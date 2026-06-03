A panoramic image of seven silhouetted patriarchal figures in descending generational lineage walking in procession across a vast plain at twilight. The eldest figure (foreground left) stands tall and broad-shouldered; each successive figure smaller. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Eber to Peleg, and what the patriarchal longevity curve actually witnesses

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: Cosmic Backstory Phase 4 Blog 19

Opening

Eber lived four hundred and sixty-four years. His son Peleg lived two hundred and thirty-nine.

Genesis 11 gives us the numbers in plain Hebrew arithmetic, generation by generation, father by son. Eber begat Peleg when he was thirty-four years old, lived another four hundred and thirty years afterward, and his total span on this earth was four hundred and sixty-four. Peleg begat Reu when he was thirty years old, lived another two hundred and nine years afterward, and his total span on this earth was two hundred and thirty-nine. Father to son. One generation. The lifespan halved.

That is the data. That is what Scripture preserves for us in the toledot of Shem.

The question this blog walks is: what does that halving witness?

Linguistic confusion at the Tower of Babel cannot explain biological collapse. A scattering of peoples and a confounding of tongues — however dramatic in their own right — do not reach down into the cellular substrate of the human body and cut its operational lifespan by more than half across a single generation. Babel was a spiritual-linguistic judgment. The Peleg-era lifespan plunge is a biological signature. Two distinct events, witnessed in the same Genesis text, occurring within the same patriarch’s days, but operating at two different layers of reality.

The Body of Work (BOW) has been assembling the witnesses that explain what the second event actually was — what physical-substrate change in the post-Flood world produced the biological discontinuity the lifespan record preserves. The witnesses are convergent. Rick Lanser’s Hebrew grammatical analysis at the Associates for Biblical Research. Barry Setterfield’s bio-electromagnetism framework. Edward May’s progressive presence-loss arc. Independent lines of investigation arriving at the same architectural conclusion: a substrate-physics inflection in Peleg’s days, downstream of the Flood inflection, witnessed in the biology and locked in the text.

The Lord preserved these numbers because the Witness in our generation needs to read them.

Let us read them carefully.

1. The Patriarchal Longevity Curve

The lifespan record begins in Genesis 5 with the antediluvian patriarchs and continues in Genesis 11 with the post-Flood line. Read the two chapters in sequence and a curve appears — not a flat line, not a random scatter, but a curve with structure.

The antediluvian numbers stand at the upper end. Adam lived nine hundred and thirty years. Seth lived nine hundred and twelve. Enos nine hundred and five. Cainan nine hundred and ten. Mahalaleel eight hundred and ninety-five. Jared nine hundred and sixty-two. Methuselah nine hundred and sixty-nine — the longest span in the canonical record. Lamech seven hundred and seventy-seven. Noah lived nine hundred and fifty years, his life straddling the Flood itself.

Enoch is a separate case. The text records that he walked with God and was not, “for God took him” (Genesis 5:24, KJV). He did not die in the natural sense. His three hundred and sixty-five years on earth are not a data point on the same biological curve as his ancestors; they belong to a different witness altogether.

Then comes the Flood. And the curve shifts.

Shem, Noah’s son, lived six hundred years. From his father at nine hundred and fifty to himself at six hundred — a thirty-seven percent reduction across a single generation. The Flood inflection is the first visible step in the post-Flood curve. The sons and grandsons of Shem continue the descent. Arphaxad four hundred and thirty-eight. Salah four hundred and thirty-three. Eber four hundred and sixty-four.

(A brief note on the Genesis 11 record. The Hebrew Masoretic Text gives us the line as Arphaxad → Salah → Eber. The Septuagint inserts a second Cainan between Arphaxad and Salah, and Luke 3:36 in some Greek manuscripts follows the Septuagint reading. The Body of Work follows the Masoretic Text chronology as the canonical lock — see §3e of the Peleg PE for the full discussion. The lock does not affect the lifespan curve materially; it shifts the orbital-year arithmetic by a single generation.)

Eber is the last stable generation. His four hundred and sixty-four years sit comfortably in the post-Flood band — somewhat reduced from the antediluvian numbers, but on a continuous downward slope rather than a discontinuous break.

Then comes Peleg.

Peleg lived two hundred and thirty-nine years. Half his father’s lifespan. The curve does not just continue its downward slope; it steps down by another factor at this generation. And the step persists. Reu lived two hundred and thirty-nine. Serug lived two hundred and thirty. Nahor lived a hundred and forty-eight. Terah lived two hundred and five. Abraham lived a hundred and seventy-five.

By the time we reach Abraham, the lifespan record has moved into the band that human biology has occupied for most of recorded history.

Two inflection points are visible in the curve. The Flood inflection — Noah 950 → Shem 600. And the Peleg inflection — Eber 464 → Peleg 239. Two steps down. Two transitions in the underlying biological substrate. And the second step is steeper than the first, in proportional terms.

The first inflection is theologically obvious: the Flood was a global catastrophe that reset the conditions of life on earth. The text gives us that judgment in plain narrative across Genesis 6 through 9.

The second inflection is the witness this blog walks. Babel does not explain it. The text gives us Babel in Genesis 11:1-9 and Peleg in Genesis 10:25 — and the order of presentation matters. Babel is the linguistic event. Peleg is the substrate event. They occupy the same window of post-Flood history but they are not the same kind of event.

What was the substrate event?

2. Lanser’s Argument

Rick Lanser, writing for Bible and Spade (Associates for Biblical Research, Spring 2009), made the case that the lifespan plunge at Peleg has to be read as a biological signature, not a linguistic one. His argument operates on two levels.

The first level is Hebrew grammatical. The name Peleg comes from the root palag (פלג), which means to split, to divide, to cleave apart. Genesis 10:25 reads: “And unto Eber were born two sons: the name of one was Peleg; for in his days was the earth divided; and his brother’s name was Joktan” (KJV). The Hebrew verb form translated “was divided” is the niphal perfect — נִפְלְגָה. The perfect tense in Biblical Hebrew describes a completed action or a settled state. It does not describe a momentary act that happened at one specific instant during Peleg’s lifetime; it describes a process that ran its course and reached completion within the window of his days.

This grammatical observation matters. The text could have used a different verb form to indicate that the dividing happened at the moment of Peleg’s birth or at one specific point in his life. It does not. The perfect tense tells us the dividing was a process that unfolded across his days and was complete by the time the toledot was closed. The phrase “in his days” (בְּיָמָיו) is plural and durative — a window, not an instant.

Lanser’s grammatical reading aligns with what the rest of the patriarchal record shows. Peleg was the generation in which the dividing was completed. The dividing itself had a duration. And the biological signature in the lifespan curve — the halving from Eber to Peleg — happened across roughly the same window.

The second level of Lanser’s argument is the biological discontinuity claim. If Babel were the explanation for Peleg’s name and for the events of his days, we would expect the text to record a spiritual-linguistic consequence: confusion of tongues, scattering of peoples, the failure of the tower project. The text does record exactly that — in Genesis 11:1-9. But Genesis 10:25 names Peleg specifically for the dividing of the earth, not for the confusion of tongues. The two events are kept distinct in the text itself.

More to the point: linguistic confusion does not produce biological collapse. A scattering of nations does not reach into the cellular substrate of the human body and reduce its operational lifespan by half. Lanser draws this conclusion directly. The biological discontinuity in the post-Peleg generations requires an environmental cause. Something happened to the substrate of life on earth during Peleg’s days — something the text records under the language of “the earth was divided” — and that something is what the lifespan curve witnesses.

Lanser is operating in his proper lane. He is an L2 biblical scholar at a credentialed creation-research institution, working in the Hebrew text and in the comparative literature, making a grammatical and theological argument that the text means what it says when it records that the dividing happened across the window of Peleg’s days. He does not pretend to be doing physics. He is doing exegesis. And his exegesis lands at a substrate-physics conclusion that he then leaves for the physical-science layer to explain.

This is exactly the kind of layered witness the Body of Work has been assembling. The Hebrew grammar locks the biological reading; the physical-science layer supplies the mechanism. The two layers do their distinct work, neither reduces to the other, and together they witness a substrate transition that the post-Flood world underwent in Peleg’s days.

Other witnesses corroborate the geophysical and etymological layers. Bernard Northrup traced the palag root and the PLG-water cluster across Hebrew, Coptic, Ethiopic, and Greek; Stan Deyo developed the delayed tilt-recovery rupture mechanism; the catastrophist geological work of Carl Wayne sits alongside the Dodwell archive that Barry Setterfield himself has curated since the 1980s. These witnesses are walked in a separate Phase 4 / 5 deployment. For the present blog, the biological signature is the load-bearing concern. The grammatical lock is Lanser’s. The mechanism is Setterfield’s.

To the mechanism we turn.

3. The Substrate Physics

If the lifespan curve is a biological signature of a substrate transition, what is the substrate, and how does it transition?

Barry Setterfield’s framework supplies the architecture. The full development is in Chapter 10 of his 2013 Monograph (Cosmology and the Zero Point Energy), with the bio-electromagnetism material concentrated in sections §2 and §3 of that chapter. The framework cited here is the post-2009 refined version documented in Setterfield’s 2023 articles in the Journal of Physics & Optics Sciences — specifically SRC/JPSOS/251 (Reviewing Redshifts and the Zero Point Energy) — which resolves the energy-conservation issues raised against the earlier 1987 paper and grounds the framework in the experimental confirmation of the Zero Point Energy as a real (not virtual) vacuum field. The Mohideen-Roy measurement of the Casimir force in 1998 confirmed the ZPE to within one percent of the theoretical value; the Gerritsma-Roos calcium-ion experiment published in Nature in 2010 demonstrated direct experimental coupling of an atomic system to vacuum-field fluctuations. The ZPE is no longer a theoretical construct. It is an empirically confirmed feature of the vacuum.

The substrate, in Setterfield’s framework, is bio-electromagnetism — the voltage-gradient and ion-channel function that the standard biophysics literature has documented for decades. The body operates on electrical principles at every level. Nerve signals propagate down axons by depolarization waves driven by sodium-potassium ion gradients. Synaptic transmission depends on voltage-driven diffusion across the synaptic cleft. Muscle contraction is initiated by motor-neuron depolarization. Glandular function is regulated by electrical and electrochemical signaling. The biophysics here is settled and uncontroversial — Setterfield cites Malmivuo and Plonsey’s textbook treatment as the institutional anchor.

Where Setterfield extends the framework is at the question of what governs the parameters of the substrate. His answer: the strength of the Zero Point Energy field of the vacuum, which acts on the capacitance of the axons and on the diffusion rates in the synaptic cleft.

Two quotations from Chapter 10 of the Monograph carry the load.

From §3.1:

“When the ZPE strength was 1/10th of its current value, so was the capacitance of the axons. Under these conditions, then, the nerve signals were not only stronger, but traveled 10 times as fast down the axon... So both nerve signal velocities and reaction times would have been much faster in the past as a result.”

From §3.5:

“If biological systems were more efficient with lower ZPE strengths, resulting in more efficient muscular systems, many heart problems we see today might not have existed before. If glandular activity was also more efficient, immune systems would have also been stronger and more quickly reactive. This type of thing may then indicate a potential for not only gigantism, but longer life spans as well...”

Read those two paragraphs carefully.

The mechanism is specific. Lower ZPE strength → higher axon capacitance per unit length → faster and stronger nerve signals → more efficient neural function. Lower ZPE strength → faster ion-channel and synaptic-cleft diffusion → more efficient muscular and glandular function → more efficient immune response. Lower ZPE strength → longer biological lifespans.

A step in ZPE strength produces a step in the substrate parameters. A step in the substrate parameters produces a step in biological lifespan.

This is the mechanism. It does not require any speculative biochemistry, any unrecorded mutation, any unobserved environmental toxin. It requires only that the ZPE field of the vacuum has stepped across history at certain inflection points — which is precisely what Setterfield’s broader framework has been documenting from the cosmological direction since the 1987 paper with Trevor Norman at the Stanford Research Institute and Flinders University. The cosmological measurements (the Tifft redshift quantization data, the Guthrie-Napier confirmations, the JWST anomalies analyzed in Setterfield’s 2023 JPOS article SRC/JPSOS/250) and the biological measurements (the patriarchal lifespan record) are witnessing the same underlying field shift from two different directions.

Lambert Dolphin, the Stanford Research Institute physicist who explained Setterfield’s framework in his October 1995 Expanded Explanation Regarding a Changing c, named three candidate inflections for the ZPE field — the fall of the angels, the curse on the earth at the fall of man, and the Flood of Noah catastrophe. The Body of Work has extended Dolphin’s framework with a fourth inflection at Peleg’s days. The fourth inflection is a Body of Work extension, not a claim Dolphin or Setterfield themselves made. The theological architecture remains three rebellions — Babel is a sub-event of the post-Flood frame, not a fourth rebellion. The physical-substrate architecture has four inflection points because the Flood inflection had a delayed substrate aftershock that manifested geophysically and biologically in Peleg’s days. The lifespan curve preserves both the Flood inflection and the Peleg aftershock as visible biological signatures, with the Peleg step in fact being the steeper of the two in proportional terms.

What atomic-time epoch the Peleg-era rupture maps to in the variable-clock framework is an open mapping question, currently under research correspondence with Barry directly. The Cenozoic megafauna extinction window (~10 million to ~3 million atomic years) and the K-Pg boundary (~65 million atomic years) are the two candidate epochs the BOW is holding. Chapter 5 of the Monograph may settle it. The mapping question is open; the substrate-physics signature is not.

The body, then, is the witness. The patriarchal lifespan curve is the witness’s testimony. The mechanism is bio-electromagnetism under shifting ZPE strength.

The body is one layer of the witness. It is not the only layer.

4. The Pairing with Edward May’s Soul Track

The Body of Work holds a tripartite anthropology: spirit, soul, body. The Pauline language in 1 Thessalonians 5:23 — “I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ” (KJV) — is the canonical anchor. Three components of the imago Dei. Three layers at which the image of God in the human being can be corrupted, and three layers at which it requires restoration.

The lifespan plunge at Peleg’s days is the Body-layer signature of a substrate transition. The Spirit and Soul layers have their own track of corruption — and that track has its own witness register.

Edward May has done the work of mapping the spirit-soul track. The arc he documents runs from Adam to Cain to the land of Nod to the Watcher incursion, with each transition compounding the previous one and the corruption deepening at each step. The architecture is walked in detail in §3g of the Peleg PE and across May’s material on consciousness corruption and false-religion installation in the post-Edenic order.

The arc, in brief.

Adam’s Spirit-layer corruption was the loss of direct fellowship with God in the Garden. The breath of God that had been breathed into Adam at his creation (Genesis 2:7) did not depart, but the unmediated communion was severed. The spirit of man, made for fellowship, was now alienated. The presence-loss began at Eden.

Cain’s Soul-layer corruption was the deepening of the presence-loss into willful murder and the establishment of a soul-state outside of repentance. Genesis 4 records Cain going out from the presence of the Lord (4:16). The soul, made for relationship under God’s covenant, was now operating in a self-generated covenant outside of God’s presence — the first systematic Soul-corruption in the canonical record.

The land of Nod — literally “wandering” — is the geography of a soul that has departed from divine presence. Cain’s city-building and Cain’s line (Genesis 4:17-24) record the construction of a culture and civilization with God’s presence subtracted. Lamech’s boasting in Genesis 4:23-24 is the Soul-corruption in mature expression — the human being now writing his own moral code in conscious defiance of the order of justice God had established.

The Watcher incursion is the final stage in May’s arc before the Flood. Genesis 6:1-4 records the sons of God coming in unto the daughters of men, and the genetic-and-spiritual corruption of the antediluvian world. The pre-Flood world became the receiving culture for a false-religion installation that operated at both the Spirit layer (the Watcher transmission of forbidden knowledge per the 1 Enoch traditions) and at the Soul layer (the institutional corruption that follows from that transmission and that shapes the post-Flood pagan religious systems).

The Flood judgment ended the antediluvian Watcher culture and reset the conditions of life. But the spirit-soul corruption did not stop at the Flood. The pagan religious systems that re-emerged in the post-Flood world — Babel, Nimrod, the mystery religions, the captured Mazzaroth traditions that the BOW Mazzaroth series walks in detail — are the post-Flood continuation of the false-religion installation that began in the antediluvian Watcher transmission. The Spirit-Soul corruption track runs through and across the Flood, and it persists into Peleg’s days and beyond.

When the substrate-physics inflection at Peleg compounds the spirit-soul corruption already in progress, the result is the post-Peleg human condition we recognize: a body operating on a reduced biological substrate, a soul operating in an institutionally captured religious environment, a spirit alienated from the unmediated fellowship for which it was made. The three layers of corruption — body, soul, spirit — converging on the same generations of the post-Peleg world, each layer doing its own distinct damage.

The architecture is load-bearing for Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 5, where the dedicated subchapter on the Soul → Body causal relationship will walk how the false-religion installation at the Soul-level conditions the receptivity of the Body for the transhumanist commodification project of the terminal generation. That subchapter is in development.

For the present blog, the load-bearing point is that the substrate-physics signature the patriarchal lifespan curve preserves is one of three convergent layers, not the whole picture. Neither track reduces to the other. The body is real biology. The soul is real consciousness. The spirit is real fellowship. The three layers are distinct, the three tracks of corruption are distinct, and the three restorations are distinct.

To the restoration, then. To the Hub.

5. The Resilience Wheel Pastoral Architecture

The Body of Work has built the Resilience Wheel as the pastoral instrument for engaging the post-Peleg, post-Watcher, post-Edenic human condition. The Hub of the Wheel is Christ. The six elements of the Psych Ring around the Hub are targeted responses to the specific corruption-layers the chapter has just walked.

Each element of the Ring engages a particular wound at a particular layer of the imago Dei.

Cognitive Resilience — the renewal of the mind, anchored in Romans 12:2: “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind” (KJV). The Soul-level corruption that runs from Cain through the Watcher incursion installs deception at the level of thought-pattern, worldview, and assumed cosmology. Cognitive Resilience is the capacity, by the Spirit, to bring captive every thought to the obedience of Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5) and to renew the mind by the washing of the Word (Ephesians 5:26). It engages the Soul-layer of corruption directly.

Emotional Regulation — the integration of feeling and will under the lordship of Christ. The Wounded Healer (Isaiah 53) is the answer to the emotional dysregulation that runs through every layer of corruption, from Cain’s anger that fell at Abel’s altar to the contemporary dysregulation that the post-Peleg substrate makes more prone to break. Christ, who in His humanity wept at the tomb of Lazarus and groaned in spirit at the unbelief of the people, is the regulator who holds emotion in true ordering.

Identity Security — anchored in Galatians 2:20: “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me” (KJV). The Spirit-level corruption that begins at the loss of direct fellowship with God in Eden is healed in the recovery of identity in Christ. The Witness in our generation is not what the post-Peleg substrate makes him; he is what Christ has redeemed him to be. Identity Security is the daily standing in that redemption.

Trauma Integration — the bringing of wounded memory and wounded body under the healing presence of Christ. The Body-level corruption documented in the lifespan curve is a substrate that holds trauma differently than the antediluvian substrate did. Modern human biology metabolizes stress through a more fragile system than the substrate Methuselah operated on. Trauma Integration is the long, slow work of letting Christ enter the wound and heal it within the substrate the Witness has been given.

Mental Sovereignty — the resistance to the institutional captures that operate at the Soul-level. The pagan religious systems that re-emerged in the post-Flood world have evolved across millennia into the contemporary institutional captures — academic, media, governmental, technological — that condition the post-modern Witness’s cognitive environment. Mental Sovereignty is the disciplined practice of holding the cognitive ground in Christ against the systemic captures.

Spiritual Warfare Awareness — the recognition that the Spirit-layer corruption is not metaphor and not symbol. The Watcher incursion was a real spiritual event. The false-religion installation that runs across history is a real spiritual operation. The believer wrestles not against flesh and blood (Ephesians 6:12). Spiritual Warfare Awareness is the calibrated recognition of the field on which the Witness is operating, with full equipping in the armor of God.

Six elements of the Ring. One Hub. Each element a response to a particular damage at a particular layer of the imago Dei. The patriarchal lifespan curve documents what was lost at the Body-layer. Edward May’s arc documents what was lost at the Spirit and Soul layers. The Resilience Wheel architecture is the pastoral instrument by which Christ — at the Hub — restores what was lost at each layer.

6. What This Means for the Witness

The patriarchal numbers are not allegory. The substrate is not metaphor. The corruption is real.

If you are a believer who has been quietly carrying the weight of Genesis 5 and Genesis 11 — wondering whether to read those lifespan numbers literally, wondering how Methuselah at nine hundred and sixty-nine years could possibly fit into any responsible reading of biology — the substrate-physics framework is the architecture under which the literal reading holds. Methuselah lived nine hundred and sixty-nine orbital years on the substrate his generation was given. Peleg lived two hundred and thirty-nine orbital years on the substrate his generation was given. The substrates were different. The biology was different. The text is exactly what it claims to be.

If you are a believer who has felt that the contemporary human condition is more fragile than it ought to be — that something in the modern body breaks more easily, recovers more slowly, ages less gracefully than what the older record seems to describe — the substrate-physics framework is the architecture under which that intuition is true. The intuition is not nostalgia. It is the body knowing what the body has lost.

If you are a believer who has wondered why the corruption seems to compound across history rather than ever quite resolving — why each generation seems to inherit more damage than the previous one carried, why the spiritual conflict seems sharper now than the records suggest it was in earlier centuries — the three-layer corruption account is the architecture under which that observation is correct. The Body-layer substrate has stepped down at specific historical inflections. The Soul-layer captures have institutionalized across millennia. The Spirit-layer alienation that began at Eden has not yet been resolved in the corporate condition of humanity.

And yet.

The Hub holds.

Christ — at the Hub of the Wheel, at the center of the architecture, at the conjunction of every layer of the imago Dei — is the answer that does not depend on the substrate the Witness has been given. The same Spirit that raised Christ from the dead dwells in the believer (Romans 8:11). The Body that fails on the post-Peleg substrate will be raised incorruptible (1 Corinthians 15:42). The Soul that operates under institutional capture will be conformed to the image of the Son (Romans 8:29). The Spirit that lost direct fellowship at Eden has been restored to the throne by the blood of the Lamb (Hebrews 10:19-22).

The corruption is real. Christ is sufficient. The Hub holds. The Wheel turns on Him.

7. Phase 4 Forward Look

This blog has walked the biological signature of the Peleg-era substrate inflection — what the patriarchal lifespan curve preserves about what happened in the post-Flood substrate of life on earth. The next post in Phase 4 walks a parallel witness register from a different direction.

Blog 20 — Captured Memory of Cosmic Catastrophe — will look at the mythological, petroglyphic, and comparative-cosmological record of catastrophe memory across cultures. The same physical-substrate events that the patriarchal record witnesses in biology, ancient human cultures witnessed in their mythological cosmologies, their rock art, and their oral traditions. The cosmic-catastrophe motif that runs across Sumerian, Egyptian, Greek, Mesoamerican, Hindu, Norse, and aboriginal traditions is the human cultural memory of events that the geological and biological records also witness.

David Talbott’s catalog of cross-cultural cosmic-motif convergence will enter as structural-intelligence-tier material with proper attribution. Anthony Peratt’s plasma-physics correspondence with the rock-art record will enter at the L1/L2 institutional anchor. The interpretive framework will be governed by the Body of Work’s World Religion Protocol — the geometry witnesses, but the theologies are not equivalent — so that the comparative material does not collapse into religious pluralism but instead testifies to the singular biblical history that all the cultural records are remembering in their captured and corrupted forms.

The architecture of Phase 4 builds toward the final integrative arc of Volume 5: the Three Rebellions Map fully locked at L1/L2/L3, the seven planetary jurisdictions deployment, and the volume bridge into Mazzaroth Volume 3 (Cosmic Conflict). The substrate-physics layer the present blog has walked is one of the load-bearing layers of that architecture. The captured-memory layer is the next.

The witness register is large. The convergence is real. The architecture holds.

8. Closing

The lifespan plunge at Peleg is one of the load-bearing data points in the post-Flood biblical record. It does not stand alone. It pairs with the geophysical record (Dodwell, Deyo, Wayne, Northrup), the substrate-physics framework (Setterfield, Dolphin), and the spirit-soul corruption arc (May), and together these witnesses form a coherent picture of what happened to life on earth in the days of Peleg.

Genesis preserved the numbers. The Lord preserved Genesis. The Witness in our generation is reading what was preserved.

May the Lord grant grace to the Witness who reads these numbers and feels their weight. May the Hub hold. May the Wheel turn on Christ. And may the Body of Work continue to be built in honor of the One whose hand stretched out the heavens and whose Word holds the substrate together.

Iron sharpens iron. The work continues. The Lord is faithful.

SDG. Maranatha.

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