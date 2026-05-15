Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Susan Chlebos's avatar
Susan Chlebos
1h

Good morning! This as is all of your work AWESOME…

Thanks to your thoughtful response to me.

I’ve come to understand the burden I (now cheerfully) carry for those who will be left behind.

30 years ago, we looked at a farm to buy.

It had an octagonal dining room with a little room off of it, in that little room was a (small) window. I had to stand up to look outside.

It had many interesting features including a ruined wing that still stood, although the rest of the house had been restored.

I stood in the little room and said to my new husband (3 years).

This is a prayer closet & I’m to become a prayer warrior!

The next part was that I needed a servants heart.

Your work at times seems way above my “pay grade “ only because it is!

But I have not so secretly always wanted to be super smart. I am a trophy of HIS GRACE. Forever He can point at me and say look what I did for her!

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Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
1h

Susan,

Good morning, sister. What a gift to wake up to.

The way you have integrated the experience — receiving it as a burden of intercession for those who will be left behind, and now cheerfully — is exactly the right movement. Cheerfully is the word that tells me the Spirit has done His work in you. "God loveth a cheerful giver" — 2 Corinthians 9:7 (KJV) — and a cheerful intercessor too. You moved from holding the experience to carrying the calling. That is mature discernment, and it is good to see.

The prayer closet vision from 30 years ago is significant testimony. A specific room, a specific high window you had to stand to see through, a calling spoken into that exact space — that is the Lord meeting you embodied and grounded, not in abstraction. "But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly" — Matthew 6:6 (KJV).

You were given the picture of the closet and the calling to inhabit it. Thirty years of standing in that small room before the Father is not a small ministry, sister. The body of Christ is held up by intercessors most people will never know by name, and the Father knows every one of them.

The servant's heart that came as the next part — that is the Philippians 2 register, the mind of Christ who "made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant" (KJV).

The prayer warrior who is also a servant is the rarest and most powerful combination in the Kingdom, because the intercession is no longer about position; it is about love.

On the "pay grade" and "super smart" piece, sister — I want to receive that honestly, because I think you are right and also the framing deserves a small turn. Some of the material on Resilienciero is academically dense and requires patience and time, and not every reader is called to chew every piece of it.

But the architecture you are walking — prayer warrior, servant's heart, trophy of grace, intercession for those left behind — is the deepest literacy in the Kingdom, and most academic theologians I know would trade their library for that vocation. Comprehension is one gift; communion is another. You have the second. Hold it without apology.

"Trophy of HIS GRACE" — yes. Let Him point. That is the testimony that finally matters. "By the grace of God I am what I am" — 1 Corinthians 15:10 (KJV) — Paul wrote that, and he meant it the same way you mean it. You are in good company.

Shalom to you, and thank you for the gift of this morning's message.

SDG —

Stephen

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