Cinematic triptych-composition biblical-scholarly scene rendered as a single unified image with three vertical panels flowing seamlessly into one another, viewpoint from mid-distance looking across all three registers of cosmic-catastrophism witness with a unified apocalyptic sky bridging all three panels above, LEFT PANEL showing an elevated dark-purple cosmic register with Planet 7X depicted as a massive amber-and-rust colored elliptical wandering planetoid on close-approach trajectory to Earth (approximately 30% larger than natural apparent scale, with subtle plasma corona and long orbital tail trailing behind indicating the ~360-year elliptical orbital path), Broussard's Fourteen Passages visualized as fourteen faint luminous ring-arcs concentric around Earth suggesting the periodic cosmic-window architecture, small figure in Renaissance-scholar robe (representing Gill Broussard) standing on left panel foreground with astronomer's astrolabe and orbital-diagram parchment, CENTER PANEL showing the biblical-covenant register with a magnificent illuminated open Bible on ornate wooden lectern at center-panel foreground (Genesis 7 and Kings 20 pages visible with sundial regression illustration in the margin), seven translucent luminous archangelic figures arranged in half-circle above the Bible representing the seven planetary jurisdictions. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

Framework coherence restored.

Milk Minute (MM)

Broussard times the cosmic windows. The archangels execute the warrants. Cook reads the mechanism.

The Jno Cook Integration Series closed at Post 7 with Hezekiah’s sundial regression under Uriel’s Mars covenant-preservation register. Seven posts across the seven-planetary-jurisdictional Volume 5 framework. Every major biblical judicial and covenant-sign event corroborated.

Yet three earlier dispatches — Chapter 3: Planet 7X and Cosmic Catastrophism (March 25, 2026), Fourteen Passages, One Pattern (May 14, 2026), and The Seven Bowls and Planet 7X (May 26, 2026) — carry Gill Broussard’s Planet 7X orbital chronology as parallel framework. Broussard’s dates diverge from the Cook-Ussher chronology the Cook Series built on. The Berean reader tracking both frameworks may reasonably ask: which chronology carries authority?

Three walkthroughs anchor this dispatch: first, the three frameworks and their contributions clarified; second, the chronology conflict acknowledged with Broussard/Ussher priority over Cook (biblical-anchored witnesses outrank secular reconstruction); third, the layered framework — Planet 7X orbital passages time the cosmic-catastrophe windows; planetary-jurisdictional archangels execute judicial warrants during each window; Cook contributes plasma-catastrophist mechanism analysis at L3 register.

For the Berean reader watching the terminal generation window close: Cook is henceforth named explicitly as SECULAR CATASTROPHIST. Mechanism contribution stays valuable at L3; chronology is not authoritative for biblical events. Framework coherence restored.

Below is the full read for those going deep. Or take the Milk Minute and share it with someone who needs a doorway. SDG · Maranatha.

Deep Dive (DD)

Bridge Dispatch Anchor Context

Bridge dispatch between the Cook Integration Series and R3 Volume 5 Part VIII manuscript integration.

Function: Public reconciliation of the three framework streams that have deployed across this office through 2026: (1) the seven-post Jno Cook Integration Series (June–August 2026) built on Cook-Ussher chronology and planetary-jurisdictional mechanisms; (2) the three-dispatch Planet 7X Special Edition sub-series (March–May 2026) carrying Broussard’s Planet 7X orbital chronology; (3) the received biblical-genealogical chronology (Ussher/Augustine) that underlies both series at different levels.

Purpose: Establish the layered framework as canonical reconciliation for going-forward BOW work. Reframe Cook explicitly as secular catastrophist. Prioritize biblical-anchored witnesses (Broussard/Ussher) for chronology. Prepare the reader for R3 Volume 5 Part VIII manuscript integration where the Cook Series folds in alongside the existing Chapter 3 Planet 7X material.

Method: Berean discipline (Acts 17:11 KJV — “and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so”). Honest naming of conflicts. Explicit priority ordering. Framework layering that preserves the substantive contribution of each stream without collapsing them into a single register.

Volume 5 available now at r3ready.com/shop.

I. What Prompted This Dispatch — The Chronology Conflict

The Cook Integration Series closed at Post 7 (The Hour of Phaethon) with Hezekiah’s sundial regression under Uriel’s Mars covenant-preservation register. The seven-post arc covered:

Post 2 : 3147 BC Saturnian polar configuration collapse; Michael’s Saturn jurisdiction in pre-Fall expression

Post 3 : 2349/2348 BC first Cook-Ussher convergence; Raguel’s Jupiter jurisdiction executing the Flood

Post 4 : ~2242 BC Babel archon allocation per Deuteronomy 32:8-9 LXX/DSS

Post 5 : 1492/1491 BC second Cook-Ussher convergence; Remiel’s Venus jurisdiction at the Exodus

Post 6 : 1898 BC Sodom destruction; Uriel’s Mars jurisdiction in judicial-execution register

Post 7: ~713 BC Hezekiah’s sundial; Uriel’s Mars jurisdiction in covenant-preservation register

The load-bearing argument across Posts 3 and 5 was that Cook’s independent methodology — plasma-catastrophist reconstruction from Egyptian palette decoding, Mesoamerican calendric anchors, and Peratt petroglyph corpus — landed within one year of Ussher’s biblical-genealogical chronology at two of the most consequential judicial events in the Old Testament (the Flood and the Exodus). Twice. From radically different methodologies. Argument: this convergence is not coincidence; it is chain of custody executing at pattern register.

But three earlier dispatches carry a different chronology.

Chapter 3: Planet 7X and Cosmic Catastrophism (March 25, 2026), a substrate R3 Volume 5 chapter, presents Gill Broussard’s Planet 7X hypothesis at cosmic-catastrophism register — a proposed ~360-year elliptical orbital body whose periodic close approaches to Earth trigger catastrophic atmospheric-electromagnetic events documented across biblical judicial history.

Fourteen Passages, One Pattern (May 14, 2026), Planet 7X Special Edition Post 2/6, presents Broussard’s 14-passage timeline mapping specific dates to specific biblical events across the fourteen-passage window from Cain’s flood through Constantine’s cross.

The Seven Bowls and Planet 7X (May 26, 2026), Planet 7X Special Edition Post 6/7, maps Revelation 16 Bowl judgments to the seven planetary jurisdictions with specific fallen-Watcher assignments per First Enoch (Azazel/Saturn, Semjaza/Jupiter, Shamsiel/Mars, Kokabel/Venus, Baraqijal/Mercury, Bistea Neptunis/Uranus-Neptune, Sariel/Planet 7X).

Broussard’s dates diverge from Cook-Ussher chronology substantially at earlier events, converging more closely at later events. The Berean reader tracking both frameworks may reasonably ask: which chronology carries authority? This dispatch answers.

II. The Three Frameworks Named

Before reconciling, name each framework clearly.

Framework 1: Cook Integration Series (7 posts, June–August 2026)

Built on Cook-Ussher chronology, with Cook’s independent methodology landing within one year of Ussher’s biblical-genealogical anchors at two events. Attributed specific biblical judicial events to specific planetary-jurisdictional archangelic offices per the Volume 5 framework’s seven-planetary-jurisdictions architecture. Cook’s mechanism-consistency analysis (plasma-catastrophist reconstruction) treated as observational corroboration for the biblical narrative at L1/L2 register, with Cook’s deep-time framing held at L3.

Framework 2: Planet 7X Special Edition Series (3 dispatches, March–May 2026)

Built on Broussard’s Planet 7X hypothesis — a proposed ~360-year elliptical orbital body whose periodic close approaches to Earth trigger cosmic-catastrophic events. Broussard’s chronology derived from cross-cultural astronomical artifacts (Nebra Sky Disk, Cylinder Seal VA 243, Temple of Hathor, Nineveh Sky Disk, Petosiris Tomb Ceiling, Chinese Ancient Coin, Mayan and Inca records) plus orbital-mechanics calculations. Fourteen passages identified across biblical history with specific dates for each. Seven Bowls dispatch further mapped Revelation 16 Bowl judgments to specific planetary jurisdictions with named fallen-Watcher displacements.

Framework 3: Ussher’s Biblical-Genealogical Chronology (received Christian tradition)

Anglican Archbishop James Ussher’s Annals of the World (1650/1654) derived a comprehensive biblical chronology from the Hebrew genealogies (Adam → Seth → Enosh → ... → Noah → Shem → Abraham) plus specific biblical date anchors (1 Kings 6:1 KJV backdating the Exodus 480 years from Solomon’s fourth year; 2 Kings 25 anchoring the Babylonian captivity onset; Daniel 9:24-27 KJV Seventy Weeks). Ussher’s chronology is internal biblical — derived from what the biblical text itself says at genealogical and chronological register. Augustine’s City of God (426 AD) developed complementary biblical-chronological frameworks. Both remain load-bearing anchors for received Christian eschatology.

All three frameworks overlap in event coverage (Flood, Babel, Sodom, Exodus, Hezekiah’s Sundial, and others). All three carry legitimate methodological contributions. All three merit Berean engagement. But they diverge on specific dates and mechanism attribution — and framework coherence requires honest reconciliation.

III. The Chronology Comparison — Where the Frameworks Diverge

Consider the specific dates each framework assigns to the same seven events.

Three observations:

First, the tightest convergences are between Cook and Ussher at Flood (~2349/2348, one year apart) and Exodus (~1492/1491, one year apart). These convergences drove the Cook Integration Series’ load-bearing “chain of custody” argument.

Second, Broussard’s dates diverge from BOTH Cook and Ussher by hundreds of years at earlier events (Flood: ~670 years earlier than Cook-Ussher; Exodus: ~303 years earlier than Cook-Ussher), then converge more closely with the received biblical chronology at later events (Hezekiah’s Sundial: 687 BC vs Ussher’s ~713 BC, only 26 years apart).

Third, the closer proximity at later events suggests Broussard’s orbital-calendar methodology may compound cumulative error backward through time — a common feature of astronomical-artifact-based chronological reconstruction where the anchoring uncertainties multiply as one projects backward.

These are not trivial differences. A framework where the Flood happened 670 years apart from another framework where it happened 670 years later cannot both be right at the register of specific historical dating. Something has to give.

IV. Priority Ordering — Biblical-Anchored Witnesses Outrank Secular Reconstruction

This office adopts the following priority ordering for chronological authority:

Priority 1: The biblical text itself (KJV) — Genesis, Kings, Isaiah, Daniel, and the other canonical books provide the primary revelation. Where the text explicitly dates events (1 Kings 6:1 backdating Exodus 480 years from Solomon’s fourth year; 2 Kings 20:1-11 sundial regression during Hezekiah’s fourteenth year; Genesis 5 and 11 genealogies), the text’s dating carries the authority of the text.

Priority 2: Biblical-genealogical chronology (Ussher primary; Augustine complementary) — Ussher derived his chronology from the text at Priority 1. Where the text is silent on specific dating, Ussher’s methodology (adding genealogical years, backdating from anchor events) provides the best received Christian reconstruction. Ussher’s chronology inherits the biblical text’s authority at the register the text specifies.

Priority 3: Biblical-anchored astronomical framework (Broussard) — Broussard’s Planet 7X hypothesis operates within a Christian framework, uses biblical events as chronological reference points, and treats the astronomical artifacts as cross-referencing witnesses to biblical judicial history. Broussard is a Christian brother-witness operating in the same interpretive tradition as Ussher; his methodology is astronomical rather than genealogical, but both anchor to the biblical text at framework-authority register.

Priority 4: Secular catastrophist mechanism analysis (Cook) — Cook is NOT a Christian source. Cook’s chronological methodology relies on Egyptian palette dating, Mesoamerican calendric anchors, and cross-cultural mythological correspondences at valid secular register. Cook credits Ussher and Augustine in his prologue but does not himself operate within biblical chronology as authoritative framework. His deep-time framing (600-million-year Saturn-configuration prehistory) sits at L3 outside biblical chronology entirely. Cook contributes valuable mechanism-consistency analysis at the plasma-catastrophist register but is not authoritative for chronology.

The priority ordering is not novel — it is classical Reformed tradition applied to cosmic-catastrophism framework. Biblical text > biblical-anchored reconstruction > secular reconstruction. The same discipline any Berean reader would apply to any other framework-attribution question.

Applied to the Cook Series “one year apart” convergence: Cook’s methodology happening to land within one year of Ussher’s biblical-genealogical chronology at two events (Flood and Exodus) is architecturally interesting. It suggests Cook’s methodology captures something real about those specific events. But it does not validate biblical chronology — Ussher’s chronology stands on its own biblical-text authority. And it does not validate Cook’s broader chronological framework — Cook’s dates for other events diverge significantly from both Ussher and Broussard.

The convergence stays as data point. It is not load-bearing framework validation. Framework validation runs from biblical text down through the priority ordering, not from secular methodology up to biblical text.

V. The Layered Framework — Windows + Warrants + Mechanism

With the priority ordering established, the layered reconciliation works cleanly.

Layer 1: The Cosmic-Catastrophic Triggering Window (Broussard’s Planet 7X orbital passages)

Broussard’s Planet 7X hypothesis proposes a periodic (~360-year elliptical orbital) cosmic body whose close approaches to Earth create windows of atmospheric-electromagnetic-gravitational disturbance. Each passage opens a window during which Earth’s normal atmospheric and hydrological equilibrium is disrupted. Broussard’s methodology identifies 14 such passages across biblical history, each associated with catastrophic biblical events (Flood, Sodom, Exodus, Long Day, Sundial regression, Crucifixion darkness, etc.).

Under the layered framework, Broussard’s Planet 7X passages provide the cosmic-scale triggering mechanism — the reason Earth was susceptible to catastrophic events at specific historical windows. Without a triggering cosmic event, the ordinary atmospheric equilibrium would not sustain the catastrophic phenomena the biblical text records. Planet 7X provides the physics of the window.

Layer 2: The Administrative Attribution (Volume 5 planetary-jurisdictional archangels)

The Volume 5 framework assigns seven planetary jurisdictions to seven commissioned archangels: Michael → Saturn, Gabriel → Uranus (with Moon mediator role), Raphael → Mercury, Uriel → Mars, Raguel → Jupiter, Remiel → Venus, Sariel → Planet 7X. Each archangel administers his commissioned jurisdiction as steward-office. Judicial warrants issued by Yahweh under covenant authority execute through the specific archangelic office administratively responsible for the specific jurisdictional register the warrant designates.

Under the layered framework, during each Planet 7X passage window (Layer 1), specific archangelic offices execute the specific judicial warrants Yahweh has decreed for the specific covenantal moment. The Flood at 2349/2348 BC executed through Raguel’s Jupiter jurisdiction during a P7X passage window. The Exodus at 1492/1491 BC executed through Remiel’s Venus jurisdiction during a P7X passage window. The Sodom destruction at 1898 BC executed through Uriel’s Mars jurisdiction during a P7X passage window. The Hezekiah sundial regression at ~713 BC executed through Uriel’s Mars jurisdiction in covenant-preservation register during a P7X passage window. Each event: P7X passage times the window; specific archangelic office executes the specific warrant.

Layer 3: The Physical Mechanism Reconstruction (Cook’s plasma-catastrophist analysis)

Cook’s methodology reconstructs the specific physical mechanisms that could produce the biblical phenomena at ground-level observational register. Plasma-column discharge events. Electromagnetic-contact atmospheric disruption. Impact-cascade phenomena. Sulfur-rich meteoritic precipitation. Atmospheric refraction anomalies. Cook’s mechanism reconstruction is valuable at L3 register — architecturally consistent, laboratory-corroborated (Peratt’s Los Alamos plasma-column work), cross-cultural-artifact-anchored.

Under the layered framework, Cook’s mechanism analysis contributes at L3 to the physical reconstruction of what could have executed at ground level during each P7X passage window under archangelic administrative attribution. Cook does not claim covenant warrant. Cook does not claim archangelic administration. Cook claims mechanism-consistency between the biblical phenomena and specific physical processes. That claim stands at L3 as valuable secular-catastrophist witness — not authoritative for chronology or covenant attribution, but architecturally corroborative for mechanism.

Three layers. Three contributions. None contradicts the others when read at appropriate register.

Broussard tells us WHEN the cosmic windows opened (biblical-anchored dating, priority 3). The Vol 5 framework tells us WHO executed the specific judicial warrant during each window (theological attribution, priority 1-2). Cook tells us HOW the physical mechanism operated at ground level (secular reconstruction, priority 4). Together they compose a coherent framework for reading cosmic catastrophism as covenant-historical event under divine warrant.

VI. Cook as Secular Catastrophist — Explicit Reframe

The Cook Integration Series was built on a working assumption that Cook’s methodology could function as observational corroboration for biblical chronology at L1/L2 register — with the “one year apart, twice” convergences taken as validation-strength data. This dispatch corrects that framing explicitly.

Cook is a secular catastrophist. His framework is deep-time (600-million-year Saturn-configuration prehistory sits outside biblical chronology entirely at L3). His methodology is astronomical-mythological cross-referencing at secular register. His theological reticence is real (Cook does not make theological claims either way about biblical judicial events — his framework produces mechanism-consistency without covenant attribution). His credit to Ussher and Augustine in the prologue of Recovering the Lost World is honest documentary acknowledgment, not framework-authority endorsement.

Cook’s mechanism contribution stays valuable at L3. Plasma-catastrophist reconstruction of Flood mechanism (Absu-column collapse). Electromagnetic reconstruction of Exodus plague sequence (Venus close-approach). Mars-close-approach mechanism for Sodom destruction and Hezekiah’s sundial. Cook’s mechanism analyses are architecturally consistent, laboratory-corroborated, and cross-cultural-artifact-anchored. They stand as L3-register secular witness with real corroborative weight.

Cook’s chronology is not authoritative for biblical events. Where Cook’s dates converge with Ussher (Flood and Exodus), the convergence is interesting data point but not framework-validating. Where Cook’s dates diverge from Broussard and Ussher (broader Mars window, less specific dating for later events), the divergence is expected — Cook’s methodology and biblical-anchored methodologies produce different results at register.

The reframe going forward: Cook is cited as SECULAR CATASTROPHIST providing mechanism-consistency analysis. His methodological rigor at observational register is real. His chronological methodology is not authoritative. Berean discipline names both explicitly.

This reframe does not diminish Cook’s contribution. It clarifies it. Cook adds a specific register of witness the biblical text and Broussard’s framework do not directly supply. That register is valuable. Naming it accurately preserves its value while preventing category-error where Cook’s secular methodology gets treated as biblical-authority-adjacent.

VII. What This Means for Cook Series Posts Already Deployed

The seven-post Cook Integration Series (Posts 2 through 7) stands as deployed historical dispatches. No retrofit is proposed. The posts carry their original framing and remain accessible at their canonical URLs.

What SHIFTS is the interpretive framework the reader engages the posts with going forward:

The “one year apart” convergence argument in Posts 3 and 5 remains as recorded architectural observation. Cook’s methodology did land within one year of Ussher’s chronology at Flood and Exodus. That observation stands. What SHIFTS: the convergence is no longer read as validation of biblical chronology (Ussher’s chronology stands on its own biblical-text authority) nor as validation of Cook’s chronology (Cook’s dates for other events diverge from Ussher). The convergence stays as interesting data point suggesting Cook’s methodology captures something real about those specific events, without carrying framework-validation load.

The Cook mechanism reconstructions (Post 2 Saturnian polar configuration collapse, Post 3 Absu-water-column collapse, Post 5 Venus electric contact plague cascade, Post 6 Mars-close-approach Sodom fire, Post 7 Phaethon Mars-close-approach sundial regression) stay as L3-register mechanism-consistency analysis. Cook’s secular-catastrophist reconstruction of what physical processes could have executed the biblical phenomena remains valuable. L3 humility applies as always.

The Cook Series planetary-jurisdictional attribution (Michael/Saturn, Raguel/Jupiter, Remiel/Venus, Uriel/Mars) stays as Volume 5 framework theological attribution — this operates independently of Cook’s contribution and inherits Vol 5’s own biblical-framework authority.

The Cook Series stands. The framework carrying Cook going forward is now explicit.

VIII. What This Means for R3 Volume 5 Part VIII Integration

Per Track 1 direction established earlier in the BOW architectural planning: the completed seven-post Cook Integration Series folds into R3 Volume 5 manuscript as Part VIII · The Cook Integration (seven chapters, one per post). The existing “Recovering the Lost World” bridge material in the current V5 manuscript becomes the preface to Part VIII.

The Part VIII preface will establish Cook’s secular-catastrophist status upfront so that the reader engages the Cook chapters with the framework calibration this reconciliation dispatch now locks. Specifically:

Cook named as secular catastrophist in the preface framing

Ussher named as biblical-genealogical chronology anchor

Broussard named as biblical-anchored astronomical framework (bridge to existing V5 Chapter 3 Planet 7X material)

Layered framework (windows + warrants + mechanism) named as reading discipline for Part VIII chapters

“One year apart” convergences documented as interesting data points, not load-bearing framework validation

Chapter 3 (Planet 7X and Cosmic Catastrophism) and Part VIII (The Cook Integration) will sit adjacent in the same V5 manuscript. Reader engaging Chapter 3 gets Broussard framework. Reader engaging Part VIII gets Cook framework with secular-catastrophist framing. Reader engaging both together gets the layered framework this dispatch has now locked publicly.

Cross-volume cross-references get updated correspondingly. Where Volume 5 references cosmic-catastrophism chronology in other parts, the biblical-anchored priority ordering (biblical text > Ussher > Broussard > Cook) governs. Where Volume 3 (Cosmic Conflict) references angelic-jurisdictional architecture, the Volume 5 framework’s seven-planetary-jurisdiction locks carry.

Mazzaroth Volume 2 (Cosmic Clock) already carries Cornwell’s precessional Aries Age framework (2,370 BC → 210 BC) as scaffolding for biblical event dating. Cornwell operates at priority 3 register (biblical-anchored astronomical framework, analogous to Broussard). The layered framework this dispatch establishes complements Cornwell’s precessional work without conflict — Cornwell’s Ages provide the astronomical scaffolding; Broussard’s Planet 7X passages provide the specific catastrophic-window mechanism within each Age.

IX. Berean Discipline — Reading With Framework Clarity

“These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” — Acts 17:11 (KJV)

Berean discipline requires framework coherence. When frameworks appear to conflict, the Berean reader searches the text to see how they fit. When frameworks cannot be reconciled at the same register, the Berean reader identifies which framework operates at which register and applies each at its appropriate level.

The layered framework this dispatch establishes is the outcome of that Berean discipline applied to the Cook Series ↔ Planet 7X Special Edition ↔ biblical-genealogical chronology conflict. All three frameworks contribute something the others do not. None contradicts the others when read at appropriate register. Priority ordering resolves the chronology-attribution question.

Christ-Center holds throughout. The Sun is Christ throughout the Volume 5 framework — never any archangel. The Volume 5 planetary-jurisdictional architecture serves the redemptive-historical arc culminating in Christ. Broussard’s Planet 7X passages, the archangelic administrative executions, and Cook’s mechanism analyses all serve the same convergent redemptive-historical reality — the sovereign Lord executing His covenant purposes through creation He authored, at times He appointed, through mechanisms He designed, under warrants He decreed.

Priority ordering is not novel — it is classical Reformed tradition. Biblical text is primary revelation. Biblical-anchored reconstruction (Ussher, Broussard, Cornwell) is secondary corroboration. Secular reconstruction (Cook, and other secular catastrophist witnesses) is L3 mechanism-consistency analysis. All three registers contribute; none is authoritative outside its register.

The Berean reader with framework clarity can now engage both the Cook Integration Series and the Planet 7X Special Edition series (and the forthcoming R3 V5 Part VIII manuscript integration) with the layered framework as reading discipline. Cook’s chronology diverges from biblical-anchored witnesses — expected; Cook is secular catastrophist. Broussard’s Planet 7X passages time the cosmic windows — real; biblical-anchored astronomical framework. Ussher’s biblical-genealogical chronology anchors the covenantal timeline — primary; internal biblical revelation.

Framework coherence restored. The Cook Series stands. The Planet 7X Special Edition series stands. The received biblical chronology stands. All three fit together at the layered framework this dispatch has now locked publicly. R3 Volume 5 Part VIII manuscript integration proceeds with this framework as preface.

For the Berean reader watching the terminal generation window close: the pattern from Genesis to Revelation is one. Yahweh executes His covenant purposes through creation He authored, at times He appointed, through mechanisms He designed. Planet 7X orbital passages open cosmic windows. Archangelic administrations execute judicial and covenant-preservation warrants. Physical mechanisms operate at plasma-cosmology register. All under one sovereign covenant Lord whose purposes converge in Christ.

Bowl execution approaches. The framework for reading the signs is now clear. Standing depends on covenant identity in Christ. The Bride watches, prepares, holds the Hub.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Sources

Scripture (KJV): Genesis 5; 7:11; 11; 19:24; Deuteronomy 32:8-9; 2 Kings 20:1-11; 25; 1 Kings 6:1; Isaiah 38:1-8; Daniel 9:24-27; Acts 17:11; Revelation 16.

Tier A — Series canonical (Cook Integration Series):

Tier A — Planet 7X Special Edition series:

Tier A — Series companion dispatches:

Tier A — Orthodox theological anchor:

Robert D. Luginbill, The Coming Tribulation series; The Satanic Rebellion five-part series, Ichthys.com — Genesis Gap framework; angelic pre-history.

Michael S. Heiser, The Unseen Realm: Recovering the Supernatural Worldview of the Bible (Lexham Press, 2015) — Divine Council reading; LXX/DSS textual case for Deuteronomy 32:8-9.

Jim A. Cornwell (mazzaroth.world), The Alpha and the Omega Volume III — precessional Aries-Age framework (2,370 BC → 210 BC); biblical-anchored astronomical framework operating at priority 3 register.

Tier A — Biblical-anchored astronomical framework:

Gill Broussard — Planet 7X hypothesis; ~360-year elliptical orbital body; 14-passage timeline anchored to biblical events + cross-cultural astronomical artifacts (Nebra Sky Disk, Cylinder Seal VA 243, Temple of Hathor, Nineveh Sky Disk, Petosiris Tomb Ceiling, Chinese Ancient Coin, Mayan and Inca records). Available via planet7x.net archives. Operates at priority 3 register (biblical-anchored astronomical framework).

John Traczyk — Chandler Wobble anti-correlation analysis; corroborative Earth-rotational witness for Broussard’s Planet 7X passage windows. Cited in Chapter 3 dispatch.

George Dodwell — axial mechanics of the Flood; historical astronomical measurements suggesting axial displacement event circa the Flood window. Cited in Chapter 3 dispatch.

Tier B — Secular catastrophist (theological inversion filter applied):

Jno Cook , Recovering the Lost World Volumes 1–3 (2016–2017), saturniancosmology.org — NOT a Christian source; secular catastrophist . Mechanism-consistency analysis valuable at L3 register; deep-time framing held at L3; chronology NOT authoritative for biblical events. Cook credits Ussher and Augustine in his prologue but does not operate within biblical chronology as authoritative framework. Layered framework positions Cook at priority 4 (secular reconstruction) — mechanism contribution stays valuable; chronology yields to biblical-anchored priorities.

David Talbott, The Saturn Myth (Doubleday, 1980); Thunderbolts Project — Talbott and Thornhill work operates in same broader Electric Universe framework as Cook; similar priority 4 register applies.

Wallace Thornhill, co-founder of the Electric Universe model — same register.

Tier A — Plasma cosmology infrastructure (in memoriam and continuing, priority 4 mechanism register):

Lambert Dolphin (1932–2025), ldolphin.org — entropy theology; Fall-and-thermodynamics correspondence. In memoriam.

Barry Setterfield, barrysetterfield.org — Five Epochs framework; c-decay research.

Anthony L. Peratt, Physics of the Plasma Universe (Springer, 1992; 2nd ed. 2015); Los Alamos plasma-column laboratory work; four-million-petroglyph corpus — laboratory corroboration for Cook’s mechanism analysis at L3.

Historical biblical chronology (priority 2 register):

Archbishop James Ussher, Annals of the World (1650/1654) — Anglican biblical-genealogical chronology; internal biblical text derivation. Authoritative for biblical events at priority 2 register.

Augustine of Hippo, City of God (426 AD) — complementary biblical-chronological framework at priority 2 register.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero)

resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | r3library.app | R3 Publishing LLC

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.