Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Scarf
Apr 10

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1889401728982327296?referrer=flyingaxblade yours is posted as well in my choppy fashion.

This is singing the book of Kells by "Iona" a human woman.

°Cherishº is the new love, be well.

Blow more kisses `~

*May God nod twards thee & thine!*

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