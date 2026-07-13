When America at 250: The Republic at the Ridgeline went to press, I thought the Standalone Edition had said what needed to be said. The Reader’s Map was locked. The Cyrus companion essay was folded in at its proper place — the biblical pattern of a Gentile ruler raised up as God’s shepherd for a season, temple rebuilder, instrument of release from Babylon. Isaiah 44:28. Isaiah 45:1. The only Gentile in the Hebrew canon called mashiach. A positive Gentile-servant typology, categorically distinct from every beast-office in prophecy. That companion essay was, in my estimation, the theological floor the manuscript needed to keep any reader from collapsing Cyrus into Antichrist by accident or by ignorance.

Then a brainstorm surge question I could not shake emerged.

What about Lockwood?

Ingersoll Lockwood — and here the biographical detail matters more than the internet-conspiracy register usually credits. Lockwood was not a random dime-novelist. He was a New York attorney, appointed by Abraham Lincoln in 1862, at the age of twenty, as United States Consul to the Kingdom of Hanover — at the time the youngest member of the entire U.S. consular force. He served in that diplomatic post for four years before returning to establish a New York legal practice with his older brother Henry. His father, Munson Lockwood, was a general in the New York State Militia, warden of Sing Sing prison from 1850 to 1855, an intimate friend of Henry Clay, and a public fundraiser in New York for the Hungarian nationalist Lajos Kossuth. This was a family with a civic and legal seriousness that placed Ingersoll Lockwood, when he began writing fiction in his late forties, squarely inside the establishment — not on the fringe of it.

Between 1889 and 1896 he wrote three books that a hundred and thirty years later have become one of the strangest literary curiosities in the American canon. In 1889 he published Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger. In 1893 he published Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey, a children’s fantasy featuring a wealthy boy named Baron Trump who lives at Castle Trump and undertakes a fantastical journey guided by a mysterious figure named Don. And in 1896 — the year of the Bryan-McKinley election, the year the American republic almost broke on the populist fault line — he published a slim political novella called 1900; or, The Last President.

I set this dispatch as a postscript to WAC because it belongs there, not in the Standalone Edition proper. The Standalone had to hold the theological floor. This post asks the next question — the one a Berean reader is going to ask anyway when they encounter the Lockwood phenomenon on the open internet, where it is being read in every register except a sober one. So let us walk through it soberly.

The Pointer That Is Lockwood

1900; or, The Last President opens on the night of Tuesday, November 3rd, 1896. Populist candidate William Jennings Bryan has just won the presidency. The city of New York erupts. Governor Morton — a real historical figure, sitting governor of New York at the time — orders three regiments under arms. Mounted police race through the streets shouting warnings. And then, in a line that has taken on a life of its own in the last decade, Lockwood writes:

> The Fifth Avenue Hotel will be the first to feel the fury of the mob.

— Lockwood, 1900; or, The Last President, Chapter I

That is a direct quotation from the Project Gutenberg text (eBook #60479), which any reader can verify freely. The Fifth Avenue Hotel of Lockwood’s 1896 imagination stood at 200 Fifth Avenue. A different Fifth Avenue address — 725 — became internationally famous in a later century for other reasons, and the address coincidence has fueled a great deal of internet speculation. I am not interested in the numerology. I am interested in the fact that Lockwood put a wealthy Fifth Avenue address at the eye of a populist storm, and made the American republic teeter on the edge of collapse in the aftermath of a disputed election, and titled his novella The Last President, and then went home and wrote no sequel.

Add to that his other two novels. In Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey (Gutenberg eBook #57426) and Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger (Gutenberg eBook #40708), we meet a wealthy, precocious German-American boy named Baron Trump, resident of Castle Trump, who journeys through fantastical realms guided by a mentor named Don. These are children’s adventure stories in the style of the era, and they are full of the ordinary Victorian tropes of imagined subterranean kingdoms and lost civilizations.

They are also full of one very particular resonance that has kept the books in circulation. The wealthy modern American family whose youngest son bears the given name Barron happens to also occupy the historical territory Lockwood’s fiction sketched at the level of surname, address, and civic register. This is a literary curiosity. It is not evidence. But it is enough of a curiosity that a hundred and thirty years after Lockwood’s death, his books are being read again — not by literary scholars, but by ordinary citizens looking for a pattern.

The pattern is not the point. The pointer is the point. Lockwood was pointing at something.

The Berean question is: at what

The Cyrus Pattern in Scripture

Before we can name what Lockwood was pointing at, we have to hold the Cyrus pattern in Scripture with precision. Because the whole postscript question hinges on the difference between the Cyrus pattern as Scripture presents it and the Cyrus pattern as an apparatus in our own time is conferring it.

Isaiah 44:28 says of Cyrus: That saith of Cyrus, He is my shepherd, and shall perform all my pleasure: even saying to Jerusalem, Thou shalt be built; and to the temple, Thy foundation shall be laid.

Isaiah 45:1 says: Thus saith the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have holden, to subdue nations before him; and I will loose the loins of kings, to open before him the two leaved gates; and the gates shall not be shut.

Isaiah 45:13: I have raised him up in righteousness, and I will direct all his ways: he shall build my city, and he shall let go my captives, not for price nor reward, saith the Lord of hosts.

Cyrus is the only Gentile ruler in the entire Hebrew canon whom God calls mashiach — anointed. Ezra 1 records the fulfillment: Cyrus issues the decree, funds the return, restores the temple vessels, releases the Jewish captives from Babylon to rebuild the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

The Cyrus pattern in Scripture is unambiguously positive. Cyrus is a Gentile-servant type — a foreign ruler raised up by God’s sovereignty as an instrument of covenantal restoration for the remnant of Israel. This is the deepest possible contrast with any beast-office in prophecy. Cyrus releases captives; the beast enslaves worshippers. Cyrus funds the temple of the true God; the beast usurps the temple and demands worship of himself (2 Thessalonians 2:4). Cyrus is unaware of the God who calls him (Isaiah 45:4 — for Jacob my servant’s sake, and Israel mine elect, I have even called thee by thy name: I have surnamed thee, though thou hast not known me); the beast is consciously opposed to Christ.

The Cyrus typology is not a beast-typology gone soft. It is a categorically different pattern. This distinction matters more than almost any other in what follows

The Conferral

Here is where the postscript question sharpens.

Beginning in 2018, a series of public conferrals were made by figures and institutions representing the modern political State of Israel, publicly declaring a sitting American president to be the modern Cyrus. The Mikdash Educational Center — an organization openly dedicated to preparing for the rebuilding of the Third Temple on the Temple Mount — minted a commemorative coin in 2018 bearing the image of King Cyrus of Persia on one side and the image of Donald J. Trump on the other. The Sanhedrin — a self-declared reconstituted body claiming continuity with the historical Jewish high court — issued a public letter of thanks framing the American president in explicitly Cyrus terms. The sitting Israeli Prime Minister at the time publicly likened the American president to Cyrus at a Likud gathering. These conferrals were not private. They were public, they were photographed, they were reported, and they were made by the modern political State of Israel and its aligned institutions.

I am naming a public historical record. I am not identifying any living individual as the beast, the Antichrist, the false prophet, or any figure in the Revelation 13 apparatus. The BOW’s Apparatus-not-Persons Lock and the No-Named-Beast Lock hold here as they hold everywhere. Cyrus is not a beast-typology. The conferral of Cyrus-typology on a living individual, by itself, is not a beast-identification. That would be reading Scripture badly in the opposite direction.

What I am naming is the conferring apparatus. And here is where the postscript has to do the work the Standalone Edition could not — because the Standalone was written for the general Berean reader who might not yet have the Three-Category Israel Distinction in hand. Now that the Distinction is in the reader’s hand, the question changes.

*Whose apparatus is conferring the Cyrus name?*

The Scofield Genealogy

Before the postscript can answer that question, we have to trace the theological genealogy that made the American church receptive to the Cyrus-conferral in the first place. Because the 2018 Mikdash coin did not fall out of a clear sky. The naive-prophetic register that received it as covenantal confirmation had been trained, over more than a century, to receive exactly this kind of gesture with exactly this kind of un-critical enthusiasm. The training has a name.

The name is Cyrus Ingerson Scofield.

Scofield (1843–1921) — a Kansas lawyer, a Civil War veteran of Confederate service, and by mid-life a Congregationalist minister — produced the Scofield Reference Bible in 1909, published by Oxford University Press. It was the first widely marketed study Bible in American publishing history to embed a full-blown dispensationalist theological system directly into the annotations, so that generations of American Christians would read the sacred text and the interpretive framework as though they were a single seamless whole. The dispensationalism Scofield popularized was itself derived from the earlier work of the nineteenth-century Anglo-Irish preacher John Nelson Darby, and it rested on a specific hermeneutical move that Augustine and the historic ecumenical church had rejected: the sharp separation of Israel and the Church into two distinct redemptive tracks, each with its own future, its own destiny, and its own set of prophetic promises.

The consequences of that move, when it filtered down through a hundred years of Bible college training, Christian bookstore paperbacks, radio ministries, and eventually televised megachurch programming, were catastrophic for American ecclesial discernment. The Scofield-trained American evangelical was systematically taught to read every geopolitical movement of the modern political State of Israel as prophetic fulfillment, to see every American administration’s alignment with Israeli political leadership as evidence of covenant favor on the United States, and to receive any language of chosen instrument, anointed servant, God’s shepherd applied to a sitting American president in relation to the Israeli state as confirmation that the last days are here and the promises are being fulfilled.

Notice what Scofield’s genealogy did not equip the American evangelical to see: the Three-Category Israel Distinction. The Scofield framework fused all three categories into one — the Israel of God, Individual Jewish Persons, and the Modern Political State of Israel all collapsed into a single referent called simply “Israel,” to which every biblical promise about the covenant people could be applied without discrimination. The distinction Paul labors over in Romans 9–11 dissolves. The distinction Edward May and Michael Heiser argue for on structural grounds vanishes. What remains is a hundred-million-strong American Christian public trained to hear modern political State of Israel wherever Scripture says Israel, and to receive the political apparatus of that state as identical with the covenantal remnant. The Scofield reader cannot see the Image speak, because the Scofield reader has been trained to hear the Image as the covenantal voice itself.

Set alongside this apparatus the fact that the man who did more than any other single American to make dispensationalist Christian Zionism the default theology of American evangelicalism was himself named Cyrus. That is a naming irony, not a doctrine. The substance is the theological genealogy his Reference Bible generated. But it is worth noticing, in Berean-register, that a hundred and nine years after Scofield’s Bible was first published in 1909, the modern political apparatus he had trained American evangelicalism to identify with covenantal Israel would confer a Cyrus anointing on a sitting American president — and the Scofield-formed American church would receive it with celebration, unable, because of the very training that had made it receptive, to ask the Berean question about whose apparatus was doing the conferring.

The Scofield genealogy is upstream of the Sanhedrin coin. The Sanhedrin coin is downstream of the Scofield genealogy. If the reader wants to understand why an entire American Christian generation could greet a Third Temple funding drive with something between rapture and delight, the answer is not a personal failing of the individual believer. The answer is a theological infrastructure a century in the building. Contemporary academic scholarship — I direct interested Berean readers to Youvan’s 2024 paper Scofield, Truman, and Zionism and his 2026 companion piece The Gnostic Drift of American Evangelicalism, both freely accessible — has begun to trace this genealogy with increasing rigor. WAC has done its own tracing at the theological register. The point for this postscript is that when the Image confers the Cyrus name, it is speaking into ears the Scofield apparatus has been preparing to hear it for a hundred and seventeen years.

The Juxtaposition (What WAC Already Established)

America at 250 worked hard, over several chapters, to establish what I called the Three-Category Israel Distinction. It is a distinction the naive prophetic register in modern American evangelicalism collapses into a single referent, at enormous theological and pastoral cost. The three categories are:

Category 1 — The Israel of God. Romans 11:5 identifies a remnant according to the election of grace. Galatians 6:16 speaks of the Israel of God. This is the covenantal remnant of ethnic Israel that has come to Messiah — the Jewish believers in Jesus Christ who, together with the Gentile believers grafted in by faith (Romans 11:17), constitute the one true olive tree of covenant Israel. This is the ekklesia of the New Covenant read backward through Romans 9-11.

Category 2 — Individual Jewish Persons. Romans 11:28-29: As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes. For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance. The plural-possessive “fathers’ “ here is load-bearing — it refers to the patriarchal covenant floor. Every Jewish person alive today is, according to Paul’s own grammar, beloved for the fathers’ sakes. This is a covenantal-affection floor for every individual Jewish neighbor, coworker, friend, and stranger — irrespective of that person’s current relationship to Messiah. It is the pastoral register of the New Testament apostle who wept for his kinsmen according to the flesh (Romans 9:1-3).

Category 3 — The Modern Political State of Israel. A geopolitical entity founded in 1948, operating in the international system as one nation-state among many, aligned with — and structurally integrated into — the global governance apparatus WAC catalogues as the emerging beast-system. This category is not the Israel of God. It is not the Individual Jewish Persons of Romans 11:28-29. It is a political apparatus, and per the WAC reading of Edward May and Michael Heiser on the Image of the Beast, it functions structurally as an Image — a constructed political image that will be made to speak in the Revelation 13 sequence.

The categorical distinction is essential. Failure to distinguish them collapses the theology of Romans 9-11, weaponizes covenantal affection for Individual Jewish Persons in service of a political apparatus, and makes the naive reader effectively unable to see the Second Beast’s image-making work in the geopolitical present.

Now the postscript question sharpens again.

The apparatus conferring the Cyrus name on a sitting American president is Category Three.

That is not the same category as the remnant. That is not the same category as Individual Jewish Persons. That is the political apparatus WAC identifies with the Image of the Beast. And the Image is conferring a Cyrus anointing. On a living, sitting head of state. Publicly. With a coin.

You see the Berean question now, do you not?

Whose Temple?

Isaiah 45:13 says of Cyrus: he shall build my city, and he shall let go my captives. Ezra 1 records the fulfillment: Cyrus decrees the rebuilding of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The Cyrus pattern in Scripture is a temple-rebuilding pattern. That is not incidental. That is the substance of the pattern.

So when the modern Mikdash Educational Center — an organization openly dedicated to preparing for the Third Temple — mints a Cyrus coin bearing a living American president’s image, we are permitted to ask, as Bereans: whose temple project?

The biblical Cyrus rebuilt the Second Temple, which stood in Jerusalem until AD 70, and in which the incarnate Christ Himself walked. The Second Temple was a covenantal continuation of the Solomonic pattern, resting on the same altar location, sanctified by the same shekhinah presence in its Solomonic predecessor, prepared for the coming of Messiah.

A Third Temple project in the twenty-first century, on the other hand, is not a covenantal continuation. Hebrews 8-10 makes clear that the sacrificial system of the Levitical priesthood was superseded, once for all, by the once-for-all sacrifice of Jesus Christ, our great high priest after the order of Melchizedek. A Third Temple with restored blood sacrifices would not be a return to covenant faithfulness; it would be a categorical rejection of the finished work of the cross. Revelation 11:1-2 shows a temple present in Jerusalem in the eschatological window. Matthew 24:15 and 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 identify a desolating presence in a temple — a beast-office seated as God in the holy place. That is the trajectory of a rebuilt temple project outside the finished work of Christ. That is not a Cyrus outcome. That is the exact opposite of a Cyrus outcome. That is the beast-office trajectory.

The naive prophetic register in modern American evangelicalism has been trained for two generations to cheer the Third Temple project on the assumption that it constitutes prophetic fulfillment for Israel. On WAC’s reading, it constitutes the geopolitical staging of the Antichrist’s throne room. Whether it is built or not built, whether the sacrifices resume or do not resume, the project itself is not the covenantal Cyrus pattern of Ezra 1. The project itself belongs, structurally, to the Revelation 13 sequence.

So when the Image of the Beast confers the Cyrus name on a living American head of state, the Cyrus-typology itself remains theologically clean in Scripture. But the conferral is not what it appears to the naive reader. The conferral is the Image speaking. The conferral is the Second Beast’s apparatus using positive-typology language — the language of God’s anointed shepherd — to enlist an American president into a project the substance of which is the opposite of what Cyrus in Scripture accomplished.

Cyrus released captives to build God’s true temple. The apparatus conferring the Cyrus name in our own moment intends to enlist a head of state in a project whose end-state is a false temple prepared for a beast.

This is not conspiracy. This is the plain application of the Three-Category Israel Distinction, held together with Revelation 13’s dual-modality Image-making architecture, held together with the Hebrews 8-10 finished-work-of-Christ floor. Every element of the reading is in Scripture. The historical facts of the conferral are in the public record.

Could Lockwood Have Been Warned?

Now we come to the question a Berean reader is going to ask no matter how many times we tell them not to. Because the Lockwood phenomenon has generated an entire cottage industry on the open internet claiming that Ingersoll Lockwood was a time traveler — that he was somehow given foreknowledge of twenty-first-century events, that his novels are transmissions from a future he had seen. That register is not sober. That register is adjacent to the New Age transmission-mediumship frameworks WAC’s Chapter I catalogues as refused. We do not go there.

But we also do not simply dismiss the Lockwood phenomenon by pretending the resonances are not real. The Fifth Avenue Hotel line is in the 1896 text. The Baron Trump name is in the 1893 text. The Castle Trump address is in the 1893 text. The mentor named Don is in the 1893 text. A Berean reader who has verified the primary sources on Project Gutenberg is not going to be satisfied by a dismissive wave of the hand.

So how do we frame Lockwood theologically? Scripture itself gives us the register.

God has, across covenant history, granted foresight through non-canonical vessels. He warned Pharaoh through dreams before Joseph interpreted them (Genesis 41). He warned Nebuchadnezzar through dreams before Daniel interpreted them (Daniel 2, Daniel 4). He warned Pilate’s wife through a dream about the trial of Christ (Matthew 27:19 — Have thou nothing to do with that just man: for I have suffered many things this day in a dream because of him). He gave the Magi a warning-dream not to return to Herod (Matthew 2:12). He compelled Balaam, a mercenary Gentile prophet, to speak covenant blessing over Israel he had been paid to curse (Numbers 22-24). Even Caiaphas, the high priest complicit in the crucifixion, prophesied truly without knowing what he was saying (John 11:49-52 — And this spake he not of himself: but being high priest that year, he prophesied that Jesus should die for that nation).

The pattern is unmistakable. God routinely grants prophetic foresight through vessels who do not know they are vessels — Gentile rulers, pagan seers, dreaming women, hostile priests, mercenary prophets, unwilling messengers. The canonical prophets speak with covenantal authority; the non-canonical vessels function as providential witnesses whose own understanding of what they are saying is often minimal or absent.

The theological anchor is Amos 3:7: Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets. God warns. That is His covenant character. He warned Nineveh through Jonah. He warned Egypt through Joseph’s dreams. He warned the Magi through their dreams. He warned Pilate’s wife through her dream. He warns.

We do not need chronological time travel to explain Ingersoll Lockwood. We need only the God who spoke through Pharaoh’s dreams, Pilate’s wife, and Caiaphas’ unwitting prophecy. If God warns through such vessels — a Pharaoh, a governor’s wife, a hostile high priest — He can warn through a late-nineteenth-century New York attorney turned minor novelist. Lockwood himself may have understood nothing of what he was writing. That does not disqualify him as a vessel. Balaam did not understand what he was saying either.

There is a second register — subordinate, and not to be pushed alone, but worth naming for completeness. The Second Beast of Revelation 13:11-15 possesses image-making capacity. In the twenty-first century that capacity extends into publishing, cinema, broadcast, algorithmic media, and the whole apparatus of cultural production. It is not theologically implausible that adversarial powers telegraph intent through cultural products — that a piece of fiction can carry both providential foresight (Register B, primary) and adversarial signaling (Register C, secondary). Scripture accommodates both. Balaam’s mouth carried blessing; his heart carried mercenary intent. The apparatus and the providence are not mutually exclusive. God’s sovereignty encompasses both.

The reader who wants a well-documented parallel to the Lockwood phenomenon — one that involves neither political charge nor internet-conspiracy register — has one ready to hand. In 1898 a popular American writer named Morgan Robertson published a novel called Futility, whose central set piece is the sinking of the largest ocean liner ever built. Robertson called his fictional liner the Titan. The Titan strikes an iceberg on a night in April, in the North Atlantic, on a voyage between New York and Liverpool. It sinks with catastrophic loss of life due to an insufficient number of lifeboats. Fourteen years later, in April 1912, the Titanic — the largest ocean liner ever built at that point in maritime history — struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic on a voyage between New York and Liverpool and sank with catastrophic loss of life due to an insufficient number of lifeboats. The correspondences between Robertson’s 1898 novel and the actual 1912 event are numerous, specific, and utterly resistant to explanation as coincidence. Morgan Robertson himself did not know what he was writing. He was a pulp novelist trying to sell a nautical thriller. Something got through anyway. The scholarly literature has begun to name this pattern of correspondences artistic prophecy — Eric Wargo’s 2024 book From Nowhere: Artists, Writers, and the Precognitive Imagination coins the specific phrase, and Jeffrey Kripal’s 2024 volume How to Think Impossibly, published by the University of Chicago Press, engages the broader phenomenon at length. The academic register in which these authors are writing is not the register I would choose; they lean noetic-sciences and non-local-consciousness rather than covenantal-providence. But the phenomenon they are documenting is real, is broader than Lockwood, and de-uniquifies him. Lockwood in 1896 belongs to a documented pattern that includes Robertson in 1898. Both events occurred within a two-year window at the end of the nineteenth century. A Berean reader who wants to test the artistic-prophecy category on a case without political freight can start with Robertson’s Futility and reach the same conclusion Amos 3:7 already required of us.

There is one more curiosity worth naming in this beat, precisely because if we do not name it, an internet drift-current will do it for us in a register we would not endorse.

Nikola Tesla died in Room 3327 of the Hotel New Yorker on the seventh of January, 1943. He had been living there, in reduced circumstances, feeding pigeons in Bryant Park and continuing his correspondence with a handful of former collaborators. Within days of his death, the United States Office of Alien Property Custodian sequestered his notes, papers, and personal effects — Tesla had left the estate to his nephew, a Yugoslavian government official, and the Office was reluctant to release the material to Nazi-occupied territory without prior review. The OAPC needed a physicist with expertise in high-voltage direct-current systems, which was the domain of most of Tesla’s later work. They selected a young MIT electrical engineer who had built his career on high-voltage Van de Graaff generators and who was, at the time, serving as technical aide at MIT’s Radiation Laboratory in the American radar effort. His name was Dr. John George Trump.

John G. Trump was the paternal uncle of the individual American president on whom, seventy-five years later, the Mikdash Educational Center would confer a Cyrus anointing. That is a piece of biographical trivia that a hundred YouTube videos have inflated into an entire subgenre of internet claim: the Trump family, so this argument runs, had privileged access in 1943 to a suppressed Tesla design for a time-travel apparatus, from which everything else — Baron Trump, Lockwood, the Cyrus coin — flows as a coordinated intelligence operation.

That is not a serious framing. Let me give the sober register instead.

Dr. John G. Trump was a legitimate scientific figure of high distinction. He served as a founding member of MIT’s Radiation Laboratory during the Second World War. He personally oversaw radar coordination for the Normandy landings in June 1944. He received the President’s Certificate of Merit from Harry Truman, the Medal for Service in the Cause of Freedom from King George VI, and — in 1983, two years before his death — the National Medal of Science from Ronald Reagan for his lifetime contributions to the application of ionizing radiation to medicine, industry, and atomic physics. He pioneered radiation cancer therapy at MIT, treated over ten thousand patients across his career, and directed the development of high-voltage particle accelerators that became foundational instruments in twentieth-century experimental nuclear physics. He was not a fringe figure. He was one of the most decorated American electrical engineers of his generation.

His three-day investigation of Tesla’s papers in January 1943 produced a classified memorandum to the OAPC which concluded that Tesla’s late-career materials had neither military value to the United States nor would constitute a hazard in unfriendly hands. He expressed genuine admiration in the memo for Tesla’s earlier, better-known inventions in alternating-current power. He assessed Tesla’s late-career ideas — the “death ray” and related concepts that Tesla had promoted in the popular press through the 1930s — as somewhat promotional and lacking sound workable principles or methods. When technical papers describing weapon designs were later discovered in the archives of Yugoslavia’s Nikola Tesla Museum in 1984, they did not overturn John Trump’s 1943 assessment. The professional judgment of the MIT physicist stood.

The sober historical fact, then, is this. A young MIT electrical engineer, on assignment from the Office of Alien Property Custodian, spent three days in January 1943 examining Tesla’s papers, wrote a classified report saying there was nothing weaponizable there, and returned to his war work coordinating radar for the D-Day invasion. That MIT engineer happened to be the paternal uncle of the individual American president on whom, in 2018, an apparatus WAC identifies as the Image of the Beast would publicly confer the name of Cyrus.

Is that piece of family biography an operative causal thread in the Cyrus-conferral of 2018? No, in any serious historical register. Is it a curiosity that providence has permitted to sit in the family history of the individual to whom the Cyrus name was later conferred? Yes, at exactly the level of a curiosity — the level where Ingersoll Lockwood dies in 1918 in Saratoga Springs, alone and without heirs, in the same year Fred Trump the elder dies of the Spanish influenza in New York, in the same historical hinge point that closes the First World War and inaugurates the modern American century. These are the kinds of narrative knots providence weaves into family lines. They are not evidence of a plot. They are not evidence of time travel. They are not evidence that Tesla’s papers contained a suppressed device. They are precisely what Amos 3:7 warned us to expect: a God who leaves warnings in strange and unlikely places, so that Bereans with eyes to see and ears to hear may notice and ask the question.

The Tesla / John G. Trump biographical thread belongs in the same category as the Lockwood Baron Trump / Castle Trump / mentor named Don thread and the Robertson Futility / Titan / North Atlantic April iceberg thread. It is a curiosity. It is not the mechanism. God is the mechanism. The Berean reader who insists on a Tesla-machine mechanism has abandoned the theological register of Scripture in favor of a science-fiction one, and will find themselves quickly out of their depth — and in the company of people whose registers we have already refused.

The Lockwood phenomenon is best read as Providential Literary Foresight, with possible adversarial signaling as a secondary layer. Both are within the Rev 13 age. Neither requires abandoning Berean discipline. Both point to the same conclusion: pay attention to the pattern.

The Second Beast, the Image, and How the Confusion Works

We come now to the Revelation 13 mechanic that the whole postscript has been circling.

Revelation 13:11-15 describes the Second Beast: And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon. And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed. And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, and deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live. And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

The mechanic is precise. The Second Beast is the image-maker. He causes an image to be made. He then grants the image speech. The image speaks, and its speech has coercive power — the whole global population is put under a worship-decision by the speech of the image.

WAC identifies the modern political State of Israel as an Image within this Rev 13 architecture. That identification is contested; it is not universal even in Berean circles; and the Standalone Edition worked to establish the reading with careful attention to Edward May and Michael Heiser’s arguments. I will not repeat that whole argument here. But if the reader accepts the WAC reading, the postscript question resolves cleanly.

The Image is speaking Cyrus-language.

That is what the Sanhedrin letters, the Mikdash Educational Center coin, the Prime-Ministerial Cyrus comparisons at the podium — that is what those acts are. The Image is speaking. And it is not speaking beast-language, because if it spoke beast-language every Berean reader in the world would be on immediate alert. It is speaking positive-typology language. It is speaking the language of God’s shepherd. It is speaking the language of Isaiah 44:28 and Isaiah 45:1. It is using the cleanest positive-Gentile-servant typology in the entire Hebrew canon to enlist a living American head of state into a temple project the substance of which is opposite to what the biblical Cyrus accomplished.

This is exactly the angel-of-light register 2 Corinthians 11:14 warns about: And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. The apparatus does not walk up to the American church with a mark of the beast and a demand for worship. The apparatus walks up with a Cyrus coin and a Third Temple funding drive and a prophecy conference and a congressional prayer breakfast. The apparatus does not present as adversarial. The apparatus presents as fulfillment.

The naive prophetic register cheers. It cheers because it has been trained for two generations to conflate all three Israel categories into one, to read every modern political move by the State of Israel as prophetic fulfillment, and to receive any apparent alignment between an American president and Israeli political leadership as evidence of covenant favor on the American administration. The naive register cannot distinguish between an actual Cyrus pattern (a Gentile ruler used by God to release captives and fund the *true* covenantal temple) and a conferred Cyrus-language event (an Image speaking positive typology to enlist a head of state into a project whose end-state serves the beast).

We are called, in Matthew 10:16, to be wise as serpents and innocent as doves. Never serpent-only; never dove-only. The paired discipline is the whole point. The dove-only register cheers the Cyrus coin because it cannot see the apparatus. The serpent-only register drifts into conspiracy paranoia because it cannot see the covenantal floor of Romans 11:28-29 for Individual Jewish Persons. The paired discipline holds both: the covenantal floor for the Individual Jewish neighbor and the sober discernment of the political apparatus whose Cyrus-language is Image-speech

The Berean Close

I do not know what Ingersoll Lockwood knew. I do not know whether the Lockwood phenomenon is Register B (providential foresight through an unwitting vessel), Register C (adversarial signaling through a cultural product), or both. I suspect both, held together within God’s sovereignty over history and literature. I hold the question open.

I do know what Scripture says about Cyrus. I do know what Scripture says about the Second Beast and the Image. I do know that a temple project pursued outside the finished work of Christ is not a Cyrus outcome. And I do know that the Three-Category Israel Distinction is load-bearing for reading any of the geopolitical present with covenantal accuracy.

I invite every reader of America at 250 to do the Berean work themselves.

Read Lockwood’s 1900; or, The Last President directly. Project Gutenberg eBook #60479, freely available. Verify the Fifth Avenue Hotel line and the Governor Morton mobilization scene in the primary text. Read the Baron Trump books — Gutenberg #57426 and #40708 — and make your own judgment about the resonances and about the theological framing under which those resonances should be held.

Read Isaiah 44:28 and 45:1 and 45:13 in whatever translation you keep on your table. Read Ezra 1. Confirm the biblical Cyrus pattern for yourself. Then read Hebrews 8-10 on the finished work of Christ and the impossibility of a sacrificial return to Levitical worship. Then read 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 and Matthew 24:15 and Revelation 11:1-2 on the temple trajectory of the eschatological window.

Then read Romans 9-11 slowly. Hold the Three-Category Distinction — Israel of God, Individual Jewish Persons, Modern Political State of Israel — until it becomes second nature.

Then look again at the Cyrus coin from 2018. Look at the Sanhedrin letters. Look at the Third Temple project funding streams. Ask yourself, as a Berean: whose apparatus is speaking, and whose temple is being prepared?

I do not need to name any beast for you. I do not need to identify any living individual as any figure in Revelation 13. The BOW Locks hold. Apparatus-not-Persons. No-Named-Beast. The individual American president to whom the Cyrus name has been publicly conferred is a person made in the image of God, beloved of God, for whom Christ died, and whose eternal destiny is not for me or any other man to pronounce upon. That is not the register in which we work.

The register in which we work is: the apparatus is speaking. And the speech of the Image is Cyrus-language. And the biblical Cyrus outcome is not what the Image intends to deliver. And a novelist in 1896, whose surname most Americans could not spell if you asked them, was pointing at something — whether by God’s providence over unwitting vessels or by adversarial signal or by both — and the pattern he was pointing at is now visible, in public, in a coin.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 KJV

Sow the Berean labor. Reap the discernment. Hold the covenantal floor for every Individual Jewish neighbor beloved for the fathers’ sakes. Hold the sober discernment of the apparatus whose Cyrus-language is Image-speech. Hold the finished work of Christ as the only temple that matters, the true temple of His resurrected body, of which His people are living stones.

The King reigns. The Image speaks. The Bereans read primary sources.

But he that is spiritual judgeth all things, yet he himself is judged of no man. — 1 Corinthians 2:15 KJV

SDG · Maranatha. 🕊️

---

Postscript to, America at 250: The Republic at the Ridgeline. Available in paperback at Amazon and PDF at r3ready.com/shop.

Notes on Sources

For the Berean reader who wants to verify or extend this work. I do not endorse every framework represented; I direct readers to primary and secondary literature so the WAC editorial method can be practiced independently. I encourage confirming citations against your own lookups before citing them elsewhere.

*Primary sources (public domain, Project Gutenberg):* Ingersoll Lockwood, *1900; or, The Last President* (1896, eBook #60479); *Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey* (1893, eBook #57426); *Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump* (1889, eBook #40708). Morgan Robertson, *Futility* (1898), Project Gutenberg and Internet Archive.

*Lockwood and John G. Trump biography:* Wikipedia biographical articles aggregate the primary-source materials — Lockwood’s Lincoln consulship, John G. Trump’s OAPC memorandum, the 1984 Yugoslav Museum findings, and the secondary literature on MIT’s Radiation Laboratory and post-war particle accelerator development.

*Scofield genealogy and dispensationalist Christian Zionism:* D. C. Youvan, *Scofield, Truman, and Zionism* (2024) and *The Gnostic Drift of American Evangelicalism* (2026), on ResearchGate; F. Çetinkaya, *Teopolitik açıdan Hıristiyan Siyonizmi* (2025); Graham J. Hill, *Kingdom or Empire?* (2026).

*Cyrus conferral in scholarly literature:* B. Schmitz, *Donald Trump as Messiah and King Cyrus* (Kallimachos Messianism Working Papers); Antoine Coppolani, “If I Forget Thee O Jerusalem,” in *Religion and Power Politics in the Trump Era* (Springer, 2020); Chris Yonker, “Christian Nationalist Antisemitism in the United States,” *Antisemitism Studies* (2026).

*Artistic prophecy phenomenon (register acknowledged, not endorsed):* Eric Wargo, *From Nowhere: Artists, Writers, and the Precognitive Imagination* (Anomalist Books, 2024); Jeffrey Kripal, *How to Think Impossibly* (University of Chicago Press, 2024); Marianne Kimura, *Was Shakespeare a Time Traveler?*, *English Literature Review* No. 69 (Kyoto Women’s University, 2025). These authors work in noetic-science and non-local-consciousness registers; the BOW theological register — providence per Amos 3:7 — is distinct, but the phenomenon they document is genuine.

---

**Tags:** the last president, ingersoll lockwood, baron trump, cyrus typology, isaiah 45, whose cyrus, image of the beast, three-category israel distinction, revelation 13, second beast, third temple, apparatus not persons, providential foresight, berean discipline, wise as serpents innocent as doves