Resilienciero

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Wenda
Apr 18

I just read this after I left my other comment on your other article. I don't know Anna at all ( just remember her name vaguely) but surmise she tried using Russell Jay Gould 's quantum grammar system and the legal fiction courts found mistakes.I think ( possibly) someone associated w Gould inserted errors to the patented grammar & many people trying to do good get caught & the rogue courts trap otherwise good people with good intentions. My whole experience spooked me so much with correspondence with his team & I decided not to pursue it after spending 2k. 😡. Never figured out what was true or false but there is *there there* to it. But got false prophet vibes & forgot about it.

But regarding your article - I knew a bit about this & truly astonishing they pulled it off & apparently the birth certificate system ended in 1999 but since not many know ( if true) , the beast system just keeps running as if it never ended.

Russell now, since David passed has become a corporation itself. And he is doing weird alchemy stuff, created a hermaphrodite microbe life in a lab for the purpose of mining his own elemental pure silver! Apparently he has rights to the Bureau of weights & measures and redesigned the periodic table. I'm not joking. It goes deeper but enough said!!! Over my head tbh!

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Resilienciero
Apr 18

Fascinating to learn all this from you. I think Russell is the guy that patented parsing to manipulate language and at the same time get paid for doing that. That's what you call getting your cake and eating it too eh?! I am not sure what you mean by the birth certificate ending in 1999. As far as I know it is still in full force -- the same as it has been since the 1920s. What may have changed or is slated to change is going digital with it -- think Digital ID.

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