Arc of the Covenant. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

R3 Special Edition — Part 2 in 2 Part Series

Resilience on the Road to Revelation Cross-series: R3 Vol. 2 | RET Vol. 3 (The Halo and the Crown of Thorns)

“And it shall come to pass, when ye be multiplied and increased in the land, in those days, saith the LORD, they shall say no more, The ark of the covenant of the LORD: neither shall it come to mind: neither shall they remember it; neither shall they visit it; neither shall that be done any more.” — Jeremiah 3:16 (KJV) “And the temple of God was opened in heaven, and there was seen in his temple the ark of his testament.” — Revelation 11:19 (KJV)

The Prophecy That Reframes the Search

Jeremiah 3:16 is the most underappreciated verse in the entire Ark of the Covenant discussion — and it is almost never cited in the popular literature on the subject.

God declares through His prophet that a day is coming when Israel will no longer speak of the Ark, no longer remember it, no longer seek it, no longer miss it. Not because it has been destroyed — but because what it pointed to has arrived so completely that the pointer is no longer needed.

The Ark of the Covenant was always a container. It contained the tablets of the Law, a jar of manna, and Aaron’s rod that budded. But its most significant feature was not what was inside it. It was what was on top of it: the mercy seat — the kapporeth — the solid gold cover flanked by two cherubim, where the blood of atonement was sprinkled once a year by the High Priest on Yom Kippur.

The mercy seat was where God met man. “There I will meet with thee, and I will commune with thee from above the mercy seat” (Exodus 25:22). The Ark was the vehicle for the mercy seat. And the mercy seat was the vehicle for the blood.

When the Blood came in person — when the High Priest became the sacrifice, when the mercy seat received the blood not from a basin but from the Cross directly above it — the container became theologically complete. It had done its work. Jeremiah’s prophecy was fulfilled in the moment the veil tore from top to bottom.

This is why the search for the Ark, while historically fascinating, is ultimately secondary. The Ark will reappear — Revelation 11:19 confirms it, in heaven’s temple, at the sounding of the seventh trumpet. But it will reappear not as the object of a search but as the confirmation of a fulfilled typology.

With that framing established — let us survey the seven witnesses.

I. The Seven Theories — Seven Witnesses to the Mercy Seat

Witness 1: Ethiopia — The Axum Claim

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church has maintained for centuries that the original Ark of the Covenant rests in the Chapel of the Tablet in Axum, Ethiopia — brought there by Menelik I, the son of Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, when he returned to his mother’s kingdom after visiting his father in Jerusalem.

The claim is ancient, consistent, and held with complete institutional conviction. The guardian monk who tends the chapel is appointed for life and never leaves the compound. No outsider has been permitted to see the object. The Ethiopian church does not seek external verification — they do not need it.

Evidentiary assessment: The Solomon-Sheba connection (1 Kings 10) is historically grounded. The timeline is plausible. The institutional consistency of the claim across fifteen centuries is significant. But the absence of external verification places this at L3 — credible tradition, unverifiable claim.

Witness 2: Beneath the Temple Mount — The Rabbinic Tradition

The dominant rabbinic tradition holds that the Ark was hidden beneath the Temple Mount before the Babylonian destruction — either by King Josiah (who, according to 2 Chronicles 35:3, commanded the Levites to “put the holy ark in the house” before the destruction) or by the prophet Jeremiah.

The Mishnah (Shekalim 6:1-2) records that a priest who was working in the Temple woodshed accidentally discovered a paving stone that was different from the others — a possible concealed entrance — and died before he could tell anyone what he had found.

Evidentiary assessment: Strongly supported by the rabbinic tradition’s internal consistency and the 2 Chronicles 35:3 textual anchor. The Temple Mount’s inaccessibility for archaeological excavation makes this unverifiable in the present age.

Witness 3: Mount Nebo — 2 Maccabees

2 Maccabees 2:4-8 records that the prophet Jeremiah, guided by divine instruction, took the Ark, the Tabernacle, and the altar of incense to Mount Nebo (from which Moses viewed the Promised Land before his death) and sealed them in a cave. When his companions marked the place so they could return for it, Jeremiah rebuked them: “The place shall be unknown until God gathers his people together again.”

Evidentiary assessment: 2 Maccabees is deuterocanonical — not in the KJV Protestant canon. Applied at L3 as historical tradition. The Mount Nebo location has been partially excavated without finding the Ark.

Witness 4: Egypt — The Shishak Theory

Some researchers argue that Pharaoh Shishak’s raid on Jerusalem in the reign of Rehoboam (1 Kings 14:25-26) — which took “the treasures of the house of the LORD” — included the Ark. The proposed destination is the temple complex at Karnak/Luxor, where reliefs depict Shishak’s tribute.

Evidentiary assessment: The biblical text says “all the shields of gold” were taken — the Ark is not explicitly mentioned. The reliefs at Karnak do not depict an object matching the Ark’s description. This theory is the weakest of the seven and is included for completeness only.

Witness 5: Babylon / Destruction / The Parfitt-Lemba Theory

Tudor Parfitt’s research on the Lemba people of Zimbabwe — a Bantu-speaking people with Jewish genetic markers, circumcision practices, and food laws — traces their lineage to ancient Israelites who carried a sacred object called the ngoma lungundu (”voice of God”) out of the Middle East. Parfitt argues that the ngoma is a degraded copy of the original Ark, made when the original was destroyed or hidden at the Babylonian conquest.

Evidentiary assessment: The Lemba genetic evidence (Cohen Modal Haplotype in the priestly Buba clan) is genuinely remarkable and well-documented. The ngoma connection to the Ark is speculative. Applied at L3 investigative layer.

Witness 6: Vatican / Qumran / Other Candidates

The Vatican library theory (the Ark was taken to Rome by Titus in 70 AD, later transferred to the Vatican) conflicts with the detailed accounts of what Titus actually took — primarily the Menorah, the Table of Showbread, and the silver trumpets — with no mention of the Ark. The Qumran Copper Scroll lists locations of hidden Temple treasures but does not clearly identify the Ark. These remain L3 speculative traditions.

Witness Seven: Ron Wyatt — Golgotha

Ron Wyatt (1933-1999) was an American nurse-anesthetist and amateur archaeologist who claimed to have excavated a cave system beneath the escarpment north of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem — the site he identified as the biblical Golgotha, the Place of the Skull. In that cave, he claimed to have found the Ark of the Covenant.

His account:

The cave was located directly beneath the crucifixion site

He found the Ark sealed in a stone chamber, still covered by the original stone with four gold rings

The mercy seat bore a crack in the stone above it — running from the earthquake that occurred at the moment of the Crucifixion (Matthew 27:51)

Through that crack, blood had flowed down from the cross above and dried on the mercy seat

Four angels were present guarding the chamber

He later claimed to have had a tissue sample of the dried blood analyzed and found it to contain only 24 chromosomes — 23 from a human mother and one Y chromosome, with no paternal contribution

Evidentiary assessment: Wyatt is designated TIER A in the series’ source hierarchy — not for methodological rigor (he was an amateur, his claims are unverifiable, his chromosome claim is methodologically unrecoverable with current science) but for the theological coherence and structural testimony of his account.

The theological structure of what Wyatt claimed — the blood of Christ flowing through the earthquake crack directly onto the mercy seat — is the most precise fulfillment of the Levitical typology imaginable. On Yom Kippur, the High Priest sprinkled the blood of the sacrifice on the mercy seat. At Calvary, according to Wyatt, the High Priest became the sacrifice, and His blood flowed directly onto the mercy seat without human intermediary. The typology completes itself.

Whether Wyatt’s physical account is accurate cannot be verified. What can be said is this: if the Ark is beneath Golgotha with Christ’s blood on its mercy seat, it is the most theologically perfect physical testimony in the history of redemption. The series treats it as structural testimony — the theological architecture is load-bearing whether or not the physical account is verifiable.

II. Hebrews 9 — The Theology That Supersedes the Search

“But Christ being come an high priest of good things to come, by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, that is to say, not of this building; neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.” — Hebrews 9:11-12 (KJV)

Hebrews 9 is the definitive theological treatment of the Ark and the mercy seat — and it makes the physical location question secondary to the point of irrelevance, without making it uninteresting.

The earthly Tabernacle and its furniture — including the Ark and the mercy seat — were “the patterns of things in the heavens” (Hebrews 9:23). They were always copies. The original is in heaven. What Moses saw on the mountain and was commanded to replicate (Exodus 25:9, 40) was the heavenly reality. The earthly Ark was the shadow. Christ is the substance.

Romans 3:25 provides the Pauline confirmation: “Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation [Greek: hilasterion] through faith in his blood.” The word hilasterion is the Greek translation of kapporeth — mercy seat. Paul is saying that Christ is the mercy seat. He is not merely the sacrifice. He is the cover, the meeting place, the locus of divine-human encounter, the surface on which the blood of atonement rests.

The Ark’s mercy seat pointed to Christ. Christ is the mercy seat. The pointer has fulfilled its purpose.

III. Revelation 11:19 — The Ark in Heaven’s Temple

“And the temple of God was opened in heaven, and there was seen in his temple the ark of his testament: and there were lightnings, and voices, and thunderings, and an earthquake, and great hail.” — Revelation 11:19 (KJV)

At the sounding of the seventh trumpet — the last trump, the moment of maximum eschatological intensity — the temple of God in heaven is opened. And there, visible in the heavenly temple, is the Ark of His testament.

Not lost. Not buried. Not in Ethiopia or beneath the Temple Mount or in a cave at Golgotha. In heaven’s temple, where it has always been — because the earthly Ark was always the copy, and the original was always in heaven.

The seven trumpet judgments have reached their completion. The kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ (Revelation 11:15). The elders worship. The temple opens. And the Ark — the mercy seat, the meeting place, the locus of atonement — appears in its original setting.

It is not a recovery. It is a revelation. The Ark in Revelation 11:19 is not the earthly Ark rediscovered. It is the heavenly original finally made visible to the prophetic vision — the same original that Moses saw on the mountain, the same original that Christ entered with His own blood (Hebrews 9:12), the same original that constitutes the eternal meeting place between God and His redeemed people.

IV. The Typological Completion — From Siloam to the Mercy Seat

This post is the second in a two-part sequence. The first post traced the water libation of Hoshana Rabbah — the living water, the Spirit, the cry of “Save us now” answered by Jesus in the Temple court.

The two posts belong together because they are two halves of the same typological completion:

The Water Libation → the Spirit poured out, the living water flowing from within the believer, the Aquarius sign of the Mazzaroth fulfilled

The Ark and the Mercy Seat → the blood applied, the atonement completed, the divine-human meeting place established permanently in the person of Christ

Water and blood. The Spirit and the atonement. John’s three witnesses: “the Spirit, and the water, and the blood: and these three agree in one” (1 John 5:8).

The water libation of Sukkot pointed to the Spirit. The Ark’s mercy seat pointed to the blood. Jesus fulfilled both — on the same Passover / Sukkot liturgical calendar that had been pointing to Him for fifteen centuries. The living water flows from the mercy seat. The mercy seat is the source of the living water.

And in Eden 7, where the River of Life flows “clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb” (Revelation 22:1) — the throne is the eternal mercy seat, the Lamb is the eternal High Priest-become-Sacrifice, and the water flowing from it is the eternal fulfillment of every golden pitcher ever drawn from the Pool of Siloam.

The search is over. The fulfillment is forever.

“And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.” — Revelation 22:17 (KJV)

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

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