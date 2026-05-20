© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC | Mazzaroth Special Edition | Three-Part Series

“Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?” — Job 38:31 (KJV)

In Part 1, we walked the sites — Tikal in Guatemala’s Petén jungle, Tiwanaku and Puma Punku on the Bolivian altiplano, Machu Picchu in the Peruvian highlands. We let the stones ask their questions. The same pressure surfaced at every site: the cosmos is saying something. What is it? In Part 2, we examine what these civilizations actually built — the precision of their astronomy, the cosmological frameworks behind it, and the answer they carved in stone at the center of each system.

What They Actually Built

The Mazzaroth framework is not condescending. It does not operate from the assumption that pre-Columbian astronomers were primitive observers stumbling through the dark. Psalm 19:1-3 is explicit: the heavens declare. Every civilization that has ever looked up with serious intent has received real signal from that declaration. The question is never whether they received the signal. The question is what narrative they routed it through.

So: what did the Maya, Aztec, and Andean civilizations actually see?

The Maya Calendar System

The Maya did not have a calendar. They had interlocking calendar systems of breathtaking mathematical sophistication.

The Tzolkin — the 260-day sacred calendar — combined 13 numbers with 20 named day-signs in a repeating cycle. One compelling hypothesis connects its 260-day length to the human gestation period — which would make it not merely astronomical but anthropological, a calendar rooted in the observed rhythm of human life itself.

The Haab’ — the 365-day solar calendar — divided the year into 18 months of 20 days each, plus 5 Wayeb days at year’s end. The Wayeb were considered cosmically liminal and dangerous — days when normal order suspended. The Maya tracked them carefully because they understood that the solar cycle, accurately measured, carries a remainder the calendar must account for. The cosmos is precise. Its precision does not forgive imprecision in those who read it.

The Calendar Round — the 52-year cycle in which Tzolkin and Haab’ return to the same starting combination — governed civic life. The twin-pyramid complexes at Tikal were built one per katun (~20 years) specifically to mark the Long Count’s progression in stone.

The Long Count — a linear calendar from a fixed creation date — extends to 5,125-year World Age cycles. The Maya understood cosmic time as epochal: not merely cyclical but moving through identifiable ages with beginnings, middles, and ends. The implication is not trivial. They built a civilization-level awareness that the current age is neither the first nor the last.

The Venus Table in the Dresden Codex — one of only four surviving Maya books — tracks the 584-day synodic period of Venus with an accuracy accumulating only a one-day error over 481 years. Modern astronomy confirms this. One day per 481 years. The Maya were not approximating. They were measuring.

The Aztec Sun Stone

The Aztec tonalpohualli (260-day sacred calendar) mirrors the Tzolkin structurally — 13 numbers, 20 day-signs — suggesting either direct cultural transmission or independent derivation from the same astronomical reality. The xiuhpohualli (365-day solar calendar) maps onto the Haab’. Two civilizations were reading the same sky and arriving at the same structural conclusions.

The Aztec Sun Stone — the Piedra del Sol, carved approximately 1500 CE — is not merely a calendar. At its center: Tonatiuh, the solar deity, tongue shaped as a flint knife, hands as eagle talons each gripping a human heart. Surrounding him: the four previous Sun-ages in their destruction glyphs. Outside those: the 20-day signs. Two fire serpents frame the outer ring.

The stone is a precision astronomical instrument. It is also a cosmological declaration. We will examine that declaration closely in the next section.

The Andean Systems

The Gateway of the Sun at Tiwanaku aligns to the December solstice sunrise. Its forty-eight winged attendants — three rows of eight on each side of the Staff God — will be noted again by the Mazzaroth reader: the number forty-eight marks the classical constellation catalog across the ancient world. Twelve signs plus thirty-six decan figures. Whether by transmission or independent derivation, the number is not arbitrary.

At Machu Picchu, the Intihuatana stone orients its four corners to the cardinal directions, its peak positioned so the June solstice sun stands directly overhead with no shadow. The Temple of the Sun features a window engineered to frame the June solstice sunrise onto a specific interior stone. These are not symbolic gestures. These are precision instruments built into architecture.

The point: these civilizations were reading the same sky you read. The same Psalm 19:1 signal that the Babylonians, Egyptians, and Hebrews received — the Maya, Aztec, and Andean civilizations received it too. In some respects their precision rivals the best of the ancient world. The Mazzaroth framework begins there. But what they did with what they received is the whole of the matter.

The Anomaly Behind the Astronomy

Before we examine the cosmological frameworks, we must address something the standard narrative has still not satisfactorily explained — because it bears directly on where those frameworks came from.

The Puma Punku Technical Record

The H-blocks at Puma Punku do not have 6 surfaces like a normal construction block. They have 80 surfaces each — channels, tubes, drill holes, and interlocking edges of a precision and diversity whose purpose is, as the published technical record states plainly, not simple to ascertain. One block is estimated at 440 tons. Others range between 100 and 150 tons. The sides are smooth. The parallel faces are precisely parallel. The chiseling is so precise and intricate that it is beyond the means of ordinary tools — it required machinery on par with our most modern equipment. The stone is andesite. Diamond is a 10 on the Mohs hardness scale. The tools that produced these cuts would themselves have needed to approach diamond hardness.

The blocks were not quarried nearby. The stone originated 37 miles from the construction site, and the builders chose that quarry deliberately over more convenient local sources — because the location of the city was more important to them than the logistics of moving the stone.

The standard response — that the techniques remain unidentified but will eventually be explained — is a promissory note outstanding for decades. I stood at Puma Punku, examined the cuts at close range, and brought back the photographs. The evidence does not wait for the promissory note to be redeemed.

The Catastrophe Question

Flynn asks the question the technical record demands: what kind of cataclysm tosses 400-ton ashlars? Tiahuanaco’s builders, Flynn argues, went to extraordinary lengths to ensure these structures would endure the ages. Metal clamps poured into receiving indentations. Stone selected for permanence. Construction at 13,297 feet — high enough to survive anything below. And yet the structures were scattered like toy blocks. The cataclysm that destroyed them was not local. It was global. Flynn’s framing: knowing judgment was coming, the builders constructed in the desperate hope their work would survive His wrath. It did not survive intact.

Arthur Posnansky’s ground evidence adds the decisive confirmation: fossilized human skulls unearthed at Tiwanaku alongside seashells and remnants of tropical plants — at 13,297 feet above sea level. Seashells at altitude. Tropical vegetation debris in the Andean highlands. This is not the current climate of the altiplano. This is the debris field of the world that ended in the Flood — the same world whose civilizational capacity produced the precision engineering now scattered in the dust at Puma Punku.

The Skulls in the La Paz Museum

And then there is the evidence the museum guard preferred I not photograph.

In the Tiwanaku Museum in La Paz, Bolivia, elongated skulls are on display. Photography was prohibited. I collected the evidence inconspicuously — the photographs are published in Revelation Exo-Truth: Alien & UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think. What they show is not subtle: cranial structures with nearly three times the capacity of the modern human skull. Not deformed by head-binding, which can alter shape but cannot increase cranial volume. Not slightly anomalous. Nearly three times.

Christian anthropologist and researcher Dee Olson asks the question the combined evidence demands: “Is there an ancient connection between the elongated skull humanoids discovered in Peru and Bolivia and the precision-made megaliths found there?”

The altitude is the same. The anomaly scale is the same. The impossibility under the standard framework is the same. Flynn’s conclusion — that these ruins point to the giants or Nephilim of the pre-Flood Old Testament period, beings who built with the knowledge that judgment was approaching and in the futile belief that megalithic construction might survive the wrath of God — is the most coherent available explanation for the totality of what is there.

This is where the RET series enters. Flynn’s further argument — that the builder gods will return, and that their return will not be announced as the return of fallen angels and their progeny but as a demonic masquerade of modern-day aliens with “space-age” advanced technology — is the thesis Revelation Exo-Truth carries across five volumes. The precision of Puma Punku is not merely archaeological. It is eschatological preview. The same entities. The same agenda. A different disguise.

Hold that frame as we turn to what these civilizations built their cosmological systems to explain.

The Cosmos That Demands Blood

Here is the theological center of the Aztec cosmological system, stated plainly.

The present age — the Fifth Sun, Nahui Ollin — was created at Teotihuacan when the gods gathered in darkness after the destruction of the Fourth Sun. Nanahuatzin, the humble god, threw himself into the sacred fire without hesitation and became the sun. Tecuciztecatl, the proud god, leapt after and became the moon.

But the sun would not move.

The new sun sat on the horizon, refusing to travel. The gods sent messenger after messenger. The sun’s demand was unambiguous: blood. Not once. Perpetually. Quetzalcoatl slew the assembled gods to set the sun in motion. From that moment the obligation transferred to humanity: the cosmos requires continuous feeding. Stop feeding it, and the cosmos ends.

This is not metaphor. This is cosmological physics in the Aztec frame. The Aztec believed with full civilizational conviction that if they stopped, the sun stopped. Every heart extracted on the sacrificial stone was a payment on the cosmic debt. Tonatiuh demanded blood. The Fifth Sun consumed it. The universe continued another day.

Return to the center of the Sun Stone. Tonatiuh’s tongue is a flint knife. His hands are eagle talons, each gripping a human heart. This is the load-bearing center of the entire cosmological system, carved in stone: the cosmos requires hearts. The king of the heavens is a consuming sovereign who must be continuously fed.

The Maya cosmological frame has a different character but a structurally similar core. The Popol Vuh describes humanity as created for a specific purpose: to speak the names of the gods, perform the rituals, and maintain the worship that sustains divine order. The calendars exist to track when the debt is due. The Long Count’s World Age structure adds eschatological weight: four previous ages destroyed. The current age will also end. The calendar is not merely a record of time. It is a countdown, and the countdown runs on obligation.

The Andean framework shares the same architecture at its core. Inti’s daily transit is not automatic — it is sustained by ritual and offering. The Intihuatana holds the sun, but only as long as the priestly obligation is maintained on the schedule the calendar requires. Miss the obligation, and the hitching post fails.

Three civilizations. Different ritual specifics. The same underlying cosmological architecture: the cosmos is not self-sustaining. It requires blood. Precision astronomy exists to track when the blood is due.

The Question Puma Punku Asks Before All Others

Return now to Puma Punku with what we know about the cosmological frameworks.

If the elongated skulls at the La Paz museum represent the builders — if the Nephilim identification is correct — then what we are looking at across the Bolivian altiplano is the work of a pre-Flood or immediately post-Flood civilization that possessed two things simultaneously: extraordinary technical capacity and a cosmological framework already deeply corrupted. The blood-cult cosmologies of the Maya, Aztec, and Inca did not originate in a vacuum. They may carry, in corrupted form, the cosmological memory of what the Nephilim civilization already believed and practiced.

Genesis 6 does not describe primitive people. It describes a civilization of sufficient sophistication that its violence and corruption warranted global judgment. The antediluvian record describes knowledge transfer whose scope included the crafts of heaven and earth. Puma Punku carries the memory of that technical capacity in stone. And the blood-cult cosmologies of every major Mesoamerican and Andean civilization carry the memory — corrupted, inverted, redirected — of the cosmic truth that the Mazzaroth is written to declare.

The precision was real. The astronomical observation was real. The intuition that sacrifice is written into the cosmic order was real. What was systematically inverted was the direction: whose sacrifice, flowing which way, accomplished how many times.

Part 3 names the One whose sacrifice was once, downward, and final — and reads the stars through that naming.

Continue to Part 3: “What the Stars Were Trying to Say” — the True Myth framework, the Mazzaroth reading key, and the word that resolves what three civilizations’ precision astronomy was always pointing toward.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC