PREVAILED TO OPEN THE BOOK, AND TO LOOSE THE SEVEN SEALS thereof. And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having SEVEN HORNS [the trumpets of Revelation???] and SEVEN EYES, which are the SEVEN SPIRITS of God SENT FORTH INTO ALL THE EARTH. [the eyes of God in the spirits that are released by the Seals on the Scroll of our Redemption???]
PROVERBS 15:3 The eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil and the good.
EPHESIANS 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world has been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ: [FIRST SEAL ] Colossians 1:16 For by Him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by Him, and for Him: [Rider on WHITE horse, a bow but no arrow because His body is the arrow that slays satan's plans; one crown as He is KING of ALL.]
GEN.1:1-2 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. [Check the Hebrew, it says the “earth become”, which means it was once perfect as all GOD’s creations start out to be!]
REV.6:1-2 And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer. [GOD, nowhere in His Word uses WHITE for anything but purity. Jesus is the ONE who conquered all evil on the cross. Neither satan or the antichrist conquer over God. They fall into GOD’s traps!] John 19:30 When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, IT IS FINISHED: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.
JOB 1: 7 And the LORD said unto Satan, Whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it. [You would agree that satan was a spirit created by GOD? This is the 2nd Seal spirit]
JOB 2:2 And the LORD said unto Satan, From whence comest thou? And Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.
ZECH.1:8-11 [concerning the first 4 riders on the colored horses] I saw by night, and behold a man riding upon a red horse, and he stood among the myrtle trees that were in the bottom; and behind him were there red horses, speckled, and white. Then said I, O my lord, what are these? And the angel that talked with me said unto me, I will shew thee what these be. And the man that stood among the myrtle trees answered and said, These are they WHOM THE LORD HATH SENT TO WALK TO AND FRO THROUGH THE EARTH. And they answered the angel of the LORD that stood among the myrtle trees, and said, We have walked to and fro through the earth, and, behold, all the earth sits still, and is at rest. [A "speckled" horse can be considered a pale, polluted color, not a specific color.]
ZECH.3:9 For behold the stone that I have laid before Joshua; upon one stone shall be SEVEN EYES: behold, I will engrave the graving thereof, saith the LORD of hosts, and I will remove the iniquity of that land in one day.
ZECH. 4:10 For who hath despised the day of small things? for they shall rejoice, and shall see the plummet [THIS IS THE SCROLL AND IT HAS 7 EYES WHICH ARE THE SEALS ON THE SCROLL] in the hand of Zerubbabel with those SEVEN; they are the EYES OF THE LORD, which RUN TO AND FRO THROUGH THE WHOLE EARTH.
ZECH 6:1-5 And I turned, and lifted up mine eyes, and looked, and, behold, there came four chariots out from between two mountains; and the mountains were mountains of brass. In the first chariot were RED HORSES; and in the second chariot BLACK HORSES; And in the third chariot WHITE HORSES; and in the fourth chariot GRISLED AND BAY horses. [Horse not of a definite color, PALE might describe them!] Then I answered and said unto the angel that talked with me, What are these, my lord? And the angel answered and said unto me, THESE ARE THE FOUR SPIRITS OF THE HEAVENS, WHICH GO FORTH FROM STANDING BEFORE THE LORD OF ALL THE EARTH.
REVELATION 16:17 And the seventh angel poured out his vial into the air; and there came a great voice out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, It is done. Rev 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. [white horse Zech 6:3, Rev 6:2] Revelation 21:6 And he said unto me, IT IS DONE. I am ALPHA AND OMEGA, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.
REV.14:12-16 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus. And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them. And I looked, and behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man, having on His head a golden crown, and in His hand a sharp sickle. And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to Him that sat on the cloud, Thrust in thy sickle, and reap: for the time is come for thee to reap; for the harvest of the earth is ripe. And He that sat on the cloud thrust in His sickle on the earth; and the earth was reaped.
AND IMMEDIETELY AFTER THE BOWLS OF GOD'S WRATH BEGAN, WITH JESUS RETURNING TO EARTH IN THE 7TH BOWL OF WRATH LIKE A THIEF TO THOSE WHO KNEW NOT THEIR TRUE GOD. JESUS ONCE TOSSED ABOMINATIONS FROM THE TEMPLE OF THE JEWS, AND THESE BOWLS WILL REMOVE ABOMINATIONS FROM THE EARTH THAT GOD MADE FOR HIS CHILDREN.
EIGHTH GREAT DAY: Leviticus 23:36- Seven days ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the Lord: on the EIGHTH DAY shall be an holy convocation unto you; and ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the Lord: it is a solemn assembly; and ye shall do no servile work therein.
Ezekiel 43:27 And when these days are expired, it shall be, that upon the eighth day, and so forward, the priests shall make your burnt offerings upon the altar, and your peace offerings; and I will accept you, saith the Lord God.
Leviticus 12:3 And in the eighth day the flesh of his foreskin shall be circumcised.
Leviticus 23:39 Also in the fifteenth day of the seventh month, when ye have gathered in the fruit of the land, ye shall keep a feast unto the Lord seven days: on the first day shall be a sabbath, and on the eighth day shall be a sabbath.