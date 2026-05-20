© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC | Mazzaroth Special Edition | Three-Part Series

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” — Psalm 19:1-3 (KJV)

These are not places you read about and then know.

These are places you enter. And when you enter them, something happens that does not happen at a museum or in a classroom or on a screen: the scale of the question changes. The intellectual argument that seemed manageable on paper becomes, standing before the stone itself, something that demands a different quality of attention. A different quality of honesty.

I have entered three such places. What follows is not a travelogue. It is a witness report.

Tikal: When the Jungle Cannot Win

My family and I lived in Antigua Guatemala while I worked as a Central American regional advisor with an international Christian non-profit. Guatemala’s Petén department is one of the last large tropical wilderness areas in Central America. The jungle there is not decorative — it is aggressive, persistent, and patient. It has been reclaiming human structures since the Classic Maya civilization collapsed around 900 CE, and in most places it has won comprehensively. Entire cities are still beneath it, their pyramids indistinguishable from forested hills until a survey reveals the geometry underneath.

Tikal is different.

Temple I — the Temple of the Great Jaguar — rises from the jungle canopy at approximately 47 meters. It was built in the late Classic period, probably during the reign of Jasaw Chan K’awiil I, sometime around 734 CE. If you are standing on the Great Plaza at dawn, you will watch it emerge from the mist before you can see anything else around it. The surrounding jungle is still dark. The upper temple catches the first light. The effect is not accidental. It is calculated.

Everything at Tikal is calculated.

The twin pyramid complexes — nine of them, distributed across the site — were built one per katun, approximately every twenty years, to mark the progression of the Long Count calendar. They are not tombs. They are not simply ceremonial platforms. They are monumental chronological instruments: stone markers laid down at twenty-year intervals across a civilizational timeline. The Maya were not merely marking time. They were building it into the landscape itself. They were saying, in stone the jungle has spent a thousand years failing to reclaim: we know where we are in the cosmic sequence, and we intend for everyone who comes after to know it too.

I stood in the Great Plaza and felt the weight of what I was inside. Not a ruin. An instrument. A city-sized precision instrument, still aligned to the sky it was built to track, still casting its calculated shadows at equinox exactly as its builders intended.

What I felt at Tikal was not what I expected. I expected the melancholy of something lost. What I felt instead was the pressure of a question that had not yet been answered. The Maya built all of this to say something. The precision was in service of a meaning. The calendar systems, the astronomical alignments, the twenty-year stone monuments: all of it pointing somewhere. Insisting on something. Demanding to be read.

I did not yet have the full reading key.

Tiwanaku and Puma Punku: The Question That Precedes All Others

I also lived and worked in Bolivia as a country director for a Christian NGO. I covered these sites at length in Revelation Exo-Truth: Alien & UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think — the first volume of the RET series — and the reader who wants the full treatment will find it there. But in the context of this series — the Gospel the stones were almost saying — certain things from that visit must be named in first person.

I did not go to Tiwanaku and Puma Punku alone. I brought my family — my wife and our two sons — because I believed what we were about to stand before mattered. Not as tourism. As evidence. Evidence of something the standard archaeological timeline cannot contain and the biblical record explains.

The Altitude That Asks the First Question

Tiwanaku and Puma Punku sit in the Altiplanos of the Andes Mountains in Bolivia, at an elevation of 13,297 feet above sea level. Before we discuss the construction, let that number settle. At 13,297 feet, the air is thin. Sustained manual labor at altitude is a serious physical challenge for modern workers with modern nutrition and logistics. And yet someone built here — deliberately, intentionally — preferring this location to any logistically easier one. Researcher David Flynn, who produced one of the most careful scholarly analyses of Tiahuanaco’s geoglyphs before his death, observed that the quarry from which the stones originated lies over 37 miles from the site — and concluded that the location mattered more to the builders than the logistics. The city was not built where it was convenient. It was built where it was meant to stand.

The comparison that belongs here is Baalbek. Tiahuanaco has been called the “American Stonehenge” and the “Baalbek of the New World,” and the parallel is exact: both sites feature construction at a scale and precision that the standard toolkit of their supposed era cannot account for. At Tiahuanaco, the massive stone blocks were joined by metal clamps — I-shaped and T-shaped clamps that scanning electron microscope analysis shows were poured liquid into receiving indentations in the megaliths. Not cut and inserted. Cast in place. This is precision metallurgical engineering in service of architecture built, in Flynn’s assessment, to endure the ages.

And then the catastrophe. These massive structures — built to survive everything — were tossed, scattered, disrupted. Flynn asks the right question: what kind of cataclysm tosses 400-ton ashlars?

Arthur Posnansky found part of the answer in the ground: fossilized human skulls unearthed together with seashells and remnants of tropical plants — at 13,297 feet above sea level. Seashells at altitude. Tropical plant debris in the Andean highlands. This is not the current climate. This is the debris field of a world that no longer exists in the form it once had. The Flood is not missing from the evidence at Tiwanaku. The Flood is what explains the evidence at Tiwanaku.

Puma Punku: The Surgical Precision

I stood behind the Puma Punku Gateway and examined the stone cuts at close range. The photograph I published in RET Vol. 1 carries the simple caption: “Note the surgical precision of the stone cuts below.” I chose that word — surgical — because no other word fits. The channels in the andesite blocks are not rough-hewn approximations. They are exact.

The H-blocks at Puma Punku do not have 6 surfaces like a normal construction block. They have 80 surfaces each — channels, tubes, drill holes, and fitted interlocking edges of such diversity that determining their purpose requires the same approach one takes to understanding precision machinery. One block is estimated at 440 tons. Others range between 100 and 150 tons. The sides are smooth. The parallel faces are precisely parallel. Andesite is one of the hardest stones on earth — the tools required to cut it with this precision would themselves have needed to approach diamond hardness. No soft explanation exists for what I examined at Puma Punku.

In the museum at Tiahuanaco, I photographed a statue estimated at over 20 feet in height. The figure is unmistakably humanoid — but built for a frame that dwarfs any human population in any period of recorded history. It stood in the museum display not as an anomaly flagged for explanation, but as a catalogued exhibit. The museum was not asking the question the statue’s scale demands. I was.

The Skulls

In the La Paz museum — the Tiwanaku Museum — I encountered elongated skulls on display. The museum guard informed me that photography was prohibited.

I collected the evidence inconspicuously.

The photographs I brought back and published in RET Vol. 1 show cranial structures with nearly three times the capacity of the modern human skull. Not slightly enlarged. Not double. Nearly three times. Head-binding, a practice documented in several ancient cultures, can deform skull shape but cannot increase cranial volume. These skulls carry a volume that requires a different explanation entirely.

Christian anthropologist and researcher Dee Olson asks the question directly: “Is there an ancient connection between the elongated skull humanoids discovered in Peru and Bolivia and the precision-made megaliths found there?”

The question answers itself when you are standing in the room with the evidence. The same region. The same altitude. The same anomaly scale. The same impossibility under the standard framework. Flynn’s conclusion — that these ruins point to the giants or Nephilim described in the pre-Flood Old Testament record — is not speculation dressed as scholarship. It is the most coherent available explanation for the totality of what is there: the scale, the precision, the skull morphology, the seashells at 13,297 feet, and the cataclysm that scattered it all.

Flynn adds a dimension that connects directly to the RET series: the builder gods, he argues, will return — and their return will not be announced as the return of fallen angels and their Nephilim progeny, but as a demonic masquerade of modern-day aliens with “space-age” advanced technology. The precision of Puma Punku is not merely archaeological evidence. It is eschatological preview. Revelation Exo-Truth carries that argument in full.

I brought my family to this place because I wanted them to see what the standard narrative does not want to explain. My wife stood at the Gateway. My boys stood in the shadow of a 20-foot statue of a being that should not have existed. I photographed skulls under a guard’s prohibition because the evidence was more important than the inconvenience.

The stones were saying something. The bones were confirming it.

I did not yet have the full reading key.

Machu Picchu: The Hitching Post of the Sun

I managed a community resilience program in Hampatura and Chicnaywa in the Altiplanos of Peru. Machu Picchu sits at approximately 2,430 meters elevation in the Cusco region of Peru, in a saddle between two mountain peaks above the Urubamba River. The Inca built it — likely as a royal estate for the Sapa Inca Pachacuti — without mortar. The precision dry-stone construction fits its blocks so exactly that a knife blade cannot be inserted between them. The region’s earthquake history is significant; the mortarless joinery distributes seismic energy rather than resisting it, and the structures have outlasted centuries of Andean seismicity that reduced Spanish colonial construction nearby to rubble.

The Intihuatana stone is what I had come to see.

The name means “the hitching post of the sun.” It is a carved granite post emerging from a larger carved platform, its four corners oriented to the four cardinal directions. At the June solstice, the sun stands directly above it and casts no shadow. At the equinoxes, the sun sets precisely over its western corner. The Inca used it as an astronomical instrument of genuine precision.

But the name is the thing. The hitching post of the sun. The Inca were not merely tracking the sun’s position. They believed they were holding it there. They believed that without the ritual tethering performed at this stone — without the ceremony, the priestly maintenance, the calendrical obligation kept on schedule — the sun might not return. The Intihuatana was not a sundial. It was a leash.

I stood at that stone and understood something no description of it had prepared me for. The theological weight embedded in the name is not poetic. It is architectural. The entire ritual core of Machu Picchu is organized around the act of restraining the sun. The Temple of the Sun’s solstice window, the Temple of the Three Windows, the agricultural terraces oriented to seasonal light — all in service of one civilization’s answer to the hardest question the cosmos presents:

What keeps it from flying apart?

Their answer: we do. By tracking it. By performing the ritual. By maintaining the obligation on the schedule the calendar requires.

Standing there, I knew they were not entirely wrong about the question. The cosmos is held in place by something. It does require a cosmic act to sustain it. They had arrived at a genuine theological intuition through a combination of extraordinary astronomical precision and ancient transmitted knowledge.

They had the question exactly right.

They did not have the Answer.

What the Stones Were Saying

Three sites. Three civilizations. Three countries. The same pressure at every one: the stones are saying something. What is it?

Tikal said: cosmic time is real, epochal, and precisely measurable. It moves. It has stages. Something governs its direction.

Tiwanaku and Puma Punku said: the civilization that produced this was not primitive. The 440-ton precision-cut blocks, the metallurgical clamps, the anomalous skulls three times the cranial capacity of modern man, the seashells at 13,297 feet — all of it points beyond the standard framework to something the biblical record names and the RET series examines.

Machu Picchu said: the cosmos is held in place by a sovereign act. Something keeps the sun on its track. The holding is not automatic. It requires — something.

I had the pieces. I did not yet have the reading key that would tell me what they added up to.

That key is what Part 2 begins to turn.

Continue to Part 2: “The Cosmos That Demands Blood” — where the astronomical precision of three civilizations meets the cosmological frameworks behind it, and we discover that three cultures, independently, arrived at the same answer to what the cosmos requires.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC