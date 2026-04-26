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Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 4: The Commodification of the Imago Dei

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“When the Most High divided to the nations their inheritance, when he separated the sons of Adam, he set the bounds of the people according to the number of the children of Israel.” — Deuteronomy 32:8 (KJV)

Before there was a Vatican. Before there was a City of London. Before there was a Washington D.C. or a United Nations. Before there was a constitution, a treaty, a papal bull, or a corporate charter — there was a jurisdictional order.

God made it. God assigned it. God encoded it into the structure of creation itself.

Deuteronomy 32:8 is one of the most compressed and consequential verses in all of Scripture. The Most High — El Elyon, the Possessor of Heaven and Earth — divided the nations. He set the bounds of the peoples. He assigned the inheritance. And He did it, according to the text, according to the number of the sons of God — the divine council, the angelic beings to whom the stewardship of the nations was delegated at the primordial division.

This is not metaphor. It is jurisdictional architecture. And it was built — like all genuine architecture — from the ground up.

From soil to land. From land to sea. From sea to air. Four jurisdictions. Five in total, when admiralty is distinguished from maritime. One sovereign Creator over all of them.

What the counterfeit system did — with centuries of legal ingenuity, treaty manipulation, and spiritual deception — was not invent a new order. It was not creative enough for that. It took the genuine jurisdictional order that El Elyon established, hollowed it out from the inside, and replaced the rightful stewards with fallen ones. It built a prison inside a temple and told the inmates the prison was the only reality.

This post is about both: the temple that was, and the prison that replaced it.

The Genuine Order: Five Jurisdictions, One Sovereign

To understand the counterfeit, you must first understand the genuine. And to understand the genuine, you must be precise — because the counterfeit system operates through the deliberate blurring of distinctions that God made sharp.

There are not four jurisdictions. There are five. And the difference between them matters enormously.

Soil is the top six inches of the earth’s surface — the national jurisdiction of every people. This is where men and women actually live. Where they plant, build, raise children, bury their dead. Soil jurisdiction is the most intimate of all jurisdictions, because it is the jurisdiction of embodied human life. In legal terms, soil is national jurisdiction — common law, the law of the living man and woman standing on their land. It is governed, in the genuine order, by the people themselves through their lawful assemblies.

Land is the subsoil — everything beneath those six inches, all the way to the center of the earth. Land is the constitutional and treaty jurisdiction. The constitutions are, literally, the law of the land. Land underlies everything — it underlies the seas, it underlies the soil above it, it underlies every other jurisdiction. Without land as foundation, no other jurisdiction has standing. In the genuine order, land is the jurisdiction of covenant — of the agreements between peoples, between nations, between God and His creation.

Sea is the surface of the waters — the jurisdiction of maritime commerce, contracts, and the movement of goods and persons. Sea jurisdiction is international by nature: it flows across national boundaries, carries trade, and operates under the law of commercial exchange. In the genuine order, sea commerce serves the peoples of the soil and land — it is their servant, not their master.

Admiralty is the high seas beyond boundary waters — the jurisdiction of military authority, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the law that governs what happens when nations engage each other beyond the reach of any single nation’s sovereignty. Admiralty is legitimate in its proper domain. It becomes tyrannical when it is dragged inland — when the law of military occupation is applied to civilians standing on their own soil.

Air is the jurisdiction that flows above all the others — global by nature, as air itself circulates freely across the entire earth. Air jurisdiction governs canon law, ecclesiastical law, the law of ideas, patents, copyrights, and — most critically — the governance of persons as spiritual and legal entities. In the genuine order, air jurisdiction belongs to the Creator alone. No human institution has legitimate claim to govern the souls of men. That authority was never delegated downward.

Five jurisdictions. Each with its proper domain. Each with its proper law. Each, in the genuine order, serving the living men and women made in the image of God — the Imago Dei — who stand at the center of the entire structure.

The Divine Assignment: Seven Stewards, Seven Domains

Deuteronomy 32:8 establishes the assignment. Psalm 82 records the failure. And the entire Bowl sequence of Revelation 16 documents the reclamation.

The Most High did not leave His jurisdictional order unattended. He assigned stewards — archangel-class beings, members of the divine council — to each of the planetary domains that correspond to the earthly jurisdictions. This is the deeper architecture that the jurisdictional framework maps onto: the seven archangels, the seven planetary domains, the seven assignments.

Among the seven, four are directly relevant to the earthly jurisdictional structure:

Remiel holds the Venus domain — the AIR jurisdiction. The governance of spiritual and ecclesiastical matters, the oversight of souls. In the genuine order, Remiel administers the air with the light of the Creator’s own sovereignty — because no created being owns the souls of men. Souls belong to God.

Gabriel holds the Uranus/Neptune domain — the SEA jurisdiction. The governance of international waters, the law of the deep, the movement of peoples across the face of the earth. In the genuine order, Gabriel administers the sea as a domain of providential oversight, not commercial extraction.

Raguel holds the Jupiter domain — the LAND jurisdiction. The governance of nations, the law of covenant, the boundaries of peoples. Raguel is the archangel of the law of the land — the constitutions, the treaties, the legitimate governance structures of the nations. In the genuine order, Raguel’s domain is the domain of justice.

Michael holds the Saturn domain — the most senior planetary assignment, corresponding to the deepest layer of LAND jurisdiction and the ultimate enforcement authority. Michael is the great prince who stands for the people of God (Daniel 12:1) — the archangel whose domain is the most powerful because the threat against the people of God is the most severe.

This is the genuine order. These are the rightful stewards.

What the fallen planetary stewards did — and Psalm 82 records El Elyon’s indictment of them: “How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked?” — was take the genuine jurisdictional assignments and corrupt them. They did not abandon their domains. They occupied them. They built counterfeit structures inside the genuine ones. They replaced common law with admiralty. They replaced the law of the land with the law of the corporation. They replaced the freedom of the soil with the bondage of the trust. They replaced the genuine AIR jurisdiction — which belongs to God alone — with an ecclesiastical empire that claims to own every soul registered within it.

The prison was built inside the temple. And the inmates were told the prison was home.

The Inversion: How the Counterfeit System Flipped the Order

Here is the inversion in its precise legal form — because the counterfeit system is nothing if not precise.

In the genuine order, soil is the foundation. The living man and woman, standing on their soil, under common law, in their lawful identity as beings made in the image of God — this is the starting point of all legitimate jurisdiction. Everything else serves this.

In the counterfeit order, air is the foundation. The ecclesiastical trust — the soul claim established by the Vatican through centuries of papal bulls and birth registration mechanisms — is the starting point. The AIR jurisdiction, which in the genuine order belongs to God alone, has been seized by a human institution and turned into the basis of all subsequent claims. The soul is claimed first. The person — the legal fiction, the ALL CAPITALS name on the birth certificate — is created second. And everything else is built on top of that counterfeit foundation.

This is the inversion. In God’s order: soil → land → sea → air, with air belonging to the Creator. In the counterfeit order: air (seized by the Vatican) → sea (administered by the City of London) → land (enforced by Washington D.C.) → soil (occupied at the level of the living man, who never consented to any of it).

The pyramid was flipped. The foundation became the capstone. The servant became the master. And the living man or woman — the Imago Dei, the one the entire structure was originally designed to serve — became the managed asset at the bottom of an inverted order.

The Legal Mechanism: How the Inversion Was Implemented

The counterfeit system did not announce itself. It implemented itself through a series of legal instruments, each one building on the last, over centuries of incremental enclosure.

The AIR jurisdiction seizure began with Unam Sanctam (1302) — Pope Boniface VIII’s declaration that every human soul is subject to the Roman Pontiff. Not a spiritual suggestion. A jurisdictional claim. Every soul, by virtue of existence, enrolled in the Vatican’s ecclesiastical trust.

The SEA jurisdiction seizure was consolidated through the mechanisms that E.C. Knuth documented in Empire of the City (1944): the City of London’s sovereign corporate structure, operating through the Crown — not the British monarchy, but the corporation — as the financial headquarters of a global empire that governs nations through sovereign debt.

The LAND jurisdiction seizure in the American context runs through a precise legal sequence. The original American republic — established through three unincorporated entities, the Union, the Federation, and the Confederation — was progressively hollowed out. The Confederation ceased to function at the start of the Civil War when the southern states walked out, breaking the quorum. The Federal Republic, which the Confederation operated, became inoperable simultaneously. What remained were the two foreign subcontractors: the British Territorial Government and the Municipal Government of Washington D.C. — an international city-state operating under its own plenary authority, entirely separate from the republic of the states.

The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 incorporated the municipal government as a corporation. The 1862 Congressional Act defined “person” as “corporation.” The 14th Amendment enrolled every American as a citizen of the municipal corporation — a voluntary legal status that carried with it submission to admiralty/commercial jurisdiction rather than common law. The Federal Reserve Act (1913) handed the SEA jurisdiction’s financial enforcement mechanisms to a private banking cartel. The Emergency Banking Act (1933) activated continuous war powers that have never been deactivated.

Each step was legal. Each step was documented. Each step was a further extension of the counterfeit order — and each step corresponds to a specific jurisdictional domain in the four-city-state architecture documented in Empire of the City.

The SOIL jurisdiction — the most intimate, the most personal, the first six inches where the living man and woman actually stand — was captured last and most quietly, through the combination of birth registration (enrolling the newborn in the Vatican’s ecclesiastical trust), the ALL CAPITALS name (creating the legal fiction person), and the hospital-as-admiralty-vessel mechanism that transfers jurisdiction from soil to sea at the moment of registration.

The inversion was complete.

The Bowl Reclamation: Reversing the Inversion Domain by Domain

The Book of Revelation does not describe the counterfeit system’s collapse as a single catastrophic event. It describes it as a sequence — domain by domain, jurisdiction by jurisdiction, Bowl by Bowl.

This is not incidental. It is structural. The reclamation follows the same architecture as the original assignment. Seven archangels. Seven Bowls. Seven domains reclaimed in sequence. The inverted pyramid is being turned right-side up.

Bowl 1 (Revelation 16:2) strikes the AIR jurisdiction — the Vatican’s soul claim. The grievous sore falls upon those who bear the mark of the beast and worship his image. The ecclesiastical trust begins to fail. The AIR domain, seized by the counterfeit system as its foundation, is the first to be struck.

Bowls 2 and 3 (Revelation 16:3-4) strike the SEA jurisdiction — the City of London’s financial empire. The sea becomes as blood. The rivers and fountains become blood. The commercial maritime system — the admiralty mechanism through which the Crown has governed the world’s commerce — begins to collapse.

Bowl 5 (Revelation 16:10-11) is poured upon the throne of the beast — the LAND enforcement center, the seat of the municipal corporation that has governed through military power since 1863. Its kingdom is filled with darkness. The enforcement arm of the counterfeit order begins to fail.

Bowl 6 (Revelation 16:12) dries up the Euphrates — the political waterway of empire — preparing the way for the kings of the east and the final confrontation. The political-legal framework of the United Nations begins to lose its grip.

The sequence is not random. It is the genuine jurisdictional order being restored — from the top of the inverted pyramid downward, from the AIR jurisdiction seized first back to the SOIL jurisdiction that was always meant to be free.

The fallen stewards are not imprisoned. They are not waiting for release. They are being displaced — domain by domain, Bowl by Bowl — as the archangels who rightfully hold these assignments execute the reclamation sequence under divine authority.

The temple is being rebuilt from the inside out. The prison walls are coming down.

What This Means for the Covenant Community

Psalm 82 ends with a cry that is also a command: “Arise, O God, judge the earth: for thou shalt inherit all nations” (Psalm 82:8).

The covenant community does not need to understand every detail of the jurisdictional architecture to live faithfully within it. But it does need to understand enough to recognize what is happening — and what it is being called out of.

The five jurisdictions are not abstract legal categories. They are the framework within which every human life is lived. The question of which jurisdiction you stand in — soil, where the living man or woman stands under common law in covenant identity, or sea, where the legal fiction person is managed as a commercial asset under admiralty — is not a theoretical question. It is the question that determines whether you are living as a free being made in the image of God, or as a managed asset in a trust that was created without your knowledge or consent.

“Come out of her, my people” (Revelation 18:4) is addressed to people who are living inside all four jurisdictions simultaneously. The exit is not primarily legal — the covenant community is not pursuing legal remedies that operate within the same fallen system. The exit is primarily covenantal: the recognition that your citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20), that your name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life rather than a trust instrument, that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and was bought with a price at Calvary (1 Corinthians 6:19-20), and that the genuine jurisdictional order — soil, land, sea, air, with God sovereign over all — is being restored by the One who assigned it in the first place.

The Bowl sequence is the guarantee of that restoration. It is already underway.

The Most High divided to the nations their inheritance. He set the bounds of the peoples. He will reclaim what He assigned. And what Christ purchased at Calvary — the Imago Dei Body, the soul, the name — no counterfeit trust instrument can hold permanently.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world SDG

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.