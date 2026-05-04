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The Branch Who Comes Down — The Desired of All Nations

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“Ask ye of the LORD rain in the time of the latter rain; so the LORD shall make bright clouds, and give them showers of rain, to every one grass in the field.” — Zechariah 10:1 (KJV)

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6 (KJV)

“He shall come down like rain upon the mown grass: as showers that water the earth. In his days shall the righteous flourish; and abundance of peace so long as the moon endureth. He shall have dominion also from sea to sea.” — Psalm 72:6-8 (KJV)

I. The Circuit Continues — From Signs to Decans

Sixteen weeks ago, we began at Virgo — the Virgin holding the branch and the sheaf of grain, the Woman whose Seed would bruise the serpent’s head. We have traveled the full Gospel arc from Virgo through Leo, watching the story unfold across twelve signs: the Promised Seed, the Price that covers, the Enemy defeated, the Sacrifice made, the Redeemer coming in power, the community gathered, and the King returning in triumph.

The twelve signs told the story. Now the thirty-six decans tell it in depth.

Each of the twelve signs carries three companion constellations — called decans — that elaborate, confirm, and deepen the message of the main sign. Where the sign gives the headline, the decans give the full article. Where the sign names the chapter, the decans fill the pages.

We return now to Virgo — the beginning of the circuit — and begin the decan journey with the first of her three companions.

Her name, in the ancient astronomical tradition, is Coma.

And she carries one of the most extraordinary prophetic testimonies in the entire Mazzaroth.

II. What Is Coma?

Modern astronomy knows this constellation as Coma Berenices — Berenice’s Hair — a faint, diffuse cluster of stars located at the tail of Leo, between Leo and Virgo. It was formally catalogued by Tycho Brahe in 1602, though its antiquity is far older than any Greek or Roman name.

But beneath the Greek name — and the charming Ptolemaic legend about a queen’s sacrificed hair ascending to the heavens — lies a far more ancient and profound witness.

In the original Mazzaroth tradition, as preserved through Frances Rolleston, E.W. Bullinger, D. James Kennedy, and documented with extraordinary depth by Jim A. Cornwell in his Alpha and the Omega (mazzaroth.world), this constellation carried the name Coma — from the Hebrew and ancient sources simply meaning the desired or the longed-for.

The ancient Denderah Zodiac of Egypt — the most complete surviving ancient star map, predating the Greek astronomical tradition — identifies this figure not as a woman with severed hair, but as a female figure in a long robe, grasping the tail of Leo. She stands between Virgo and Leo, connecting the beginning of the circuit to its end, her hand reaching across the sky to grasp what the Lion holds.

She is the link between the Woman and the King. Between the Seed promised and the Seed triumphant.

And in her stars, God encoded a name that stopped the ancient world in its tracks.

III. The Name Written in the Stars

Every star in the Mazzaroth carries a name. Not an arbitrary designation — but an ancient name, preserved through millennia of transmission across Hebrew, Chaldean, Arabic, and Egyptian sources, each name encoding a fragment of the Gospel message.

The primary named star in the region of Coma carries two ancient names that, from different linguistic roots, say the same extraordinary thing:

Al Mureddin — from the Arabic/Hebrew root, meaning “who shall come down” or “who shall have dominion” (from Psalm 72:8, Hebrew radah: to tread down, to reign, to subjugate).

Vindemiatrix — from the Chaldean, meaning “the Son, or Branch, who cometh” (not, as the later Latin interpretation had it, merely a “grape gatherer” — the Chaldean root is ben, the Son, the Branch).

Rolleston documents it plainly: “Al Mureddin — who shall come down, shall have dominion.” Bullinger confirms: “Vindemiatrix — the son, or branch, who cometh.”

Two names. Two languages. One declaration:

The Branch shall come down. He shall have dominion.

Psalm 72:6-8 is not the source of the star name. The star name is the confirmation of the prophecy — written in the heavens millennia before David sang it, millennia before Isaiah declared it, millennia before the angel said to Mary: “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David.” (Luke 1:32, KJV)

He shall come down. The trajectory is vertical — from above, to below. Not a man ascending to divinity. The eternal Son descending to humanity.

He shall have dominion. The trajectory is horizontal — from sea to sea, from the river unto the ends of the earth. Not a regional king. The King of all creation.

This is Coma’s first testimony.

IV. The Star of Abundance

The Sumerian astronomical tradition — among the oldest star-naming systems on earth — identified the stars of this region as H.GL-a-a (Akkadian: kakkab nushi), translated as “the Star of Great Abundance.”

The Akkadian name hengallu — abundance, the overflowing vase — appears throughout ancient Babylonian artwork as a goddess or semi-divine figure holding a vessel from which water or grain perpetually overflows. It is the symbol of inexhaustible blessing, the fertility of the earth given from above.

In the Mazzaroth framework, this Sumerian witness takes on its full theological weight: the Star of Abundance in Coma is not a goddess of fertility. It is a prophetic marker of the one whose coming brings inexhaustible blessing — whose government shall be upon his shoulder and of whose peace there shall be no end (Isaiah 9:7).

“He shall come down like rain upon the mown grass.” (Psalm 72:6)

Rain does not negotiate its abundance. It falls from above and saturates the earth below. The Star of Abundance is not a promise of earthly prosperity. It is the promise of the One who descends — and whose coming drenches a dry world with the water of life.

This is Coma’s second testimony.

V. The Eden Memory

Among the most remarkable discoveries in Jim Cornwell’s Volume III research is the Sumerian star name embedded in the region of Coma Berenices: A.EDIN (Akkadian: Erua).

A.EDIN — from Sumerian a (water, movement toward) and edin (the steppe, the plain between the two long rivers, the grazing land) — translates as “The Plain” or “Moving Against the Plain.”

The word edin is the Sumerian linguistic root that stands behind the biblical Eden — the garden between the rivers, the grazing land of the original creation, the place where God walked with man in the cool of the day.

In the star names of Coma Berenices, the ancient Sumerian astronomers preserved a memory of Eden.

Not by accident. By the same providential design that scattered fragments of original revelation across every post-Babel tradition — corrupted, distorted, but never entirely erased.

The decan of Coma carries in its star names:

The memory of the Branch who comes down (Al Mureddin)

The promise of inexhaustible abundance (H.GL-a-a)

The memory of Eden — the garden that was lost and will be restored (A.EDIN)

Three testimonies. Three ancient languages. One message:

The One who was promised in Eden will come down, and when He comes, the abundance of Eden will be restored.

This is Coma’s third testimony.

VI. The Denderah Witness — And a Correction

The ancient Egyptians encoded the Mazzaroth in the famous Zodiac of Denderah — the great circular star map carved into the ceiling of the Temple of Hathor at Denderah, Egypt, now housed in the Louvre. It is the most complete ancient star map surviving from the ancient world.

On the Denderah Zodiac, the figure associated with Coma Berenices appears as a female figure in a long robe, grasping the tail of Leo. She stands in the space between Virgo and Leo — one hand reaching back toward the Virgin, one hand grasping the tail of the Lion.

This is the Denderah’s visual declaration of what the star names say in words: the decan of Coma connects the beginning of the Gospel arc to its end. The Woman whose Seed was promised reaches forward through her decan to grasp the return of the Lion-King. Virgo and Leo, separated by the full circuit of the twelve signs, are joined by this one figure.

It is worth noting a correction here. E.W. Bullinger, whose work on the Gospel in the Stars has been invaluable, identified a seated woman holding a child on the Denderah as the figure of Coma. Jim Cornwell’s more detailed analysis of the Denderah — the most thorough available — demonstrates that this is an error. The seated woman with the child on the Denderah is actually the figure associated with Corvus (the Raven), not Coma. Coma on the Denderah is definitively the female figure grasping Leo’s tail.

This correction matters because it sharpens rather than diminishes the testimony. The woman grasping Leo’s tail is not merely a picture of a mother holding a child. She is the cosmic declaration that Virgo’s promise and Leo’s fulfillment are one continuous act of God — the same redemptive intention that began with the Seed of the Woman concludes with the Lion of Judah. They are not two stories. They are one story, and Coma is the living thread between them.

Additionally, the Grand Temple at Karnak and the Temple of Esneh — two other ancient Egyptian star maps that Cornwell has meticulously cross-referenced — confirm this identification across three independent Egyptian sources.

Three stone witnesses. Three astronomical ceilings. All saying the same thing.

VII. The Wig of Hathor — And the Threshold

There is one more witness that deserves recognition, hidden in plain sight at Denderah itself.

The constellation of Coma Berenices was known in Egyptian astronomical tradition as “the wig of Hathor” — the elaborate headdress of the goddess, carved into the great pillars at the entrance to the very temple from which the Denderah zodiac monument was removed.

This means that the decan of Coma — the Branch who comes down, the Star of Abundance, the Eden memory — was literally carved into the threshold of the temple. Before any worshipper entered the sacred space, they passed beneath the stars of Coma.

The fallen administration took genuine cosmic knowledge and wrapped it in the imagery of Egyptian religion. But the testimony could not be entirely suppressed. At the very door of the counterfeit temple, the genuine message was inscribed: the Desired One is coming. He shall come down. He shall have dominion. The abundance of Eden will be restored.

The wig of Hathor was the corrupted memory of something real. And the something real is this: the decan of Coma marks the threshold. The beginning of the decan journey, the first elaboration of the Virgo promise, is itself a doorway — an announcement that what was promised at the circuit’s beginning is already reaching toward the circuit’s end.

VIII. The Berenice Covenant — A Shadow and a Type

The Greek name for this constellation carries its own typological shadow worth acknowledging.

Queen Berenice II of Egypt (wife of Ptolemy III Evergetes, 246-221 BC) made a covenant vow: if her husband returned safely from the Syrian wars, she would sacrifice her hair — her most prized possession — to the goddess Venus. He returned. She sacrificed her hair. The locks disappeared from the temple. The story arose that Jupiter himself had taken them to form the constellation.

Whether historically accurate in every detail, the typological shadow is striking: a covenant sacrifice, offered by a queen, ascending from a temple to the heavens — and the heavens themselves receiving and preserving it.

This is a faint and imperfect shadow of the One who made the ultimate covenant sacrifice — not hair, but life. Not ascending from an earthly temple, but descending from the heavenly one. Not preserved as a star cluster, but raised to the right hand of the Father, ever living to make intercession (Hebrews 7:25).

The story of Berenice is the world’s memory — dim, distorted, but recognizable — of the covenant love that sent the Branch down from heaven.

He came down. He gave all. The covenant holds.

IX. The Decan in the Five-Epoch Framework

In the Five-Epoch framework that structures the Mazzaroth’s testimony across time:

Epoch 1 — Eternity Past: The Branch was with God. The covenant of redemption was established before the foundation of the world (Revelation 13:8). Coma’s testimony was encoded in the stars before humanity existed to read it.

Epoch 2 — Creation to the Flood: The antediluvian patriarchs who could hear the stars (as we explored in When the Stars Sang) received this testimony in full — the coming of the Desired One was not distant prophecy but living expectation. Haggai 2:7 echoes this: “the desire of all nations shall come.”

Epoch 3 — Flood to Second Coming: This is where we live. The Branch has come down — once, in Bethlehem, in the fullness of time (Galatians 4:4). He has ascended. He reigns. And the dominion that Al Mureddin promised — “he shall have dominion from sea to sea” — is not yet visible in its fullness. The decan of Coma speaks in both tenses simultaneously: He came. He is coming.

Epoch 4 — The Millennium: The dominion of Psalm 72 finds its full expression. The Star of Abundance is no longer a prophetic marker but a present reality. The Eden memory becomes Eden restored.

Epoch 5 — The Eternal State: “And there shall be no more curse: but the throne of God and of the Lamb shall be in it.” (Revelation 22:3, KJV). The edin — the garden, the plain between the rivers — is the New Jerusalem. The A.EDIN star name of Coma finds its ultimate fulfillment.

X. The Sons of Issachar — Reading Coma Today

The decan of Coma speaks with particular urgency to those who understand the times.

We live in the season when the world is searching, often desperately, for the desired one. Every messianic movement, every utopian promise, every charismatic leader who claims to bring abundance and healing — these are the counterfeit echoes of Coma’s testimony. The longing the stars encode is real. The hunger of the human heart for the Branch who comes down is genuine. It was placed there by the same God who wrote it in the heavens.

The Sons of Issachar do not dismiss that longing. They read it rightly. They know that what the world is aching for has a name — and His name is not any earthly figure. He already came down once, in humility. He is coming down again, in glory. And the dominion encoded in Al Mureddin’s ancient name — “who shall have dominion” — belongs to Him alone.

“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.” (Psalm 72:8, KJV)

That is not a political platform. That is a cosmic declaration written in the stars before Abraham looked up at them, preserved in the Sumerian H.GL-a-a, encoded in the A.EDIN star name, confirmed in the Denderah female figure grasping Leo’s tail, and fulfilled in the One who said:

“All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.” (Matthew 28:18, KJV)

Coma says: He came down. Coma says: He brought abundance. Coma says: Eden is not lost forever. Coma says: He has dominion.

Read the stars. The testimony has always been there.

Sources and Framework Notes

L1 — Scripture (KJV): Isaiah 9:6-7; Psalm 72:6-8; Zechariah 10:1; Haggai 2:7; Luke 1:32; Galatians 4:4; Hebrews 7:25; Matthew 28:18; Revelation 13:8; 22:3

L2 — Documented Sources:

Frances Rolleston, Mazzaroth, or The Constellations (1862) — Al Mureddin/Vindemiatrix star name documentation

E.W. Bullinger, The Witness of the Stars (1893) — decan framework (Denderah identification of Coma corrected per Cornwell)

D. James Kennedy, The Real Meaning of the Zodiac — Gospel in Stars tradition

Jim A. Cornwell, The Alpha and the Omega, Volume III: Denderah Zodiac, Grand Temple, Esneh Connections (2002; updated 2013), hosted at mazzaroth.world — Denderah identification of Coma as female figure grasping Leo’s tail; Sumerian star name research (H.GL-a-a, A.EDIN); three-source confirmation across Denderah/Grand Temple/Esneh; correction of Bullinger’s Coma identification

Robert L. Williams Jr., mazzaroth.info — 12 Simple Letters framework (credited as discoverer)

Gavin White, Babylonian Star-Lore — Sumerian H.GL-a-a / Star of Abundance documentation

L3 — Integrative Framework (held with epistemic humility):

Berenice typology — suggestive shadow, not direct type; offered as illustrative, not doctrinal

A.EDIN / Eden memory — linguistically documented by Cornwell; theological application is the author’s L3 synthesis

Five-Epoch placement — Stephen J. Latham’s framework, consistent with Setterfield plasma cosmology and Dodwell axial research

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG