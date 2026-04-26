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Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 4: The Commodification of the Imago Dei R3: Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 1 Foundation

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.” — Philippians 2:10 (KJV)

Three words. Heaven. Earth. Sea.

Paul wrote them in a single verse without legal commentary, without jurisdictional annotation, without any apparent awareness that he was describing — in the compressed language of doxology — the entire structure of the legal system that governs every human being alive today.

Heaven. Earth. Sea.

The Apostle was not thinking about admiralty courts or ecclesiastical trusts or the six inches of topsoil that define the difference between national sovereignty and subsoil treaty jurisdiction. He was thinking about the universal lordship of Jesus Christ — the name above every name, the authority that reaches into every domain of existence without exception.

But here is what two thousand years of legal history have done with those three words: they have built a system. A documented, treaty-backed, sovereign, legally precise system that operates in exactly those three domains — and has quietly claimed ownership of everything and everyone within them.

Heaven. Earth. Sea.

In the language of law, those three words expand into five jurisdictions. And those five jurisdictions are the framework within which every human life is currently lived — whether the person living that life knows it or not.

This post is about knowing it.

Why Jurisdiction Matters Before Anything Else

Before we discuss prophecy, before we discuss the Bowl judgments, before we discuss the four city-states or the cestui que vie trusts or the incorporation trap — we must establish the foundation.

Jurisdiction.

The word comes from the Latin juris (law) and dictio (declaration) — literally, the declaration of law. Jurisdiction is not merely about geography. It is about which law applies to a given subject, in a given place, under given conditions. It is the threshold question of every legal proceeding: before any court can rule, before any law can be applied, before any authority can act — the question of jurisdiction must be answered.

Which law governs here? Which authority has standing? Which domain does this action fall within?

These are not abstract questions. They are the most practical questions in the world — because the answer determines whether you are a living man or woman standing under common law in covenant identity, or a legal fiction person managed as a commercial asset under admiralty jurisdiction. It determines whether your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit purchased at Calvary, or a biological asset enrolled in a trust created at birth registration without your knowledge or consent.

The counterfeit system does not need your agreement. It only needs your ignorance of jurisdiction.

And so we begin with the foundation.

Three Domains, Five Jurisdictions

Scripture gives us three domains. Legal history gives us five jurisdictions. The mapping between them is precise — and once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

HEAVEN → AIR Jurisdiction

The first domain is Heaven — the realm above. In the jurisdictional framework, this maps to the AIR jurisdiction: the most expansive, the most global, the most comprehensive of all the legal domains.

Air, by its nature, knows no national boundary. It circulates freely across the entire earth. And the law that operates in the AIR jurisdiction reflects that global scope: canon law, ecclesiastical law, ecumenical law — the law of the church, the law of souls, the law of ideas, patents, and copyrights. The AIR jurisdiction is the domain of spiritual governance and intellectual property simultaneously.

Most critically: the AIR jurisdiction is the domain of persons — not living men and women, but legal persons, the entities created by registration and enrollment in ecclesiastical and civil trust structures. The name on your birth certificate — rendered in ALL CAPITALS, a precise legal convention indicating a trust entity rather than a living human being — is an AIR jurisdiction instrument.

In God’s genuine order, the AIR jurisdiction belongs to the Creator alone. No human institution has legitimate authority to govern the souls of men. Heaven belongs to the Lord.

In the counterfeit order, the AIR jurisdiction was seized by the Vatican through a series of papal bulls — Unam Sanctam (1302), Aeterni Regis (1481), Convocation (1537) — that declared every human soul subject to Rome. The seizure of Heaven was the first move. It was the foundational act of jurisdictional fraud. Everything else was built on top of it.

EARTH → LAND Jurisdiction + SOIL Jurisdiction

The second domain is Earth — and here Scripture’s single word conceals a legal distinction of enormous consequence. Earth is not one jurisdiction. It is two.

SOIL is the top six inches of the earth’s surface. This is the national jurisdiction of every people — the most intimate, the most personal, the most immediate of all jurisdictions. It is where living men and women actually stand. Where they build homes, plant gardens, raise families, and bury their dead. Soil jurisdiction operates under common law — the law of the living, the law of the land as experienced by those who inhabit it. In English land law, the soil is precisely defined as those top six inches. It is shallow. It is local. And it belongs, in the genuine order, to the people who live on it.

LAND is everything beneath the soil — the subsoil, all the way to the center of the earth. Land is the constitutional and treaty jurisdiction. When Scripture says the earth is the Lord’s (Psalm 24:1), it is speaking of land — the deep foundation that underlies everything else. The constitutions are literally the law of the land: they are the instruments of the deep foundation, the subsoil agreements between peoples and governments. Land underlies not only the soil above it but the seas as well — the land continues beneath the ocean floor. Without land as foundation, no other jurisdiction has legitimate standing.

The distinction between soil and land is not academic. The counterfeit system’s great fraud in the American context was to separate living men and women from their soil jurisdiction — through the mechanism of birth registration, corporate citizenship enrollment, and the gradual replacement of common law with admiralty/commercial law — while simultaneously hollowing out the land jurisdiction through the incorporation of the government itself. A corporation cannot hold sovereign land jurisdiction. Only living men and women, and their lawful unincorporated assemblies, can do that.

Earth is two jurisdictions. The counterfeit system captured both.

SEA → MARITIME Jurisdiction + ADMIRALTY Jurisdiction

The third domain is Sea — and again, Scripture’s single word conceals a legal distinction that the counterfeit system has exploited with precision.

MARITIME jurisdiction governs the surface of the waters — the skin of the sea, approximately one inch of air above the water’s surface, where ships ply and trade and commerce flows. Maritime is the jurisdiction of commercial law, contracts, and the movement of goods and persons across international waters. It is the law of the merchant, the law of the marketplace, the law of exchange. Maritime jurisdiction is international by nature — it flows across national boundaries and serves the needs of commerce between nations. In the genuine order, maritime commerce is the servant of the peoples of the soil and land. It carries what they produce and delivers what they need.

In the counterfeit order, maritime jurisdiction was inverted: instead of serving the living men and women of the soil, it was made the governing jurisdiction over them. Every corporation — every bank account, every employment contract, every commercial transaction — is a maritime instrument. The moment a living man or woman engages with the commercial system as a legal person (rather than as a living human being in their lawful capacity), they step off the soil and onto the sea. They move from common law to maritime commercial law. From the jurisdiction of the living to the jurisdiction of the vessel.

ADMIRALTY jurisdiction governs the high seas — everything beyond the boundary waters, beyond the reach of any single nation’s sovereignty. This is the jurisdiction of military authority: the Uniform Code of Military Justice on land, and the true laws of admiralty on the open sea. Admiralty is legitimate in its proper domain — the governance of military forces operating beyond national jurisdiction is a genuine necessity. It becomes tyranny when it is dragged inland and applied to civilians.

The Lieber Code (General Order 100, April 24, 1863) did exactly that. It applied the law of military occupation — admiralty jurisdiction — to civilians on American soil. The Civil War was never formally ended by peace treaty. The admiralty jurisdiction established in 1863 was never dissolved. Every expansion of federal emergency powers since — 1913, 1933, the Trading with the Enemy Act amendments — has built on that continuous admiralty foundation.

The sea came inland. And most people living on what they believe is their soil are, jurisdictionally speaking, standing in water.

The Five-Jurisdiction Map: Heaven, Earth, and Sea Fully Deployed

The complete picture now comes into focus:

Five jurisdictions. Three scriptural domains. Four city-states administering the counterfeit versions of all five. And one living man or woman — the Imago Dei, the image-bearer of the Most High — standing at the intersection of all five simultaneously, enrolled in each without knowledge or consent.

This is not metaphor. This is the documented legal architecture of the world you live in.

How You Were Enrolled in All Five Without Consent

The enrollment mechanism is elegant in its simplicity and devastating in its comprehensiveness.

It begins at birth — specifically at birth registration, which is distinct from birth itself. The living child exists before registration. The living child is a human being, made in the image of God, with all the natural rights and sovereign identity that image-bearing entails. Birth registration does not record that living child. It creates something else: a legal fiction, a trust entity, a person — identified by the ALL CAPITALS rendering of the name — that is enrolled simultaneously in all five jurisdictional layers.

The birth certificate is the enrollment instrument. The hospital — functioning, in admiralty terms, as a vessel in maritime jurisdiction, berthed at a dock (the delivery ward), with a berth certificate (birth certificate) issued for the cargo (the child) — transfers the newborn from soil jurisdiction into maritime jurisdiction at the moment of registration. The ALL CAPITALS name becomes a maritime vessel. The living child becomes the surety — the guarantor — for the debts of that vessel.

The Vatican’s AIR jurisdiction claim runs through the ecclesiastical trust created by the papal bulls and maintained through every birth registration in the Western legal system. The child’s soul is enrolled in Rome’s ecclesiastical estate before it draws its second breath.

The City of London’s MARITIME jurisdiction claim runs through the commercial trust created by the birth certificate bond — a financial instrument, a CUSIP-registered security, traded on international bond markets with the child’s future labor as the underlying asset.

Washington D.C.’s LAND and ADMIRALTY jurisdiction claims run through the 14th Amendment citizenship enrollment — a voluntary legal status, technically, but one that no one is informed of at the time of enrollment, and one that carries with it submission to the municipal corporation’s admiralty/commercial law rather than the common law of the soil.

Five jurisdictions. One birth registration. Zero informed consent.

The Scriptural Counter-Claim

Paul’s doxology in Philippians 2:10 is not merely worship. It is a jurisdictional counter-claim.

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.”

Every jurisdiction. Every domain. Every legal system that operates in heaven, earth, or sea. Every trust instrument, every papal bull, every corporate charter, every admiralty court. Every entity — seen and unseen — that has built a counterfeit structure in any of the five jurisdictions.

Every knee bows to the name above every name.

The counterfeit system’s soul claim — AIR jurisdiction, Vatican — was overwritten at Calvary. “Ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). The Imago Dei Body was purchased. The name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life, not a cestui que vie trust. No ecclesiastical instrument created in 1302 or registered at any hospital supersedes the purchase price paid at the cross.

The counterfeit system’s commercial claim — MARITIME jurisdiction, City of London — was answered by the One who walked on the water. The sea obeys Him. The commerce of Babylon will be destroyed in one hour (Revelation 18:17). The maritime empire will sink.

The counterfeit system’s military claim — ADMIRALTY jurisdiction, Washington D.C. — was disarmed at the resurrection. “Having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it” (Colossians 2:15). The admiralty jurisdiction that has held the Western world under continuous martial law since 1863 will be dissolved by the One whose kingdom is not of this world — but whose authority extends into every jurisdiction of it.

The SOIL — the first six inches, where the living man and woman stand — was always meant to be free. The covenant community’s inheritance is the earth (Matthew 5:5). Not the legal fiction of the earth. Not the corporate overlay. The actual soil, the actual land, the actual inheritance that the Most High divided to the nations when He set the bounds of the peoples.

“The earth is the LORD’s, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein” (Psalm 24:1).

Not the Vatican’s. Not the Crown’s. Not the municipal corporation’s.

The LORD’s.

The Bowl Sequence as Jurisdictional Restoration

Revelation 16 is not a random sequence of catastrophes. It is a systematic, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction dismantling of the counterfeit legal system — executed in the same order in which the counterfeit system was built.

The AIR jurisdiction was seized first — so Bowl 1 strikes the AIR jurisdiction first. The grievous sore falls upon those enrolled in the Vatican’s soul-claim system. The ecclesiastical trust begins to fail.

The MARITIME jurisdiction — Bowls 2 and 3 — the sea becomes blood and the rivers become blood. The commercial empire of the City of London begins to collapse. The maritime vessels stop sailing.

The LAND/ADMIRALTY enforcement center — Bowl 5 — the throne of the beast is struck with darkness. The municipal corporation’s military enforcement machinery begins to fail.

And beneath all of it, the SOIL — the first six inches where the living Imago Dei has always stood — is reclaimed. Not through legal paperwork. Not through UCC filings or notarized declarations. But through the return of the One to whom the soil always belonged.

Three domains. Five jurisdictions. One exit command.

“Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

Heaven, earth, and sea are being reclaimed. The Bowl sequence is already underway. The name above every name is already at work in every jurisdiction.

Every knee will bow.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world SDG

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.