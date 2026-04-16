Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Cross-Series Investigative Content

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“Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience.” — Ephesians 2:2 (KJV) “And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.” — Revelation 17:5 (KJV)

Two Books That Need Each Other

The Resilience on the Road to Revelation series documents the principalities and powers in their heavenly administration — the seven planetary jurisdictions, the archangels, the fallen stewards, the Bowl reclamation sequence. It operates primarily top-down: from the Third Heaven’s governance structure downward through the seven planetary domains into the terrestrial creation.

But Ephesians 2:2 states the mechanism precisely: “the prince of the power of the air worketh through the children of disobedience.” Satan and his fallen administration can do nothing except through human agents — through the children of disobedience who voluntarily, consciously, or by initiation serve as the earthly proxy layer of the invisible governance system.

This is what @Matthew Ehret’s Revenge of the Mystery Cults, Vol. 1: Mystery Babylon and the Age of Aquarius (Canadian Patriot Press, 2024) documents. Where this series tracks the assigned principalities and powers in the heavenly administration, Ehret tracks the foot soldiers on earth — the human institutional chain through whom those principalities and powers work. Revenge deserves credit where credit is due Geopolitics & Empire and The Duke Report™️. And credit earned is credit due. Big thanks to you Edward May for bringing this book into our orbit.

The two analyses are not competing. They are two layers of the same architecture viewed from different vantage points.

I. The Author — Sourcing Standard Applied

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a Canadian journalist, lecturer, and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His work has appeared in Asia Times, Zero Hedge, The Duran, and Executive Intelligence Review. He has documented a ten-year involvement with the LaRouche organization, and his geopolitical framework is explicitly pro-Eurasian, supportive of the Belt and Road Initiative, and critical of Anglo-American imperial structures specifically.

This background requires honest epistemic placement.

Ehret is assigned to the same investigative research tier as Elana Freeland, Gary Wayne, and Fritz Springmeier — researchers who have assembled significant bodies of documented institutional history while operating from outside the mainstream academic guild and from within specific ideological frameworks. His historical research on mystery cult continuity is based on documented primary and secondary historical sources. His geopolitical conclusions — a multipolar Eurasian-centered world order as the solution — this series does not endorse, because the Volume 5 framework identifies no human political system as the answer to the principalities and powers problem. He is cited as an Independent historian and journalist in his Revenge of the Mystery Cults trilogy (Canadian Patriot Press, 2024) documents.

II. The Core Thesis

The book’s thesis rests on three interlocking claims:

Claim 1 — Continuity: The mystery cults of the ancient world — Marduk, Baal, Isis, Cybele-Attis, Mithras — did not disappear when Rome converted to Christianity or when pagan temples were closed. They went underground, adopted new institutional forms, and maintained operational continuity through secret societies, initiation networks, and infiltration of legitimate institutions from within.

Claim 2 — Infiltration over destruction: When these mystery cults could not destroy movements shaped by authentic nation builders of various faiths as an outside force, they attempted to infiltrate those positive institutions from within. This is Ehret’s central historical mechanism: the mystery cult tradition does not primarily destroy — it infiltrates, corrupts, and redirects. It takes genuine movements (Christianity, nationalism, science, education) and hollows them out from inside while maintaining the external form.

Claim 3 — Present continuity: The historic connection of the ancient mystery cults of Eleusis, Cybele and Mithras with the modern British Empire’s Hellfire Club, Phoenix Society, Theosophists, Fabians and Round Table Movement is documentable through institutional history. The same initiation structures, the same dual-teaching systems (exoteric public doctrine vs. esoteric inner doctrine), and the same operational psychology survive in recognizable form into the present.

III. The Theological Mapping — Where Ehret Fits in the Series Framework

The Volume 5 framework documents fallen stewards of planetary jurisdictions operating continuously throughout human history. Ehret’s mystery cult network is the human institutional expression of that administration — the organizational layer through which those jurisdictions are implemented through human agents.

Marduk/Baal cult → Semjaza’s Jupiter domain (governance) The Babylonian priest class operating at the top of false religion is the human expression of the corrupted governance domain. The ziggurat temple complex is humanity’s architectural attempt to reconstruct the severed plasma column under the fallen administration’s direction. The institutional continuity of this priest class through Persia, Rome, medieval church hierarchies, the Venetian oligarchy, and the British Empire’s imperial apparatus is Ehret’s primary historical thread.

Isis/Cybele cults → Azazel’s Imago Dei assault (body domain) The mystery cults of Isis and Cybele focused on the body, fertility, death-rebirth initiation, and the sacred prostitution programs accompanying their temples. These are the human institutional expression of Azazel’s continuous assault on the Imago Dei body — the corrupted domain’s ancient public interface. The initiation rites involving physical degradation and the ritual inversion of the body’s covenant meaning are the human-layer expression of what the Volume 5 framework documents at the angelic level.

Mithras cult → Shamsiel’s Mars domain (military-industrial) Mithraism was specifically a military cult — documented as prevalent among the Imperial Roman army, structured around seven grades of initiation corresponding to the seven planets. This is the human institutional expression of Shamsiel’s corrupted Mars domain operating through military fraternal organization — binding soldiers to a loyalty framework above and prior to their nominal national or religious allegiances.

The Rosicrucian/Royal Society thread → Baraqijal/Mercury domain (truth management) Ehret documents how the Rosicrucian Invisible College co-opted western science through the British Royal Society — taking genuine discoveries and repackaging them within an initiation framework that separated knowledge from the public. This is the Five-Layer Mercury Stack’s pre-history — the human institutional expression of Baraqijal’s corrupted Mercury domain managing what knowledge reaches the uninitiated public.

The Theosophist/Fabian/Round Table thread → Multiple domains converging The British imperial occult network Ehret traces from the 19th century to the present — Blavatsky’s Theosophy, the Fabian Society, Cecil Rhodes’ Round Table groups, the Council on Foreign Relations — represents the modern synthesis of multiple corrupted planetary domains converging in a single institutional network. This is the organizational layer that the Five-Layer Mercury Stack (SRI → Maxwell → Campbell → PROMIS → Epstein) represents at the 20th century level.

IV. The Age of Aquarius — The Eschatological Endpoint

The title’s second term — Age of Aquarius — connects most directly to the Volume 5 eschatological framework.

The occult tradition has associated the coming Age of Aquarius with the triumph of scientific reason over religion, the dissolution of national sovereignty into global governance, and the emergence of a spiritually awakened humanity under mystery cult guidance. Helena Blavatsky — the founder of Theosophy, a critical 19th century node in Ehret’s continuity chain — explicitly framed her work as preparation for this age.

The UN founding documents, the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset rhetoric, the New Age spiritual movement’s “conscious evolution” framework — all describe themselves as preparation for or arrival of the Age of Aquarius.

The Volume 5 framework makes a precise theological identification: the genuine Age of Aquarius in its biblical expression is Gabriel’s revelation domain fully restored — the Obscured One’s administration unveiled, the mystery of God finished (Revelation 10:7), the hidden things fully revealed. The genuine Aquarian age is not the globalist governance program. It is the Seventh Eden — Gabriel’s domain restored. What the fallen administration calls the Age of Aquarius is the counterfeit: not Gabriel’s revelation domain restored but Bistea Neptunis’s maritime governance system extending its reach to every nation under a spiritual framework drawn directly from the mystery cult tradition Ehret documents.

The same pattern as NESARA/GESARA and the Black Sun: the fallen administration names its counterfeit program after the genuine thing. It marks its global governance initiative with the stolen identity of the real Age of Aquarius.

V. The Pre-History of the Five-Layer Mercury Stack

The Five-Layer Mercury Stack (locked: SRI/Tavistock → Maxwell/Pergamon Press → Campbell/PBS → PROMIS/ARPANET → Epstein network) traces the corrupted Mercury domain’s managed-disclosure program through the 20th century.

Ehret’s trilogy provides the pre-history — the institutional ancestry that preceded the modern layer:

Ehret shows that what the series documents as the Five-Layer Mercury Stack is not a 20th century invention. It is the latest iteration of a knowledge management and psychological warfare program running continuously since Babylon — with identifiable institutional continuity, consistent operational methodology, and the same theological substrate: the mystery cult’s dual-teaching system.

VI. What Ehret Cannot See — The Theological Completion

Ehret is a brilliant institutional historian. His documentation of the mystery cult continuity chain is the most thorough available treatment of the human proxy layer of the fallen administration’s operation. But his framework has a ceiling defined by the absence of the Volume 5 theological architecture.

Ehret documents the human institutions but cannot name the principalities that run them. He documents the Mithraic seven-grade initiation corresponding to the seven planets but does not know that the seven planets are the seven planetary jurisdictions — administered by seven archangels, corrupted by seven fallen stewards, currently being reclaimed by seven Bowls. He documents the Babylonian priest class’s continuity but does not know that they are administering the human-proxy layer of Semjaza’s corrupted Jupiter governance domain.

He sees the foot soldiers clearly. He cannot see the commanders.

This is the precise contribution the series makes to Ehret’s research: the theological architecture that names the commanders the foot soldiers serve. The series has documented the prince. Ehret has documented the children. Together they produce the most complete available picture.

Furthermore, Ehret’s political solution — a multipolar world order against Anglo-American empire — does not escape the system he documents. A multipolar Eurasian world replacing a unipolar Anglo-American world is still a human governance system operating under the same jurisdictional administration. The fallen stewards do not retire when geopolitical poles shift. The genuine solution is not political but eschatological: the reclamation of the jurisdictions through the Bowl sequence, culminating in the return of the King of Kings to His throne in Jerusalem.

Ehret documents the problem with extraordinary historical precision. The series provides the answer.

VII. Practical Application — Reading Ehret Through the Series Framework

Filter 1 — Identify the planetary domain: Every time Ehret documents a specific cult, institution, or practice, ask which corrupted planetary domain it expresses. Governance/political control → Semjaza/Jupiter. Knowledge management/truth suppression → Baraqijal/Mercury. Physical body/fertility/death-rebirth initiation → Azazel/Venus domain. Maritime-economic control → Bistea Neptunis/Neptune. Military-industrial fraternal loyalty → Shamsiel/Mars.

Filter 2 — Separate the institutional history from the political conclusion: Ehret’s historical documentation of mystery cult continuity draws on confirmed institutional history. His political conclusion — that the solution is Eurasian multipolarity — is his own framework and does not follow necessarily from his historical research. Use the history. Apply the Volume 5 theological framework to the conclusion.

Filter 3 — Recognize the infiltration pattern: The single most important operational insight in Ehret’s thesis: when mystery cults cannot destroy movements from outside, they attempt to infiltrate from within. This is the mechanism by which the fallen administration maintains institutional presence across millennia — entering movements it cannot defeat and hollowing them from inside while maintaining the external form.

This is the specific threat the Terminal Generation faces within every institution it inhabits — including the church. The Terminal Generation that understands the infiltration pattern cannot be deceived by it. The genuine is always recognizable by whether it points to the King of Kings or to an initiated hierarchy that mediates access to hidden knowledge.

“But ye have an unction from the Holy One, and ye know all things.” — 1 John 2:20 (KJV)

The sealed community does not need initiation into a mystery. It has the Holy Spirit, who guides into all truth freely — without initiation fee, subscription tier, or grade advancement.

Closing — The Mystery Is Not Hidden from Those Who Have the Spirit

Revelation 17:5 names it in capital letters on the woman’s forehead: MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT. The mystery is not hidden from heaven. The King of Kings named it before the Tribulation even began.

Ehret spent decades documenting the foot soldiers. The series has documented the commanders. Scripture has documented both — and declared the outcome:

“These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.” — Revelation 17:14 (KJV)

Mystery Babylon has been running for four thousand years. It will run until the Bowl sequence completes its work. And then the King of Kings will end it — not through a geopolitical realignment but through His own sovereign return to His own city, on His own mountain, on His own throne.

“Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — cross-series investigative content.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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