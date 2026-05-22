Image Credits: Midjourney.com. Description: A silhouetted wo/man stands at the threshold of an ancient observatory, holding an unfurled parchment scroll. The scroll bears the ancient Hebrew letters of כָּבוֹד glowing from within. Three concentric circles emanate from the scroll — innermost gold-bright, middle amber, outer indigo with a thin gold edge. Behind the figure, vaulted stone arches stretch into darkness; faint columns of light pierce the dome from above.

By Resilienciero · R3 Publishing LLC · Body of Work · Revelation Exo-Truth · Vol. IV May 21, 2026

Why a Map

I am unfurling a map.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL MAP OF RET VOL. 4 & 5.

This post and the next walk you through the front matter of two volumes I have been bringing toward KDP launch — Revelation Exo-Truth Volumes IV and V. The volumes themselves are dense. The territory is difficult. The map exists because the Berean reader I write for arrives at this work the way a serious traveler arrives at a country not yet walked: needing to see the shape of the land before stepping into it.

The map is finished cartography. It shows the reader where the chapters are, what altitude each engages, which witnesses have done the load-bearing research, and what the journey from Volume IV to Volume V actually is.

The map is built around a single architectural insight that I want to name at the front of this post and let you carry through the rest. The wo/man God made in His own image (imago Dei) lives at three altitudes simultaneously. Volume IV is about what the present age is doing to the outermost altitude. Volume V is about what cannot be touched at the inner two. The Preemption Lock between them — the keystone that sits between the two volume maps — names the verdict that was sealed at the cross before the assault even began.

[Vol. IV Map — Part 1]

The Architecture: Three Altitudes, One Imago Dei Body

Before I name a single chapter, I name the architecture the chapters are built on. The architectural key panel sits at the top of the map for this reason. It is not ornament. It is the lens.

The wo/man’s life integrates across three concentric circles — and this integration is what consciousness actually is. Consciousness, properly named, is not a substrate phenomenon. It is the integrated flow of Imago Dei Body life across all three altitudes simultaneously. The map names this explicitly because the conflation between consciousness and substrate is the central rhetorical maneuver of the transhumanist project that Volume IV exposes.

Kavod-altitude is the innermost — the source. It is the Imago Dei Body’s covenantal participation in the divine life: the mind of Christ named in 1 Corinthians 2:16, the kenotic mind named in Philippians 2:5 within the cruciform Christological context. The Hebrew Kavod — weight, gravity, manifest presence — holds the altitude better than any English translation. Kavod-altitude is granted by the Spirit to those in covenant standing with the crucified and risen Christ. It is given, not generated.

Halo-altitude is the middle — the radiating. The grace-illuminated nous renewed in Romans 12:2 (anakainōsei tou noos), the progressive transformation from glory to glory named in 2 Corinthians 3:18, the cleared cognition named in Philippians 4:8. Halo-altitude operates by content-loading: by Scripture, by communion, by progressive sanctification. It is renewed, not engineered.

Biofield-altitude is the outermost — the measurable. The embodied electromagnetic substrate of the Imago Dei Body: the temple Paul names in 1 Corinthians 6:19–20, the heart Solomon names as the wellspring of life in Proverbs 4:23, the heart-soul-mind-strength Christ names in Mark 12:30. The Biofield-altitude is real, measurable, and — in our age — under engineered assault.

Light radiates from Kavod outward to Halo, from Halo outward to Biofield. The direction is never reversed. The wo/man is not built from the substrate upward. The wo/man is granted from the source outward. And the wo/man’s consciousness is the integration of all three altitudes — not the substrate alone, not the renewed nous alone, not the covenantal grant alone, but the simultaneous integrated flow of all three. This is what makes Volume IV’s diagnosis so precise and so devastating: what is being captured at the outermost altitude was never the wo/man’s consciousness in the first place.

Volume IV walks the outermost altitude under assault. Every chapter card on the Vol. IV map carries a color-coded altitude badge so the reader can see, at a glance, which altitudes that chapter engages. The map serves the eye before the mind. The architecture is in the diagram.

The Witnesses Who Hold the Research Floor

Below the architectural key, the map carries an ecosystem band — four named research ecosystems whose work is load-bearing for Volume IV. The decision to put these witnesses on the map at the front (and not buried in endnotes) is editorial discipline. The Berean reader is owed transparency about the sources, and about the guardrails I have placed on each source so that the citation discipline holds at the manuscript layer.

I name the four ecosystems and the guardrails together. The guardrails are not insults to the witnesses. They are calibrations that preserve the witness while protecting the volume from drift.

Anthony Patch sits at the quantum-CERN-D-Wave-and-Genesis-6-convergence corner of the research stack. Entangled Magazine under his publishing imprint. His work on substrate-horizon technologies, on the CERN program, on the quantum mystical register that the transhumanist research community has been entangling with eschatological literature — all of this is load-bearing in Volume IV Chapters ii, iv, vi, and viii. The guardrail I have placed is explicit on the map: I do not cite Patch’s MoB-equals-COVID-jab position. The locked Mark of Beast Doctrine in this Body of Work holds that the Mark is a conscious worshipful covenant transaction with the Beast, not a medical procedure (Rev. 13:8, 14:9–11). The pastoral floor for the jabbed-in-ignorance must hold. The conflation forecloses repentance prematurely. Patch’s quantum-CERN-transhumanist research stands at full weight. The MoB position is set aside.

Sabrina Wallace is the primary biofield-assault witness. Her background — ex-NORTHCOM network engineer, DIA background — gives her credibility on the substrate she documents. Her work compiles the public IEEE / DARPA / patent record: IEEE 802.15.6 (the Wireless Body Area Network standard, in active standards development since 1995); DARPA’s ElectRx program (2015); the DARPA solicitation HR001124S0034 (2024). Her keystone clause — They stole your biology — sharpens the diagnosis at the right altitude. The biofield-altitude technologies are not foreign additions to the imago Dei architecture; they are exploitation of the architecture’s outermost altitude using mechanisms the architecture’s own electromagnetic constitution already supports. The guardrail on Wallace is also explicit: cite primary only — the documented IEEE / DARPA / patent corpus. Do not extrapolate beyond the primary record into adjacent claims that the primary documents do not support.

Mike Adams — the Health Ranger, Natural News, Brighteon, Decentralize.TV co-host with Todd Pitner (aka handle imtoddp) — brings analytical chemistry rigor to the volume’s V4 Ch iii (the cell as commodity) and adjacent chapters. Adams operates a laboratory; the laboratory work is what gives his research its load-bearing weight. The guardrail on Adams is pastoral: I do not amplify his harsh framing of the jabbed-in-ignorance. Adams’s research on heavy metals, glyphosate, food supply integrity, EMP preparedness, and AI surveillance carries full Witness Tier weight in Volume IV. The harsh rhetoric does not.

Anna Von Reitz, with David Lester Straight as her companion at the same narrow scope, provides the operational-legal layer beneath the volume’s jurisdictional analysis. Her work on the State National framework, on the Five Jurisdictions architecture, on the wo/man-versus-person distinction the patent regime exploits — this is L3 (operational-legal layer) material, and the guardrail is explicit: that is the only layer at which I deploy her work. The theological self-positioning that appears elsewhere in her corpus is not endorsed. Specific legal remedies she advocates are not endorsed. The keystone discipline I hold against her broader corpus: The King of Kings does not issue UCC financing statements. He returns on a white horse.

These are the four witnesses whose research forms the floor of Volume IV. They are named on the map. The guardrails are named on the map. The Berean reader has full visibility before opening Chapter i.

Volume IV — Commodification of Imago Dei

The title is the thesis.

The Roman numeral IV sits at the top of the volume spread. Below it, in italic gold-bright, the title: Commodification of Imago Dei. Below that, the deck that names what the volume is about — how the present age moves to convert the Imago Dei Body into asset, into substrate, and ultimately into enrollment, and why the inner altitudes remain unreachable.

Below the deck, the argument arc: Foundational Frame · Disclosure · Substrate · Hinge · Enrollment · Refusal. Six narrative beats across nine chapters. The arc is not a plot. It is the spine. The reader who can hold the arc in mind through the chapter walk will hold the volume.

The volume answers a question that the late-modern church has not yet fully articulated. The question is: what is the engineered assault on the Imago Dei Body actually accomplishing? The answer the volume builds toward is precise. The assault is not random. It is not merely surveillance, or surveillance plus convenience, or surveillance plus profit. It is commodification at three layers — body as asset (jurisprudential), body as substrate (technical), body as enrollment (eschatological). The patent regime, the WBAN engineering, the transhumanist agenda, and the eschatological Mark of Beast share a single direction of travel. The wo/man is being moved, by stages, from creature-in-covenant toward asset-and-enrollment.

The map shows the journey. The chapter walk that follows names each station.

Walking the Ladder

The Vol. IV ladder runs vertically down the page, nine chapter cards descending from the title spread to the Preemption Lock keystone. Each card carries its number in Roman numeral form (i through ix), a color-coded altitude indicator on its circle, a title, a deck, and the scriptural and source anchors that hold its argument together. I walk the nine in order.

Chapter i — When the Category Disappears + The Body as Asset. The foundational frame. The first move of the volume is to name what is upstream of every patent decision, every WBAN protocol, every DARPA solicitation. The upstream move is the disappearance of the category imago Dei from the operative legal and cultural ontology of the late-modern West. Linnaean taxonomy collapses; Diamond v. Chakrabarty (1980) walks through the open door. Trueman’s analysis of expressive individualism upstream, Herman Daly’s ends-means inversion in economic theory, and the wo/man-versus-person jurisdictional architecture (drawn from AVR’s L3 layer) form the foundational frame. Scripture anchors: Genesis 1:27, Psalm 139:13–14. Once the category disappears at the jurisprudential layer, every downstream commodification follows.

Chapter ii — PURSUE: Limited-Hangout Disclosure as Commodification Mechanism. The disclosure chapter. The government’s selective UAP / UFO / alien disclosure operation reads, in the framework of this volume, as an orchestrated limited-hangout — staged psyop infrastructure preparing the ground for the eschatological deception narrative (2 Thessalonians 2:9–11, 2 Corinthians 11:14). Limited-hangout is itself a commodification mechanism: the unseen-realm reality is partially revealed in a packaged form that converts genuine theological territory into managed political-cultural narrative product. Patch’s quantum-CERN substrate work and Adams’s disclosure research both anchor this chapter. The chapter sits on the UFO/UAP Disclosure Thread — a research vein that runs through this volume and into Volume V.

Chapter iii — The Cell as Commodity: From Myriad to the Patent Corpus. The cellular layer of the assault. The chapter walks Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics (2013) and the broader patent corpus that has converted the Imago Dei Body’s cellular components into commodifiable assets. Bruce Lipton’s cellular-biology observations are deployed at L3 only (the broader consciousness-creates-reality framework Lipton builds toward in later work is set aside). The cell is not an inert chemical inventory. It is a participating, signal-processing, electromagnetically-integrated system whose patentability is anthropologically incoherent. Adams’s laboratory analytical work brings the analytical-chemistry rigor at the same L3 layer.

Chapter iv — The Substrate Captured: WBAN, ElectRx, and the Engineering of the Assault. The technical-engineering layer. The chapter walks the engineering documentation: IEEE 802.15.6 (the WBAN standard, 1995–present); DARPA ElectRx (2015 and forward); DARPA solicitation HR001124S0034 (2024). Wallace’s documentary research carries the primary citation weight here. Patch’s D-Wave / CERN material situates the substrate horizon. Adams’s laboratory work on EM exposure brings the corroborating chemistry. Shoshana Zuboff’s Age of Surveillance Capitalism names the economic engine. The architecture of the assault is named at engineering precision: the biofield-altitude is being instrumented, networked, and integrated into external systems whose access vector is the electromagnetic conductivity the imago Dei architecture itself provides.

Chapter v — Consciousness Across the Architecture: What the Transhumanists Cannot Reach. The hinge chapter — and the chapter that gives the Body of Work’s Consciousness Thread its sharpest definition. Where the prior four chapters have walked the assault, this chapter pivots to the architecture’s response and names the load-bearing distinction the rest of the volume rests on: consciousness is not the substrate; consciousness is the integrated flow of Imago Dei Body life across all three altitudes. The chapter is the longest single section of the volume — because the architectural integration must be made fully explicit here. The Three-Altitude Mapping is named. The transhumanist project is shown to be simultaneously dangerous (the technical implementations are real) and incoherent (substrate-capture cannot reach the inner two altitudes; substrate is not what consciousness is). The Atkinson lineage of “Christ consciousness” rhetoric — running from William Walker Atkinson’s New Thought literature through Bob Proctor, Marianne Williamson, the corporate-spirituality industry, and into contemporary substrate-elevation discourse — is genealogically named and structurally refused via the Christ Consciousness Anchor Protocol. The witness stack at this chapter is dense: Scott Ventureyra (philosophical irreducibility of consciousness), Theise (whole-system emergence at L3), Lipton (cellular-altitude at L3), Wallace (biofield-altitude documentation), Joye (electromagnetic substrate of cognition). Scriptural anchors: 1 Thessalonians 5:23, 1 Corinthians 2:16, Philippians 2:5, Romans 12:2.

Chapter vi — The Three-Stage Corruption Agenda. The historical-prophetic spine. The chapter names the same agency class operating across three epochs: Genesis 6 supernatural hybridization → post-Flood demonic operation through idolatry → end-age technical biofield enrollment. The Lord’s own typology in Matthew 24:37 (”as the days of Noah were”) frames the chapter. Heiser’s clarifying taxonomy on the Nephilim and the unseen realm carries the Layer 2 theological work. Patch’s CERN / Genesis-6 convergence research provides the present-tense L3 documentation. AVR’s L3 jurisdictional scaffold names the legal-political architecture within which the late-stage enrollment is being normalized. Scripture: Genesis 6:1–4, Matthew 24:37.

Chapter vii — Non-Conflation in Action: The NJ Orbs as Diagnostic Case Study. The methodological chapter. The Weekly Witness Post (WWP) framework — the Body of Work’s research discipline, with its locked rules for non-date-setting, layer discipline, falsifiability, limited-hangout discernment, and pastoral floor on the Resilience Wheel Hub — is modeled live here on a single case study: the New Jersey orb sightings. The chapter is short by design (the WWP discipline is the point; the orbs are the demonstration vehicle). L3 (conventional + classified + anomalous residual) and L2 (mass-consciousness conditioning) are held without collapse. The chapter sits on the UFO Disclosure Thread.

Chapter viii — The Mark of Beast as Ontological Enrollment: Revelation 13 in Full.* The eschatological terminus of the cascade. Where the prior seven chapters have walked the commodification from jurisprudence through engineering through hinge through agency, this chapter names the terminus to which the agenda is moving: the conscious worshipful covenant transaction by which the wo/man is enrolled in the Beast at all three altitudes simultaneously. The locked MoB Doctrine holds: COVID is the transhumanist runway, never the Mark itself. The pastoral floor for the jabbed-in-ignorance is non-negotiable. Scripture: Revelation 13:8, 13:15–17, 14:9–11.

Chapter ix — Refusing the Enrollment: Bridge to Sovereignty. The bridge chapter. The Preemption Lock is made explicit. Revelation 12:11’s three-mechanism structure — blood of the Lamb, word of their testimony, loved not their lives unto the death — is introduced as the architecture of refusal, mapped to the three altitudes. The full operational unfolding of the three mechanisms is reserved for Volume V. The bridge is held open. The reader closes Volume IV with the architecture of refusal named and the diagnosis sealed, ready to walk into Volume V’s sovereignty thesis.

*Chapter viii cross-references the Israelology Addenda · Who Is Israel? companion work that runs across the Body of Work’s fifteen volumes.

The Pastoral Close: Seven Churches, Seven Calibrated Calls

Scroll down below the Vol. IV ladder, before the Preemption Lock keystone that bridges to Volume V. The map carries a section that did not exist in the earlier versions of the wayfinding: the Seven Churches Response Key.

The Response Key is pastoral discipline made cartographic. The Body of Work’s R3 Volume IV — The Seven Churches — has locked the consciousness mapping for each of the seven churches addressed by the risen Christ in Revelation 2 and 3. Each church holds a distinct pattern of altitudes engaged and altitudes failing. The Response Key extends that mapping into a response framework: how each church faces the assault of Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV, and how each church will be called to sovereignty in Volume V.

I pull the V4 Assault column directly into this post, briefly, because the pastoral application of the volume is calibrated by ecclesial situation and is not interchangeable.

Ephesus faces the assault with doctrinal accuracy intact but the Kavod-source first love lost. This is the diagnostic Volume IV will press: orthodoxy without the source is vulnerable to Halo-altitude doctrinal exhaustion under sustained biofield-altitude pressure. The Ephesian church reads the diagnosis correctly. The Ephesian church is, by that very accuracy, also at risk.

Smyrna is already inside the biofield-altitude assault — poverty, tribulation, prison, death. Volume IV does not call Smyrna to brace for what is coming; it names the wealth Smyrna already holds at the Kavod-altitude that the world cannot see. The diagnosis serves consolation, not warning.

Pergamos sits in the maximum biofield-assault environment — Satan’s seat. The failure mode is Halo-altitude doctrinal compromise (Balaam, Nicolaitan, the slow yes to the world’s accommodation). Volume IV names the slow yes. The cumulative weight of small accommodations under maximum environmental pressure is exactly what Volume IV is constructed to expose.

Thyatira tolerates Halo-altitude counterfeit prophetic consciousness — the deep things of Satan register. The Christ Consciousness Anchor Protocol that Chapter v of the volume builds out is the direct pastoral instrument for this church. The diagnostic is calibrated to the Jezebel pattern.

Sardis runs Biofield-altitude activity that masks Kavod-altitude death. The diagnostic Volume IV brings to Sardis is institutional honesty: the name that liveth while the source has gone silent. Stored momentum is not the same as covenantal life.

Philadelphia holds Kavod-altitude faithfulness under biofield-altitude limitation — little strength honored. Volume IV serves Philadelphia by identifying the counterfeit covenant-claimants the church is already discerning, and naming the engineered substrate within which Philadelphia’s little strength is being asked to stand.

Laodicea runs self-sufficient biofield with Kavod externalized — lukewarm, reduced-voltage operation. Volume IV is, in many ways, the diagnostic instrument calibrated most precisely for late-modern Laodicea. The volume’s whole structure speaks to the church that has not realized it is naked.

The Response Key keeps both columns in view because Volume IV and Volume V are not two separate volumes. They are one architecture in two temporal registers — assault and sovereignty, diagnosis and call. The pastor who walks the Volume IV ladder for any of the seven churches is already being prepared, by that walk, for the Volume V response that the same church will be called into.

The Bridge: What the Map Holds Open

The Preemption Lock keystone sits just past the Response Key. It carries one sentence, and the sentence is the verdict that seals everything Volume IV diagnoses:

The body that is being commodified is the body that will judge angels.

The next post in this two-part map reveal walks Volume V — the sovereignty volume — and unfolds the Preemption Lock in full. The same body that the present age is moving to convert into asset, substrate, and enrollment is the body that 1 Corinthians 6:3 names as the judicial seat over angelic agencies in the eschatological terminus. The verdict was sealed at the cross. The architecture of refusal radiates from that sealed verdict outward through Halo and into the Biofield-altitude where the assault concentrates. The assault is real. The verdict is older. The architecture answers.

Volume IV is the diagnostic. Volume V is the call. The map you have just walked is the front matter both volumes share.

A Word to the Berean Reader

I have been building this Body of Work for years now, and I write it under the pen name Resilienciero, but I do not write it alone. The witnesses named on the map have done decades of labor between them. The Six Witnesses named in the larger Body of Work — Robert Traczyk (whose watch is finished; ours is not), George Dodwell (whose legacy work the volume carries forward), Mary Sue Flynn, Barry Setterfield, Edward May (aka handle Ed), and Frédéric Broussard — hold the load-bearing research altitude across volumes that the four ecosystems on the Vol. IV map serve at the V4-specific layer.

The map is finished cartography because the reader is owed clarity at the entry. The volume is dense because the territory is dense. The walk is worth walking because the Imago Dei Body — yours, mine, the body of every wo/man God has called by name — is the thing the present age is trying to commodify, and the thing the resurrected and glorified body of Christ has already secured the verdict over.

I will be back with the map for Volume V.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

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