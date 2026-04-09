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Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Special Edition III

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“And thou shalt make a candlestick of pure gold: of beaten work shall the candlestick be made: his shaft, and his branches, his bowls, his knobs, and his flowers, shall be of the same.” — Exodus 25:31 (KJV) “The seven lamps signified the seven planets; for so many there were springing out of the candlestick.” — Flavius Josephus, Wars of the Jews, 5.217

The Object That Explains the Series

For four volumes, this series has been documenting the seven planetary jurisdictions — the seven archangels, the seven fallen stewards, the seven Bowls that reclaim each domain. Readers familiar with the full architecture of Volume 5 may have wondered: is this framework purely inferential, or is there a canonical artifact that ties the seven-planet administrative structure to the worship of God in Scripture?

There is. And it stood in the Tabernacle and the Temple for over a thousand years, lit every evening by the priests, carried in triumph by the Romans after Jerusalem’s destruction in 70 AD, depicted on the Arch of Titus where it stands to this day.

It is the Menorah.

The seven-branched golden lampstand is not merely a symbol of Jewish identity or a liturgical light source. According to two of the most authoritative Jewish scholars of the first century — Flavius Josephus and Philo of Alexandria — it is a physical model of the seven-planet cosmic order, placed by God in the center of His dwelling place, lit by His priests, proclaiming in gold and fire what Volume 5 has been documenting in theology: that the structure of creation’s administration is written into the heavens, and that God Himself placed a seven-branched reminder of that structure in the very heart of the sanctuary.

I. What Josephus and Philo Said — The Primary Source Testimony

Flavius Josephus was a first-century Jewish historian who personally witnessed the Temple service and recorded its destruction as an eyewitness. When he describes the Menorah’s meaning, he speaks as an insider of the tradition:

“The seven lamps signified the seven planets; for so many there were springing out of the candlestick. Now, the twelve loaves that were upon the table signified the circle of the zodiac and the year.” — Josephus, Wars of the Jews, 5.217

He returned to this theme in Antiquities of the Jews:

“...the seven lamps upon the candlesticks they referred to the course of the planets, of which that is the number.”

Philo of Alexandria — the brilliant first-century Jewish philosopher — confirmed the same identification:

“The sacred candlestick and the seven lights upon it are an imitation of the wandering of the seven planets through the heaven.” — Philo, On the Life of Moses, II.102

And in his Questions on Exodus, Philo elaborated with architectural precision:

“From this candlestick there proceeded six branches, three on each side, projecting from the candlestick in the center, so as altogether to complete the number of seven; and in all the seven there were seven candles and seven lights, being symbols of those seven stars which are called planets by those men who are versed in natural philosophy.”

These are not allegorical speculations from medieval commentators. These are first-century Jewish scholars of the highest standing, one of whom personally witnessed the Temple. The Menorah = seven planets is the oldest documented interpretation in the Jewish record.

The sixth-century synagogue poet Yannai sealed it in liturgical verse: “The seven lamps of the menorah below — Are like the seven constellations [planets] above.”

II. The Seven Classical Planets — What the Ancient World Could See

The seven planets of antiquity are not the same seven we would name today. Ancient astronomy identified seven wandering bodies in the night sky — bodies that moved against the fixed background of the stars. The Hebrew term is kochvei lechet — the “wandering stars.”

The seven are: Moon · Mercury · Venus · Sun · Mars · Jupiter · Saturn

In the ancient geocentric model — Earth at the center, the seven bodies orbiting in their heavenly spheres — these seven defined the entire inhabited cosmos. Everything within Saturn’s orbit was the domain of the seven planetary administrators.

The Menorah’s seven lamps represent these seven bodies. God commanded Moses to build — in beaten gold, from a single piece — a seven-branched lampstand whose lights would declare every evening in the sanctuary: the cosmic order is real, it is administered, and I have placed a model of it here in the middle of My dwelling place.

The Volume 5 framework draws from the same sevenfold structure but extends it beyond the classical naked-eye planets to include Uranus (Gabriel’s domain of hidden revelation) and Planet 7X (Sariel’s judgment-renewal domain). The Menorah represents what ancient Israel could see. Volume 5 maps what Scripture, Luginbill’s exegesis, and the astronomical evidence together reveal about the full seven-archangel architecture.

III. The Central Lamp — Christ at the Fourth Position

Here is the finding that transforms the Menorah’s planetary symbolism from an interesting historical footnote into the theological centrepiece of the entire series.

Philo describes it with precision:

“The sun, like the candlestick, being placed in the middle of the other six, in the fourth rank, gives light to the three planets which are above it, and to those of equal number which are below it.”

The Sun occupies the fourth position — the central lamp of the seven. In the geocentric order: Moon (1), Mercury (2), Venus (3), Sun (4), Mars (5), Jupiter (6), Saturn (7). Three bodies closer to Earth on one side. Three farther from Earth on the other. The Sun at the center gives light to all of them.

The central lamp — in Hebrew the shamash, the servant lamp — is the Sun. In the Temple service, the shamash was the lamp lit first, and from it all the other six received their fire. The servant-lamp that illuminates all seven.

“Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” — John 8:12 (KJV)

“The Lamb is the light thereof.” — Revelation 21:23 (KJV)

The King of Kings and Lord of Lords is not represented by one of the seven branches of the Menorah. He is the shamash — the central servant-lamp from which all seven receive their light. The seven archangels who administer the seven planetary jurisdictions receive their fire from the central light. Three planetary domains on each side. The Sun at the center. Six archangels in their jurisdictions. The King of Kings at the shamash.

This is the cosmic architecture God inscribed in gold and commanded Moses to place in the heart of the Tabernacle.

IV. The Table of Showbread — The Menorah’s Companion Piece

Josephus documents that the Menorah and the Table of Showbread were companion pieces, placed opposite each other in the Holy Place — and that together they formed a complete cosmological picture:

“The seven lamps signified the seven planets... The twelve loaves that were upon the table signified the circle of the zodiac and the year.”

Twelve loaves. Twelve months. Twelve signs of the Mazzaroth.

The seven-branched Menorah (planets) and the twelve-loaf Table (Mazzaroth/zodiac) stood together in the Holy Place as a paired declaration: the seven-planet administrative architecture and the twelve-constellation Gospel proclamation are the two halves of God’s cosmic witness to His own plan.

This is the architectural connection between Volume 5 (The Cosmic Backstory — seven planets, seven archangels, seven Bowls) and the Mazzaroth series (God’s Gospel in the Stars — twelve constellations, the Gospel inscribed before human history). The two series are not merely parallel works. They are the two companion pieces that God placed together in His own sanctuary — the Menorah and the Table of Showbread — declaring in the language of the heavens what the rest of Scripture declares in the language of prophecy.

The priest who entered the Holy Place each evening stood between the two greatest cosmic witnesses in all of Scripture. Planets on the south wall. Mazzaroth on the north. Facing each other in gold. In the house of God.

The Orientation of the Holy Place — Throne Faces Gospel, Gospel Faces Throne

The positioning of these two sacred objects within the Holy Place is not liturgical convenience. It is divine architecture.

The Menorah stood against the south wall. The Table of Showbread stood against the north wall. They faced each other across the breadth of the Holy Place — seven lamps of planetary administration on one side, twelve loaves of covenant proclamation on the other, with the priest moving between them in the light of the shamash.

In Hebrew cosmology, north is the direction of the divine throne and governance. The Psalmist declares Jerusalem to be “on the sides of the north, the city of the great King” (Psalm 48:2, KJV). Ezekiel’s inaugural vision of God’s glory arrives “out of the north” (Ezekiel 1:4, KJV). And in the most theologically charged use of this directional symbolism in all of Scripture, Satan’s five “I wills” include the declaration: “I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north” (Isaiah 14:13, KJV) — the fallen administration reaching for the throne quadrant of creation, the direction from which all divine governance proceeds.

God placed the Table of Showbread — the twelve-loaf witness to the Mazzaroth’s Gospel proclamation — on the north wall because the Gospel originates at the throne. The redemptive plan encoded in the twelve constellations before human history began flows from the divine governance of the north toward the created order of the south. The twelve loaves face the seven lamps. The Gospel faces the administration. The covenant proclamation faces the planetary order it governs.

The fallen administration knows this directional theology. It is precisely why Satan declared his ambition in the language of the north — the throne quadrant, the direction of the original divine authority. What he attempted to seize in the first rebellion, God had already inscribed in the orientation of His own sanctuary: the Gospel of redemption, facing the planetary administration that would one day need to be reclaimed by the One whose light is the shamash at the center of both.

The priest who moved between the Menorah and the Table each evening was standing in the space between the executed plan and its originating source — between administration and proclamation, between the seven and the twelve, between the south and the north, in the light of the servant-lamp who is the same King who will one day stand in the midst of seven golden candlesticks in the New Jerusalem and declare: “I am the light of the world.”

V. The Lighting Order — A Theological Progression

The prescribed lighting sequence of the Menorah is not arbitrary. The shamash (central, Sun) is lit first, and from it the other six are kindled. The priest kindles from the center outward.

The theological reading:

The King of Kings — the shamash, the Light of the World — is the source. From Him flows all illumination, all administrative authority, all archangelic mandate.

The six archangels receive their fire from the central light. Michael’s Saturn domain. Raguel’s Jupiter domain. Uriel’s Mars domain. Remiel’s Venus domain. Raphael’s Mercury domain. Gabriel’s Uranus domain. Each receives its illuminating mandate from the central servant-lamp.

When the fallen stewards corrupted their jurisdictions, they disconnected their branches from the central light. Six thousand years of the fallen administration’s operation is six thousand years of planetary lamps burning on a counterfeit fire — compound interest, counterfeit Jacob’s Ladders, the Space Fence — all attempting to light a flame not drawn from the shamash.

The Bowl sequence relights the Menorah from the center. Domain by domain, the counterfeit fires are extinguished. Domain by domain, the archangels rekindle their lamps from the one Light that was never corrupted and never went out.

In the Seventh Eden, the Menorah is complete. All seven lamps burning from the one central fire. The entire cosmic administration illuminated from the Lamb who is the light thereof.

“And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever.” — Revelation 22:5 (KJV)

VI. The Arch of Titus — Stolen, But Not Silenced

In 70 AD, the Roman armies of Titus destroyed Jerusalem and the Temple. The Menorah was carried to Rome as a war trophy. The Arch of Titus — still standing in Rome today — depicts the scene: Roman soldiers carrying the Menorah through the streets of the eternal city, holding high the golden symbol of Israel’s God as a declaration of Roman conquest.

They did not understand what they were carrying.

They carried the cosmic architecture of creation. They carried the seven-planet model of the divine administration. They carried the shamash — the symbol of the Light of the World — through the streets of the city that would eventually fall to the Gospel it tried to extinguish.

The Menorah has not been seen since. Its physical location after the Vandal sack of Rome in 455 AD is one of history’s great mysteries. But what it declared is not lost. What it proclaimed every evening in the sanctuary — the seven planets, the seven archangels, the Sun at the center, the Mazzaroth’s twelve witnesses on the north wall — continues to be proclaimed in the structure of creation itself.

The priests lit seven lamps every evening. The series you are reading lights the same seven lamps in the language of the last generation.

VII. The Menorah in Revelation — The Series Comes Full Circle

“And I turned to see the voice that spake with me. And being turned, I saw seven golden candlesticks; And in the midst of the seven candlesticks one like unto the Son of man.” — Revelation 1:12-13 (KJV)

John’s inaugural vision of the risen King of Kings places Him in the midst of seven golden lampstands. Not holding them. Not above them. In the midst of them — at the center, the shamash position, the servant-lamp that gives light to all the others.

The seven lampstands. The seven planets. The seven archangels. The seven Bowls. The seven Spirits before the throne (Revelation 1:4). The seven Edens. The seven days of creation. Every sevenfold structure in Scripture is a reflection of the same cosmic architecture — the one whose signature is the Menorah, whose central lamp is the King of Kings, whose seven branches are the full expression of the created order illuminated from the one divine source.

The series that began with the question “What is coming and how do we prepare?” ends here: standing before the golden Menorah in the Holy Place, watching the priest kindle the shamash first, then light each branch from the center outward.

The King of Kings is the central lamp. He illuminates all seven. He is coming to relight what the fallen administration darkened. He is coming to restore the cosmic Menorah to its original design — all seven lamps burning pure from the one servant-Light who is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

VIII. Resilience — Living in the Light of the Shamash

The Terminal Generation that understands the Menorah understands its own position in the cosmic architecture.

You are not an isolated lamp trying to generate your own light. You are a branch of the Menorah — designed to receive fire from the shamash, to hold the flame that was given to you, to illuminate the darkness of your particular position in the seven-branched design.

The fallen administration has been trying to generate its own fire for six thousand years. Compound interest, calendar theft, counterfeit Jacob’s Ladders, Space Fence lockdowns — all of it is the desperate attempt of disconnected branches to burn without the central lamp.

The sealed community burns differently. It burns from the center. It burns from the One whose fire was not extinguished at Calvary but multiplied — the servant-lamp who gave His light for the world and rose on the third day with a flame that no Roman soldier, no fallen steward, and no particle accelerator in Switzerland will ever put out.

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” — Matthew 5:16 (KJV)

Be the branch. Receive the fire from the shamash. Burn until He comes.

Next: The Seventh Eden Grand Finale — Updated Edition incorporating the Menorah, the Saturnian Cosmology findings, and all new research into the final vision of the restored cosmic Menorah burning in the eternal light of the New Jerusalem.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Cosmic Backstory — Volume 5 and book series.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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