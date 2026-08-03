A cinematic wide shot of a baseball diamond carved out of an endless golden cornfield at dusk in rural Iowa. Warm stadium floodlights glow softly against a deepening indigo evening sky. A luminous pathway cuts through the tall corn rows leading to home plate, where a stack of leather-bound books rests like an altar under the lights. Silhouettes of reverent figures in vintage white uniforms walking out of the corn onto the diamond. Fireflies and floating pollen catching the amber glow. Deeply cinematic film-still aesthetic, 35mm film grain, epic composition, prophetic and hopeful atmosphere, no text or logos. --ar 16:9 --style raw --v 7. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

Twenty months ago the LORD planted a field

Six hundred and nineteen dispatches later, the corn is standing tall — three interconnected series across nineteen volumes, one-point-seven million words of witness, a body of work that began as a whisper in the wilderness and has become a corpus the LORD is now bringing toward the harvest.

Tonight the field is open

The Berean Portion program launches with this dispatch — a three-tier gift structure that transforms your Substack engagement into volumes in your Cosmic Library. Not a subscription. Not a purchase. A Portion — a share of provision that belongs to those who take their place at the table.

The Three Tiers

The design mirrors Hebrews 5:12-14. Milk for those being fed. Strong meat for those “who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern good and evil.” And a third tier between them, for those who take what they have received and pass it on.

🥛 Milk Track — for the Reader

1 Milk Point per LIKE. 30 Milk Points = one body of work (BOW) volume of your choice. (40 Milk Points for WAC — the standalone at Received Text price.)

Every Like ❤ on a dispatch is an acknowledgment of the manna on the ground. “As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby” (1 Peter 2:2). The Reader lane is honored, not condescended to. Milk is where growth begins.

M&M Track — for the Amplifier

1 M&M Point per RESTACK. 20 M&M Points = one BOW volume of your choice. (27 M&M Points for WAC.)

Restacks sit between milk and meat because a restack is neither pure reception nor pure discernment — it is the ministry of amplification. Matthew 13 seed-sowing. Taking what has been fed to you and carrying it to fields not yet planted. The M&M lane earns its own tier because the labor of amplification is its own faithfulness.

🥩 Meat Track — for the Ecclesiast

1 Meat Point per COMMENT — but ONLY when accompanied by a LIKE on the same post. 15 Meat Points = one BOW volume of your choice. (20 Meat Points for WAC.)

The gate is theological, not administrative. Comment without like is a drive-by; comment with like is engagement rooted in reception. The Ecclesiast does not skip milk to reach meat. She drinks and she chews. She receives and she discerns. The like-and-comment pairing honors “them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern good and evil” (Heb 5:14).

Meat unlocks faster than Milk because those who exercise discernment advance more quickly. That is scriptural, not editorial.

What This Is Not

It is not a loyalty program. It is not a subscription tier. It is not marketing dressed in Christian language.

It is the LORD’s field opening its gates to those who have walked into it season after season and searched the Scriptures alongside these dispatches. Your engagement carries the dispatches farther through the algorithms — but that is not what earns you the Portion. What earns you the Portion is the same posture that walked you here: the Berean posture, “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts 17:11).

There is no sponsorship, no advertising, no data harvesting. The Cosmic Library takes zero platform cut. What arrives in your library, arrives freely.

The Field of Dreams Theology

If you have seen the film, you know the moment.

Ray Kinsella plows down his corn to build a baseball diamond in the middle of nowhere Iowa because a Voice told him to. The neighbors laugh. The bank forecloses. And then — the ghost players walk out of the corn. The father he had lost throws a ball with him again. The stands fill. The lights come on.

“If you build it, they will come.”

The Body of Work has been built. The field is standing. The Ecclesia is beginning to walk out of the corn.

Play ball.

How It Works

Point tracking begins with this dispatch. As you engage — likes, restacks, comments — your ledger accumulates. When you cross a threshold, you receive an email letting you know a Portion has been added to your Cosmic Library and how to claim your chosen volume. The first Portions will be delivered by direct provision as the Cosmic Library reader completes its next build milestone. Full self-service library access follows shortly. Either way — what you earn, arrives.

Come Play

The dispatches will continue. The witness continues. The corpus continues to grow toward its December completion and beyond.

Your part is simple:

Read. Let the manna land.

Amen or simply react to the ones that feed you. ❤

Restack the ones that must reach further. 🔄

Comment when the Spirit gives you something to say — and heart the post; the gate matters. 💬

The field is built. The lights are on.

Play ball.

Sowing in tears; the LORD brings the harvest (Psalm 126:5 KJV). Wise as serpents. Innocent as doves.

SDG · Maranatha 🫡

—Resilienciero