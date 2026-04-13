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A Mazzaroth Special Edition | Vol. 5 (Proposed) Manuscript Chapter. © 2026. R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

”Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion? Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons? Knowest thou it, because thou wast then born? or because the number of thy days is great?” Job 38:31-33, KJV

”He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names. Psalm 147:4, KJV

”And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the LORD thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.” Deuteronomy 4:19, KJV

Introduction: There Is a Government in the Sky

The stars do not hang in the heavens as decorations.

This series has established from its opening posts that the Mazzaroth the twelve constellations of the biblical zodiac named by God Himself in Job 38:32 is a coherent, divinely authored message: the Gospel of the coming Redeemer encoded in star names, constellation figures, and Hebrew letters before a single word of Scripture was written. Kennedy showed it. Rolleston traced it. Williams decoded the Hebrew alphabet layer. Cornwell mapped the precessional clock. Together they form a multi-witness testimony that the God of Abraham wrote His redemptive plan in the sky as a sign for every nation under heaven.

But God did not only write a message in the sky. He installed a government.

The same Hebrew word that gives us Mazzaroth (Job 38:32) has a parallel in 2 Kings 23:5 Mazalot the planetary/zodiacal system in its administrative dimension. King Josiah’s reform specifically dismantled the idolatrous priests who had been appointed to burn incense to the sun, and to the moon, and to the planets, and to all the host of heaven to the Mazalot. The reformers were destroying a corrupted system of worship that had latched onto real cosmic infrastructure and inverted it into idolatry.

The infrastructure was real. Its corruption was the problem. Josiah didn’t destroy the stars. He destroyed the false worship of them.

This post explores what Scripture, the Hebraic tradition, and this series’ established frameworks tell us about the governmental dimension of the Mazzaroth the chain of command that operates through the host of heaven and then does the necessary theological work to distinguish that biblical architecture from a body of contemporary research that brushes very close to it while carrying a different cargo.

The stakes matter. Get the government of the stars right, and we understand Revelation’s Bowl judgments at an entirely new depth. Get it wrong, and we’ve entered the very system Josiah dismantled dressing idolatry in biblical language.

Part One: What Scripture Actually Says About the Host of Heaven

The Stars Are Named and Numbered

God’s first declaration about the stars in Job 38 is possessive: I made them. I named them. I set them in their courses. The rhetorical questions of Job 38:31-33 are not rhetorical doub they are declarations of ownership. Can you do what I do? No. Then understand who I am.

Psalm 147:4 confirms: He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names. Every star has a name known to God. This is not poetic excess. The ancient Hebraic tradition confirmed by the Zohar’s Midrashic layer and by modern astronomical confirmation of billions of named stellar bodieunderstood that the stars are individually known, individually purposeful, and individually governed.

The stars are not random. They are assigned.

The Host of Heaven and the Divine Council

Deuteronomy 4:19 contains a statement that most English Bible readers pass over too quickly: God divided the sun, moon, and stars unto all nations under the whole heaven. The word divided chalakis the same root used in Deuteronomy 32:8 ”When the Most High divided to the nations their inheritance, when he separated the sons of Adam, he set the bounds of the people according to the number of the children of Israel.”

Dr. Michael Heiser’s foundational work on the Divine Council \u2014 drawn from Deuteronomy 32:8 (the Qumran Dead Sea Scrolls reading: “according to the number of the sons of God” and Psalm 82 documents that God assigned the seventy nations of the Table of Nations (Genesis 10) to benei Elohim, divine council members, for governance. This assignment was an act of God’s sovereign administration, not an accident or a concession to paganism.

The nations were given to the stars and to the benei Elohim because the stars and the benei Elohim are functionally linked. The Zohar’s Midrashic tradition preserved a memory of this: “Every star in the universe has a name, and the Midrash indicates that the names of the stars correspond to the names of the different angels.” This is not a Kabbalistic invention. It is an echo of the same governance structure Heiser documents from canonical Scripture.

The star-names of the ancient Mazzaroth tradition built up in this series sign by sign are not mythological leftovers. They are the surviving vocabulary of a governance architecture that predates the Flood.

The Bowl Judgments as Governmental Reclamation

This series’ companion volumes The Cosmic Backstory (R3 Vol. 5) and Revelation Exo-Truth have established from Dr. Robert Luginbill’s Satanic Rebellion series (CT Parts 3-5) that the seven archangels administer the seven Bowl judgments of Revelation 16, domain by domain. Each Bowl is not merely a punishment. It is a reclamation: a divine council member of unimpeachable authority displacing a fallen steward who has operated in that domain since the pre-Adamic rebellion.

The seven planetary domains Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Sun, Venus, Mercury, Moon correspond to the seven Double Letters of the Hebrew alphabet and the seven Sefirot of the middle triad of the Tree of Life. This is not a Kabbalistic import into Scripture. It is Scripture’s own governance architecture, which the Kabbalistic tradition partially preserved in corrupted form while the Church largely forgot it.

The Bowl judgments are the governmental restoration of the Mazzaroth. Each Bowl reclaims one administrative domain. When all seven are reclaimed, the fallen stewards are displaced, the Mazalot functions as designed, and the stars that were divided to the nations in Deuteronomy 4:19 are returned to their original purpose: declaring the glory of the God who assigned them, not the sovereignty of the beings who corrupted them.

The Mazzaroth as Cosmic Chain of Command

Job 38:33 asks: ”Knowest thou the ordinances of heaven? canst thou set the dominion thereof in the earth?”

The word dominion memshelet means governmental rule, authority, jurisdiction. The heavens have ordinances laws and structures of governance. And those ordinances carry dominion actual jurisdictional authority over the earth.

This is the governmental dimension of the Mazzaroth in a single verse. The stars are not merely signs. They are the visible markers of an invisible administrative hierarchy. To understand the Mazzaroth fully is to understand the chain of command by which God governs the cosmos and by which, through the Bowl judgments, He is in the process of reclaiming it.

Part Two: The Mazal Tradition —What the Hebraic Sources Preserved

Mazal The Word Means Flow

The Hebrew root of Mazalot nozel means to flow, to drip, to pour. The ancient understanding of mazal was that the stars drip or pour divine influence downward into the created order. This is why the traditional Jewish greeting Mazal Tov means literally ”may the flowing from the stars be good upon you” a recognition that the host of heaven mediates something real between the divine realm and human experience.

The Talmud preserves the tension in this tradition precisely: ”Ein mazal le’Yisrael” “There is no mazal for Israel.” Not because the stars govern nothing, but because Israel, by covenant, was called above the governance structure assigned to the nations. Abraham was the first to *transcend* the Mazalot by faith, not to deny their reality. The stars govern the nations. Israel is under direct covenant with the God who governs the stars.

In Christ, the New Covenant extends this transcendence to every believer: ”There is neither Jew nor Greek... for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” (Galatians 3:28-29, KJV) The body of Christ is lifted above the star-governance of the nations not because the stars are fake, but because Christ rules over those who rule the stars.

The Zohar’s Structural Memory

The Sefer Yetzirah the ancient Hebrew cosmological text that divides the twenty-two Hebrew letters into three Mothers, seven Doubles, and twelve Simples and the Zohar preserve structural memories of the governance architecture that Scripture documents. Their description of the twelve Mazalot as a holy wheel galgal around the divine throne, through which divine light flows downward, is a corrupted-but-recognizable echo of what Job 38:33 calls the ordinances of heaven that carry dominion in the earth.

The corruption is real and must be named. The preservation is also real and is useful.

The Sefirotic system ten Sefirot as emanations of divine light descending from Keter (Crown) to Malkhut (Kingdom) — encodes a genuine theological insight: that God’s governance of the created order operates through a structured hierarchy of authority, not as raw undifferentiated power. The seven Double Letters mapping to seven planetary domains in the Sefer Yetzirah corresponds, as established in this series’ Special Edition on the 22 Letters of Creation, to the seven archangelic jurisdictions of the Cosmic Backstory framework. The twelve Simple Letters mapping to twelve *Mazalot* is the Williams correspondence this series has been building week by week.

The Hebraic tradition preserved the architecture. It lost — or in some streams, deliberately obscured — the Architect.

Part Three: The RLM.TV Article — What It Gets Right and Where It Departs

A recent article from Brandon Barthrop at RLM.TV, titled ”Mazzaroth and Mazalot: The Cosmic Government of the Stars in Holy Kabbalah and the Divine Order of Christ”, makes a serious attempt to integrate Kabbalistic cosmology with Christological theology. It has been shared within this series’ research network as a potential bridge document to the planetary governance framework of The Cosmic Backstory.

This series recognizes its value as a convergence witness and must also name precisely where it diverges from this series’ locked theological standards.

What Barthrop Gets Right

1. The stars are angelic vessels, not random rocks. The article’s opening framework — that the constellations are governed by angelic beings Sar haMazal, the prince of the mazal, and that the stars are the visible garments or expressions of angelic intelligence — aligns with the scriptural framework established above from Deuteronomy 4:19, Psalm 82, Heiser’s Divine Council work, and this series’ Bowl-judgment reclamation architecture.

2. The Mazalot flow divine governance downward. The nozel (flowing) etymology is correctly identified, and the description of the constellations as channels of divine will and sustenance from the supernal world into the lower realms is consistent with the ordinances-of-heaven language of Job 38:33.

3. Christ holds the seven stars. The article correctly identifies Revelation 1:16 — Christ holding the seven stars in his right hand — as the governing image of Christ’s supremacy over the entire planetary-star system. This aligns precisely with this series’ position: Christ at the center of the seven Double Letters Kaph/Sun = Christ in the 22 Letters of Creation architecture.

4. The body of Christ transcends star-fate. The assertion that believers in Christ are lifted above mazal - governance into direct covenantal access to God is scripturally sound (Galatians 3:28-29; Ephesians 1:20-23; Colossians 2:15) and aligns with the Talmudic Ein mazal le’Yisrael principle extended to the New Covenant community.

5. Revelation 12 as Mazzaroth restoration. The woman clothed with the sun, moon under her feet, and crown of twelve stars (Revelation 12:1) is rightly identified as the full Mazzaroth brought under the dominion of the Messiah and his sanctified Bride. This image will receive its own full treatment when this series reaches Leo and the final sign.

6. Freemasonry’s 33rd degree as Qlippothic counterfeit. The article’s identification of Freemasonic degree initiation as a counterfeit ascent through a corrupted shadow-system — climbing the Qlippoth (husks of fallen Sefirot) rather than the true Tree of Life — is consistent with this series’ RET companion volumes’ documentation of the Mystery School architecture.

Where This Series Parts Company

Here the theological diligence the article’s reception requires must be exercised with precision.

1. The Sefirotic system is not canonical Scripture. The Sefer Yetzirah and the Zohar are post-canonical Jewish mystical texts. Their value in this series is as structural witnesses — sources that preserved architectural memories of a genuine governance framework — not as authoritative revelation alongside Scripture. When the article moves from canonical texts to Sefirotic descriptions as primary theological frameworks — ”Tiferet is the center of the year, aligned with Libra”; "Yesod, the gateway to Malkhut, filters all Mazalot into reality”, it is building on a secondary structure that requires constant verification against the primary.

This series treats the Kabbalistic tradition the way it treats Barry Setterfield’s plasma physics or Dr. Jerry Tennant’s bioelectric medicine: as a convergent secondary source that illuminates the architecture of Scripture when its testimony agrees with canonical revelation, and that must be corrected or set aside when it diverges. The architecture is real. The authority of the texts that describe it is derived and conditional.

2. Metatron requires careful identification. The article’s identification of Metatron as ”the Prince of the Presence who oversees the transmission of divine decrees from Keter to Malkhut” — placed in governance over the angelic host of the Mazzaroth — introduces a figure from the Sefer Haggadah and the Talmud whose canonical identity is disputed. Some Hebraic traditions identify Metatron with the pre-incarnate Christ (the Angel of the LORD, the Malakh YHWH of the Old Testament); others with Enoch translated; others with a created angelic being. The article does not clarify which identification it holds.

This series’ position: the Angel of the LORD in the Old Testament is the pre-incarnate second Person of the Trinity, appearing in theophany. The administrative role the Metatron tradition assigns — the Prince of the Presence, governing the angelic host under the divine mandate — is best understood as a memory of the pre-incarnate Christ’s cosmic governance role, which became fully explicit in his resurrection and exaltation (Ephesians 1:20-23; Colossians 1:15-20). The Metatron concept is useful as a witness to that role. The Metatron identification as a distinct created super-angel with governing authority over Christ is rejected.

3. Emanationist cosmology is not Christian cosmology. The Sefirotic system is built on an emanationist metaphysic: divine reality flows down through ten successive stages of diminishing intensity from the infinite Ein Sof into material creation. This is structurally different from the Christian doctrine of creation ex nihilo — God creating the material order by sovereign act of will, not by emanation from His own essence. The Christian God is not diminished by the act of creation. Creation is not a lower-grade divine substance. The created order, including the stars and the angelic host, is distinct from the divine Being, not emanated from it.

When the article describes the Mazzaroth as a “cosmic ladder upon which divine energy descends from Keter through Chokhmah and Binah”, it is using emanationist language that blurs the Creator-creature distinction. This series uses the language of divine government through created agents — angels administering domains by the will and authority of the Creator — which preserves the distinction. The architecture may look similar from the outside. The metaphysic is fundamentally different, and the difference matters for how we understand both the glory of God and the dignity of creation.

4. The Qlippoth framework is spiritually dangerous territory. The article and its companion pieces on RLM.TV make extensive use of the Kabbalistic Qlippoth — the shells or husks of fallen Sefirot, representing the demonic shadow-system of the inverted Tree of Life. As a descriptive framework for understanding how fallen angelic governance corrupts the domains it inhabits, the Qlippoth concept has suggestive value. As a practical engagement framework — and several RLM.TV articles move toward practical engagement with this system — it approaches the very idolatry Josiah’s reform dismantled.

This series’ position: the fallen stewards occupying the planetary domains are not to be engaged, negotiated with, or mapped in spiritual practice. They are to be *displaced* — through the Bowl judgments that Revelation 16 documents as the irresistible work of the archangels under Christ’s authority, not through believer-level Qlippothic navigation.

5. The Teli as “cosmic dragon” requires Christological anchoring. The companion article ”The Mystery of the Teli” identifies the Teli (the cosmic axis described in the Sefer Yetzirah as a serpentine structure that Messiah tames and wears as a crown — a framework in which the serpent-nature of the axis is sublimated into Messianic rule. This is structurally different from the biblical presentation, in which the Serpent is defeated and destroyed (Genesis 3:15; Revelation 20:10), not tamed and crowned. The cross is not the sublimation of serpent-wisdom. It is the execution of the Serpent’s claim on humanity. These are not the same thing, and the distinction is load-bearing for soteriology and eschatology.

Part Four: What This Means for The Cosmic Backstory (R3 Vol. 5)

The Barthrop/RLM.TV material is useful to The Cosmic Backstory precisely as this series uses the Bjerknes material on the electric universe: as a convergent hostile-friendly witness — a body of research that arrives at conclusions compatible with this series’ architecture from a different starting point, confirming the architecture’s reality while requiring explicit theological correction of the framework.

The following integration positions are established:

1. Mazalot = Biblical Governance Architecture (CONFIRMED)

The Kabbalistic preservation of the Mazalot as an angelic governance system — each constellation governed by a Sar haMazal (prince of the constellation) under a higher divine administration — is a secondary confirmation of the Heiser-derived Divine Council framework this series has built on Deuteronomy 32:8, Psalm 82, and the archangelic jurisdiction model of Luginbill’s *Satanic Rebellion*. The Kabbalistic tradition preserved the memory. Scripture provides the authority.

Citation standard for Vol. 5: The Kabbalistic tradition of Mazalot governance, while not canonical, preserves structural memory of the angelic administrative architecture that Deuteronomy 32:8-9, Psalm 82, and the Bowl reclamation sequence of Revelation 16 document from within the canon. It is cited here as a convergent secondary witness, not as an independent authority.

2. The Nozel / Flow Model Illuminates the Bowl Judgments

The etymology of Mazal as flowing or dripping — divine will and sustenance flowing downward through the stellar governance hierarchy into the lower created order — provides a precise vocabulary for what the Bowl judgments interrupt and then restore. Each Bowl disrupts the corrupted flow from a fallen planetary steward, reclaims the domain, and restores the clean flow of divine governance through the domain under its proper archangelic administration.

The Bowl judgments are not merely punitive. They are hydraulic reclamations: the corrupted Mazalot-flow is cut off and replaced by the righteous flow of a governing archangel who has never rebelled and whose administration of the domain reflects the Creator’s original intention.

3. The Twelve Cranial Nerves Correspondence

A companion RLM.TV article “The Twelve Constellations and the Twelve Cranial Nerves” proposes a correspondence between the twelve Mazalot and the twelve cranial nerves — the twelve primary neural pathways of the human head and nervous system. The twelve Simple Letters (Williams’ assignment, verified by the Tabernacle in the Heavens poster) already map to the twelve constellations and to twelve human faculties in the Sefer Yetzirah: sight, hearing, smell, speech, taste, sexual function, movement, anger, mirth, thought, sleep, work.

This correspondence is consistent with the Imago Dei Body framework established across all three series: the same Author designed the cosmos, the Mazzaroth, and the human body using the same twenty-two-letter blueprint. The cranial nerve correspondence — if confirmed by anatomical mapping against the twelve-letter assignments — would add a neurological layer to the Tennant polarity framework and the twelve-sign/twelve-faculty correspondence.

This is flagged for further research in the Vol. 5 manuscript but is not deployed as a confirmed framework in this post. The RLM.TV article is a research pointer, not yet a cited source.

4. Ein Mazal le’Yisrael as New Covenant Statement

The Talmudic teaching — there is no mazal for Israel — extended through the New Covenant to all who are in Christ (Galatians 3:28-29) provides the pastoral application of the entire Mazzaroth series. This series has been building, week by week, the case that the Mazzaroth is a Gospel proclamation, not an astrological fate-engine. The Ein Mazal principle completes that case: the stars govern those under their governance. Those who are in Christ are lifted above the governance structure into the direct covenantal authority of the One who holds the seven stars in his right hand.

This is not a denial of the stars’ reality or significance. It is the fulfillment of what the stars have been declaring all along: the Seed of the woman comes, defeats the Serpent, and sets his people above the powers that once ruled them.

Part Five: The Pastoral Word

Here is what the government of the stars means for the believer who reads this in their home, on their commute, in the early-morning hours before the house wakes up.

The stars are real. The host of heaven is real. The governance architecture is real. The fallen stewards operating in the planetary domains are real — not mythological, not metaphorical. The Bowl judgments are not symbols. They are literal governmental reclamation events executed by literal archangels under the direct authority of the ascended Christ.

And you are not under any of it.

”Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross; and having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” (Colossians 2:14-15, KJV)

The principalities and powers — the Mazalot governors, the fallen Sar haMazal of the nations — were disarmed at Calvary and put on public display at the resurrection. Not destroyed yet — that comes at the Bowl judgments and the final judgment of Revelation 20. But disarmed. Stripped of the *legitimate* claim over any soul that belongs to Christ.

Abraham transcended the Mazalot by faith. Israel was lifted above the Mazalot by covenant. The body of Christ is seated far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come (Ephesians 1:21, KJV) — not because the government of the stars is fake, but because the King over that government has set his seal on every member of his body.

The stars declare his glory. The star-government is being reclaimed for his authority. And those who are his are already above everything the stars govern.

”So shall thy seed be.” (Genesis 15:5, KJV)

Look up. Count them if you can. The stars are the testimony. The government is the King’s. And the King is coming.

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Connections Across the Series

For Mazzaroth readers: This post provides the governance-architecture foundation that every individual sign post assumes but does not fully develop. The week-by-week star names, Hebrew letters, and decan readings are the *vocabulary* of the Mazalot system. This post is the *grammar*.

For R3 Vol. 5 The Cosmic Backstory readers: The Mazalot governance framework is the Hebraic-tradition confirmation of the archangelic jurisdiction model developed in Blogs 10-16 of Vol. 5. The Bowl judgments as Mazalot reclamation is a Vol. 5 key term.

For RET Revelation Exo-Truth readers: The fallen Sar haMazal operating in corrupted planetary domains is the governing context for the electromagnetic disruption of the Imago Dei Body documented in RET Vol. 3. The body is designed to run in a clean-Mazalot environment. The assault on the body’s bioelectric architecture is a *corrupted-Mazalot* phenomenon. Restoration is a reclaimed-Mazalot outcome.

Star Names to Remember: The Governance Layer

Next Week

Week 14: Gemini — The Thaumim (Twins United)

The Hebrew letter: Ayin (ע) — to see, to know, to experience. The two natures of Christ — fully God and fully Man — united without confusion at the hypostatic union. The King is enthroned in his two natures. The Twins blaze in the summer sky.

”The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” — Psalm 19:1-3, KJV

”And he had in his right hand seven stars: and out of his mouth went a sharp twoedged sword: and his countenance was as the sun shineth in his strength.”— Revelation 1:16, KJV

The stars are in his hand. The government is his. The Mazalot flows from his throne.

#Mazzaroth #Mazalot #CosmicGovernment #AngelicJurisdiction #DivineCouncil #BowlJudgments #SefirotAndScripture #KabbalahAndChrist #HostOfHeaven #Job38 #EinMazalLeYisrael #ImDeiBody #CosmicBackstory #RevelationExoTruth #ResilienceWheel

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD

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