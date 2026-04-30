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Part I of The Commodification of the Imago Dei — Revelation Exo-Truth, Vol. 4

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Devolution of Personhood

Part I of The Commodification of the Imago Dei — Revelation Exo-Truth, Vol. 4

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” — Genesis 1:27 (KJV)

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19–20 (KJV)

Opening: The Longest Con in Human History

The most audacious theft in human history did not take place in a bank vault, a battlefield, or a courtroom. It took place in the realm of definition. Someone — over the course of centuries, through incremental legal, philosophical, and biological maneuvers — systematically redefined what a human being is. Not all at once. Stage by stage. Category by category. Each stage lowering the floor of what personhood means, until the image of God in man had been legally, philosophically, and now biologically, stripped away.

This is the devolution of personhood. It is not merely a legal story. It is a theological one. It is the counterfeit system’s long answer to the declaration of Genesis 1:27 — and understanding it stage by stage is essential to understanding what is being built in our generation, why the Imago Dei Body is the most contested territory on earth, and why Revelation 18:4’s call to “come out of her” is not optional for those who bear the name of Christ.

There are two ownership claims over the Imago Dei Body running simultaneously. Calvary’s claim: “Ye are not your own. For ye are bought with a price.” And the counterfeit system’s claim — incremental, jurisdictional, ontological — that has been building its case since the first stage of the devolution began.

This post traces that second claim from its origin to its terminus.

Stage One — Imago Dei: The Original Declaration

Before the devolution can be understood, the baseline must be established with precision — because it is the baseline the adversary has spent centuries attempting to erase.

Genesis 1:26–27 is not devotional poetry. It is a jurisdictional proclamation of the highest order:

“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth...” — Genesis 1:26 (KJV)

The Hebrew word here is tselem — image, representation, likeness. The human being is the only creature in all of creation made to carry the tselem Elohim — the image of God. This is not a metaphor for spiritual sensitivity. It is an ontological category: the human being occupies a unique tier of existence, between the angelic and the animal, bearing the imprint of the Creator in a way nothing else in the physical creation does.

This designation carries three immediate implications that the devolution systematically targets:

Dignity: The Imago Dei Body is not raw material. It is not a resource to be extracted. It is not a unit of economic production or a node in a managed network. It bears the image of its Maker and is therefore inviolable in a way that no earthly jurisdiction has the legitimate authority to contest.

Dominion: Genesis 1:26 grants the Imago Dei Body stewardship over the created order — not subordination under it. Man is placed above the animal kingdom, not within it. This is not arrogance — it is assignment. The dominion mandate establishes a hierarchy that the devolution will methodically invert.

Destiny: The Imago Dei Body is not permanent in its fallen state. It is destined for glorification — the full restoration of the image of God in the redeemed person, expressed in the resurrection body. This is what the transhumanist agenda is counterfeiting: it offers a technological resurrection on the adversary’s timeline as a substitute for the genuine article.

This is the baseline. This is Stage One. And everything that follows is the counterfeit system’s systematic assault upon it.

Stage Two — “Human” / Hue-Man: The First Reduction

The first stage of the devolution is linguistic — and linguistics, as every lawyer knows, is jurisdiction.

The word human derives from the Latin humanus — of the earth, earthly, belonging to the ground. Its root is humus — soil, dirt, the ground. The legal and state national research tradition — documented extensively by Anna Von Reitz and her colleagues writing through paulstramer.net — identifies the operative construction as hue-man: literally, the color of man. A classification by pigmentation and physical type rather than by divine image-bearing.²

This is not merely an etymological curiosity. It is a jurisdictional maneuver. The shift from man — a being made in the image of God, endowed with unalienable rights by his Creator, standing in SOIL jurisdiction under Common Law — to human being — an earthly, biological organism classified by physical characteristics and enrolled in the state’s administrative system — is the first step in a long descent that removes the Creator from the definition of personhood entirely.

A man made in the image of God has rights that precede the state, that the state did not grant, and that the state therefore cannot revoke. A human being — a biological organism classified and registered by the state — has only such rights as the state chooses to recognize, extend, or withdraw. The state becomes the grantor of rights rather than God. And what the state grants, the state can take away.

This is not a trivial distinction. It is the hinge on which every subsequent stage of the devolution turns.

Stage Three — Animal: The Subordination to the Created Order

The third stage of the devolution inverts the dominion mandate of Genesis 1:26 — and it does so through the legal and philosophical frameworks of animal rights, naturalism, and the deliberate reduction of the human being to merely the most complex organism in the biological hierarchy.

The trajectory is documented and intentional. Peter Singer’s Animal Liberation (1975) laid the philosophical foundation: if sentience is the criterion for moral consideration, and animals are sentient, then there is no principled basis for treating humans categorically differently from animals. The Great Ape Project, co-founded by Singer and Paola Cavalieri, went further — filing legal petitions to grant chimpanzees and other great apes legal personhood on the basis of cognitive similarity to humans. Several jurisdictions have begun to move in this direction.

This is not merely a compassion movement. It is a strategic legal operation with a dual trajectory. Expand the category of legal personhood downward to animals — and simultaneously prepare the legal machinery to expand it upward to synthetic beings. In the process, the theological uniqueness of the Imago Dei — the only creature made in the image of God, the only creature whose body is the temple of the Holy Ghost — is dissolved entirely as a meaningful legal category. Personhood becomes a state-assigned designation rather than a God-given reality, and the state can reassign it at will.

In the context of the Cestui Que Vie trust architecture (documented in Post 2 of this series), the living man or woman registered at birth is treated as a ward of the state — a legal incompetent, like a minor or livestock, whose estate must be administered by a trustee because the beneficiary is presumed incapable of self-governance. This is the animal stage expressed in legal architecture: the Imago Dei Body managed, its productivity harvested, its movements tracked, its reproduction recorded.

The dominion mandate of Genesis 1:26 has been inverted. Man is no longer above the animal kingdom by divine appointment, bearing the image of his Maker and entrusted with stewardship of the creation. He has been reclassified within it — one node among many in a biological continuum, his distinctiveness a legal question rather than a theological fact.

Stage Four — Corporate Human: The Legal Fiction

The fourth stage of the devolution is the one most extensively documented in this series — because it is the one most deeply embedded in the systems we navigate every day.

The person created by the state at birth registration is not the living man or woman. It is a legal fiction — a corporate entity, an ALL-CAPS name on a document, an asset on a balance sheet. The Cestui Que Vie Act of 1666, the D.C. Organic Act of 1871, the Congressional definition of “person” to include corporations (1862), the bankruptcy of 1933, and the Social Security enrollment mechanism together constitute the full architecture of the Corporate Human.

The Corporate Human is not a man made in the image of God. It is a commercial entity registered in the SEA jurisdiction of the City of London, bonded against the national debt, assigned a CUSIP number, and traded as a financial instrument on the secondary market. Its labor is pledged. Its productivity is collateralized. Its name is property of the state.

This is the Imago Dei Body reduced to a line item on a ledger. The soul has been claimed by the Vatican’s AIR jurisdiction. The legal person has been claimed by the City of London’s SEA jurisdiction. The financial productivity has been claimed by Washington D.C.’s LAND and SOIL jurisdictions. The Corporate Human is the intersection of all four claims — the full expression of the counterfeit ownership architecture operating simultaneously on one Imago Dei Body.

The core thesis of this series states it plainly:

The counterfeit system says you were bought with a price at birth registration. Scripture says you were bought with a price at Calvary. Those are competing ownership claims over the same Imago Dei Body.

The Corporate Human is the counterfeit system’s answer to the redeemed person. It is the legal fiction designed to stand where the Imago Dei should stand.

Stage Five — Homo Novus: The Transhumanist Pinnacle

The fifth stage of the devolution is where the counterfeit system stops merely claiming the Imago Dei Body and begins actively remaking it.

Homo Novus — the New Man — is the transhumanist vision articulated across the work of figures from Edward Bulwer-Lytton’s 1871 The Coming Race through Ray Kurzweil’s Singularity thesis to the laboratory programs currently underway in synthetic biology, neural interface technology, and genomic editing. It is the adversary’s counterfeit of the glorified body — a technological resurrection on a human timeline, offered as an upgrade rather than recognized as an abomination.

Anthony Patch’s two decades of research through Entangled Magazine documents the technical architecture of the Homo Novus project in forensic detail. The self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) platform introduces permanent biological reprogramming — a modification that does not clear from the Imago Dei Body but continues to replicate, progressively rewriting the genetic expression of the person from the inside. The Digital Twin agenda constructs a complete digital replica of the human biological and neurological system, positioning the Imago Dei Body as a node in a managed network owned and operated by the counterfeit grid. The sGBW (species-specific genomic biological weapons) research represents the military-industrial arm of the project — the capacity to target specific genetic populations for modification or elimination.

This is the Days of Noah recapitulation. In Genesis 6, the Nephilim project was a genetic assault on the Imago Dei at the biological level — the adversary’s attempt to corrupt the human bloodline before the promised Seed could be born. The Homo Novus project of our generation is its digital-age iteration: the same adversarial intelligence, the same target, the same goal — the corruption of the image of God in man — executed through mRNA, AI, and genomic editing rather than fallen angelic hybridization.

The COVID injection, documented in the companion post to this one (“The Mark of the Beast Is Not an Injection”), is not the Mark of the Beast. But it is the most visible deployment of the Homo Novus runway to date — the first mass-scale administration of a gene therapy delivery mechanism to a global population, normalized under the language of public health, administered without informed consent regarding its transhumanist implications.¹

The Homo Novus is not yet fully realized. But the runway is laid. And the trajectory is clear.

Stage Six — Synthetic Being: The Terminal Destination

The sixth and final stage of the devolution is the terminus of the trajectory — and it is the stage that most clearly reveals the spiritual stakes of everything that preceded it.

The synthetic being is an entity that has no soul.

Artificial intelligence, as currently being developed and deployed, is not merely a tool. It is being positioned — by its architects, many of whom speak openly about these ambitions — as a new category of being: post-biological, self-improving, and eventually conscious in a way that would qualify it for legal personhood. The same legal machinery that devolved the Imago Dei Body from man to human to animal to corporate person is now being prepared to receive a new kind of registrant: the synthetic entity, the digital person, the AI agent with rights, standing, and — in the most extreme iterations of the transhumanist vision — an uploaded human consciousness merged with machine intelligence.

This is the final inversion. The Imago Dei — the image of God in man — began as the highest designation in the physical creation. The devolution has been a systematic descent from that apex: first to a biological category, then to an animal classification, then to a commercial fiction, then to an engineered hybrid, and finally to a digital simulacrum entirely disconnected from the biological and spiritual substrate that Genesis 1:27 describes.

The synthetic being is, by definition, an entity that was never made in the image of God. It has no neshamah — the breath of life that God breathed into Adam’s nostrils (Genesis 2:7). It has no soul that Calvary purchased. It has no Imago Dei to corrupt or restore. It is the adversary’s final answer to the question Genesis 1:26 poses — not a corruption of the image, but a replacement of it entirely.

And this is precisely where the Mark of the Beast fits into the architecture — not as a medical procedure administered in ignorance, but as the covenantal act by which a living person, bearing the Imago Dei, consciously chooses to align with this system, this agenda, and this being — the Man of Sin who embodies the terminal stage of the devolution in his own person.

The Mark is not Stage Six. The Mark is the moment a Stage One being — an Imago Dei Body, made in the likeness of God, purchased by the blood of Christ — consciously and covenantally surrenders that standing to the one who has been building this devolution for millennia.

The Full Devolution Map

This is the longest con in human history. Six stages. Centuries in the making. And at every stage, the counterfeit system has moved the floor one level lower — until the image of God in man, which Genesis 1:27 declares to be the crown of physical creation, has been reduced, in the terminal vision of the adversary, to a manageable, replaceable, soul-less unit in a digital network.

And yet Calvary stands outside this entire architecture. The blood of Jesus Christ does not negotiate with legal fictions. It does not recognize the Corporate Human’s bond account. It does not yield to the Homo Novus upgrade. It does not interface with the synthetic being’s network. It speaks to the Stage One reality — the Imago Dei Body, made in the image of God, for whom the Son of God was broken — and it says with finality:

“Ye are not your own. For ye are bought with a price.”

No stage of the devolution changes that. No injection, no registration, no corporate enrollment, no genomic modification alters the prior and superior claim of the blood of the Lamb over every person who receives it.

The Sovereign Response

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

Coming out of her is not a single act. It is a stage-by-stage reclamation — moving back up the devolution map in reverse, recovering at each level what the counterfeit system has claimed. It begins with recognizing the Imago Dei as the true baseline. It continues with refusing every legal, biological, and ontological redefinition that the system attempts to impose. And it culminates in the community that no stage of the devolution can touch — the ekklesia, the called-out ones, whose identity is established not by birth certificate, SSN, genomic profile, or digital twin, but by the blood of the One who made them in His image and bought them back when the devolution had done its worst.

The subsequent posts in this series trace the legal architecture of Stages 3 and 4 in forensic detail — the Three Trusts, the Incorporation Trap, the Three Constitutions, the Three Trustees, the Bar Association, the Martial Law structure. Each post is one more layer of the counterfeit claim exposed to the light.

And the series closes where it must — with the declaration that has already been made on behalf of every blood-bought Imago Dei Body that receives it:

“King of Kings. Lord of Lords. The Lamb that was slain. Worthy to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing.” — Revelation 5:12 (KJV)

The King of Kings does not issue UCC financing statements. He returns on a white horse.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Footnotes

¹ The terminology “injection” rather than “vaccine” follows the regulatory and patent-law distinction documented by David E. Martin, PhD, founder and chairman of M·CAM Inc. See companion post: “The Mark of the Beast Is Not an Injection” (Resilienciero, April 2026). For saRNA technical documentation see Anthony Patch, Entangled Magazine, Vol. 91 (December 2024), anthonypatch.com.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG