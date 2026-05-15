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📖 R3 Vol 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Planet 7X Special Edition The Day the Calendar Broke: From 360 to 365 Days and the Hezekiah Confirmation © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Planet 7X Special Edition — Post 3 of 6

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Cross-series: Mazzaroth Book 2 (The Cosmic Clock) | R3 Vol. 3 (The Seven Bowls)

“Behold, I will bring again the shadow of the degrees, which is gone down in the sun dial of Ahaz, ten degrees backward. So the sun returned ten degrees, by which degrees it was gone down.” — Isaiah 38:8 (KJV) “Thus saith the LORD, which giveth the sun for a light by day, and the ordinances of the moon and of the stars for a light by night, which divideth the sea when the waves thereof roar; The LORD of hosts is his name.” — Jeremiah 31:35 (KJV)

I. THE QUESTION EVERY HISTORIAN AVOIDS

Every ancient civilization used a 360-day calendar.

Babylonian. Egyptian. Mayan. Chinese. Hebrew. Persian. Greek. Roman. All of them — independently developed, geographically separated by thousands of miles, culturally distinct in every measurable way — shared one astronomical fact: the year was 360 days long.

Then, somewhere in the late 8th to early 7th century BC, the calendar changed.

Every one of them changed. At approximately the same time. To the same new value — a year of approximately 365.24 days. Five extra days that the ancient astronomers added to their calendars, often as a separate “intercalary” period at the year’s end, frequently described as days that “did not belong to the regular year.”

The conventional historical explanation for this convergence is that ancient civilizations independently improved their astronomical measurements during the same era and arrived at the same correction by coincidence.

The conventional historical explanation cannot survive serious scrutiny. The probability of the Babylonians, Egyptians, Mayans, Chinese, Persians, Hebrews, Greeks, and Romans — operating without modern communication, in cultures that had no shared astronomical authority — simultaneously revising their calendar by precisely the same amount within a few decades of each other is statistically negligible. Something happened to the year itself. Something that every astronomical culture observed and was compelled to record by recalibrating its timekeeping.

This post identifies what happened. It happened in 687 BC. It happened during the eleventh documented passage of Planet 7X. And it is one of the most under-discussed astronomical events in the entire historical record — recorded explicitly in Scripture, confirmed by Assyrian artifact, witnessed by every ancient observatory, and consequential for every prophetic timeline God has given His Church.

The day the calendar broke is the day Earth’s orbit was permanently adjusted.

II. THE UNIVERSAL 360-DAY CALENDAR — WHAT WE KNOW

Before 687 BC, the historical record is unambiguous. Every major ancient civilization operated on a 360-day calendar with no provision for additional days. Twelve months of thirty days each.

Babylonia. Cuneiform astronomical tablets from the early second millennium BC through the late 8th century BC document a 360-day year with twelve 30-day months. The MUL.APIN astronomical compendium — compiled approximately 1000 BC from earlier sources — describes a 360-day standard year.

Egypt. The early dynastic and Old Kingdom calendars operated on a 360-day standard year. The five additional “epagomenal days” added to Egyptian timekeeping appear in the historical record after the late 8th century BC — added at year’s end as days associated with the births of the five gods (Osiris, Horus, Set, Isis, Nephthys), recognized explicitly as days “outside the year.”

Maya. The Mesoamerican Long Count and Tzolk’in calendars preserve traces of the older 360-day Tun. The Haab’ calendar of 365 days appears as a later modification, with the final five days (Wayeb’) treated as unlucky and “outside” the regular cycle.

China. Pre-imperial Chinese astronomy operated on a 360-day standard. The Han-era modifications to add the additional days appear in the historical record consistent with the same global timing.

Hebrew. The biblical calendar before the late 8th century BC operated on 12 months of 30 days. Genesis 7:11 and 8:3-4 record the timing of the Flood waters by 30-day months: “the fountains of the great deep broken up” on the seventeenth day of the second month, the ark resting “in the seventh month, on the seventeenth day of the month” — exactly 150 days later, which is exactly 5 months of 30 days each. The pre-Flood and patriarchal biblical record is built on the 360-day year.

Persia. Old Persian and Median calendrical traditions preserve the same 360-day standard prior to the late 8th century BC.

Greece. Hesiod and the early Greek astronomical tradition operated on a 360-day base year prior to the same recalibration period.

Rome. The early Roman calendar attributed to Romulus operated on a 10-month (304-day) variant that itself reflects fragmentation of the older 360-day system, with the additional months (January and February) added by Numa Pompilius around 700 BC — precisely during the global recalibration window.

The eight civilizations are unanimous. Before the late 8th to early 7th century BC: 360 days. After that period: 365.24 days.

This is the unanswered question of ancient chronology. And the answer is given to us by the conjunction of one Assyrian artifact and one biblical text.

III. THE 687 BC EVENT — THREE LINES OF EVIDENCE

The Planet 7X passage of 687 BC is the most astronomically documented event in the pre-Christian record. Three independent lines of evidence converge on the same date and the same physical event.

Line 1: The Assyrian Nineveh Sky Disk

The Assyrian astronomical artifact known as the Nineveh Sky Disk is dated by Assyriologists to February 17, 687 BC. The artifact records an astronomical observation — the approach of a large planetary body on a trajectory subsequently identified with Planet 7X’s documented orbital path. The Assyrian astronomical tradition was the most sophisticated in the ancient Near East at this period; their court astronomers recorded celestial events with the precision of professional scientific observers.

The Sky Disk is not mythology. It is a technical document recording what Assyrian astronomers observed at a specific dated moment in 687 BC.

The 40-day warning signature of every Planet 7X passage — established across Broussard’s fourteen-passage documented record — places the Nineveh Sky Disk’s observation precisely 40 days before P-7X’s closest approach to Earth.

Line 2: Jonah’s Prophetic Mission to Nineveh

The book of Jonah records the prophet’s mission to the same city — Nineveh — within the same general historical window as the Sky Disk observation. Jonah’s specific message to the Assyrian capital was a 40-day warning of impending judgment:

“Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown.” — Jonah 3:4 (KJV)

The astronomical 40-day warning that the entire ancient world was observing at the approach of Planet 7X — recorded by Assyrian court astronomers, witnessed by Egyptian, Babylonian, Hebrew, and other observatories — was the physical mechanism through which God was administering judgment on Nineveh. Jonah was sent to interpret the astronomical sign theologically. The forty days of his prophetic announcement were the same forty days the astronomers were tracking the approach of the planetary body.

Nineveh repented (Jonah 3:5-10). The Lord withdrew the destruction. The Planet 7X passage produced disruption — including the calendar adjustment documented globally — but Nineveh as a city was spared the catastrophic destruction the 40-day warning would otherwise have brought. The prophetic act and the astronomical act are the same event interpreted at two layers: divine sovereignty over the timing of judgment, and physical mechanism of cosmic motion.

Line 3: Hezekiah’s Sundial

The same passage produced its most theologically significant biblical witness in Jerusalem. King Hezekiah, afflicted with mortal illness, prayed for healing. The prophet Isaiah delivered God’s response with a confirming sign:

“And this shall be a sign unto thee from the LORD, that the LORD will do this thing that he hath spoken; Behold, I will bring again the shadow of the degrees, which is gone down in the sun dial of Ahaz, ten degrees backward. So the sun returned ten degrees, by which degrees it was gone down.” — Isaiah 38:7-8 (KJV)

The parallel account in 2 Kings 20:8-11 confirms the same physical event. The shadow on the sundial — measuring Earth’s rotation by the apparent motion of the sun across the sky — went backward ten degrees. This is the same physical mechanism as Joshua’s Long Day (Joshua 10:12-14), operating at a lesser intensity.

The mechanism: Planet 7X’s plasma tail produced electromagnetic shear interference with the plasma feed from the Sun to Earth’s magnetic poles. Earth’s rotation slowed measurably. As the plasma feed was partially restored during a specific phase of the passage, the rotation briefly reversed direction by a measurable amount — ten degrees on Ahaz’s sundial. This is not the suspension of physical law. This is the electromagnetic motor responding to a changing plasma feed. The sundial recorded what the entire ancient world was experiencing in less precisely documented form.

The Hezekiah sundial event is theologically anchored in 2 Chronicles 32:31 — “the wonder that was done in the land” — which Babylonian envoys came specifically to investigate. The astronomical event was observed globally; the theological interpretation was delivered to Hezekiah; the political consequences (the Babylonian visit) would set in motion the prophetic arc that culminates in the Babylonian Captivity.

The convergence

The three lines converge on one date. The Nineveh Sky Disk (Feb 17, 687 BC), Jonah’s 40-day warning, and Hezekiah’s sundial event are not three coincidental ancient phenomena. They are three witnesses to a single astronomical passage of Planet 7X, recorded by independent observers in three different civilizations using three different documentation methods.

The Lord has not left Himself without witness.

IV. THE MECHANISM — WHAT PLANET 7X DID TO EARTH’S ROTATION

The 687 BC passage produced effects consistent with the established Planet 7X passage signature documented across the fourteen-event timeline:

Forty-day warning. Standard. Confirmed by the Nineveh Sky Disk advance observation and Jonah’s prophetic forty-day declaration.

Earth enters plasma tail (3.5 days before closest approach). Standard. Began producing the electromagnetic instabilities recorded as the Hezekiah sundial event.

Rotation perturbation. The ten degrees on Ahaz’s sundial represents approximately 40 minutes of solar-arc movement. This is a smaller rotational perturbation than the 12-hour Joshua’s Long Day event of 1464 BC — consistent with a less severe closest-approach geometry in the 687 BC passage.

Plasma strike events. The 185,000 Assyrian soldiers killed in a single night (2 Kings 19:35) — “And it came to pass that night, that the angel of the LORD went out, and smote in the camp of the Assyrians an hundred fourscore and five thousand: and when they arose early in the morning, behold, they were all dead corpses” — is the plasma strike signature of the Planet 7X passage. The divine administrative agency (Michael’s Saturn domain executing the Saturn-bowl prototype judgment per the Vol 5 architecture) and the physical mechanism (Planet 7X plasma discharge on a specific geographic location) are the same event viewed from two perspectives. Heaven’s administration uses creation’s instruments.

The orbital adjustment. The most consequential effect of the 687 BC passage was the permanent alteration of Earth’s orbital period. Whether through gravitational interaction during closest approach, magnetic-axis perturbation, or some combination of effects Broussard’s modeling continues to investigate, Earth’s year length transitioned from 360 days to approximately 365.24 days. The change was permanent. Every civilization observed it. Every calendar was forced to revise.

The 687 BC passage is the dividing line between the pre-adjustment cosmos (in which the prophetic 360-day year was the physical reality) and the post-adjustment cosmos (in which the 365.24-day year is the operational reality of our current orbital geometry).

V. THE PROPHETIC CLOCK — WHY GOD STILL USES 360-DAY YEARS

The most theologically significant implication of the 687 BC calendar break is what it means for biblical prophecy.

Every prophetic timeline God has given His Church operates on the original 360-day year — not the post-adjustment 365.24-day year.

Daniel’s 70 weeks. Daniel 9:24-27 prescribes 70 “weeks” (Hebrew shabu’im, “sevens”) of years for the prophetic timeline from the decree to rebuild Jerusalem to the establishment of the Messianic kingdom. The historical verification of this timeline — calculated from Artaxerxes’ decree in 444 BC to the Triumphal Entry in AD 33, the close of the 69th week — works precisely on a 360-day year basis. It does not work on a 365.24-day year basis. Sir Robert Anderson demonstrated this calculation in The Coming Prince in 1894; David Flynn extended the framework in Temple at the Center of Time. The prophetic calendar is the original 360-day calendar.

John’s prophetic time measurements. Revelation gives the duration of the Tribulation’s second half consistently in three equivalent forms:

“a time, and times, and half a time” (Revelation 12:14; cf. Daniel 7:25, 12:7)

“forty and two months” (Revelation 11:2; 13:5)

“a thousand two hundred and threescore days” (Revelation 11:3; 12:6)

These three measurements resolve precisely only on a 360-day year. 3.5 × 360 = 1,260 days. 42 × 30 = 1,260 days. The post-adjustment 365.24-day year does not produce these equivalences.

The Great Tribulation’s 7-year structure. The full Tribulation period (Daniel 9:27) is two halves of 1,260 days each — 2,520 days total. On a 360-day basis, this is exactly 7 years. On a 365.24-day basis, it is approximately 6.9 years — and the prophetic mathematics break down.

Why this matters. When God gives prophetic timelines, He uses the calendar He designed — not the calendar that Planet 7X imposed on the post-687 BC solar system. The current 365.24-day year is the operational reality of Earth’s present orbital geometry, but it is not the prophetic standard. The prophetic clock runs on the original 360-day year, and the prophetic timelines will resolve precisely on that basis.

This is the load-bearing reason the 687 BC event matters theologically. It is not merely an interesting astronomical footnote. It is the dividing line between the prophetic calendar (operative in God’s prophetic timeline) and the operational calendar (operative in our daily life). The believer who reads Revelation 11:2 and assumes “42 months” means 42 calendar months of our current calendar is reading the text against the calendar architecture God Himself uses.

The 360-day year is not approximation. It is the prophetic standard. The 365.24-day year is the post-passage operational reality. Both are true at their respective layers. The watchman holds both with precision.

VI. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR OUR GENERATION

The 687 BC passage is not the final Planet 7X passage. Broussard’s modeling places eleven additional passages between 687 BC and our generation, with the most recent confirmed approach in 1697 AD (the Carrington Event of 1859 reflects ongoing solar-system electromagnetic adjustments from that passage’s aftermath) and the next projected passage window in the 2026-2028 timeframe with 2028 as the modeled peak approach.

The implications:

Calendar adjustments may recur. If the next Planet 7X passage produces sufficient orbital perturbation, the 365.24-day year may be revised again. The post-passage calendar may differ from our current calendar by amounts ranging from minutes to days, depending on the closest-approach severity.

Rotational events may recur. Joshua’s Long Day, Hezekiah’s sundial, and the Crucifixion darkness (the 28 AD passage, documented in Post 4 of this series) are the three biblically attested rotation perturbations. The next passage will produce its own rotation effects. Revelation 7:1 — the four angels holding the four winds so that “the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree” — is the rotation-cessation signature at maximum intensity. The plasma feed will be severed completely. The motor will stop.

Prophetic timelines remain on 360-day years. Whatever the post-passage operational calendar looks like, God’s prophetic clock continues to run on the original 360-day standard. The Tribulation’s 7-year duration, the two halves of 1,260 days each, the 42-month duration of the beast’s authority — these are 360-day-year calculations that will resolve precisely in God’s timing.

The 687 BC pattern is the watchman’s reference frame. What the Assyrian astronomers documented, what Jonah prophesied, what Hezekiah’s sundial recorded — these are the categories the believer needs to understand what is approaching. Not coincidence. Not myth. Astronomical reality executed under divine administration.

VII. PASTORAL CLOSE — THE GOD WHO HOLDS THE CLOCK

The same God who slowed the sun for Hezekiah’s healing, who timed the Nineveh warning to coincide with the astronomical sign, who has been administering the Planet 7X passages across recorded history with the precision of a master timekeeper — is the same God who holds the prophetic clock in His right hand.

“Of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of firstfruits of his creatures.” — James 1:18 (KJV) “For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” — Romans 11:29 (KJV)

The Resilience Wheel locks Christ at the Hub. The Hub does not depend on which calendar runs. The Hub holds when the year is 360 days. The Hub holds when the year is 365.24 days. The Hub will hold when the next passage adjusts the calendar again. The believer who is anchored to Christ at the center of the wheel watches the rotation of the spokes without losing the center.

Watch. Prepare. Hold the Hub.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

SOURCES CITED

Gil Broussard, Planet 7X research; 14-passage timeline (Passage 11 detailed analysis)

Isaiah 38:7-8; Jeremiah 31:35; Genesis 7:11; 8:3-4; Jonah 3:4-10; 2 Kings 19:35; 20:8-11; 2 Chronicles 32:31; Daniel 9:24-27; 7:25; 12:7; Joshua 10:12-14; Revelation 7:1; 11:2-3; 12:6, 14; 13:5; James 1:18; Romans 11:29 — KJV

Immanuel Velikovsky, documentation of universal 360-day calendar across Babylonian, Egyptian, Mayan, Chinese, Persian civilizations

Sir Robert Anderson, The Coming Prince (1894) — 360-day-year resolution of Daniel’s 70 weeks

David Flynn, Temple at the Center of Time — the 2,520 constant and prophetic 360-day architecture

Dr. Robert D. Luginbill, Coming Tribulation series — prophetic 360-day year framework

MUL.APIN Babylonian astronomical compendium (c. 1000 BC) — 360-day standard year documentation

Nineveh Sky Disk (Assyrian astronomical artifact, February 17, 687 BC)

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