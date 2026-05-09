Original temple siteDr. Asher Kaufman and Maimonides. Reprinted from British Ordinance survey map (Warren map), 1886.

R3 Series — Vol. 3 | Weekend Edition

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Son of man, describe the temple to the house of Israel, that they may be ashamed of their iniquities; and let them measure the pattern.” — Ezekiel 43:10, KJV “Let the House of Yahweh be rebuilt on its original site.” — Ezra 5:15

Introduction: The Question That Will Trigger the Next World War

Somewhere in Jerusalem — on or near a 37-acre elevated platform surrounded by ancient walls — lies the foundation stone of Solomon’s Temple. On that stone rested the Ark of the Covenant. Above that stone the kavod of God descended. Around that stone the entire sacrificial and priestly system of ancient Israel was organized for nearly a thousand years.

Finding that stone precisely — and building the Third Temple on it — is one of the most prophetically significant and geopolitically explosive questions of the terminal generation.

The current Temple Mount platform is shared, contested, and controlled by multiple religious and political authorities simultaneously. The Dome of the Rock — Islam’s third holiest site — sits on the platform. Al-Aqsa Mosque sits at its southern end. The Western Wall — the most sacred site in Judaism — runs along its western face. Israeli sovereignty over the platform has been a flashpoint for regional conflict since 1967. Any attempt to build a Jewish temple on the current platform risks triggering a war that could draw in every major regional and global power.

And yet the terminal generation’s prophetic framework requires that a Third Temple be built. The Antichrist’s desecration of the Temple at the Tribulation midpoint — the Abomination of Desolation described in Daniel 11:31, Matthew 24:15, and 2 Thessalonians 2:4 — presupposes a functioning Temple with restored sacrificial worship. Without the Temple, the prophetic sequence cannot proceed.

So where, exactly, is the foundation stone? And does the Third Temple’s location change everything we think we know about how quickly it could be built?

The answer — drawn from archaeological discovery, first-century primary sources, medieval rabbinical scholarship, and the research of the late David Flynn — is more precise, more counterintuitive, and more prophetically significant than most of the church has ever been told.

Part One: What the Foundation Stone Actually Is

The foundation stone — Even HaShetiyah in Hebrew — is not merely the largest rock under the Temple platform. It is the specific stone that tradition identifies as the center of creation, the place where Adam was formed from the dust, the altar upon which Cain and Abel offered their first sacrifices, the location where Noah offered his post-Flood sacrifice, the place where Abraham bound Isaac, and the site where David purchased the threshing floor of Ornan the Jebusite to build the Temple.

Flynn documents the rabbinical tradition directly: the most established place of the Temple is that of the altar, and it must never be changed for all eternity. There is a tradition in the hands of all that the place where David and Solomon built the altar is the very place where Abraham erected the altar upon which he bound Isaac — and it was likewise built by Noah when he emerged from the ark.

This is the theological weight of the location question. It is not merely an archaeological puzzle. The foundation stone is the axis mundi of the covenant — the point where heaven and earth most directly intersected in the physical geography of Israel’s worship. And the question of where it is determines where the Third Temple must be built — and where the Antichrist will install his abomination.

Part Two: The Kaufman Discovery — The Eastern Gate Alignment

In 1983, Hebrew University physicist Dr. Asher S. Kaufman published a theory that permanently changed the Temple location debate.

Kaufman’s theory followed the opinion of the great rabbi Maimonides, who explained that a line running from the Eastern Gate in the wall of the old city of Jerusalem to the west would cross the center of the Temple and the Holy of Holies above the foundation stone.

Flynn documents the archaeological confirmation: in 1969, James Flemming — a graduate student of biblical archaeology at the American Institute of Holy Land Studies — was examining the Eastern Gate of the temple mount when the ground, saturated with rain from the previous night, gave way. A hole left from a mortar round from the 1967 Six-Day War had reopened. Flemming fell into a mass grave at the base of the Eastern Gate — and discovered an arch belonging to the original ancient gate of the First and Second Temples, preserved beneath the current Ottoman-era gate. He took photographs before the hole was filled and a fence erected.

Source: David Flynn Collection

The discovery of the original Eastern Gate’s location provides the anchor point for Kaufman’s east-west alignment. Drawing that line westward from the original Eastern Gate across the temple mount platform does not pass through the Dome of the Rock. It passes through a small, largely overlooked structure on the northwest edge of the platform.

The Dome of the Tablets.

Part Three: The Dome of the Tablets — The True Foundation Stone

The Dome of the Tablets — also called the Dome of the Jinn, the Dome of the Spirits, or in Islamic tradition Qubbat al-Arwah — is a small, open-air structure on the northwest edge of the temple mount. It marks the only place on the entire platform where exposed bedrock exists — as the rest of the platform is paved.

Flynn documents what that bedrock reveals. According to both Kaufman’s theory and the Mishnah Tractate Middot — the Talmud’s detailed measurement instructions for the Temple — the true foundation stone lies precisely under the Dome of the Tablets. The bedrock there has the exact dimensions of the foundation stone as recorded in the Talmud. More significantly, it contains several drilled holes spaced according to the Sacred Cubit — the unit of measurement used only in the construction of the Temple, and which Flynn connects directly to Newton’s sacred geometry research.

Flynn’s conclusion from Chapter 9 is precise: without knowing the precise location of the foundation stone, a temple cannot be built according to the Law of Moses. Ezra 5:15 — “Let the House of Yahweh be rebuilt on its original site” — is not a general instruction. It is a specific requirement. The Temple must stand where the foundation stone is. And the foundation stone is under the Dome of the Tablets — not under the Dome of the Rock.

Part Four: The Threshing Floor of Heaven

Chapter 18 of Flynn’s collection — The Threshing Floor of Heaven — establishes the deepest theological layer of the Temple location argument.

The earliest name for Jerusalem was Jebusi — and jebus, Flynn documents, means “threshing place.” The city itself was named for the agricultural function of its most sacred site. And the Bible is specific: Solomon began to build the house of the LORD at Jerusalem in mount Moriah, where the LORD appeared unto David his father, in the place that David had prepared — in the threshing floor of Ornan the Jebusite (2 Chronicles 3:1, KJV).

The threshing floor is where grain is separated from chaff. It is where the harvest is judged. Jesus compared the process of farming grain to the creation of the Kingdom of Heaven on earth, the judgment at His second coming, and the gathering of converts over the earth. Flynn makes the connection explicit: the designation of the threshing floor as the site of the future Temple aligned with the condition of humanity — destined for judgment, but prevented by God’s mercy. Jesus Christ, called the Son of David, prevents judgment and death through His intercession as the bread of life.

Bethlehem — the city of Jesus’ birth — means “city of bread.” Jesus called Himself the bread of life. The threshing floor where grain becomes bread is the site of the Temple where the bread of the presence was placed before God. The architectural and theological connections are not incidental. They are the load-bearing structure of the covenant geography.

And critically — 1 Chronicles 21:15-18 records that when God sent an angel to destroy Jerusalem, the angel of the LORD stood by the threshing floor of Ornan the Jebusite. It was there that David lifted his eyes and saw the angel standing between earth and the sky, with a drawn sword stretched out over Jerusalem. It was on that threshing floor that David fell on his face — and it was on that threshing floor that God’s mercy stayed the destroying angel’s hand.

The threshing floor is the intersection of judgment and mercy. It is the precise location of the Ark. And it is the place that the Antichrist will desecrate at the Tribulation’s midpoint — standing in the holy place and declaring himself God.

Part Five: The Prophetic Implication — How Fast Could the Third Temple Be Built?

Here is what the Kaufman-Flynn framework implies for the terminal generation’s prophetic timeline — and it is more urgent than most eschatology teachers have acknowledged.

If the foundation stone is under the Dome of the Tablets on the northwest edge of the Temple Mount platform — and not under the Dome of the Rock — then the Third Temple can be built without touching the Dome of the Rock at all. The two structures would sit on the same platform, separated by open space, without requiring the demolition of Islam’s third holiest site.

The geopolitical calculus changes completely. A Third Temple built on the Dome of the Tablets site does not require a world war to clear the platform. It does not require the destruction of the Dome of the Rock. It requires political will, an appropriate legal framework, and construction capability.

Lambert Dolphin’s analysis at templemount.org confirms the implication directly: once this location is accepted, the Third Temple could literally be built within a year. The Muslims will be stunned but there will be nothing they can do.

Whether this is accurate or overstated, the terminal generation should note what it means: the Third Temple is not decades away. It is not contingent on a world war clearing the platform. It may be closer — and faster — than any previous generation of prophecy watchers has anticipated.

And when it is built — whether on the Dome of the Tablets or any other site — it will need to be built on the original foundation stone according to Ezra 5:15. The one who builds it on any other location builds a counterfeit. And the Antichrist does not require a genuine Temple to stage his abomination. He requires a structure that the world accepts as the Temple — whether or not it stands on the true foundation stone.

Part Six: The Abomination of Desolation — What Flynn Documents

Flynn documents the Abomination of Desolation framework in the chapter covering Daniel 3 and its Revelation connection. The passage is precise.

Daniel 11:31 — the sanctuary of strength shall be polluted, the daily sacrifice shall be taken away, and the abomination that maketh desolate shall be placed. Jesus confirmed this in Matthew 24:15-16 — when you see the abomination of desolation spoken of by Daniel the prophet standing in the holy place, then let those in Judea flee to the mountains.

And Revelation 13:14-15 — the False Prophet deceives those who dwell on the earth by the means of miracles, saying they should make an image to the beast which had the wound by a sword and did live. He had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

The image speaks. It has life given to it by the False Prophet. It demands worship on pain of death.

As documented in the RET Vol. 2, Anthony Patch’s thesis is that this image is a holographic projection — artificial intelligence generating a living, speaking, interactive representation of the Antichrist, installed in the Holy of Holies of the Third Temple. The technology for this is operational in 2026. High-fidelity holographic projection, AI voice synthesis, and real-time deepfake animation are all current, documented capabilities. The technology for this is not speculative. In the February 2019 article in Entangled Magazine, Anthony Patch described the mechanism precisely: “The in silico merging of dense DNA data and biofabrication with quantum holography will result in a solid 3D image of the first beast within the Third Temple in Jerusalem.” ARHT Media — a company whose own tagline is “Leaders in Holographic Telepresence” — was already producing photorealistic holographic projections indistinguishable from a physical person standing in the room. What Patch described in 2019 as probable has become commercially operational by 2026. The False Prophet does not need supernatural power to make an image that appears to live and speak. The infrastructure is already built.

The Antichrist does not need supernatural power to make an image that appears to live and speak. He needs the Mercury domain’s digital infrastructure — the same AI and surveillance architecture that the terminal generation has been watching being built and normalized for decades.

The Image of the Beast will stand in what the world calls the Temple of God. Whether or not it stands on the true foundation stone. Whether or not the Gihon Spring flows beneath it. Whether or not David Flynn’s sacred geometry confirms its location.

The counterfeit is complete when it is accepted as real. And the terminal generation is being prepared — by decades of Christian Zionism conflating the modern state with the covenant promise — to accept exactly that.

Conclusion: Measure the Pattern

Ezekiel 43:10 — God’s instruction to the prophet standing in the vision of the Millennial Temple — is the appropriate frame for everything this post has covered:

“Son of man, describe the temple to the house of Israel, that they may be ashamed of their iniquities; and let them measure the pattern.”

Measure the pattern. Not just accept what has been handed down. Not just receive the consensus. Measure it against the text, against the archaeological evidence, against the primary sources, against the sacred geometry that Flynn spent his life documenting.

The terminal generation that measures the pattern carefully will find that the most contested piece of real estate on earth is more precisely located than most people know. That the foundation stone is under the Dome of the Tablets, not the Dome of the Rock. That the Temple could be built faster than anyone anticipates. That the Abomination of Desolation may arrive through a holographic image installed by a False Prophet with access to the most sophisticated digital projection technology in human history. And that the Image of the Beast standing in a counterfeit Temple on a platform built by Rome is the precise fulfillment of everything the prophets warned.

But the terminal generation that measures the pattern most carefully will also find that the true Temple — Ezekiel’s Temple, the Fourth Temple — has not yet been built. And when it is, it will be built on the correct site, over the true foundation stone, with the living waters of Ezekiel 47 flowing from beneath its threshold. The kavod of God will return. The Gihon Spring will flow again during the Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ — the true Age of Aquarius that Ezekiel 47 describes and the enemy has counterfeited. And the threshing floor of Ornan the Jebusite — where David fell on his face before the angel with the drawn sword, where God’s mercy stayed the judgment — will be the floor of the house where God Himself dwells with His people forever.

The counterfeit Third Temple cannot replicate that. No holographic image can substitute for the Kavod. No artificial intelligence can generate the breath of the Spirit. No political project can manufacture the presence of God.

The true Temple is coming. With its true King.

“Afterward he brought me again unto the door of the house; and, behold, waters issued out from under the threshold of the house eastward... and the waters were risen, waters to swim in, a river that could not be passed over.” — Ezekiel 47:1, 5, KJV

Maranatha.

R3 Series — Vol. 3 | Weekend Edition © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. resilienciero.substack.com

Primary Sources and References: David Flynn, Temple at the Center of Time: Newton’s Bible Codex Deciphered (Anomalos Publishing, 2008) — Chapters 9 (The Dome of the Spirits) and 18 (The Threshing Floor of Heaven). Dr. Asher S. Kaufman, Hebrew University (Temple location theory, 1983). Maimonides, Eastern Gate alignment principle. James Flemming, Eastern Gate archaeological discovery (1969). Lambert Dolphin, templemount.org — four Temple location theories. Luginbill, Coming Tribulation Part 6 (ichthys.com) — Fourth Temple / Millennial Kingdom framework. Anthony Patch — holographic Abomination of Desolation thesis (cited in RET Vol. 2, 2019). 2 Chronicles 3:1; 1 Chronicles 21:15-18; Ezra 5:15; Daniel 11:31; Matthew 24:15-16; 2 Thessalonians 2:4; Revelation 13:14-15; Ezekiel 43:10; Ezekiel 47:1-12, KJV.