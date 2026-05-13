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Current Events Cluster: The 2029 Threshold | Part 1 of 4

R3 Vol 3 Preview Series — The Seven Bowls

By Resilienciero | R3 Publishing, LLC | May 2026

I want to begin this four-post cluster with something the watchman has to insist on at the outset: what is being marketed to us as the future is more than 150 years old.

The vocabulary has been updated. “Transhumanism.” “The Singularity.” “Posthuman enhancement.” “The Omega Point.” “Human 2.0.” None of it is new. All of it traces back to a single Victorian novel published in 1871, and from that novel a continuous occult-political chain runs through Theosophy, eugenic philosophy, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, the Vril Society, the laboratories of the Third Reich, Operation Paperclip, and into the founding research culture of NASA, DARPA, JPL, and the Singularity movement of Ray Kurzweil.

The endpoint of that chain — by every documentable measure — is what Scripture calls Nimrod’s project at Babel. And what Scripture says about Nimrod’s project is that it does not end. It returns.

This first post in the four-part cluster establishes the ideological genealogy. The next post will document the suppression pattern that protects this genealogy from independent scrutiny. The third post will introduce the object — the asteroid named for the Egyptian god of chaos that will pass Earth on Friday, April 13, 2029. The fourth post will walk Thomas Horn’s identification of that object as the Wormwood of Revelation 8:10–11, and the Hebrew feast-day convergence that stopped Derek Gilbert cold when Horn walked the math.

You cannot read those posts well without first seeing the genealogy. So here it is.

I. EDWARD BULWER-LYTTON AND VRIL, THE POWER OF THE COMING RACE (1871)

Edward Bulwer-Lytton (1803–1873) was a British politician, novelist, and occultist who served as Secretary of State for the Colonies under the British Empire. He coined the phrase “the pen is mightier than the sword.” He also wrote the opening line “It was a dark and stormy night” — which has been mocked for a century, but mockery has done nothing to dislodge his actual influence.

In 1871, two years before his death, Bulwer-Lytton published a novel called Vril, the Power of the Coming Race. The premise: an American narrator discovers a subterranean civilization of beings — the Vril-ya — who have evolved beyond humanity through their command of a substance called vril. Vril is described as a kind of all-permeating cosmic energy that can heal, destroy, levitate, animate machines, and elevate consciousness. The Vril-ya have used it to transcend ordinary human limitations. They are stronger, longer-lived, and possessed of psychic powers. They are, in Bulwer-Lytton’s framing, the coming race — what humanity will eventually become, or be replaced by.

The novel was widely read in Victorian intellectual and occult circles. Within twenty years, the word “vril” had entered popular vocabulary so thoroughly that the British meat-extract company adopted it as a brand: Bo-vril. The cultural absorption was complete.

But the deeper absorption was occult. Helena Blavatsky, founding the Theosophical Society in 1875 — four years after the novel’s publication — referenced Bulwer-Lytton directly in her work, treating the vril concept as a fictional rendering of a genuine occult reality. From that doorway, an entire generation of occult and esoteric movements walked through.

The post-human enhanced being predicted in Vril in 1871 is the same being now marketed as the goal of transhumanist enhancement in 2026. The vocabulary is different. The being is identical.

II. THE THEOSOPHICAL INHERITANCE: BLAVATSKY AND BESANT

Helena Petrovna Blavatsky’s The Secret Doctrine, published in 1888, took Bulwer-Lytton’s “coming race” and gave it a cosmological framework. Blavatsky taught a doctrine of root-races — successive stages of humanity, each more evolved than the last, with the current humanity (the Fifth Root-Race) eventually giving way to the Sixth Root-Race, which would possess powers beyond present human capacity. The Theosophical “Masters” — disembodied spiritual entities who allegedly dictated her writings — confirmed this evolutionary scheme.

Blavatsky also edited and published a journal from 1887 to 1897. The journal was titled Lucifer.

I want to be careful here. The choice of the title was deliberate but Blavatsky framed it through the Promethean valence — Lucifer as the “light-bearer” who brings illumination to humanity. The framing has been defended by Theosophists for over a century. The point for our purposes is not to argue about Blavatsky’s intent but to note that the title itself reveals the spiritual coordinates of the project. The journal Lucifer was the platform from which the Theosophical doctrine of post-human evolution was promulgated for a decade.

Annie Besant took over Theosophical leadership after Blavatsky’s death in 1891. Under Besant the doctrine became more systematized and more political. Besant worked closely with Charles Leadbeater on identifying and grooming the World Teacher — the messianic figure expected to inaugurate the next root-race. Their candidate was a young Indian boy named Jiddu Krishnamurti, who eventually repudiated the role in 1929.

But the structure was now established: an evolutionary doctrine of humanity’s destiny, a Theosophical infrastructure to teach it, and a search for the herald who would announce its arrival.

This is the soil from which everything that follows grew.

III. PARALLEL STREAMS: H. G. WELLS, ALDOUS HUXLEY, AND SCIENTIFIC ELITISM

H. G. Wells and Aldous Huxley are sometimes presented in occult-genealogy literature as direct heirs of Bulwer-Lytton. The more careful reading is that they were parallel streams in the same eugenic and scientific-elitist current. The convergence is real; the lineage is one of ideological compatibility rather than teacher-to-student transmission.

Wells published The Open Conspiracy: Blue Prints for a World Revolution in 1928. It proposed a coordinated program of scientifically managed humanity, transcending nations and religions, working toward a unified world order. Wells believed the natural evolution of humanity required deliberate management by an enlightened scientific class.

Aldous Huxley published Brave New World in 1932. His brother Julian Huxley — later the first Director-General of UNESCO — wrote and spoke openly about eugenics, population management, and what he called “evolutionary humanism.” The phrase Julian coined for it was transhumanism, in a 1957 essay of that title.

The Huxley brothers, Wells, and the broader Fabian Society intellectual culture in early-twentieth-century Britain operated in the same ideological climate as the Theosophical movement and the broader occult revival. They did not need to be Theosophists to share its premises. The premises were ambient. Humanity, properly managed by an enlightened scientific class, would evolve into something greater than itself. The current human is provisional. The next human is the goal.

This is the genealogy moving from occult statement into scientific-managerial statement. The vocabulary secularizes. The vision does not.

IV. ALEISTER CROWLEY, THE GOLDEN DAWN, AND THE NAZI VRIL SOCIETY

The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn was founded in London in 1888 — the same year Blavatsky published The Secret Doctrine. The Golden Dawn took the broader occult revival and gave it ritual practice. Among its members and successors was Aleister Crowley (1875–1947), who went on to found Thelema and to publish Magick in Theory and Practice (1929). Crowley’s central doctrine — “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law” — was a deliberate inversion of biblical ethics, positioning the will of the enlightened operator as the highest law.

In Weimar and Nazi Germany the same ideological stream produced the Thule Society and the Vril Society — the latter named directly from Bulwer-Lytton’s novel. The Vril Society reportedly believed that vril energy was real, that contact had been made with non-human intelligences who would assist Germany in producing a master race, and that exotic propulsion technologies could be developed from this contact. Whether the Vril Society achieved any technical results is contested. That its ideological framework directly influenced the SS occult bureau under Heinrich Himmler is well documented.

When the war ended, the United States and the Soviet Union conducted Operation Paperclip and its Soviet equivalent — bringing German scientists into their respective post-war research programs. The technical transfer included aerospace engineering, rocketry, propulsion research, and (in the cases that have been documented since) a portion of the occult-research framework that had surrounded these programs in Nazi Germany.

The chain is now operational on this side of the Atlantic.

V. THE MODERN CONTINUATION: REICH, NASA, DARPA, AND THE SINGULARITY

Wilhelm Reich, a former student of Sigmund Freud, emigrated to the United States in 1939 and pursued research into what he called orgone energy — a cosmic life-force he framed in scientific terms but which mapped almost exactly onto Bulwer-Lytton’s vril. His instruments were seized and destroyed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the mid-1950s. He died in federal prison in 1957.

Operation Paperclip brought Wernher von Braun and the German rocketry team to Huntsville, Alabama, where they founded what became Marshall Space Flight Center, the core of NASA’s launch architecture. Jack Parsons — co-founder of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a documented Crowley disciple — operated in California in the same period, mixing rocket fuel chemistry with Thelemic ritual practice. JPL still acknowledges Parsons as a founder. The acronym “JPL” was once jokingly rendered “Jack Parsons’ Laboratory” by those who knew the history.

Forward to the present. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funds biological enhancement research that openly discusses post-human soldiers. Ray Kurzweil — Director of Engineering at Google until his recent shift to advisory roles — has published extensively on what he calls The Singularity, the moment at which human and machine intelligence merge to produce a being beyond present humanity. His timeline has consistently pointed to the late 2020s and early 2030s. The transhumanist movement, organized as Humanity+, openly advertises its goal: the supersession of present biological humanity by an enhanced post-human form.

The Omega Point — borrowed from the Jesuit paleontologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin and now widely deployed in transhumanist discourse — is the same concept dressed in theological vocabulary: the convergence of evolution toward a final cosmic consciousness that absorbs humanity into itself.

The Coming Race of 1871. The Sixth Root-Race of 1888. The transhuman of 1957. The Singularity of 2005. The Omega Point of 2026.

Same project. Same endpoint. Different vocabulary.

VI. NIMROD’S RETURN

Scripture gives us the original case. In Genesis 11, the descendants of Noah gather in the plain of Shinar under the leadership of Nimrod. They begin to build a tower — a ziggurat — explicitly framed as a project of unification, ascent, and the making of a name. “Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth” (Genesis 11:4, KJV).

The LORD responds by confusing their language and scattering them across the earth. The Babel project is interrupted, not destroyed. The Hebrew text leaves room for the project to be resumed.

L. A. Marzulli, Gary Wayne, and Michael Lake — among others — have built the case across multiple volumes that the eschatological framework of Scripture anticipates exactly this resumption. Nimrod’s project does not stay buried. Daniel 2’s iron-and-clay imagery, the giant statue’s mingled feet, the Genesis 6 pattern of corruption of the human seed, the warning of Matthew 24 that the latter days will be “as the days of Noe were” — all of it points to the resumption of the original Babel project under modern technical conditions.

What we are watching with transhumanism is not a new idea. It is the resumption of the oldest rebellion humanity has ever attempted: the project of becoming gods, ascending to heaven by our own works, remaking the human creature into something Scripture says cannot stand.

Edward Bulwer-Lytton, writing in 1871, did not invent the project. He named it. He gave it a fictional architecture that the occult, eugenic, and scientific-managerial classes have been operationalizing for 155 years.

The Coming Race has a sponsor. The sponsor is not new either.

CLOSING: WHY THIS MATTERS BEFORE WE TURN TO APOPHIS

I have walked this genealogy in compressed form so that the next three posts in this cluster will land with the proper weight.

The next post documents the suppression pattern — the 150-year record of what happens to scientists who develop technologies outside the sanctioned framework, and specifically the cluster of plasma physicists and adjacent researchers who have died or disappeared in the window leading up to 2029. That pattern is not background coincidence. It is the active maintenance of the genealogy I have just walked. The same project that produces the transhumanist endpoint protects itself by removing those who could verify what its real custodians know.

The third post will introduce the asteroid named Apophis, after the Egyptian god of chaos, scheduled to pass closer to Earth than geosynchronous satellites on Friday, April 13, 2029. The fourth post will walk Thomas Horn’s identification of that object as the Wormwood of Revelation 8:10–11, and the Hebrew feast-day calculation that emerges from that identification.

The watchman documents the convergence. The watchman does not predict. But the watchman also does not pretend that 155 years of consistent occult-political-scientific lineage, terminating in 2029 at an asteroid named for the god of chaos that the ancient Hebrews remembered God defeating, is coincidence.

Christ remains the hub of the wheel regardless of how the convergence resolves. The Resilience Wheel is built on Christ at the hub for exactly this reason. Whatever happens on April 13, 2029, what God has said about His people stands: “Fear not; for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine” (Isaiah 43:1, KJV).

Read the next post when you are ready.

Read next in this cluster: The Suppression Thread: 150 Years of Disappearing Truth (Part 2 of 4)

BiblicalProphecy #Eschatology #Resilience #ChristianPreparedness #TerminalGeneration #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudy #EndTimes #Transhumanism #NimrodsReturn #SevenBowls #Apophis #R3Series #R3VolumeThree

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