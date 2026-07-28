Cinematic apocalyptic sky water event at the Genesis 7:11 catastrophic threshold, viewed from an ancient Mesopotamian ziggurat platform at sunset. Terrified pre Flood human silhouettes kneel in the lower foreground. Sky splits into two simultaneous catastrophic mechanisms: upper register shows a massive celestial water column collapsing from atmospheric heights, luminous sheets cascading from a ruptured firmament; lower register shows earth cleaving along fault lines with subterranean water erupting in plasma lit fountains. At the zenith, a colossal bird shaped plasma discharge (Peratt Phoenix plasmoid morphology) blazes in electric magenta and cyan filaments with wing structures radiating from a central plasmoid nucleus. Jupiter dominates the sky massive, amber and cream banded, Great Red Spot intensified. Saturn small in upper left with visible debris rings (3147 BC corruption event). Image Credits: Midjourney.com

One year apart — and the convergence is not coincidence.

Milk Minute (MM)

Cook says September 8, 2349 BC. Ussher says 2348 BC. One year apart — and the convergence is not coincidence.

Post 2 established Michael on his post at Saturn and Cook’s 3147 BC polar configuration collapse. Now the pattern deepens. Roughly 800 years later, a second event ended the pre-Flood world: the Fall of the Absu. Cook’s plasma-catastrophist reading of Mesoamerican petroglyphs, Egyptian iconography, and Anthony Peratt’s plasmoid Phoenix laboratory data lands within one year of Ussher’s Anglican biblical chronology derived from Genesis 5 and 11 genealogies. This is the second Cook-Ussher convergence — one of five this integration series will walk in detail.

Three walkthroughs anchor this dispatch: first, the 2349 BC / 2348 BC convergence with its methodological chain of custody; second, the Absu as pre-Flood water-column architecture — Genesis 7:11’s fountains of the great deep broken up and windows of heaven opened, read through Cook’s plasma-mechanism register; third, Raguel’s Jupiter jurisdiction as the judicial locus per Enoch 20’s explicit assignment, with Peratt’s Phoenix data as physical corroboration and the Great Red Spot as the ongoing marker.

For the Berean reader watching the terminal-generation window close: the Flood was Raguel’s commissioned judgment. Bowls 3–7 (Revelation 16) execute across the same jurisdictional architecture. History teaches by pattern.

Below is the full read for those going deep. Or take the Milk Minute and share it with someone who needs a doorway. SDG · Maranatha.

Deep Dive (DD)

R3 Volume 5 Anchor Context

Book 5 · The Cosmic Backstory

Arc: Cosmology → Fall → Reclamation → Restoration → Bride

This dispatch: Jno Cook Integration Series, Post 3 of 7. Direct companion to Post 2 (The Saturnian Polar Configuration: Jno Cook and the Lost World of Eden One), which established Michael’s Saturn jurisdiction as the pre-fallen center of Eden One, dated the polar configuration’s collapse to 3147 BC, and integrated Elana Freeland’s Space Fence Lockdown documentation as the fallen administration’s Earth-ring counterfeit currently under construction. Post 3 walks the second event Cook dates and the first Cook-Ussher convergence — the Flood.

Volume 5 available now at r3ready.com/shop through the Freedom Month Sale (through July 31).

I. What Post 2 Established — Michael on His Post at Saturn

The Volume 5 framework carries seven archangels administering seven planetary jurisdictions. Michael → Saturn is the load-bearing assignment for the pre-fallen expression of the sixth planet’s domain — the Shabbatai of the Hebrew astronomers, the seventh-position planet of the traditional planetary week, the domain of completed rest and time-as-gift.

Post 2 established four things through Cook’s chronological bone structure laid over Special Edition II’s theological foundation:

First, the polar configuration was real. Every ancient civilization on Earth preserved the same memory — a golden age of paradise under a stationary shining body at the northern sky, seven companions attending it, a plasma column connecting Earth to the heavens.

Second, Cook dates its collapse to 3147 BC, triangulated across Mesoamerican calendrics, Egyptian dynastic chronology, Sumerian king lists, Vedic tradition, and Anthony Peratt’s Los Alamos plasma-laboratory work identifying a four-million-petroglyph corpus depicting plasma discharge phenomena observationally rather than symbolically.

Third, the corruption event was the visible signature of a metaphysical displacement. Michael’s Saturn was overlaid by Azazel’s stolen possession, marked by the debris rings Cook documents. But Michael was never deposed — the great prince still standeth (Daniel 12:1), the archangel of Israel is still the archangel of Israel, and Bethel is still open.

Fourth, Elana Freeland’s Space Fence Lockdown research documents the fallen administration currently installing around Earth what Azazel has held around Saturn since 3147 BC — a physical planetary ring architecture built from chemtrail substrate at the inner edge and satellite constellation at the outer edge, engineered for archon-to-archon ring-to-ring communication across the counterfeit interplanetary apparatus. Bowl 3 (Revelation 16:4-7) dissolves both symbolic and physical registers of this counterfeit.

That is where Post 2 landed. Post 3 walks what happened 800 years later.

II. Cook’s Chain of Custody — Where the Method First Convergences with Scripture

The intro post to this integration series (June 3, 2026) framed why Cook matters: the Ussher pattern. Cook’s specific catastrophist datings — arrived at through Mesoamerican site alignments, Egyptian palette decoding, plasma physics laboratory data, and the Peratt petroglyph corpus — land within one year of two of the most contested dates in biblical chronology.

For the Fall of the Absu: Cook says September 8, 2349 BC. Ussher says 2348 BC. One year apart.

For the Venus electric contact corresponding to the Exodus plague-cycle: Cook says April 19, 1492 BC. Ussher says 1491 BC. One year apart again.

Post 2 named the theological significance of this pattern without demonstrating it. Post 3 demonstrates it. This is where the Cook-Ussher convergence first shows the pattern that Posts 5 (Venus/Exodus) will confirm.

Recall Cook’s methodological credit. In the opening chapter of Recovering the Lost World, Cook lists his intellectual debts. At the top of a Saturnian Cosmology trilogy — sources whose work made his own possible — Cook names Archbishop James Ussher. Alongside Augustine of Hippo. A non-Christian electrical-engineering-trained catastrophist crediting the seventeenth-century Anglican Archbishop of Armagh and biblical chronologist of All Ireland as a foundational source.

Cook read Ussher for the same reason a modern astronomer reads the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: ancient documents preserve datings that professional archaeology and modern astronomy subsequently corroborate. Ussher’s chronology, rigorously derived from the Hebrew genealogies of Genesis 5 and Genesis 11, is not myth. It is documentary chronology. Cook read it as documentary chronology.

That reading is why the convergences work. Cook is not trying to land on Ussher. He is working from Mayan codices, Olmec site alignments, Egyptian palette decoding, and plasma laboratory data. He has no theological reason to land within a year of Anno Mundi 1656. But he consulted Ussher’s chronological anchors and let his methodology’s outputs land where they landed. Where the convergences occur, they occur because Cook checked his findings against a chronological framework the biblical community has held for four centuries and let the convergence stand.

That is chain of custody. That is why Post 3’s convergence carries the weight it does.

III. 2349 BC and 2348 BC — The Convergence Itself

Consider the two datings.

Cook’s date: September 8, 2349 BC.

Cook triangulated this date across:

The Mesoamerican calendric ending markers documenting a cosmic-cycle terminus corresponding to a specific plasma-mechanism event

Egyptian dynastic chronology anchoring pre-Old-Kingdom material to a catastrophic boundary

Peratt’s petroglyph corpus documenting a specific plasmoid discharge pattern the ancients recorded as a Phoenix-figure appearing in the sky

Los Alamos plasma-laboratory work reproducing the Phoenix plasmoid morphology under high-energy plasma column collapse conditions

Cross-cultural festival memorialization (”Day of the Dead” traditions traced to the departure event)

The date is specific — a solar day. The methodology is specific — a plasma-column collapse mechanism triggering hydrological cascade. The corroboration is empirical — Peratt’s laboratory work and the four-million-petroglyph corpus.

Ussher’s date: 2348 BC.

Ussher derived this date from the Hebrew genealogies:

Adam created 4004 BC (Anno Mundi 1)

Genesis 5 lifespans summed forward to Noah

Genesis 7:11: “In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.” (KJV)

Noah’s 600th year = Anno Mundi 1656 = 2348 BC

Second month, seventeenth day of the biblical calendar = approximately October–November depending on calendar reconstruction

One year apart.

A seventeenth-century Anglican Archbishop working from Hebrew genealogical mathematics and a twenty-first-century plasma-physics-trained electrical engineer working from Mesoamerican petroglyphs and Los Alamos laboratory reproductions land within a year of each other on the single most consequential judicial event in antediluvian history.

If this were the only convergence, it might be coincidence. It is not the only convergence. Post 5 will walk the second — Cook’s April 19, 1492 BC Venus electric contact date arriving within a year of Ussher’s 1491 BC Exodus. Two convergences at the two most theologically-loaded catastrophic events in Genesis and Exodus. Both from independent methodologies. Both by researchers separated by four centuries and radically different intellectual traditions.

The Berean reader watching this pattern land is not looking at coincidence. She is looking at the same historical event witnessed twice — once by biblical chronology derived from the Hebrew text, once by secular catastrophist methodology cross-checked against ancient petroglyphs and plasma physics — and the witnesses converging within the margin of error one would expect from ancient dating methodologies applied honestly.

That is what convergence means. That is what it means for Cook and Ussher to stand together, four centuries apart, on the date of the Flood.

IV. The Absu — What Cook Documents, What Genesis Records

The Absu (also transliterated Abzu, Apsu) is the Sumerian and Akkadian name for the primordial abyss of fresh water believed by Mesopotamian cosmology to underlie the earth and supply the springs, rivers, and rain systems that watered the ancient world. In the Enuma Elish and related texts, the Absu is a real physical reservoir — the water source that made the pre-diluvian world habitable and abundant.

Cook’s reading of the Absu is architectural rather than mythological. In Recovering the Lost World Volume 2, Cook argues that the Absu was not merely the ancient world’s poetic personification of groundwater. It was the physical water column supported by the Saturnian plasma configuration — a fresh-water reservoir suspended in the pre-Flood earth’s electromagnetic environment by the plasma-sheath architecture that held the polar column together before 3147 BC.

After the polar configuration collapsed in 3147 BC, the Absu did not immediately fall. The residual plasma architecture continued to support portions of the water-column reservoir system for roughly 800 years — the interval Cook documents between the polar configuration collapse (Post 2’s event) and the Absu collapse (Post 3’s event). During those 800 years, the pre-Flood world persisted as a diminishing echo of Eden One’s original hydrological abundance — the antediluvian era Scripture describes as still generating the giants of Genesis 6, the pre-Flood civilizations Josephus records as builders of stone pillars to preserve knowledge, and the moral corruption that reached its terminus at the Flood.

Then, in 2349 BC by Cook’s dating and 2348 BC by Ussher’s, the Absu itself collapsed.

Genesis 7:11 records what happened in the biblical register:

“In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.” — Genesis 7:11 (KJV)

Two mechanisms are named in a single verse. Both trigger simultaneously. Both catastrophic. Both universal in geographic scope. The great deep breaks up from below. The windows of heaven open from above. And the pre-Flood world’s hydrological architecture ends.

Cook’s plasma-mechanism reading and the biblical text describe the same event from two different vocabularies — one built from cross-cultural petroglyph analysis and plasma laboratory reproduction, the other from Moses’ redaction of the Genesis toledoth records preserved from Noah forward. What the ancients called the Absu is what Genesis calls the fountains of the great deep. What Cook’s plasma column collapse describes mechanically is what Genesis calls the windows of heaven opened.

The event is one. The witnesses are many. The convergence is not coincidence.

V. Two Mechanisms Named — Fountains of the Great Deep and Windows of Heaven

Genesis 7:11 names two distinct mechanisms in one verse. Modern flood-narrative commentary has often collapsed these into a single event — “the Flood was big rain and rising seas.” That reading misses what the text actually says. Consider each mechanism in turn.

Fountains of the great deep broken up. The Hebrew is maʿyanot tehom rabbah — “springs / fountainheads of the great abyss.” The tehom is the same word Genesis 1:2 uses for the primeval waters — the deep upon whose face the Spirit of God moved. In Genesis 7:11, this vast subterranean water reservoir “breaks up” — the Hebrew verb baqaʿ meaning “to split open, to cleave, to burst forth.” Not rise. Burst.

Cook’s Absu-collapse mechanism corresponds precisely. The water column supported by the residual Saturnian plasma architecture had persisted for 800 years post-3147 BC. When its supporting electromagnetic structure finally failed, the entire subterranean reservoir released simultaneously. Not localized flooding. Not gradual rising. Catastrophic geological cascade — the earth’s crustal water systems failing en masse under the electromagnetic collapse.

Geologically, this fits the observed data: massive sedimentary layer deposition worldwide, marine fossils on mountain tops, evidence of a single global hydrological event rather than local Mesopotamian flooding. The traditional creation-science and flood-geology literature (Whitcomb, Morris, Baumgardner, Snelling) has documented these observational data extensively for decades. Cook’s Absu-mechanism provides a specific physical trigger consistent with what the observational record demands.

Windows of heaven opened. The Hebrew is ʾarubbot ha-shamayim — “sluice gates / lattices of the heavens.” Not “the windows started dripping.” The sluice gates opened. The overhead water canopy — whatever architectural expression it took in the pre-Flood atmospheric configuration — collapsed simultaneously with the subterranean reservoir.

Cook’s mechanism reads this as the atmospheric water column that had been suspended by the plasma-sheath architecture releasing en masse when the Absu collapse triggered atmospheric-electromagnetic cascade. The “windows” open because the electromagnetic support structure holding the atmospheric water in suspended configuration failed simultaneously with the subterranean reservoir.

Both mechanisms trigger in the same moment. That is what Genesis 7:11 says. That is what Cook’s plasma-mechanism reading requires. That is what the Peratt data corroborates.

The Berean reader observing this reading is not being asked to accept plasma physics as biblical exegesis. She is being shown that Cook’s secular catastrophist reconstruction and the Hebrew text describe the same event with the same two-mechanism architecture from two vocabularies four millennia apart. The convergence is empirical. The exegesis stands independent of it. The correspondence deepens both.

VI. The Peratt Phoenix Plasmoid — Laboratory Corroboration

Anthony L. Peratt, plasma physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and author of Physics of the Plasma Universe (Springer, 1992; second edition 2015), spent decades documenting a specific class of ancient petroglyphs found across Mesoamerica, the American Southwest, Australia, Africa, Central Asia, and Europe. His four-million-petroglyph corpus displays a set of formations Peratt identified as observational recordings of high-energy plasma discharge events — not stylized art, but documentary depiction of plasma-column instabilities behaving as they are only reproducible under laboratory conditions Peratt achieved in Los Alamos plasma-column experiments.

Among the formations Peratt documented, one recurring pattern acquired the popular designation “Phoenix” within the Saturnian cosmology literature — a bird-like plasmoid morphology produced when a high-energy plasma column undergoes catastrophic instability collapse, generating characteristic wing-shaped filament patterns radiating from a central plasmoid nucleus. The morphology appears across cultures separated by thousands of miles and centuries with no possible communication — Peruvian coastal petroglyphs and Australian aboriginal rock art depicting the same Phoenix plasmoid formation with the same iconographic conventions.

Cook integrates the Peratt Phoenix data as physical corroboration of the Fall of the Absu mechanism. If the Absu was the water column supported by the Saturnian plasma architecture, then its collapse would generate exactly the Phoenix plasmoid discharge pattern Peratt documents in the petroglyph corpus and reproduces in laboratory conditions. The ancients recorded what they saw. Peratt’s laboratory work reproduces what they saw. Cook’s chronological reconstruction dates when they saw it.

September 8, 2349 BC. The Phoenix appeared in the sky. The Absu fell. The waters broke up from below and opened from above. Genesis 7:11’s two-mechanism catastrophe executed exactly as the Hebrew text records. And every ancient culture that survived the event carved the Phoenix into stone to preserve the memory for their descendants.

This is what “the four-million-petroglyph corpus” means when Cook cites it. It means: ancient humans across every continent independently recorded the same catastrophic sky event with the same visual conventions Peratt reproduces under laboratory conditions. Not myth. Not symbol. Documentary observation of a real electromagnetic event dated within a year of what the Hebrew genealogies preserve as the Flood.

VII. Raguel’s Jupiter Jurisdiction — The Judicial Locus

The Volume 5 framework assigns the seven planetary jurisdictions to the seven archangels named across Scripture and Enochic tradition. Jupiter → Raguel is the assignment.

The primary source is First Enoch chapter 20’s angelic taxonomy:

“Raguel, one of the holy angels who takes vengeance on the world of the luminaries.” — First Enoch 20:4

The alignment with Jupiter is the strongest in the entire Enochic taxonomy. Where other archangel-planet assignments in the Vol 5 framework require careful theological argumentation, Raguel → Jupiter is nearly self-interpreting. Jupiter is astronomically the largest of the visible planets — the luminary whose magnitude and orbital majesty made it the ancient world’s default “king planet.” Raguel’s commissioned function per Enoch 20 is vengeance on the world of the luminaries — the archangel of judgment, specifically over the celestial administrative architecture. The strongest luminary judged by the archangel of luminary judgment.

Jupiter is the judicial locus. Raguel is the commissioned executor. And the Fall of the Absu — the first universal-scale judicial event in the biblical record after the Fall of Genesis 3 — was executed under Raguel’s jurisdiction.

Consider what this means for reading Genesis 6–9. The judicial framing is explicit in the text:

“And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually... And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth.” — Genesis 6:5, 7 (KJV)

“The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.” — Genesis 6:13 (KJV)

Judgment is decreed. The mechanism follows. Genesis 7:11 executes what Genesis 6:13 warranted — the fountains break up, the windows open, the pre-Flood world ends under judicial waters. And the archangelic administration executing the warrant is Raguel’s Jupiter jurisdiction, per Enoch 20’s explicit assignment.

Cook’s mechanism describes the physical execution. Enoch 20 identifies the commissioned executor. Genesis identifies the judicial cause and the divine judge who issued the warrant. All three witnesses converge on the same event, from three different registers — biblical text, angelic taxonomy, plasma physics.

Raguel executed. Jupiter was the jurisdictional locus. The Absu fell where Raguel’s judicial writ ran.

VIII. The Great Red Spot — Mark of Ongoing Judicial Architecture

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is the largest persistent atmospheric feature in the solar system. Giovanni Cassini first documented it in 1665 — 360 years of continuous observational record. It is a storm system approximately twice Earth’s diameter, rotating counterclockwise, persisting through observational continuity for the entire modern telescopic era.

Modern planetary science treats the Great Red Spot as an atmospheric vortex sustained by Jupiter’s rapid rotation and internal heat gradients. That reading is not wrong — it describes the mechanism. But the Vol 5 framework reads the same phenomenon at an additional register: the Great Red Spot is a judicial signature — the physical marker of ongoing Raguel-jurisdiction judicial activity, visible from Earth for as long as the fallen administrative overlay persists.

Consider the alignment. Blog 20 (The Seventh Eden: Seven Planets Restored, Creation Complete) — R3 Volume 5’s grand finale — established the restoration mapping:

Jupiter → Raguel: Governance Perfected, Great Red Spot storm gone.

The Great Red Spot disappears in the Seventh Eden. That single detail is the key to reading it now. If the storm goes away when governance is perfected, then the storm persists because governance is still contested. Raguel administers Jupiter’s judicial jurisdiction under conditions of fallen overlay — Zeus in Greek mythology, Marduk in Babylonian, Jupiter in Roman — the counterfeit administrative overlay claiming the throne while Raguel’s commissioned office continues to execute judicial functions against the fallen apparatus.

The Great Red Spot is what the ongoing judicial contest looks like at planetary scale. It is a 360-year-continuous storm because judgment has been ongoing for 360 years continuously — and much longer than that, back to the Fall of the Absu itself and forward to Bowl execution when Raguel’s judicial writ finally clears the counterfeit overlay entirely.

When the Great Red Spot disappears — in the Seventh Eden — it disappears because the judicial writ is complete. Governance perfected. The storm gone. Raguel’s commissioned office no longer executing against fallen overlay because the overlay has been dissolved. That is the eschatological telos of Jupiter’s persistent storm system.

For the Berean reader watching the terminal-generation window close: look at Jupiter. That storm is not weather. It is the physical marker of the same judicial architecture that executed the Fall of the Absu. Raguel is still on his post. His judicial writ is still running. And Bowl execution against the fallen Jupiter overlay approaches on the same timeline as every other terminal-generation marker Volume 5 has documented.

IX. Lambert Dolphin’s Framework — Load-Bearing Infrastructure

The late Lambert Dolphin (1932–2025), whose research corpus at ldolphin.org informed the Vol 5 framework for over three decades, held that the Flood’s water-mechanism represents the single most consequential thermodynamic event in Earth’s post-Genesis chronology. His entropy theology — the argument that the Fall of Genesis 3 initiated a thermodynamic transition observable in the second law of thermodynamics itself — provides load-bearing infrastructure for reading the Fall of the Absu as a specifically thermodynamic-electromagnetic cascade rather than merely a large flood.

Dolphin’s collaboration with Barry Setterfield on the c-decay research program and the Five Epochs framework produced the plasma-cosmology-adjacent biblical chronology that makes Post 2’s and Post 3’s convergences legible. Setterfield’s Five Epochs framework places the Flood at a specific epoch boundary within the c-decay chronology — a boundary corresponding to observable changes in the electromagnetic architecture of the early post-Flood world.

Dolphin’s passing in 2025 leaves Setterfield as the surviving live consultant on the framework. The stewardship burden of maintaining, extending, and testing the Setterfield-Dolphin framework now rests with those of us who read them, cite them, and continue the work they built. This dispatch acknowledges that stewardship soberly. The Cook-Ussher convergence Post 3 walks is legible only because Dolphin and Setterfield built the plasma-cosmology-adjacent chronological infrastructure that lets the biblical text and the secular catastrophist meet at 2349/2348 BC with theological coherence.

Well done, thou good and faithful servant... enter thou into the joy of thy lord. — Matthew 25:23 (KJV)

Lambert Dolphin’s work continues to speak. The framework he stewarded continues to bear witness. This dispatch honors his memory in the register he served: careful thermodynamic reading of Scripture and creation testifying to the same King.

X. Bridge to Post 4 — The Leave-Taking of the Gods

The Absu fell in 2349 BC. Noah’s ark rode the judicial waters for the biblical year of the Flood. Then the waters receded, and eight survivors — Noah, his three sons, and their four wives — began the post-Flood repopulation of the earth from Ararat.

Approximately 106 years later, at Babel, the archon allocation happened.

Cook documents the “leave-taking” of the gods as the fading of direct contact with humanity during the Bronze Age — the mythological corpus recording a transition from direct-presence encounters to increasingly indirect encounters, from named individual gods to named national pantheons, from cosmic-configuration astronomy to dynastic-political astrology. The transition sits observationally in the record. Cook reads it from the mythological side.

Volume 5 reads it from the biblical side. Deuteronomy 32:8-9 (LXX/DSS reading) records the mechanism: “When the Most High divided to the nations their inheritance, when he separated the sons of Adam, he set the bounds of the people according to the number of the sons of God.” Genesis 11:1-9 records the trigger: the Babel dispersion. Daniel 10 records the operational consequence: Prince of Persia, Prince of Greece, angelic geopolitical administration operating across national jurisdictions after the allocation took hold.

Post 4 walks that allocation. What the fallen sons of God became when Yahweh judicially assigned them to the nations Babel had produced. Why the mythological “gods” faded from direct contact after the Babel event. How the seven planetary jurisdictions the Volume 5 framework documents map onto the nation-level angelic administrative apparatus Daniel 10 shows in operational form. And how Paul’s archon vocabulary (Strong’s G758) held the categorical distinction between commissioned archangels administering unfallen jurisdictions and fallen archons administering national overlay assignments the ancient world worshipped as gods.

Michael on his post at Saturn. Raguel executing at Jupiter. Then the Babel allocation. Then Venus at the Exodus. Then Mars over Sodom. Then the Hour of Phaethon at Hezekiah’s dying bed.

Seven posts. Six jurisdictions touched. Every major biblical catastrophe corroborated. The whole sky, testifying.

Sources

Scripture (KJV): Genesis 1:2; 3; 5; 6:5; 6:7; 6:13; 7:11; 11:1-9; Deuteronomy 32:8-9; First Enoch 20:4; Job 38:7; Daniel 10; 12:1; Matthew 25:23; Revelation 16:4-7.

Tier A — Series canonical:

Resilienciero, The Saturnian Polar Configuration: Jno Cook and the Lost World of Eden One (Post 2 of 7) — direct predecessor establishing Michael/Saturn jurisdiction and Cook’s 3147 BC event.

Resilienciero, Why Recovering the Lost World Matters for R3 Cosmic Backstory — Major Update! (June 3, 2026) — Post 1 of 7; canonical entry point; named the Ussher chain-of-custody pattern this dispatch demonstrates.

Resilienciero, Saturn’s Polar Throne: The Ancient Memory of Eden One — Volume 5 Special Edition II; theological foundation.

Resilienciero, Saturn Shabbatai: The Black Sun, the Sabbath Gospel, and What the Ancients Encoded in the Night Sky — Mazzaroth Special Edition; Michael’s Saturn as completed-work theology.

Resilienciero, The Seventh Eden: Seven Planets Restored, Creation Complete — R3 Volume 5 grand finale; Jupiter → Raguel restoration mapping; Great Red Spot storm gone.

Resilienciero, The New Jerusalem — Cube or Pyramid? (July 17, 2026) — Special Edition VII; tesseract-city framework.

Resilienciero, Mazzaroth Vol. 2 — The Cosmic Clock: Five Epochs, Seven Ages, and the Appointed Times (July 15, 2026) — Vol 2 opening; Load-Bearing Distinction between Mazzaroth testimony (eternal) and precessional clock (post-Flood).

Resilienciero, The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026) — foundational AI-mediation disclosure framework.

Tier A — Orthodox theological anchor:

Robert D. Luginbill, The Coming Tribulation series; The Satanic Rebellion five-part series, Ichthys.com — Genesis Gap framework; Seven Edens architecture; angelic pre-history; Five Dispensations.

Tier A — Peer-reviewed academic:

Nicolas Wyatt, Religious Texts from Ugarit (Sheffield Academic Press, 1998/2002) — Ugaritic comparative Semitic scholarship.

Tier A — Plasma cosmology and biblical chronology infrastructure (in memoriam and continuing):

Lambert Dolphin (1932–2025), ldolphin.org — entropy theology; Fall-and-thermodynamics correspondence; biblical chronology. Load-bearing framework infrastructure for Post 3. In memoriam.

Barry Setterfield , barrysetterfield.org — Five Epochs framework; c-decay research; live consulting witness for the series’ plasma-cosmology integration; surviving steward of the Setterfield-Dolphin collaboration.

Anthony L. Peratt, Physics of the Plasma Universe (Springer, 1992; 2nd edition 2015), Los Alamos National Laboratory — plasma column instability laboratory reproduction; four-million-petroglyph corpus documenting plasma discharge observational recording across ancient cultures; the Phoenix plasmoid morphology load-bearing for Post 3’s Fall of the Absu corroboration.

David Talbott, The Saturn Myth (Doubleday, 1980); Thunderbolts Project — comparative mythology of the Saturnian polar configuration.

Wallace Thornhill, co-founder of the Electric Universe model — polar column as Birkeland current.

Tier B — Saturnian Cosmology (theological inversion filter applied):

Jno Cook, Recovering the Lost World Volumes 1–3 (2016–2017), saturniancosmology.org — NOT a Christian source; treat mythological readings as observational data; apply theological inversion; L3 humility mandatory on Cook’s deep-time 600-million-year Saturn framing.

Tier B — Independent biblical archaeologist:

Ron Wyatt — independent archaeological work; Ark of Noah documented on the slopes of the Ararat range (1977-1988 field expeditions).

Tier B — Investigative and framework witnesses:

Rob Skiba, Archon Invasion (2012) — Watcher / archon vocabulary continuity.

Gary Wayne, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy (2014) — pre-Adamic angelic civilization architecture.

Anthony Patch — Jacob’s Ladder as Birkeland current identification.

Elana Freeland, Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth (Feral House, 2014); Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown (Feral House, 2018) — Space Fence Lockdown documentation as counterfeit Earth-ring architecture.

Traditional flood-geology research (creation-science tradition):

John C. Whitcomb and Henry M. Morris, The Genesis Flood (Presbyterian & Reformed, 1961) — foundational treatment of the observational evidence for a global hydrological catastrophe.

John Baumgardner — catastrophic plate tectonics modeling.

Andrew Snelling, Earth’s Catastrophic Past (Institute for Creation Research, 2009) — comprehensive review of flood-geology observational data.

Historical biblical chronology:

Archbishop James Ussher, Annals of the World (1650/1654) — Anglican biblical chronology; 4004 BC creation, 2348 BC Flood (Anno Mundi 1656). Cook’s own credited source. Load-bearing for Post 3’s convergence.

Augustine of Hippo, City of God (426 AD) — Cook’s other named source.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero)

resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.

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