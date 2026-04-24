Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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MACFARM DEXTERS
3d

BABYLON is a CITY. God views her as an adulterous prostitute and mother of abominations. Demons and impure spirits, unclean birds and detestable animals live there. [humans in cities are becoming more like animals every day!] The rich kings of the earth joined with her and shared her riches. She is destroyed in ONE HOUR. [Cannot destroy a nation in one hour, unless it is Vatican City which is a nation, the littlest on earth.] Because demons and impure spirits live there, I would say she holds up the STANDARDS OF SATAN and rejects God’s 10 Commandments, or has changed them. She is close to the ocean as ships see her burning. The greedy Corporations of today who PARTNER WITH RULERS also get rich off of killing people and ruining their health and leading them away from the life that GOD would have people live and the foods that God would have people eat. Real foods, not artificial fake chemically made foods. They SELL THEIR GOODS FOR USURY PROFITS knowing their products will make people sick. To gain riches they encourage people to be gluttons and immoral to consume more of their products. They encourage people to be vain and self-centered and ignorant, desiring to be entertained with products made by these corporations. WHAT DOES THE STOCK MARKET REPRESENT???? NEW YORK IS A GREAT CANDIDATE! So is HOLLYWOOD! So is another very small nation within Rome whose religion put a man between GOD and the Believer, and who changed times and law and who have killed thousands of Christians.

It is a CITY that influences the entire world of man, those that desire their comforts of the world. It will be interesting to see which CITY of the world will control AI also.

[REV.14:8, REV.16:17-19]

REV.14:8 And there followed another angel, saying, BABYLON is fallen, is fallen, THAT GREAT CITY, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.

REV.16:17-19 And the SEVENTH ANGEL POURED OUT HIS VIAL into the air; and there came a great voice out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, It is done. And there were voices, and thunders, and lightnings; and there was a great earthquake, such as was not since men were upon the earth, so mighty an earthquake, and so great. And THE GREAT CITY was divided into three parts, and THE CITIES OF THE NATIONS FELL: and GREAT BABYLON came in remembrance before God, to give unto her the cup of the wine of the fierceness of his wrath.

REV. 17:1-2 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sits upon many waters: With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.

REV. 17:5 And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.

REV. 18:1-2 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory. And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

REV. 18:4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

REV. 18:9-10 And the kings of the earth, who have committed fornication and lived deliciously with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning, Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that GREAT CITY BABYLON, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.

REV. 18:21 And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that GREAT CITY BABYLON be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all.

A CITY CALLED SODOM AND EGYPT: where Jesus was crucified. Jesus was crucified in Jerusalem, the city Rome was in charge of her at that time. Lot's of possibilities. Revelation 11:8 And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.

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1 reply by Resilienciero
Ed's avatar
Ed
4d

Well done brother.

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