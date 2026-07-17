How 4D Geometry Resolves the Oldest Debate in Revelation

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions

Special Edition VII | Cross-Series with Revelation Exo-Truth Volumes 1-2 and Mazzaroth Book 1

resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“And the city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth: and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and the height of it are equal.” — Revelation 21:16 (KJV) “I knew a man in Christ above fourteen years ago, (whether in the body, I cannot tell; or whether out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;) such an one caught up to the third heaven... How that he was caught up into paradise, and heard unspeakable words, which it is not lawful for a man to utter.” — 2 Corinthians 12:2-4 (KJV)

An Old Debate That Was Asking the Wrong Question

For nearly two thousand years, biblical commentators have argued about the shape of the New Jerusalem. Is it a cube — following the typology of Solomon’s cubic Holy of Holies (1 Kings 6:20)? Or is it a pyramid — following the mountain-city imagery of Isaiah 2:2 and Micah 4:1 and satisfying the “length, breadth, and height are equal” specification of Revelation 21:16 in an alternative geometry?

The cube argument has held the majority position across most conservative commentators — Ryrie, MacArthur, Walvoord, Pentecost. The pyramid argument has been advanced by a minority tradition including Isaac Newton’s prophetic writings, Piazzi Smyth, D. Davidson, and others working from the Great Pyramid prophecy tradition documented in this series’ April 2026 post The Great Pyramid Revisited.

Both positions have serious biblical support. Neither has been able to definitively displace the other.

This post proposes that both positions have been partially right — and partially wrong — because the debate has been operating at the wrong dimensional level.

The New Jerusalem is not a cube. It is not a pyramid.

It is a tesseract-city — a four-dimensional structure whose three-dimensional projections into human perception can appear as either a cube or a pyramid depending on the viewer’s position, and neither of which captures the higher- dimensional reality that Scripture is describing in the vocabulary available to a three-dimensional observer.

The tesseract resolves the debate. The hyperspace theology already locked in the series provides the framework. And Revelation 21:16’s insistence on three equal dimensions is exactly what a 4D observer would report when they attempted to describe a higher-dimensional dwelling in the language of a lower-dimensional world.

I. The Tesseract — Four-Dimensional Geometry Explained

Before applying this to the New Jerusalem, the underlying mathematics must be briefly established.

A cube is a three-dimensional object with 6 square faces, 12 edges, and 8 vertices. All edges are equal length. All faces are equal squares. It exists entirely within three-dimensional space and can be fully perceived by a three-dimensional observer.

A tesseract — also called a hypercube or 4-cube — is a four-dimensional object with 8 cubic cells, 24 square faces, 32 edges, and 16 vertices. All edges are equal length. All cells are equal cubes. It exists in four-dimensional space and cannot be fully perceived by a three-dimensional observer.

Here is the critical point: a tesseract cannot be seen directly by a three-dimensional observer. What can be seen is only its projection into three-dimensional space — the same way a three-dimensional cube casts a two-dimensional shadow on a flat surface. The shadow captures some information about the cube but not all of it.

Three standard projections of a tesseract into three-dimensional space:

The Schlegel diagram — a cube-within-a-cube connected by lines representing the fourth-dimensional axis. This is the most commonly rendered tesseract image. It looks like a smaller cube suspended inside a larger cube, with edges connecting corresponding vertices. The cross-shaped unfolding — a “hyper-cross” of eight connected cubes arranged in a three-dimensional cruciform pattern. This is the projection Salvador Dalí used for his 1954 painting Corpus Hypercubus — depicting Christ crucified on an unfolded tesseract. Dalí, without necessarily understanding the full theology, intuited the connection between the Cross and higher-dimensional geometry. The pyramidal projection — a projection where one cubic cell appears at the base of the observed structure and the connected cells project toward a distant apex representing the receding fourth-dimensional axis. When rendered from certain angles, a tesseract’s shadow appears pyramidal.

The same 4D object. Three completely different 3D shadows. Each true. None complete.

Depending on the angle of observation and the projection method, the tesseract appears as cube, cross, or pyramid. These are not three different objects. They are three different views of the same higher-dimensional structure — each capturing some genuine information about the 4D reality while missing what the other projections capture.

This is the geometric key that unlocks Revelation 21:16.

II. What Revelation 21:16 Actually Says (And Does Not Say)

“And the city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth: and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and the height of it are equal.” — Revelation 21:16 (KJV)

The Greek: τετράγωνος (tetragōnos) — “four-cornered” or “square-based.”

The text specifies:

The city is four-cornered (tetragonal at its base)

Length equals breadth (2D symmetry confirmed)

Length, breadth, and height are all equal (3D dimensions all equal)

Measurement: 12,000 furlongs (approximately 1,400-1,500 miles per side)

The text does NOT specify:

Whether the structure is cubic (equal all the way up) or pyramidal (tapering to an apex) — both satisfy “length, breadth, height equal” if the height measurement is interpreted differently

Whether there is a fourth-dimensional axis

Whether the observed geometry is the full geometry or a projection of something more complex

This is exactly what a four-dimensional observer would report when attempting to describe a tesseract-city in three-dimensional vocabulary. The measurements they could give — length, breadth, height, all equal at 12,000 furlongs — would describe the three spatial dimensions accessible to the observer’s perception. The fourth dimension (W) would be invisible to the measurement while being real to the structure.

Revelation 21:16 does not exclude the tesseract reading. It positively describes what the three-dimensional projection of a tesseract would look like to a three-dimensional observer standing on the New Earth watching the city descend.

III. The Third Heaven Is Transdimensional — The Theological Foundation

The tesseract-city reading is not a mathematical trick imposed on the text. It is the natural consequence of theological data the New Testament already provides about the nature of the heavenly reality.

Paul’s testimony (2 Corinthians 12:2-4) — Paul was “caught up to the third heaven” and “caught up into paradise, and heard unspeakable words, which it is not lawful for a man to utter.” The Greek arrhēta rhēmata — literally “unspeakable utterances” — describes not merely secret content but content that cannot be communicated in human vocabulary. This is precisely what a three-dimensional being encountering a higher-dimensional reality would experience: the reality is genuinely there, genuinely perceived at some level, but not expressible in the vocabulary of the lower dimension.

The Third Heaven exists. It has real geometry. That geometry is not accessible to complete three-dimensional description because it operates at a higher dimensional level than human language can natively encode.

Christ’s resurrection body is transdimensional. After His resurrection, Christ:

Passes through locked doors (John 20:19, 26)

Appears and disappears (Luke 24:31)

Eats fish (Luke 24:42-43) — genuinely physical

Is not immediately recognized (Luke 24:16) — the same person, differently visible

Bears the wounds of His crucifixion (John 20:27) — continuity with the pre-resurrection body

This is not ghostly non-physicality. It is glorified physicality that operates across dimensions the pre-resurrection body did not access. Christ’s resurrection body is real, physical, recognizable, capable of eating — and simultaneously capable of movements that no three-dimensional body could perform. The transdimensional interpretation is not speculative. It is the plain reading of the resurrection appearances.

The Bride will be like Him. “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him.” (1 John 3:2, KJV). The resurrection body of the Bride will operate at Christ’s dimensional level. The New Jerusalem is scaled for the Bride who has been made transdimensional in her glorification.

The dwelling matches the resurrection state. If the resurrection body is transdimensional, the dwelling in which it lives is very likely transdimensional as well.

IV. The Series’ Hyperspace Framework Applied

Special Edition V of this series (The 99.9965% Reality) established the foundational dimensional framework:

The electromagnetic spectrum that human vision can perceive represents approximately 0.0035% of what actually exists in the created order

The remaining 99.9965% is invisible to human eyes but real

The Three Heavens described in Scripture correspond to a genuine dimensional architecture that scales upward from the first heaven (atmosphere), through the second heaven (the battlefield of the archons and the seven planetary jurisdictions), to the Third Heaven (the dwelling of God)

Sabrina D. Boom Sans’ hyperspace research — cited in Special Edition V — establishes that dimensional layers above three-dimensional space are the mathematical framework in which spiritual realities most naturally reside. What Scripture describes as “the heavenlies” (epouranios — Ephesians 6:12) is not metaphorical language for spiritual experiences. It is precise language for higher-dimensional geometry that human perception cannot natively access but that has real coordinates in the created order.

The Third Heaven is a real dimensional layer. It has real geometry. That geometry operates at a higher dimensional level than three-dimensional space. When elements from the Third Heaven descend into the three-dimensional expression of the New Earth, they retain their higher-dimensional structure while presenting a three-dimensional projection to observers bound to three-dimensional perception.

The New Jerusalem descends from the Third Heaven (Revelation 21:2, 10). Its native dimensionality is higher than three. Its measurable projection to a three-dimensional observer will be three-dimensional. Both are simultaneously true.

V. The 22 Letters 4D Architecture — The Same Pattern in Miniature

The series’ April 2026 lock on the Sefer Yetzirah architecture — 3 Mother Letters + 7 Double Letters + 12 Simple Letters = 22 Letters as the creation infrastructure — was rendered in both three-dimensional and four-dimensional form in the accompanying Replit visualization prompts.

The three-dimensional Tree of Life shows the 10 Sefirot as spheres connected by 22 letter-paths in a flat arrangement. This is beautiful but static. It shows the architecture at rest.

The four-dimensional Tree of Life adds the W-axis animation: Kether at W = +1.0, Malkuth at W = -1.0, and the intermediate Sefirot distributed across the W-dimension. When the animation runs, the lightning flash of divine emanation becomes visible — descending from Kether through all ten Sefirot to Malkuth in sequence, then returning upward along the serpentine path.

The 3D rendering shows the structure. The 4D rendering shows the direction of flow. The theology becomes visible in the fourth dimension in a way that the three-dimensional rendering cannot capture.

The New Jerusalem debate follows exactly the same pattern:

The 3D cube reading captures the uniform-presence theology — every point equidistant from the center, no hierarchy of position, God dwelling throughout.

The 3D pyramid reading captures the mountain-city / ascent-axis theology — the axis mundi connecting the New Earth to the greater heaven, the direction of Christological descent and Bridal ascent.

The 4D tesseract reading contains both simultaneously and reveals the direction of flow — the descent from Third Heaven to New Earth, the uniform presence throughout, and the higher-dimensional structure that unifies both three-dimensional projections.

The tesseract-city is not a compromise position between cube and pyramid. It is the higher-dimensional reality of which both cube and pyramid are true partial projections. Cube captures the interior view. Pyramid captures the exterior view during descent. The tesseract captures both, plus the fourth-dimensional connection to the greater heaven that neither three-dimensional projection can render.

VI. The Great Pyramid Reconsidered — The Stone Witness Points Up the W-Axis

The series’ April 19, 2026 published post — The Great Pyramid Revisited — established the pyramid at Giza as a stone witness commissioned under godly angelic instruction. Its testimony includes:

144,000 casing stones (typology of Revelation 7’s 144,000 sealed servants)

Four cardinal alignment (four angels at four corners, Revelation 7:1)

King’s Chamber shaft aimed at Al Nitak in Orion’s belt (the star name means “the Wounded One” — Christological pointer)

Empty coffer matching the Ark of the Covenant’s dimensions (typology of the empty tomb)

Sphinx facing east (direction of the returning Lion-King)

Now integrate this with the tesseract framework.

The Great Pyramid points UP along the W-axis. Its shaft aimed at Al Nitak traces the ascending direction of the fourth-dimensional axis — the axis connecting the three-dimensional Mem-earth to the higher-dimensional heavens. The Wounded One in Orion’s belt is the direction from which the Christological witness descends. The pyramid is a three-dimensional structure pointing upward toward the fourth-dimensional origin of the King.

The New Jerusalem descends DOWN along the same W-axis. The city coming down from God out of heaven (Revelation 21:2) traces the descending direction of the same fourth-dimensional axis. The Lamb who was slain — the Wounded One at the end of Orion’s belt — becomes the light of the descending city (Revelation 21:23).

Same axis. Two directions along it. One King.

The Great Pyramid is the stone witness at the base of the W-axis on the Mem-earth. The New Jerusalem is the transdimensional dwelling descending along the same axis from the Third Heaven. The pyramid points up to where the King is coming from. The city descends down to where the Bride is dwelling. The axis they share is the fourth-dimensional connection between heaven and earth that Christ’s incarnation opened and His return will permanently establish.

The empty coffer of the King’s Chamber typifies the empty tomb because the tomb was empty for the same reason: the King passed through the dimensional threshold. He died in three dimensions, was placed in a three-dimensional tomb, and was raised in four-dimensional glorified physicality that could pass through locked doors and appear and disappear at will. The King’s Chamber’s empty coffer prefigured what the empty tomb would confirm: the King is not contained by three-dimensional space. He passes through it and returns to it at will.

The pyramid and the tomb are stone and rock witnesses to the same transdimensional truth. The tesseract-city is the eternal dwelling that same transdimensional King has prepared for the Bride who will share His resurrection state.

VII. Dalí Knew — Corpus Hypercubus and the Cross

Salvador Dalí painted Corpus Hypercubus in 1954. It depicts Christ crucified on an unfolded tesseract — the eight cubic cells arranged as a three-dimensional cross, with the crucified Christ suspended in front of it. The tesseract’s cross becomes the Cross of Christ, and the higher-dimensional geometry becomes the architecture of the atonement.

Dalí was not a systematic theologian. But he was an artist who understood intuitively what the tesseract framework makes explicit: the Cross of Christ is a four-dimensional event projected into three-dimensional space. The atonement happened at the intersection of the fourth dimension with the three we perceive. The eternal Son entered three-dimensional history at a specific point in three-dimensional space — Golgotha — and died a three-dimensional death that had four-dimensional consequences that could not be contained by the three-dimensional tomb.

The empty tomb is the three-dimensional evidence of a four-dimensional event. The resurrection appearances are four-dimensional glorified physicality manifesting in three-dimensional locations. The ascension is four-dimensional withdrawal from continuous three-dimensional visibility. The return will be four-dimensional descent into permanent three-dimensional presence.

The tesseract-city is the eternal architectural expression of what has been theologically true throughout the redemptive arc: the King operates four-dimensionally, and He is preparing a dwelling for His Bride that will allow her to share His dimensional expression forever.

The Corpus Hypercubus was Dalí’s intuition. The tesseract-city is the theological completion of the intuition.

VIII. What the Bride Will Experience

If the New Jerusalem is a tesseract-city and the Bride’s resurrection body is transdimensional, then the experience of the eternal state is going to be categorically different from any three-dimensional description that Scripture can offer.

Some implications worth considering carefully:

Distance may not work the way we currently experience it. In a four-dimensional dwelling, the length, breadth, and height dimensions of the city — 12,000 furlongs each — may not require the same kind of traversal that three-dimensional distances require. The whole city may be experientially accessible from any point within it in ways that a three-dimensional city cannot offer.

Presence with the King may be simultaneous throughout. “The tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them.” (Revelation 21:3, KJV) In a four-dimensional dwelling, the King’s presence would not need to be located at a specific spatial coordinate. Every point in the tesseract could be equally proximate to Him through the fourth dimension. This is what Revelation 21:22-23 describes theologically: no temple needed, the Lamb is the light throughout. The tesseract makes this architecturally possible in a way that three-dimensional geometry cannot.

The Bride will see face to face (1 Corinthians 13:12). Face-to-face vision requires either being three-dimensionally located immediately in front of the person seen — which does not scale to a Bride of countless millions — or being four-dimensionally present with the person seen in a way that does not require three-dimensional adjacency. The tesseract dwelling allows every member of the Bride to be simultaneously face-to-face with the King without any of them being displaced from any other.

The Cross remains the entry point. Even in the tesseract-city, the wounds remain visible in the King’s hands and side and feet (Zechariah 12:10; Revelation 5:6). The four-dimensional glorified physicality does not erase the three-dimensional cost of the atonement. The tesseract is entered through the Cross. The higher-dimensional dwelling is opened by the lower-dimensional death and resurrection. The King who passes through locked doors is the same King who was pierced.

IX. Why This Matters for the Terminal Generation

The tesseract-city framework is not theological entertainment. It has direct implications for how the Terminal Generation prepares for what is coming.

It confirms the reality of the invisible. If the Third Heaven has genuine higher-dimensional geometry and the New Jerusalem will descend from it in four-dimensional form, then the invisible world documented throughout the series — the archons, the second-heaven planetary jurisdictions, the spiritual warfare of Ephesians 6:12 — is not metaphorical. It has geometry. It has coordinates. It has structure. The 99.9965% reality is measurable. Just not by instruments limited to the 0.0035% spectrum.

It confirms the transdimensional nature of the resurrection. The Bride will not be a three-dimensional body relocated to a three-dimensional city. She will be a four-dimensional glorified body in a four-dimensional city. The resurrection is not merely revival. It is dimensional promotion. The mortal puts on immortality (1 Corinthians 15:53); the three-dimensional puts on four-dimensional.

It gives the Great Pyramid its proper place in the redemptive arc. The pyramid is not the destination. It is the stone witness pointing toward the destination. The destination is the tesseract-city that will descend along the same axis the pyramid points up along. When the terminal generation looks at the Great Pyramid, they are looking at the stone shadow of the four-dimensional axis along which the King will return.

It elevates the Cross theologically. The Cross is not merely a three-dimensional execution of the Son of God. It is a four-dimensional event that opened the dimensional threshold between heaven and earth so that the resurrection body could pass through, the ascension could occur, and the return could eventually descend. The Cross is the geometry-changing event of the created order. Corpus Hypercubus was Dalí’s intuition of what the atonement actually accomplished.

Closing — The City That Is Coming

The New Jerusalem is not a cube. It is not a pyramid. It is a tesseract-city — a four-dimensional dwelling of God with men whose three-dimensional projection into human perception can be described as three equal measurements of 12,000 furlongs, but whose full geometry belongs to a higher-dimensional order that Scripture describes in the vocabulary available to a three-dimensional observer.

Both the cube tradition and the pyramid tradition have preserved partial truth. The cube captures the uniform presence of God throughout the city. The pyramid captures the ascending axis of divine testimony and descending axis of divine dwelling. The tesseract contains both — and it also contains the fourth- dimensional connection to the Third Heaven that neither three-dimensional projection can render.

The Great Pyramid points up along the W-axis. The New Jerusalem descends down along the same axis. The King who traversed the dimensional threshold at the Cross will one day permanently open that threshold in the descent of the eternal city. The Bride, glorified in resurrection physicality that operates at the King’s dimensional level, will dwell in a city whose full geometry she can only now describe by measuring three of its four dimensions.

“And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.” — Revelation 21:3 (KJV)

The tabernacle of God with men. The four-dimensional dwelling of the transdimensional King with the transdimensional Bride. Same King who was pierced. Same wounds still visible. Same Cross still the entry point.

But now — permanently, uniformly, four-dimensionally, forever — the dwelling is with us and He is with us.

The tesseract-city is coming.

The King is coming.

And the Bride, made ready in the four-dimensional glorified physicality that the resurrection will grant her, will dwell in the fullness of the geometry He is even now preparing.

“Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” — Revelation 22:20 (KJV)

Sources and Framework:

Revelation 21:2-3, 10, 16, 22-23; 22:20 — L1 Scripture (KJV) primary text

2 Corinthians 12:2-4; 1 Corinthians 13:12; 15:53; 1 John 3:2 — L1 supporting

1 Kings 6:20 (Holy of Holies cubic precedent) — L1

Isaiah 2:2; Micah 4:1 (mountain-city typology) — L1

Ezekiel 43:2 (glory approaching from the east) — L1

Salvador Dalí, Corpus Hypercubus (1954, Metropolitan Museum of Art) — historical artistic witness at investigative tier

Sabrina D. Boom Sans hyperspace research — cited in Special Edition V

Special Edition IV (Three Luminaries / Three Mother Letters)

Special Edition V (99.9965% Reality / Spiritual Situational Awareness)

Series April 19, 2026 post — The Great Pyramid Revisited

Tesseract geometry — standard mathematical/geometric documentation

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5, Special Edition VII. Cross-Series with Revelation Exo-Truth and The Mazzaroth.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG

SDG · Maranatha.

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.