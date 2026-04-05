A Special Edition of “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars”

Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel — Spiritual Resilience Hub

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD April 2026

“The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant.” — Psalm 25:14 (KJV)

A Discovery Fourteen Years in the Making

For fourteen years, Robert L. Williams Jr. — Bible teacher, researcher, and creator of Signs of the Hebrew Mazzaroth (mazzaroth.info) — has pursued a question that most treatments of the Gospel in the Stars have never asked: what do the Hebrew letters themselves reveal about the Mazzaroth?

The answer he found is remarkable. The twelve “simple” Hebrew letters — identified in the ancient Jewish text Sefer Yetzirah (Book of Creation) as corresponding to the twelve divisions of the heavens — function as interpretive keys to the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth. Each letter, in its original Paleo-Hebrew pictographic form and its numerical value, unlocks a layer of meaning that the Latin and Greek constellation names cannot access.

This discovery represents a dimension of the star gospel that Frances Rolleston, Joseph Seiss, E.W. Bullinger, and D. James Kennedy — the foundational scholars of the Gospel in the Stars tradition — never developed. Their work was built primarily on star name etymologies across multiple ancient languages. Williams’ work goes deeper — into the Hebrew alphabet itself, where the Author of both the stars and the alphabet encoded the same message in both.

This post introduces Williams’ discovery and explores its implications for the Mazzaroth series. It is offered with gratitude for his years of disciplined, Scripture-centered research, and with the conviction that his work and ours are two vantage points on the same testimony.

The Foundation: God Named the Stars AND Created the Alphabet

Two foundational truths converge here:

God named the stars. Psalm 147:4: “He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names.” Isaiah 40:26: “He calleth them all by names by the greatness of his might.” The star names are divine, not human.

God created language. Before Babel confused the tongues, there was one language (Genesis 11:1). The Hebrew tradition holds that this original language was Hebrew — or something from which Hebrew descends. Whether or not this is precisely correct, the Hebrew alphabet carries the oldest continuously preserved letter-forms in the Semitic world, and its pictographic ancestors (Paleo-Hebrew / Proto-Sinaitic) preserve meaning in their very shapes.

If the same God who named the stars also originated the language in which His people would receive His Word, then the possibility that the alphabet and the star signs carry corresponding meanings is not speculation — it is architectural consistency. The same Author. The same message. Two encoding systems.

The Sefer Yetzirah Witness

The Sefer Yetzirah (Book of Creation) — one of the oldest texts in Jewish mystical tradition, attributed by some to Abraham himself — explicitly states that the twelve “simple” Hebrew letters correspond to the twelve divisions of the heavens (the zodiacal signs), the twelve months of the year, and twelve functions in the human body.

This is not astrology. It is not divination. It is a structural claim about the architecture of creation — that the same God who arranged the heavens also arranged the alphabet, and that the correspondences between them are by design, not by accident.

Williams recovered this connection and spent the subsequent years testing it against Scripture, using the law of first mention, gematria (numerical value), and the pictographic meanings of the Paleo-Hebrew letter forms. His findings have been endorsed by Jeff A. Benner of Ancient Hebrew Research, who called it “a magnificent piece of work.”

The Twelve Letters and the Twelve Signs

The Sefer Yetzirah assigns twelve of the twenty-two Hebrew letters to the twelve zodiacal signs. Williams reversed the letters back to their original positions with the constellations and then studied the Paleo-Hebrew pictographs, their meanings, and their numerical values. The result is a twelve-key system where each letter unlocks the meaning of its corresponding sign.

Here is the framework, using the Hebrew names for the signs:

Note: The letter assignments follow the Sefer Yetzirah tradition as recovered and tested by Williams. Some traditions vary the specific letter-sign pairings. Williams’ system is the one tested against Scripture over fourteen years of research.

What the Letters Reveal: Three Examples

Virgo (Bethulah) — Qoph (ק) — The Sun on the Horizon

Williams’ most fully developed example demonstrates the method’s power. The Paleo-Hebrew pictograph for Qoph depicts the sun setting on the horizon — meaning separation, holiness, darkness, going down, division, and time.

The connections to Virgo cascade through Scripture:

The gematria of “Get thee out” (lekh l’kha, Genesis 12:1) = 100 — the numerical value of Qoph. God’s call to Abraham to separate himself from Ur of the Chaldees and go to the promised land has the same numerical signature as the letter assigned to Virgo. The Mazzaroth begins with separation — come out. Be holy. Be set apart.

Abraham was 100 years old when Isaac was born (Genesis 21:5) — the son of promise, born to Sarah (”princess”), whose name shares the same root as “Israel” (sarar — “to have power as a prince”). Virgo = the sign of the ancestral mother of Israel, marked by the number of Abraham’s age at the birth of the promise.

The first woman called “virgin” in Scripture is Rebekah (Genesis 24:16) — not Mary. The law of first mention connects Virgo not first to the Incarnation but to the bride sought for the son — Rebekah, found by Eliezer (”God is my help,” a type of the Holy Spirit), who became the mother of Jacob/Israel. The Gospel in the Stars and the history of Israel begin at the same point.

The sun on the horizon appears at every critical moment in Virgo’s narrative: the sun sets when God makes covenant with Abraham (Genesis 15:12, 17), the sun sets when Jacob flees and dreams of the ladder (Genesis 28:11), the sun rises when Jacob becomes Israel (Genesis 32:31). Every turning point in the patriarchal narrative is marked by the pictographic meaning of Qoph — the sun on the horizon, the boundary between darkness and light, the moment of division and transformation.

Psalm 19 — verse 1 (”The heavens declare the glory of God”) — is the 19th psalm, and Qoph is the 19th letter. The chapter that declares the star gospel begins with the number of the letter that begins the Mazzaroth.

This is not coincidence. This is architecture.

Aries (Taleh) — Daleth — “The Door” (ד) and Nun "The Fish” ( נ )

The Paleo-Hebrew pictograph for Daleth depicts door. It also depicts a fish — meaning: to move rapidly, grow, multiply, become numerous. The Lamb's sacrifice MULTIPLIES — one death producing a harvest of many. John 12:24: "Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit." The letter of multiplication marks the sign of the sacrifice that multiplied the redeemed.

Daleth = 4. Four is the number of the earth, the created world, the four corners, the four winds. The door has 4 sides and 4 corners. The Lamb’s sacrifice is for the whole earth. And on this Resurrection Sunday — when we published our Aries post — the Door stands open. As Jesus proclaimed, “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20, KJV).

Daleth also means “the poor, the lowly.” Philippians 2:7-8: He “made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant... he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” The letter of the Door is the letter of the humble. The King came through the servant’s entrance.

Taurus (Shor) — He (ה) — Behold! and Samekh (ס) — The Rod

The Paleo-Hebrew pictograph for He depicts a man with raised arms — meaning “behold! look! reveal!” It is the letter of revelation, of the window through which light enters, of the breath of God.

“Behold, he cometh!” The Judge is not hidden. He is revealed. Taurus — the Coming Judge, the Bull bearing down with irresistible force, the Pleiades blazing on his shoulder — is marked by the letter that means “LOOK.” The letter itself is a man pointing upward, arms raised, demanding attention.

He = 5. Five is the number of grace. The Judge comes in grace — not to destroy the redeemed, but to reclaim the jurisdictions and restore creation. The Coming Judge is also the Gracious King.

He is the letter God added to Abram’s name to make him Abraham (Genesis 17:5), and to Sarai’s name to make her Sarah (Genesis 17:15). The breath of God — the ruach — was breathed into their names. The letter of revelation was added to the parents of the promise. And that same letter marks the sign of the Coming Judge who fulfills the promise.

Taurus is also associated with "Samekh (ס) — The Rod" — meaning: a rod for correction, heavy rains, to storm. The Coming Judge brings the rod of correction. Psalm 2:9: "Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron." The letter of the storm marks the sign of the Bull who bears down with irresistible force.

What This Means for the Mazzaroth Series

Williams’ Hebrew letter framework adds a dimension to the star gospel that our series has not previously accessed. While our framework traces the Gospel of Christ through the signs (following Kennedy, Cornwell, Seiss, and Bullinger), and Williams traces the history of Israel through the same signs, the Hebrew letters reveal that both readings are encoded simultaneously — because the Gospel and Israel’s history are one story told from two vantage points.

The letters function as a third witness — alongside the constellation figures and the star names — confirming that the Mazzaroth is divinely designed. The probability of twelve ancient pictographic letters independently aligning with twelve constellation meanings, twelve numerical values, twelve scriptural narratives, and twelve milestones in Israel’s covenant history is not the product of human ingenuity. It is the signature of the Author who designed all four systems to carry the same message.

For our series, this means:

Each of the twelve signs carries THREE layers of encoded meaning:

The Constellation Figure + Star Names — the visual and etymological Gospel (Rolleston/Seiss/Bullinger/Kennedy tradition — our primary framework) The Hebrew Name + Israel Connection — the covenant history of God’s people (Williams’ primary framework) The Hebrew Letter + Pictograph + Gematria — the alphabetic-numerical key that confirms both readings simultaneously (Williams’ most original discovery)

These three layers do not compete. They converge. The same God who wrote the Gospel in the stars wrote it in the alphabet. The same God who named the constellations named the letters. And the same story — redemption through the Seed of the woman, enacted through the history of Israel, fulfilled in the Lamb of God — is told in all three systems at once.

A Table for Future Reference

The following table provides the Hebrew names for all twelve signs. Readers of this series are encouraged to learn these names alongside the Latin/Greek names used in our weekly posts:

Acknowledgment

This post is built on the research of Robert L. Williams Jr., whose fourteen years of Scripture-centered study of the Hebrew Mazzaroth produced the discovery of the twelve simple Hebrew letters as interpretive keys to the twelve signs. His work — including the Tabernacle in the Heavens poster (300+ scriptural references), the Keys to the Mazzaroth flashcard set, and the video teaching series — represents a Hebraic dimension of the star gospel that this series gratefully acknowledges.

Where this series traces the Gospel of Christ through the signs, Williams traces the history of Israel — and both are true, because the Gospel and Israel’s history are one story told from two vantage points. Williams’ Israel-covenant reading enriches and deepens the Christological reading without contradicting it. They are two witnesses to the same testimony.

Readers seeking the Hebraic dimension of the Mazzaroth — including the full Hebrew letter analysis for all twelve signs, the tribal correspondences, and the gematria connections — are directed to Williams’ work at mazzaroth.info.

His work has been endorsed by Jeff A. Benner of Ancient Hebrew Research, who called it “a magnificent piece of work.” This series concurs.

The Alphabet of the Heavens

God wrote the Gospel in the stars. He wrote it in the Scripture. And He wrote it in the alphabet.

Three encoding systems. One message. One Author.

The constellations declare it. The star names spell it. The Hebrew letters key it. And the story they all tell — from Virgo’s separation to Leo’s triumph, from Bethulah’s Qoph to Aryeh’s Teth, from the sun going down on Abraham’s covenant to the sun rising on Israel’s new name — is the same story the Church celebrates every Resurrection Sunday:

The Seed was planted. The price was paid. The conflict was won. The Conqueror rode. The sacrifice was made. The water was poured. The fish were gathered. The Lamb was slain. The Lamb is risen. The Judge is coming. The twins are united. The flock is gathered. The Lion roars.

It is all there. In the stars. In the Word. In the letters.

“The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant.” — Psalm 25:14

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

“He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names.” — Psalm 147:4 (KJV)

#Mazzaroth #GospelInTheStars #HebrewLetters #ResilienceOnTheRoadToRevelation #AlphaAndOmega

Subscribe to receive “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars” weekly. For Jim A. Cornwell’s astronomical research, visit mazzaroth.world. For Robert L. Williams Jr.’s Hebrew Mazzaroth research, visit mazzaroth.info. For Barry Setterfield’s research, visit barrysetterfield.org.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.