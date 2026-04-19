Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Kristi O'Sullivan's avatar
Kristi O'Sullivan
7d

Thank you so much for directing me to this!! The only explanation which makes sense. The stars, the stones and the written word. Of course the Lord left His mark everywhere. Like the artists of old who paint themselves into their works of art.

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MACFARM DEXTERS's avatar
MACFARM DEXTERS
Apr 19

TOTALLY AGREE. EXCELLENT DESCRIPTION! [ISAIAH19:19 In that day shall there be an altar to the Lord in the midst of the land of Egypt, and a pillar at the border thereof to the Lord.] THIS WAS THE VERSE YEARS AGO THAT LED ME TO THE SAME BELIEF.

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