Image Credits: Midjourney.com

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC | Mazzaroth Special Edition | Three-Part Series

“He is before all things, and by him all things consist.” — Colossians 1:17 (KJV)

In Part 1, we stood at the sites and felt the weight of the question. In Part 2, we saw how three civilizations built systems of extraordinary astronomical precision — and then routed them through cosmological frameworks that demanded blood. The cosmos requires perpetual sacrifice, upward, from humanity to a consuming deity. The precision was real. The inversion was also real. In Part 3, we find the reading key that tells us what the stars were actually saying all along: whose sacrifice, in which direction, and how many times.

The True Myth and the Lamb Slain Before the Foundation

C.S. Lewis argued — in Miracles, in the Space Trilogy, in various essays — that the dying-and-rising-god myths scattered across human civilization are not evidence against the Gospel. They are evidence for it. The pattern of a god who dies to sustain or create the cosmos is too widespread, too consistent across cultures with no mutual contact, to be coincidental. Lewis’s argument: the pattern is real because the Event is real. The Lamb was slain from the foundation of the world (Rev 13:8, KJV). The echo of that primordial sacrifice was woven into the fabric of creation itself. Every civilization that looked seriously at the sky found shards of that echo — and then, without the revelation of Scripture to interpret it correctly, built their own framework around the shard.

This is what the Mazzaroth series has been building toward across sixteen weeks: the Gospel was written in the stars before Scripture was written in ink. The twelve signs trace the arc of the cosmic sacrifice and its completion — from Virgo, the promised seed, to Leo, the Lion of Judah triumphant. Every major astronomical culture encountered that arc, written in the same stars, and read it according to the framework they had available.

The Mesoamerican and Andean cosmological traditions occupy a specific and important position in this argument.

They did not merely observe the stars. They observed sacrifice in the stars. And they were not wrong that sacrifice is written there. They were wrong about who is doing the sacrificing, in which direction, and how many times.

The Aztec Inversion

The Aztec Fifth Sun cosmology is a true myth gone inverted. At Teotihuacan, a god threw himself into fire to become the sun. That is — dimly, corruptedly — the memory of the Lamb who gave himself to sustain creation. The cosmological tradition recognized that something sovereign gave itself so the cosmos could continue. That intuition is not wrong. But the tradition then added a demand the original Event does not contain: more blood, forever, from below. The once-for-all sacrifice of the god became the perpetually-required sacrifice of humanity. The direction reversed: instead of sacrifice flowing downward from deity to creation as gift, the cosmos now demands sacrifice flowing upward from creation to deity as payment.

The Rev 13:8 frame makes this inversion visible in a single verse: “the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.” The cosmic sacrifice is accomplished. It is not ongoing. It is not repeatable. It is not supplementable by human offering. The Lamb was slain once, at the foundation of the world, and that sacrifice is complete, sufficient, and final. “By one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified” (Heb 10:14, KJV). The sun moves because He holds all things together — “by him all things consist” (Col 1:17, KJV) — not because it is being fed. The cosmos is not in debt to humanity. Humanity is in debt to the Lamb who paid for it.

What the Tonatiuh face at the center of the Sun Stone gets right: the cosmos was sustained by a sacrifice. What it gets devastatingly wrong: whose sacrifice, in which direction, and how many times.

The Andean Memory

The Viracocha tradition — the creator who pours himself into creation — is Lewis’s true myth in nearly pure form. A being of sovereign power who gives himself to bring the cosmos into being: this is the unmistakable echo of “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made” (John 1:1, 3, KJV). The Word through whom all things were made. The Word who entered his own creation in the Incarnation. The Andean tradition preserved this echo with a clarity that may reflect something we examined in Part 2: that Tiwanaku carries a memory older than its conventional dating, downstream of pre-Flood cosmological knowledge that had not yet fully corrupted.

Its corruption was the substitution of ongoing human sacrifice for the once-for-all divine self-giving — the same inversion as the Aztec frame, reached from a different and older starting point.

The Maya Eschatological Intuition

The Maya Long Count’s World Age eschatology contains a shard of genuine cosmological memory: the cosmos moves through ages toward a terminus. Creation has a direction. Time is not merely cyclical — it is teleological. There is an end. The Mazzaroth reads that same observation from within Scripture: creation moves toward the consummation, the final age, the return of the King. “Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness” (2 Pet 3:13, KJV). The Long Count’s contribution is its intuition that cosmic time is epochal, directed, and terminal. Its error is that the terminal event is catastrophic loss rather than redemptive completion.

The Long Count was counting down to something real. It had the direction right. It did not know the name of what it was counting toward.

The Stars the Calendar Forgot

Pull back now from the cosmological frameworks and look at the sky they were all reading.

The same Venus that the Dresden Codex tracked with one-day-per-481-year accuracy — the Morning Star, the Evening Star, the bright wandering light that rises before the sun — is the same Venus that Revelation 22:16 deploys as the Lord’s own self-designation: “I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star.” The Dresden Codex tracked Venus with extraordinary precision. It did not know whose star it was tracking.

The Pleiades — which the Aztec used to mark the beginning of their 52-year New Fire Ceremony, when all fires were extinguished and relit only if the Pleiades were still rising at midnight — are the same Pleiades that Job 38:31 asks about: “Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?” The Aztec tracked the Pleiades because they intuited that the Pleiades’ movement was cosmologically significant. They were right. They did not know why.

The June solstice sunrise that the Intihuatana aligns to, that the Temple of the Sun at Machu Picchu frames, that the Gateway of the Sun at Tiwanaku tracks — this is the same solstice geometry embedded in the summer sky between Gemini and Cancer, the same solar arc that creation has been running since the fourth day of Genesis 1.

Every one of these civilizations was reading the same testimony. Psalm 19:2-3 is precise on this: “Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” There is no Nahuatl exception. There is no Maya exception. There is no Quechua exception. The heavens declared the glory of God over Tenochtitlan and Tikal and Machu Picchu as clearly as they declared it over Jerusalem and Babylon and Alexandria.

Image Credits: Midjourney.com

The Mazzaroth is the reading key the stars themselves are written in. The twelve signs — Virgo through Leo — trace the Gospel arc from the promised seed to the triumphant King. The thirty-six decan figures elaborate the story in thirty-six detailed chapters. The same stars that rise above the Petén jungle rise above Jerusalem. The testimony is identical. The reading key is what differs.

The Maya had the reading precision. The Aztec had the reading urgency — they knew the stakes were cosmic. The Inca had the reading reverence — they knew the sun was held by something beyond themselves. The Andean tradition at Tiwanaku had the closest thing to the uncorrupted cosmological memory: a creator who gives himself, once, for the cosmos.

What none of them had was the finished text. What none of them had was the Word made flesh, and the word finished spoken from the cross (John 19:30, KJV), and the empty tomb that confirmed it.

The Mazzaroth is not superior to the Mesoamerican and Andean astronomical traditions because it is more precise. It is not, in every case. The Dresden Codex outperforms any surviving record in Venus-tracking precision. The Mazzaroth is the uncorrupted reading of the uncorrupted testimony — the astronomical tradition that remained in alignment with the written Word, that pointed to the Lamb rather than demanding blood from humanity, that said finished rather than keep feeding.

What the Witness Does With This

I walked through Tikal as a believer. I walked through Puma Punku as a researcher. I walked through Machu Picchu as a witness. None of those walks were wasted.

The Mazzaroth series — and the broader R3 research — is built on the conviction that creation testimony is real, that the heavens declare, that no literate civilization has been without witness. The corollary conviction is that the enemy’s strategy is not to suppress astronomical observation. He cannot stop the heavens from declaring. His strategy is to route the observation through a framework that inverts the direction of the sacrifice.

Every civilization that looked at the sky seriously and built a cosmological framework around what they saw was working with real signal. The signal was the Gospel. The corruption was the inversion. The once-for-all sacrifice of the Lamb became the perpetually-required sacrifice of humanity. The grace that flows downward from the Creator to his creation became an obligation flowing upward from creation to a consuming deity. The Morning Star who gives himself became the sun-god who devours.

I watched a Maya shaman perform a fire ceremony in a Catholic church with 13 symbolic steps leading up to it in Guatemala. The 13 steps were not accidental — the Tzolkin's own number, the Maya sacred calendar's heartbeat, written into the approach to an altar that bore a cross. I watched with full attention, because I wanted to understand what was being invoked. The astronomical precision of the Maya calendar was alive in that ceremony — the day sign, the trecena count, the ceremonial intent all operating within a system of real calendrical sophistication. And the offering direction was exactly what this series describes: upward. Toward a consuming divine presence. On a schedule determined by the precision calendar.

The witness function applied across this body of work — grounded in Ezekiel’s commission (“So thou, O son of man, I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel”, Ezek 33:7, KJV) — is not to condemn the precision. It is to name the inversion. It is to say: you were reading the testimony correctly. You knew it was cosmic. You knew sacrifice was at the center. You knew the stars were not mute. What you were not given — what only the Word of God supplies — is the news that the sacrifice is finished.

That the Morning Star, whose movement your codex tracked with one-day-per-481-year accuracy, has already given himself.

That the cosmos does not require your heart.

It required His.

SDG at the Hitching Post

The Intihuatana still stands. The jungle grows back over Tikal every time it is cleared. The Aztec Sun Stone sits in the Museo Nacional de Antropología in Mexico City, Tonatiuh’s obsidian tongue silent now, the 20-day ring intact.

The Mazzaroth still turns.

Virgo still rises in the east each year with the promise of the seed. Leo still closes the western sky with the lion rampant. The forty-eight decan figures still elaborate the story across the register of the night sky. Venus still precedes the sun at its heliacal rising — the Morning Star announcing the approach of the greater light, just as John announced the approach of the One of whom he said: “He must increase, but I must decrease” (John 3:30, KJV).

The stones were not wrong that a sacrifice sustains the cosmos. They were wrong about whose sacrifice it was.

The Lamb was slain from the foundation of the world.

The Morning Star has given himself.

The sun moves because He holds it.

The cosmos does not require your heart. It required His — and that requirement was met, once, at the foundation of the world, and finished, publicly, on a hill outside Jerusalem, on a day that the Long Count calendar was running and the Pleiades were in the sky and the sun went dark for three hours and the veil of the temple was torn from top to bottom.

It is finished.

That is what the stars were trying to say.

SDG — Soli Deo Gloria

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC