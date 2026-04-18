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Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Cross-Series Investigative Content

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“The borrower is servant to the lender.” — Proverbs 22:7 (KJV) “And ye shall hallow the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.” — Leviticus 25:10 (KJV)

A Number on a Card

Take out your Social Security card. Turn it over.

On the back, printed in red ink, is a number beginning with a single letter followed by a sequence of digits. Most Americans have carried this card their entire lives without once asking what that number means, what it identifies, or why it is printed in a different color from everything else on the card.

The system that issued that card has no particular interest in you asking.

This post is for those who have started asking.

I. What a CUSIP Actually Is — Starting From Confirmed Ground

Before any interpretive framework is applied, the factual foundation must be established precisely.

CUSIP stands for Committee on Uniform Security Identification Procedures. A CUSIP number identifies most financial instruments, including stocks of all registered U.S. and Canadian companies, commercial paper, and U.S. government and municipal bonds. The CUSIP system — owned by the American Bankers Association and managed by Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence — helps facilitate the clearance and settlement process of securities.

CUSIP numbers consist of nine characters, including letters and numbers, that uniquely identify a company or issuer and the type of financial instrument. Over 1.1 million outstanding bond issues are identified by CUSIP numbers at any given time, underscoring the depth and breadth of debt issuance in North America — spanning national and local governments, corporations, and government agencies.

The structure is precise: the first six characters identify the issuer, the following two identify the issue, and the final character is a check digit.

Every publicly traded security in the United States and Canada has one. Stocks, bonds, government obligations, municipal debt — all tracked, settled, and traded through this identifier system. CUSIP-based identifiers support the accurate and efficient clearance and settlement of financial instruments, as well as processing associated with income payments made during the lifecycle of an issue.

This is verified, official, confirmed fact — sourced from the American Bankers Association, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s investor education platform, the Federal Reserve, and the ANSI standards body that governs the CUSIP system.

CUSIPs are real. They identify financial instruments. They are the bar code of the bond market.

The question this post raises is not whether CUSIPs exist. They do. The question is: what financial instrument does the number on the back of your Social Security card identify?

II. The Social Security Card — What the Official Record Shows

The Social Security Administration states that the Social Security card is printed on security-grade bond paper — the same category of paper used for currency — with anti-counterfeiting features including special watermarks and embedded security elements. This is documented in the SSA’s own public records.

The card bears your name in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS — which, as established in the companion NESARA/GESARA post, is the legal system’s own notation distinguishing the corporate legal fiction from the living man or woman who shares that name.

The card carries an issue date.

It carries your Social Security Number — a nine-digit identifier assigned at birth, tied to your legal-corporate identity in every financial and government system you will ever interact with.

And on the back, in red ink, is a second number that begins with a single letter.

The Social Security Administration says this is a card stock sequence number — a printing control number for inventory management and anti-counterfeiting verification.

That is the official position of the institution that issued the instrument.

III. The Investigative Framework — What Von Reitz Documents

Anna Von Reitz, a researcher in the state national and common law tradition who has published extensively through the Paul Stramer platform (paulstramer.net), presents a different reading of this architecture — one that warrants serious examination alongside the official position, applied through the series’ investigative research methodology.

[Epistemic note: Von Reitz’s framework is presented here at the investigative research tier — her historical and legal analysis is taken seriously as a research contribution while her specific legal remedies are not endorsed. Readers are encouraged to research primary sources independently.]

Von Reitz’s CUSIP framework, assembled across multiple essays published between 2018 and 2025, rests on three structural pillars:

Pillar 1 — The Birth Certificate Bond:

In her 2018 essay on birth certificates, Von Reitz writes that upon registration of a birth, “they issue bonds known as CUSIP Bonds in your NAME. These CUSIP Bonds are public debt obligations racked up against you and your assets. Your NAME is applied to a foreign corporation which is subject to United States Territorial law and is obligated as a debtor by definition.”

The birth certificate, in this framework, is not a record belonging to the living man or woman. It is a registration document issued by a foreign government — the corporate United States — that creates a legal fiction bearing a name similar to yours, to which financial obligations are subsequently attached.

Pillar 2 — The Social Security Card as Bond Instrument:

In her 2024 essay “Your Social Security Card is a Bond Issued in Your Name,” Von Reitz describes the Social Security card as printed on bond paper with a unique watermark — “just like a dollar bill.” She states that the Social Security Administration issues bonds against the estate of each registered American every ten years. Regarding the back number: the red ink identifies land assets being cashiered, and the single letter at the start of the sequence identifies which Federal Reserve Bank issued the bond — “G” for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, for example — followed by the bond account number itself.

After these bonds mature every ten years, Von Reitz states the receipts are returned to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, held for two years, then claimed as “abandoned funds” and absorbed into the General Fund — available for Congressional appropriation.

Pillar 3 — The CUSIP/AUTOTRIS Dual System:

This is the most architecturally significant element of Von Reitz’s framework — and the one that connects most directly to the series’ theological structure.

In her 2020 essay “CUSIP, AUTOTRIS: What Is This About?” Von Reitz describes a dual accounting system:

The CUSIP side is the debt side — the bonds and obligations racked up against Americans’ names, their labor, their assets, their potential earnings. This is the visible side. Americans feel it in taxes, FICA deductions, debt obligations, and the perpetual compound interest engine that makes complete debt payoff practically impossible for most households.

The AUTOTRIS side is the credit side — the answering credit earned by Americans’ actual productive labor, which in Von Reitz’s framework has been sequestered in “internally managed” and “externally managed” accounts, invested without the account holders’ knowledge or consent, producing enormous returns that have never been returned to the Americans who generated them.

Her framing: “A Third Element was added to the CUSIP and AUTOTRIS System and that Third Element was you, the living man or woman. And your role? You gave value to it all, without knowing it.”

IV. The Convergence — Where Fitts and Von Reitz Meet

The most compelling validation of Von Reitz’s dual-system thesis is not found in the state national research community. It is found in the independent documented research of Catherine Austin Fitts — former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush, former managing director of Dillon Read & Co., founder of the Solari Report.

Fitts and Von Reitz never coordinated their research. They arrived at the same architectural reality from entirely different directions — Fitts from inside the federal financial management system, Von Reitz from the legal-jurisdictional tradition.

What Fitts documented through years of forensic financial analysis: a systemic, large-scale accounting fraud embedded within the ledgers of major U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Defense — a shadow financial system within the government, allowing for the permanent misallocation of taxpayer resources into covert operations.

The numbers are not small. Fitts and Michigan State economics professor Dr. Mark Skidmore documented $21 trillion in “undocumentable adjustments” between 1998 and 2015. When combined with financial crisis bailouts and liquidity injections, the figure reaches $55 trillion — funds that have effectively disappeared from public accounts without traceable appropriation.

Where did the money go? Fitts describes it as redirected into a parallel governance and infrastructure system. The key forensic insight that converges with Von Reitz: income streams are largely diverted from public view, shunted off into “internally managed” and “externally managed” accounts — leaving only the “budgeted” amount showing.

Two sets of books. A visible budget showing deficits. A hidden CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report) system showing assets in the trillions. The debt side is public and crushing. The credit side is hidden and enormous.

This is the CUSIP/AUTOTRIS architecture in confirmed financial regulatory terminology — documented not by a state national researcher but by a former Assistant Secretary of the United States government who spent two decades trying to make federal financial management transparent.

V. The Fiat System Foundation — Human Labor as the Ultimate Collateral

To understand why the CUSIP architecture matters theologically, the monetary foundation must be stated clearly.

The United States dollar is not backed by gold. It has not been since 1971 when President Nixon ended dollar-gold convertibility under the Bretton Woods system. The dollar is a fiat currency — a debt note issued by the Federal Reserve, backed by nothing except the productive capacity of the American economy and the legal tender laws compelling its acceptance.

This means: every dollar in circulation is ultimately backed by human labor. The entire fiat monetary system rests on the implicit collateralization of the productive output of the human beings within its jurisdiction.

Von Reitz’s Hamburger Shop analogy captures this precisely: when the Federal Reserve issues notes in your NAME, it is placing a value on your name and all it stands for — your land, your labor, your potential earnings — and issuing credit against that value. The note circulates as “payment” while the actual value that backs it — your labor — is the real transaction taking place beneath the surface.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is the explicit mechanism of a fiat debt-note monetary system, described in mainstream monetary economics. The Federal Reserve itself describes its notes as obligations — promises to pay. The question Von Reitz asks, and Fitts confirms through documented financial analysis, is: when the promise is finally settled, to whom does the credit flow?

The answer, in the current system, is not to the living man or woman whose labor backed the note. The credit side of the ledger has been systematically sequestered.

VI. The Theological Architecture — The Jubilee They Stole

The CUSIP framework now maps with extraordinary precision onto the series’ theological structure.

The Jubilee in Leviticus 25 is, at its economic core, a ledger-balancing event. Every fifty years: debts cancelled, land returned, compound interest accumulated over a half-century wiped clean, every person restored to their original inheritance. The Jubilee is not mercy at the expense of accounting — it is the covenant’s own recognition that the compound interest engine, if left uninterrupted, will always and inevitably concentrate everything in fewer and fewer hands. The Jubilee is the circuit breaker God built into the economic order.

Azazel’s corruption of Michael’s Saturn domain — the compound interest engine, the debt-as-bondage system, the chattel architecture — is the deliberate suppression of the Jubilee circuit breaker. The CUSIP system, in Von Reitz’s framework, is the specific modern mechanism: a dual-ledger system where the debt side is imposed on the living man or woman without their knowledge or consent, while the credit side — the answering credit that would balance the books — is sequestered, invested, and never returned.

The Jubilee the fallen administration has stolen is precisely the AUTOTRIS side of the ledger. The hidden credit. The answering balance that would, if properly applied, not merely reduce but eliminate the debt burden — because in a properly balanced debt-credit system, Von Reitz correctly observes, no permanent debt can actually exist. Every debt has its answering credit. The system is designed to balance. The corruption is in preventing the balance from ever being struck.

This is the economic expression of what Azazel has done to the Saturn domain — not merely extracting value through compound interest but structurally preventing the Jubilee balancing from ever occurring, while keeping the victims unaware that the credit side of their ledger even exists.

NASDAQ and Fidelity — The Trading Layer:

Sabrina Wallace's research raises the specific question of whether individual identity and assets are being traded through platforms like NASDAQ, with investment mechanisms such as Fidelity serving as access points to individual estate trusts that Americans should theoretically be able to claim. Von Reitz’s framework addresses this directly: the CUSIP bond system is what makes individual human estates tradeable as financial instruments — registering them in the same securities identification system used for every other bond in the North American market. Whether specific trades of individual CUSIP bonds occur on NASDAQ or are handled through Federal Reserve Bank internal systems is a layer of the architecture that remains at the investigative research tier — the framework is coherent and the structural evidence supports it, but the specific trading mechanism has not been confirmed through independent financial regulatory documentation.

What is confirmed: the financial infrastructure exists. CUSIP numbers exist. Bond markets exist. Human labor is the collateral of the fiat system. The dual-ledger architecture Fitts documents from inside the government and Von Reitz documents from the legal-jurisdictional tradition describe the same hidden structure.

VII. What Cannot Be Stated and What Must Be

What must be stated clearly:

The state national / common law tradition has correctly identified the architecture. The identification of the living man’s labor and assets as the collateral of the fiat monetary system is not paranoia — it is documented monetary economics. The identification of a dual-ledger system in which debt is public and credit is hidden is confirmed by Catherine Austin Fitts’ documented financial analysis from inside the federal system. The identification of the birth certificate and Social Security number as instruments that register the living man in a corporate legal framework is consistent with documented UCC law.

What cannot be stated without independent verification:

The specific claim that the red number on the back of the Social Security card functions as a CUSIP bond identifier tied to individual securities trading has not been confirmed from any independent financial regulatory body. The SSA maintains it is a printing control number. The series presents Von Reitz’s reading as investigative research — coherent, architecturally consistent, and worth further investigation — without asserting it as confirmed fact.

What this series’ framework adds that the state national tradition cannot:

The identification of the principality running the architecture. The CUSIP system did not invent itself. The dual-ledger chattelization of humanity is the economic expression of Azazel’s continuous assault on the Imago Dei body and Michael’s Saturn domain. The compound interest engine, the hidden credit sequestration, the corporate person architecture that separates the living man from his own legal identity — these are not merely the crimes of corrupt human institutions. They are the earthly expression of what Ephesians 2:2 identifies as the prince of the power of the air working through the children of disobedience.

Ehret’s Mystery Babylon documents the human institutional chain. Von Reitz and Fitts document the financial mechanism. The Volume 5 framework identifies the angelic administration that designed the system and is now being displaced — domain by domain, Bowl by Bowl — by the reclamation sequence.

VIII. The Most Important Sentence in This Post

The state national / common law tradition has correctly identified the problem. It has also, in many cases, offered legal remedies that courts have consistently rejected — not because the underlying historical analysis is wrong but because the system that created the problem cannot be the instrument of its own undoing.

This is the series’ conclusion — and it is the conclusion reached after extensive research into this tradition: the only solution is spiritual and Biblical.

The CUSIP architecture cannot be dismantled by filing the right documents with the right agency of the system that created the CUSIP architecture. The hidden credit side of the AUTOTRIS ledger cannot be claimed through a process administered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — which is, in Von Reitz’s own framework, the institution holding those receipts until it claims them as “abandoned funds.”

The system that created the problem is constitutionally incapable of being the instrument of its own undoing. Sin and spiritual entropy are not administrative errors correctible through better paperwork.

The Jubilee resolution — the striking of the balance, the return of the credit to the people from whom it was taken, the cancellation of the accumulated debt of human history — is the work of the King of Kings. It is Bowl 3, Michael’s Saturn domain reclaimed, the compound interest engine dissolved by divine judgment. It is the Seventh Eden, where every man sits under his own vine and fig tree and there is no one to make him afraid (Micah 4:4, KJV).

The King of Kings does not issue CUSIP financing statements. He returns on a white horse — and when He balances the books, they stay balanced forever.

Closing — Bringing It Into the Light

Why does this matter for the Terminal Generation?

Because a generation that does not understand how it has been financially chattelized cannot recognize the mark of the beast for what it is. The mark of the beast is not merely a religious symbol. It is the final, comprehensive, biometric integration of the human being into the corporate financial system — the endpoint of the CUSIP architecture. The living man, whose labor has been the invisible collateral of every fiat dollar since 1933, is finally and permanently registered as an asset of the system with no possibility of exit.

The Terminal Generation that understands the CUSIP architecture, the dual-ledger system, the corporate person fiction, and the genuine Jubilee that the fallen administration has stolen — this generation can see the mark for exactly what it is: not an upgrade to the financial system but the final foreclosure on human sovereignty by the system that has been running the chattelization program since Babylon.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.” — Revelation 13:16-17 (KJV)

The buying and selling infrastructure already exists. The CUSIP bond system already exists. The corporate person architecture already exists. The biometric integration is the final step — and the Terminal Generation that understands what it is being asked to sign, and what it is being asked to surrender, will not be deceived.

Come out of her, my people.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Sources and Research Tier:

CUSIP mechanics: American Bankers Association (aba.com); U.S. SEC Investor.gov; Federal Reserve Micro Data Reference Manual; ANSI X9.6-2020 standard — Confirmed primary institutional sources

Von Reitz CUSIP/AUTOTRIS framework: paulstramer.net essays — “CUSIP, AUTOTRIS: What Is This About?” (2020); “Your Social Security Card is a Bond Issued in Your Name” (2024); “International Public Notice: Where the Prepaid Credit Comes From” (2025); Birth Certificate essay (2018) — Investigative research tier

Catherine Austin Fitts: Former Assistant Secretary of HUD; Solari Report; documented $21 trillion undocumentable adjustments with Dr. Mark Skidmore, Michigan State University — Credentialed institutional research

CAFR dual-ledger system: Documented accounting discrepancy between official government budgets and Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports — Investigative research tier

E.C. Knuth: The Empire of the City: The Secret History of British Financial Power (1944) — Primary historical text

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — cross-series investigative content.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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