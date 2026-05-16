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Current Events Cluster: The 2029 Threshold | Part 4 of 4 — Capstone

R3 Vol 3 Preview Series — The Seven Bowls

By Resilienciero | R3 Publishing, LLC | May 2026

Derek Gilbert had been interviewing Thomas Horn about the asteroid Apophis. Horn — founder of SkyWatch TV, founder of Defender Publishing, author of more than a dozen volumes on biblical eschatology, a man who had been interviewed by U.S. senators and members of Congress about advanced strategic threats — had just finished walking Gilbert through the asteroid’s orbital parameters, its 2029 close approach, and his case that the object is the Wormwood of Revelation 8:10–11.

Then Horn walked the math one step further.

If Apophis is the Wormwood of Revelation 8 — the Third Trumpet judgment, which falls approximately at the midpoint of the seven-year Great Tribulation — then counting backward three and a half years from April 13, 2029 lands on a specific date in the Hebrew liturgical calendar.

It does not land near a Hebrew feast day. It lands on a Hebrew feast day. The seventh day. The exact day on which the ancient Hebrews — for centuries — performed an annual commemoration of God’s victory over a specific entity. The entity by name. The Egyptian god whose name is Apep, whose Greek name is Apollyon, whose Hebrew name is Abaddon. The angel of the bottomless pit. The destroyer.

Horn recounted Gilbert’s reaction. He literally turned pale.

This post — the capstone of the four-post cluster — walks the prophetic identification, the linguistic pivot, the four-Trumpet sequence Horn’s astronomers described, the NASA cover-up argument as strengthened by the 2022–2026 scientist cluster I documented in Post 2, the Hebrew feast-day calculation that stopped Gilbert cold, and the Mazzaroth witness that puts the entire convergence into a frame Scripture itself prepared.

I hold all of it as Layer 3 investigative pattern. The watchman documents the convergence. The watchman does not predict. Robert L. Luginbill — whose Coming Tribulation series at ichthys.com remains R3’s controlling eschatological authority — places the Wormwood Trumpet in the Great Tribulation Second Half and treats date-setting with the discipline Matthew 24:36 requires of us. “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only” (KJV). That posture stands. What follows is the data the watchman documents under that posture.

I. THE WORMWOOD TEXT AND THE ASTER / ASTEROID PIVOT

“And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters; And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.” — Revelation 8:10–11 (KJV)

The Greek word the King James translates as star is ἀστήρ — aster. In the first century, the word denoted any luminous point in the night sky: stars, planets, comets, meteors. The modern astronomical vocabulary did not yet exist to distinguish them.

Two thousand years later, when astronomers in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries needed a word for the rocky bodies orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter — bodies that appeared as star-like points in telescopes but were not stars in the modern sense — they reached back to the Greek and constructed the term asteroid. Star-like. The English word for a rocky body in space is built directly on the Greek root that John used in Revelation 8:10.

John could not have known the modern astronomical vocabulary. He could not have known that the word he used would, two millennia later, become the technical term for exactly the kind of object that astronomers would identify as the most likely physical mechanism for the impact described in his vision. The linguistic pivot is unanticipatable. It is also exact.

When Revelation 8:10–11 describes a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, falling on the rivers and the fountains of waters — and when the Greek term aster sits directly underneath what would two millennia later become the word asteroid — the text is describing precisely the class of object that current planetary science recognizes as the dominant impact-risk category for Earth.

A 340-meter asteroid striking the planet at orbital velocity would generate enough ejecta and contaminated atmospheric water to make a meaningful fraction of Earth’s freshwater systems briefly poisonous. And the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter. The physical mechanism matches the text.

II. THE FOUR-TRUMPET SEQUENCE AS A SINGLE EVENT

In his 2019 book The Wormwood Prophecy, Thomas Horn reports that he consulted two astronomers — neither named in the published text — about the physical interpretation of the first four trumpets of Revelation 8. The astronomers told him that the four trumpets are not four separate cosmic events. They are four stages of a single massive asteroid impact.

The framework Horn outlines:

Trumpet Revelation 8 text Physical correlate First Hail and fire mingled with blood, cast upon the earth; the third part of trees burnt up, and all green grass burnt up (Rev 8:7) Initial debris field from atmospheric entry — superheated material igniting fires across continents Second A great mountain burning with fire cast into the sea; the third part of the sea became blood (Rev 8:8) Main body of the asteroid striking the ocean as a burning mountain Third A great star fell from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, upon the rivers and the fountains of waters; the name of the star is called Wormwood (Rev 8:10–11) Contaminated impact ejecta returning to Earth, poisoning freshwater systems Fourth The third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars (Rev 8:12) Atmospheric darkening from dust and aerosols, blocking sunlight and stellar visibility

This framework matches what contemporary planetary science describes as the cascading effects of a major ocean-impact event. The Chicxulub impact 66 million years ago — the event that ended the dinosaur era — produced exactly this kind of cascading sequence: initial debris ignition, oceanic impact, atmospheric contamination of water systems, prolonged atmospheric darkening leading to global cooling. The geological record preserves the sequence in iridium-anomaly layers, in the buried impact crater, in the global extinction signature.

The four trumpets of Revelation 8 describe Chicxulub-scale cascade effects. Horn’s astronomers identified that match and pointed to Apophis as the candidate object whose physical parameters could produce exactly such a cascade.

I report the framework. I do not assert its correctness as definite prophecy fulfillment. Luginbill places the Wormwood event in the Great Tribulation Second Half and reads the four trumpets within the broader trumpet-judgment architecture. The framework Horn describes is consistent with Luginbill’s broader chronology and adds physical specificity to it.

III. THE NASA COVER-UP ARGUMENT, STRENGTHENED BY 2022–2026

Horn states in his book that the two astronomers he consulted told him directly: the “near miss” statement that NASA officially defends is not their actual scientific assessment of Apophis. Their study of the object — its gravitational field, its trajectory uncertainty, the post-2029 chaotic dynamics — indicated something of such mass and complexity that it could neither be reliably predicted to miss Earth nor be destroyed or mitigated by current technology.

The astronomers were anonymous in the published text. Horn cited his sources. He did not name them. This is a credibility limitation that the watchman openly acknowledges. The reader is asked to weigh Horn’s professional record, his standing in the eschatological-research community, and the specificity of the claim.

What is striking — and what could not have been anticipated when The Wormwood Prophecy was published in 2019 — is what has happened to the broader population of scientists best positioned to independently verify or challenge an institutional cover-up claim in the years since.

I walked the 2022–2026 cluster in detail in Post 2. The summary: at least eleven and possibly more scientists connected to NASA JPL, MIT plasma physics, Caltech astrophysics, Los Alamos, the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, and pharmaceutical research have died or disappeared in the window since Horn published. The FBI is now spearheading an investigation into whether the cases are connected. The House Oversight Committee announced its own investigation. The White House has been briefed. President Trump has called publicly for answers.

Horn’s 2019 claim has been post-publication strengthened by events that no one in 2019 could have predicted. The cover-up thesis was speculative when Horn first made it. It is no longer speculative. Whether or not the federal investigation concludes the cluster cases are connected, the federal investigation itself is the institutional acknowledgment that the convergence of timing requires examination.

The watchman is not asserting that NASA is lying about Apophis. The watchman is documenting the public-record fact that the cohort of independent verifiers Horn cited as his anonymous sources is precisely the cohort that has thinned dramatically in the window leading up to 2029.

IV. THE HEBREW FEAST-DAY CALCULATION

Here is the data point that stopped Derek Gilbert cold.

Robert L. Luginbill, R3’s controlling eschatological authority, places the Wormwood trumpet within the Great Tribulation. The seven-year Tribulation period in the Luginbill chronology — drawing on Daniel 9:24–27 — divides at its midpoint, three and a half years in. Various eschatological frameworks differ on where exactly Trumpet 3 lands within the second half. Horn’s working assumption — which I report as his without endorsing every detail — is that Trumpet 3 lands at approximately the midpoint trigger: the transition from the Tribulation First Half to the Great Tribulation Second Half.

If Apophis on April 13, 2029 is the Trumpet 3 event, and if the Trumpet 3 event lands at the 3.5-year midpoint of the Tribulation, then counting backward exactly 3.5 years from April 13, 2029 gives the day on which the Tribulation began.

April 13, 2029 minus 1,278 days (3.5 years, accounting for the 2028 leap year) = October 12–13, 2025.

In the Hebrew liturgical calendar, October 12–13, 2025 is Tishri 21, 5786.

Tishri 21 is the seventh day of the Feast of Tabernacles — Sukkot. The seventh day of Sukkot has its own name in Jewish liturgical tradition: Hoshana Rabbah — the Great Hosanna, the day of the great salvation.

This is not background coincidence. Hoshana Rabbah is one of the most theologically dense days in the Hebrew liturgical year. The Mishnah (Sukkah 4:9–10, 5:1) describes the water libation ceremony that climaxed at Hoshana Rabbah — the only time in the entire year that water was poured on the altar of the Temple in a special ceremony pleading for the autumn rains. The seven circuits of the altar on the seventh day, with the seven recitations of the hoshanot prayers (save now), made it the day of the great cry for salvation. It is the day from which John 7:37–39 is calculated: “In the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus stood and cried, saying, If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink. He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water” (KJV).

In Talmudic tradition, Hoshana Rabbah was also the day on which the final sealing of the divine judgment for the year occurred — the closure of what Yom Kippur had opened ten days earlier. The day was understood as the threshold beyond which the verdict was fixed.

And — this is the data point Horn walked for Gilbert — Hoshana Rabbah in the ancient Hebrew liturgical practice included the sacrifice of seven bullocks in commemoration of God’s victory over the seventy nations and their tutelary deities, particularly the gods of Egypt. The Talmudic tradition specifically names Apophis — the Egyptian god of chaos — as one of the entities whose defeat by the LORD was commemorated annually on this day.

The seventh day of Sukkot, in ancient Hebrew liturgical practice, was the annual commemoration of God’s victory over the principality named Apophis.

If Horn’s identification is correct, the midpoint-tribulation trigger lands precisely on the feast day that anciently commemorated the LORD’s victory over the entity whose name the asteroid now bears.

The asteroid named for the god of chaos approaches Earth at the midpoint of a seven-year tribulation period that began on the very feast day commemorating God’s victory over that god. The convergence of name, date, and liturgical content is of a different order than coincidence.

I hold this strictly as Layer 3 investigative pattern. I am not asserting that the Tribulation began on October 12–13, 2025. I am not asserting that the Tribulation will reach its midpoint on April 13, 2029. I am not setting a date. I am walking the math Horn walked, documenting the convergence Gilbert sat with, and reporting the Hebrew liturgical content that the ancient Temple practice attests.

Luginbill remains the controlling eschatological authority. The watchman documents the convergence. The watchman does not predict.

V. THE MAZZAROTH WITNESS DEEPENED

I planted the seed of the Mazzaroth witness at the end of Post 3. Here is the full bloom.

The twelve-sign celestial gospel of the Mazzaroth — referenced by Job 38:32, defended at length by E. W. Bullinger in The Witness of the Stars and by Frances Rolleston before him — was, according to the patristic tradition, the original revelation of the Gospel given to Adam, Seth, and Enoch, inscribed in the heavens before the existence of written Scripture so that “the heavens declare the glory of God” (Psalm 19:1, KJV) was a real and continuous proclamation across all generations and all peoples.

The Mazzaroth has been corrupted by the world’s astrologies. The original meanings have been overlaid with the demonic counterfeit of horoscopy and divination. What the watchman does, following Bullinger and Rolleston and the contemporary research stream that Robert L. Williams Jr. and Cornwell continue, is read the original meanings underneath the corruption.

The constellation Scorpius in the Mazzaroth is one of three constellations within the larger sign of Sagittarius-the-Conquerer-Coming-Forth. Scorpius depicts the wounding of the Seed of the Woman in the heel — the Genesis 3:15 prophecy made visual. The scorpion strikes the heel of the man who comes against him. The fatal sting is delivered.

But Scorpius in the Mazzaroth also depicts the agent of the sting. The king of the scorpions. And in Cornwell’s research:

“Scorpius, as the king of the special locust (like scorpions) in Revelation 9:11, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, or the Greek Apollyon, the Destroyer... Apollyon is the angel who reigns over the infernal regions.”

The Mazzaroth identifies the king of Scorpius with the angel-king of Revelation 9:11. The celestial gospel anticipates the Apocalypse. The constellation Scorpius witnesses against the entity that Scripture names as the destroyer.

The genealogy stretches further. Cornwell traces it through ancient Mesopotamia:

“The serpent god Ningizzida or Ningishzida was the mother and wife of Dumuzi, then the name Dumuzi-absu or Tammuz was the ‘child of the abyss,’ this may correspond to the mystery of Abaddon (Hebrew) or Apollyon (Greek) entities of the Bible.”

The chain: Nimrod → Gilgamesh → Ningizzida → Tammuz-of-the-Abyss → Abaddon → Apollyon → Apophis → Asteroid 99942.

This is the same chain I walked in Post 1 — the Bulwer-Lytton genealogy of the Coming Race terminating in Nimrod’s Return. The Mesopotamian Tammuz-of-the-Abyss, the Hebrew Abaddon, the Greek Apollyon, the Egyptian Apophis, and the asteroid named for that god — they all converge on a single referent witnessed first in the constellation Scorpius and named in the Mazzaroth before any written Scripture existed.

The R3 reader who has been following the series will recognize the architecture: the Mazzaroth witness, the Three Rebellions framework (Genesis 6 corruption, Babel-Nimrod ascent, eschatological resumption), the Heiser/Wayne divine-council theology of the elohim of the nations. The asteroid does not enter our era as a cosmic surprise. Scripture and the celestial gospel have been pointing at this entity since before Moses.

VI. THE FOUR WITNESSES CONVERGE

Across this four-post cluster I have walked four witnesses:

The genealogical witness (Post 1): A 155-year continuous ideological chain from Bulwer-Lytton through Theosophy, the Golden Dawn, the Nazi Vril Society, and Operation Paperclip to NASA, JPL, DARPA, and the Singularity movement, terminating in the eschatological resumption of Nimrod’s project at Babel.

The suppression witness (Post 2): A 150-year pattern of suppression of independent science, culminating in the 2022–2026 cluster of scientist deaths and disappearances now under FBI-spearheaded federal investigation — the cohort best positioned to independently verify the official Apophis assessment.

The astronomical witness (Post 3): Asteroid 99942 Apophis, 340 meters across, passing 31,600 kilometers above Earth’s surface on Friday, April 13, 2029 — inside the geosynchronous-satellite ring — with the most extensive planetary-defense mobilization NASA and ESA have ever undertaken for a “guaranteed miss,” named for the Egyptian god of chaos.

The prophetic witness (Post 4): Revelation 8:10–11, with the linguistic pivot aster → asteroid, Horn’s four-Trumpet single-event sequence, the Hebrew feast-day calculation locating the midpoint-tribulation trigger on Hoshana Rabbah 5786 — the feast day on which the ancient Hebrews commemorated God’s victory over the entity named Apophis — and the Mazzaroth witness inscribing the same destroyer in the constellation Scorpius before any written Scripture existed.

Any one of these witnesses, standing alone, could be coincidence. Any two together would still admit of coincidence. Three together strains coincidence. Four together is the convergence the watchman is required to document.

I document the convergence. I do not predict. Luginbill remains the controlling eschatological authority. Matthew 24:36 holds: “of that day and hour knoweth no man.” I am not asserting that the Tribulation began on October 12–13, 2025. I am not asserting that Apophis will impact Earth on April 13, 2029. The official NASA position remains that the 2029 flyby is a guaranteed miss, and the watchman reports that position faithfully.

What I am asserting is this: the convergence is real. The four witnesses converge on a single referent under multiple names across multiple linguistic and theological registers. The convergence is documented in scientific record, in the federal investigation now underway, in the canonical text of Revelation, and in the celestial gospel of the Mazzaroth. The convergence does not require us to set a date in order to take it seriously.

CLOSING: THE RESILIENCE WHEEL HOLDS

The reader who has walked this cluster to its end is sitting with a question. The question is not will Apophis impact Earth on April 13, 2029? That question, the watchman does not answer. The question the reader is actually sitting with is: what do I do with this?

Here is what the Resilience Wheel says.

Christ is the hub. The seven spokes extend out from Christ: human-cultural, economic-financial, physical-infrastructural, environmental-health, social-political, agriculture-food-security, science-technology. The Psychological Ring binds the wheel together at six points: cognitive resilience, emotional regulation, identity security, trauma integration, mental sovereignty, spiritual warfare awareness. The wheel rolls forward through history toward the New Jerusalem regardless of what the spokes encounter along the way.

If Apophis is the Wormwood, the wheel still rolls. The hub does not move.

If Apophis is not the Wormwood — if the convergence I have documented turns out to be coincidence at a level no human framework anticipated — the wheel still rolls. The hub still does not move.

If the FBI investigation concludes there is a coordinated suppression of independent verification, the wheel rolls. If it concludes there is not, the wheel rolls.

If we walk into April 13, 2029 and see the asteroid pass and the world continues unchanged, the wheel rolls toward the New Jerusalem under Christ’s lordship and the believer is still safe at the hub.

If we walk into April 13, 2029 and the cascading sequence Horn’s astronomers described begins to unfold, the wheel rolls toward the New Jerusalem under Christ’s lordship and the believer is still safe at the hub.

The Kavod — God’s manifest weight of glory — is what carries the believer through every register of what is coming. The throne in Revelation 4 and 11:19 is fixed and immovable. “And the temple of God was opened in heaven, and there was seen in his temple the ark of his testament: and there were lightnings, and voices, and thunderings, and an earthquake, and great hail” (Rev 11:19, KJV). The Ark in heaven was not relocated by anything that happens to the earthly object. The Mercy Seat in the heavenly throne room is not displaced by any asteroid. The blood of Christ has already been presented (Hebrews 9:11–12), and the covenant is already sealed.

The watchman’s task is to document the convergence and to do the practical work that wisdom requires. Storage. Skills. Community. Prayer. Scripture saturation. Right relationships restored. Debts cleared where possible. Eyes lifted. The day-to-day faithfulness that fixes the believer at the hub of the wheel regardless of what the spokes encounter.

The watchman’s task is not to set a date. The watchman’s task is to fix the believer in Christ.

Whatever Friday, April 13, 2029 brings, Christ remains the hub. “And, behold, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world” (Matthew 28:20, KJV). “He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches” (Revelation 2:7, KJV).

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Maranatha.

This concludes the four-post Current Events Cluster: The 2029 Threshold.

The full architectural treatment of this material — including the Bowls in Real Time framework, the Vol 3 chapter integration, and the Bridge: The Cosmic Threshold manuscript section — will appear in R3 Vol 3: The Seven Bowls, releasing July 4, 2026.

Read in this cluster:

Part 1: The Master Genealogy

Part 2: The Suppression Thread

Part 3: The Apophis Thread

Part 4: The God of Chaos Approaches (capstone)

Related reading:

The Water Libation and Hoshana Rabbah (Next in the R3 series — companion blog on the Sukkot 7 ceremony)

Bowls in Real Time Addendum #2 (forthcoming — FAO May 8 and EIA May 4 documentation)

Mazzaroth Weekly: Scorpius and the King of the Bottomless Pit (forthcoming — Mazzaroth Book 3 preview)

Controlling authority: Robert L. Luginbill, Coming Tribulation, ichthys.com (Parts 4 and 5 cover the Trumpet and Bowl judgment sequences in detail.)

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.