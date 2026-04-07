Image Credits: Robert L. Williams Jr. at Mazzaroth.Info

SEVEN HARD QUESTIONS ABOUT THE MAZZAROTH

A Fellow Researcher Asks. The Series Answers.

Mees Baaijen — veterinarian, author of The Predators versus The People, and resident of Costa Rica — posed seven serious scholarly questions about the Mazzaroth framework that every thoughtful reader will eventually raise. They deserve precise answers. This post provides them.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” — Psalm 19:1-3, KJV

“In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun.” — Psalm 19:4, KJV

BEFORE THE QUESTIONS — THE FRAMEWORK THEY TEST

The Mazzaroth series rests on one foundational claim: that the twelve zodiacal constellations and their thirty-six supporting decans preserve a pre-written Gospel narrative — the story of Jesus Christ from the promised Seed of the Woman (Virgo) to the triumphant Lion of Judah (Leo) — inscribed by God in the stars before any human pen wrote a single prophetic word.

This is a large claim. It invites serious questions. The seven questions below are exactly the kind of rigorous intellectual challenges that strengthen a framework when answered honestly — or expose it as fragile if they cannot be answered at all.

These can be answered. Here is how.

QUESTION 1 — Is the Mazzaroth Universal? Do Chinese, Egyptians, and Aztecs See Different Animals? Do They Also See 12 Configurations?

The short answer: The 12-fold division of the ecliptic is extraordinarily widespread across ancient cultures — but not absolutely universal, and the specific imagery differs significantly. This variation is not a problem for the framework. It is evidence for it.

The detailed answer:

The twelve zodiacal constellations as we know them — Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricornus, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo — come to us primarily through Babylonian and Greek astronomy. But the Babylonian system itself acknowledges that it received the zodiacal tradition from an older source. The Sumerians before them had their own stellar division. The Egyptians had a twelve-fold division of the night sky into “hours” and their own stellar religion that mapped onto the same narrative arc — the dying and rising Osiris, the conflict with Set, the victorious Horus — which D. James Kennedy and others have identified as corrupted versions of the same Gospel narrative the stars proclaim.

The Chinese zodiac — the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig — is a twelve-year cycle of animals, not a twelve-fold division of the ecliptic. It is a different system, addressing the Jupiter cycle rather than the solar ecliptic path. China did have its own sophisticated stellar astronomy with twenty-eight “lunar mansions” (the moon’s monthly journey through the sky) rather than twelve ecliptic sectors. The Chinese system and the Mazzaroth system are addressing different celestial phenomena from different astronomical observational needs.

The Aztec and Maya had extraordinarily sophisticated astronomy — their sacred calendar combined twenty day-signs with thirteen numbers to produce a 260-day ritual cycle, and they maintained separate solar and Venus calendars of great precision. Their system is different from the twelve-fold ecliptic division. But Aztec astronomy did identify and track the zodiacal constellations — they simply organized their primary ritual calendar around different celestial cycles.

What this means for the framework:

The twelve-fold zodiacal division appears most strongly in the civilizations that trace their origins directly back to the Mesopotamian heartland — Babylonian, Assyrian, Persian, Greek, Egyptian, and Indian astronomy all share the twelve-fold ecliptic division with remarkable consistency. These are precisely the civilizations that descend most directly from the post-Flood Table of Nations — the civilizations within the geographic range of the Ararat transmission and the Babel event.

The civilizations with the most divergent stellar systems — China, Mesoamerica — are those geographically most distant from the Babel event’s epicenter. The divergence of their stellar systems is consistent with the Deuteronomy 32 framework: the 70 nations that received the divine knowledge at Babel and began corrupting it through their assigned sons of God would produce greater corruption as geographic and genealogical distance from the original transmission increased.

The variations in imagery — scorpion vs. eagle for the Scorpio position in different traditions, for example — confirm that independent cultures were working from a common original framework that each adapted through their own cultural iconography. If the twelve-fold division were a purely local invention, we would expect no cross-cultural parallels at all. The parallels with variations are exactly the signature of a common original revelation independently preserved and locally adapted.

QUESTION 2 — Apart from the 12 Configurations, Are There Still Other Stars? Do the Billions of Other Stars Fall Under These “Title” Stars?

The short answer: Yes — the full Mazzaroth tradition includes 36 “decans” (subsidiary constellations, 3 per sign), covering much more of the sky. And the billions of individual stars are the body of the constellation “pictures,” not independent entities.

The detailed answer:

The twelve zodiacal constellations are specifically the constellations along the ecliptic — the sun’s apparent annual path through the sky. They form a belt approximately 16 degrees wide (8 degrees on each side of the ecliptic) that the sun, moon, and planets move through over the course of a year.

Beyond the twelve zodiacal constellations, the full Mazzaroth tradition works with three layers:

The twelve primary signs (the ecliptic belt): Virgo through Leo — each one a chapter in the Gospel narrative, from the Seed of the Woman to the Lion of Judah.

The thirty-six decans (three per sign): subsidiary constellations that elaborate each primary sign’s chapter with additional narrative detail. Jim Cornwell’s research at mazzaroth.world documents the decan system in full. The decans bring the total to forty-eight “named narrative constellations” — corresponding to Ptolemy’s classical list of forty-eight constellations from the 2nd century AD, which is itself likely derived from the same original tradition.

The full celestial sphere: The modern International Astronomical Union recognizes eighty-eight constellations covering the entire sky. The Mazzaroth tradition assigns narrative significance to many of them — Orion as the coming glorious judge, Ursa Major as the sheepfold, Hydra as the ancient serpent/enemy, Corvus as the raven of divine judgment, Crater as the cup of divine wrath — all supporting the same Genesis 3:15 narrative of conflict, redemption, and ultimate triumph.

The billions of individual stars that are not themselves constellation name-stars function as the body and background of the constellation images — the individual stars that make up the body of Orion, the wings of Aquila, the tail of Scorpius. They are not independent narrative elements but the visual medium through which the constellation images are drawn across the sky.

The organizing principle across all of it is narrative coherence — every constellation, from the twelve primary signs to the thirty-six decans to the full celestial sphere, tells or supports the same story.

QUESTION 3 — What Can You Really Read in the Stars Apart from Generic Information Like a Grandiose Creation?

The short answer: A specific story. Not a generic declaration of God’s existence — a specific narrative of Christ’s person and work, told in twelve chapters with thirty-six supporting chapters, readable in sequence from Virgo to Leo.

The detailed answer:

This question cuts to the heart of the difference between what the Mazzaroth claims and what astrology claims — and the series has been clear about this from the beginning.

What the Mazzaroth does NOT declare:

Your personality type based on birth month

Your personal fate, fortune, or future

Whom you should marry or when to start a business

The specific date of prophetic events

Information for individuals about their personal circumstances

That is astrology and divination — explicitly condemned in Deuteronomy 18:10-12. The series has no interest in recovering astrology. The stars are not an almanac for personal guidance.

What the Mazzaroth DOES declare:

Psalm 19:1-4 states that the heavens “utter speech” and “show knowledge” — and Paul quotes verse 4 in Romans 10:18 in the context of the Gospel proclamation reaching all nations. The speech the heavens utter is the Gospel.

Here is what the twelve constellations specifically declare, in sequence:

Virgo — The Seed of the Woman, the promised deliverer born of a virgin. The brightest star, Spica, means “the Branch” — the title given to the Messiah in Zechariah 3:8 and 6:12.

Libra — The scales of justice, the price to be paid, redemption purchased. The stars are named “the price deficient” and “the price which covers.”

Scorpio — The conflict — the scorpion striking the heel of Ophiuchus the Serpent-Wrestler. Genesis 3:15 in the stars: the serpent bruises the heel while the heel crushes the head.

Sagittarius — The conqueror, the archer riding forth to victory, the arrow aimed at the heart of Scorpio/the enemy.

Capricornus — The goat of sacrifice that becomes the fish of life — death producing life, the sacrifice that results in the multitude redeemed.

Aquarius — The water-bearer pouring out the living water — the Holy Spirit’s outpouring on the redeemed multitude.

Pisces — The two fish, the redeemed multitude held secure in the bands — the company of the redeemed, bound together.

Aries — The Lamb who was slain, ready to be revealed in glory. The stars speak of a lamb prepared for sacrifice.

Taurus — The coming Judge, the bull charging forth in power. The Pleiades (the congregation of the judge) and the Hyades (the congregated).

Gemini — The united, the coming marriage of heaven and earth — the Bridegroom and Bride, the human and divine natures united.

Cancer — The gathered possession, the sheepfold — the redeemed gathered in. Ursa Major and Ursa Minor (the sheepdoths) as decans.

Leo — The Lion triumphant, the enemy crushed under his feet. Hydra (the fleeing serpent) trodden under the paw of Leo. The final triumph of Genesis 3:15.

This is a specific, coherent, sequenced narrative — not generic cosmic grandeur. It is the Gospel of Jesus Christ written in the stars from Virgo’s promised Seed to Leo’s triumphant Lion, identical in its structure to the metanarrative of Scripture from Genesis 3:15 to Revelation 19.

QUESTION 4 — Is the Mazzaroth Supported by Kabbalah, Hermes Trismegistus, and Other Occult Writings?

The short answer: Yes — and this proves the series’ thesis rather than undermining it.

The detailed answer:

The Hermetic tradition, Kabbalistic writings, Gnostic texts, and various esoteric traditions from across the ancient world all preserve versions of the twelve-fold stellar framework and the narrative of cosmic conflict and redemption that the Mazzaroth encodes. This is a significant and well-documented fact.

But it proves the opposite of what might initially seem troubling about it.

The series’ Supplemental Post 4 (From Ararat to Armageddon) documented what happens after Babel — the 70 sons of God who received the nations’ knowledge began corrupting and administering it through their assigned peoples. The original divine revelation of the Gospel in the stars — which God inscribed before the Fall — was received by every post-Flood civilization descending from Noah’s transmission at Ararat. As each civilization was administered by its assigned son of God, that son of God took the genuine revelation and incorporated it into a corrupted religious system that preserved the framework while replacing the God who authored it.

Hermes Trismegistus preserves stellar theology in Hermetic texts — because the Hermetic tradition descends from Egyptian civilization, which descended from Babel, which received the Mazzaroth transmission from Noah’s family at Ararat. The framework is genuine. The authorship attribution has been corrupted.

Kabbalah’s Tree of Life with its ten Sefirot and twenty-two paths has been connected to the stellar framework by Jewish mystics — because the Kabbalistic tradition contains genuine elements of the pre-Babel revelation preserved within Judaism, alongside corrupted additions from the Babylonian exile’s contact with the sons of God’s administrations. The proper architecture for the Sefirot and the twenty-two paths is addressed in my post The 22 Letters of Creation: How the Hebrew Alphabet Encodes the Architecture of the Cosmos.

The presence of the Mazzaroth framework in occult writings is not evidence that the Bible borrowed from the occult. It is evidence that the occult borrowed from the original divine revelation — which is precisely what the Deuteronomy 32 framework predicts.

When a genuine gem is counterfeited, the existence of the counterfeit proves the gem is real and valuable — not that the gem is a counterfeit of the counterfeit.

QUESTION 5 — The Geocentric vs. Heliocentric Discussion. Wolfgang Smith Tended Toward Geocentric. A Geologist Friend Says the Universe Has No Center. James Webb Telescope Has Found a “Spine” Contradicting Einstein’s Assumption of Homogeneity.

The short answer: Both systems are mathematically valid. Heliocentrism is accurate for solar system mechanics. Geocentrism is the appropriate observational frame for the Mazzaroth. The James Webb / CMB anomaly is real, fascinating, and theologically relevant.

The detailed answer:

Wolfgang Smith (1930-2024) was a Catholic philosopher and physicist whose position was more nuanced than simple Ptolemaic geocentrism. His argument — developed in books like The Quantum Enigma and Physics and Vertical Causation — was that modern physics operates in an abstract “physical world” of mathematical models, while human existence is lived in the “corporeal world” of actual experience. His point was not that Copernicus was wrong mechanically, but that the Copernican revolution carried with it a philosophical displacement of humanity from a meaningful vantage point in creation — reducing Earth to an insignificant speck in an indifferent cosmos.

Smith’s position resonates with the Mazzaroth framework because the Mazzaroth is observationally geocentric — it describes what the constellations look like from Earth, in their annual sequence as seen from Earth’s vantage point. The heliocentrism vs. geocentrism debate does not affect the Mazzaroth’s validity, because the Mazzaroth is not making claims about the mechanical structure of the solar system. It is making claims about the Gospel story written in the sky as observable from Earth — which is observationally geocentric regardless of what is mechanically true about the solar system’s structure.

The James Webb / CMB Axis of Evil:

Your geologist friend is correct that the universe has no geometric center in the Newtonian sense — the observable universe appears to expand from every point equally. But the James Webb Space Telescope, building on earlier WMAP and Planck satellite data, has confirmed what cosmologists call the “Axis of Evil” — an unexpected large-scale alignment in the Cosmic Microwave Background (the radiation left over from the Big Bang) that correlates with the ecliptic plane (Earth’s orbital plane around the sun) and the celestial equator.

This is not what the standard cosmological model (based on Einstein’s assumption of cosmic isotropy — the universe looks the same from everywhere) would predict. The largest-scale structure of the universe appears to know about the plane of Earth’s solar orbit. Some cosmologists have found this deeply troubling. Others have attempted to explain it away as statistical artifact.

For the Mazzaroth framework, this is theologically resonant — not proof, but resonance. If the God who wrote the Gospel in the stars also designed the cosmos, it would not be surprising if the large-scale structure of that cosmos oriented itself relative to the vantage point from which the Gospel declaration was meant to be read. The Axis of Evil anomaly does not prove the Mazzaroth. But it is consistent with a universe intentionally designed to be observed and interpreted from Earth’s specific vantage point.

QUESTION 6 — Is It Proven That Noah’s Ark Landed on Mount Ararat? If It Landed 2,000 Meters Above Sea Level, the Whole Earth Would Have to Be Covered by 2 km of Water. I Believe in Miracles, But This Is Difficult to Grasp.

The short answer: The question is precisely identified. The series affirms the Flood’s historical reality from astronomical evidence while holding the water coverage question honestly open.

The detailed answer:

A factual note first: Mount Ararat’s summit is 5,137 meters above sea level — significantly higher than 2,000 meters. The most commonly proposed landing sites are in the 4,000-4,500 meter range on the mountain’s flanks. A global flood covering that elevation would require approximately 4-5 kilometers of water depth globally — roughly 3-4 times the current volume of Earth’s oceans. This is the central scientific challenge to a global flood interpretation, and it is not a challenge to be dismissed casually.

The series’ honest position on this question has three layers:

Layer 1 — What is astronomically established: George Dodwell’s forty-three years of archival research, preserved by Lambert Dolphin and Barry Setterfield, proves from astronomical data alone that Earth’s axial tilt underwent a catastrophic change around 2345 BC — the precise date that biblical chronology places the Flood. Dodwell’s data does not require a position on how much water was involved or how it moved. It establishes the event’s reality from the independent testimony of the sky itself.

Layer 2 — The water question: Young Earth Creationist researchers have proposed several mechanisms — vapor canopy theory, Walt Brown’s Hydroplate Theory, catastrophic plate tectonics — each attempting to account for the water source and its subsequent removal. None of these has achieved mainstream scientific consensus. The honest assessment is that the water coverage question is genuinely difficult and unresolved, and the series does not pretend otherwise.

Layer 3 — The Black Sea option: Oceanographers William Ryan and Walter Pitman documented in 1997 a catastrophic flooding of the Black Sea basin around 5,600-5,500 BC — a vast freshwater lake that was overwhelmed when Mediterranean waters broke through the Bosphorus, rapidly flooding an enormous inhabited lowland area. This is the best-documented large-scale flood event in the Holocene and has been cited as a possible historical basis for flood traditions across Mesopotamian and other cultures.

The relationship between the Black Sea event, the Noahic Flood, and the Dodwell axial event is not yet resolved. The series affirms the Flood’s historical reality — attested by Dodwell’s astronomical data, by the universal flood traditions across every major ancient culture, and by the narrative of Scripture. But the precise mechanics of the water — its volume, source, geographic extent, and removal — are questions the series holds honestly open rather than overclaiming.

What cannot be honestly claimed: that the Ark’s landing on Ararat is “proven” in the archaeological or scientific sense. There have been multiple claimed sightings of wood structures at high altitude on Ararat, none of which has achieved conclusive scientific documentation. The honest statement is that the Ark’s historical reality is affirmed by Scripture and supported by geological and astronomical evidence of a catastrophic global event — while the specific archaeological confirmation of the landing site remains an open question.

QUESTION 7 — After the Ice Age, Oceans Rose 130 Meters. Could the Black Sea Have Filled When a Natural Barrage Broke? Isn’t a Local Flooding More Probable?

The short answer: The Black Sea event is real and well-documented. The series can affirm the Flood’s historicity without requiring every reader to adopt a specific position on the flood’s geographic extent.

The detailed answer:

The post-Ice Age ocean rise of approximately 120-130 meters over roughly 10,000 years is well-established science — sea levels rose as the continental ice sheets melted, flooding coastlines globally and creating the current geography of the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, and other marginal seas.

The Black Sea flooding event Ryan and Pitman document is specifically a catastrophic rapid event within this gradual long-term rise — a natural barrage at the Bosphorus Strait that eventually failed, causing the Mediterranean to pour into the lower-lying Black Sea basin with enormous force. The event is estimated to have flooded approximately 155,000 square kilometers at rates perhaps 200 times the volume of Niagara Falls. People living around the Black Sea’s former freshwater shores were displaced. This is real. This happened. And it left traces in the geological record and in the cultural memories of civilizations around the Black Sea basin.

The theological question this raises is whether the local Black Sea event and the global Noahic Flood are the same event, different events, or related events.

The series’ position: The Dodwell axial mechanics event at approximately 2345 BC is the astronomical confirmation of a global catastrophic event — something that changed Earth’s axial tilt catastrophically, which a regional flood cannot do. The Black Sea event is dated to approximately 5,600 BC — roughly 3,000 years earlier than Dodwell’s event. They are not the same event.

What is possible — and the series holds this as a speculative observation rather than a doctrinal position — is that the Black Sea catastrophe, the post-Ice Age ocean rise, and the Dodwell axial event are each real historical events, any one of which could be the basis for flood traditions in different cultural contexts, while the Noahic Flood of Genesis 6-9 corresponds specifically to the globally attested event that Dodwell’s astronomical data anchors at 2345 BC.

The honest answer is that this question is genuinely open. The series affirms the historical reality of a global catastrophic flood from astronomical, geological, and cross-cultural evidence — while acknowledging that the precise relationship between the various documented flood events is a question that deserves continued honest research rather than premature certainty in either direction.

THE BOTTOM LINE — WHAT THESE QUESTIONS PROVE

Mees Baaijen, you asked these questions from genuine intellectual curiosity and scholarly rigor — the same rigor that produced your own research. Every one of these questions, answered honestly, strengthens rather than weakens the Mazzaroth framework.

The twelve-fold structure’s widespread distribution confirms a common original revelation. The occult traditions’ preservation of the framework confirms its value and antiquity. The geocentrism question resolves into a valid observational frame for what the Mazzaroth is actually claiming. The CMB Axis of Evil is a genuine anomaly that resonates with the framework. The Flood question is held honestly open — attested from multiple independent lines of evidence, with specific mechanical questions remaining genuinely open.

The Mazzaroth does not require intellectual surrender. It requires intellectual engagement. These questions prove it can withstand exactly that.

“To him that overcometh will I give... the morning star.” — Revelation 2:28, KJV

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

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“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May, Fifth Watchman