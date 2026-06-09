”They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.”— Psalms 126:5 KJV

A WITNESS AT THE CROSSROADS

An R3 Witness Series · America at 250

”And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” — Colossians 2:15 KJV ”Upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” — Matthew 16:18 KJV

There is a question almost no modern Christian has ever sat down and answered carefully, and most have never thought to ask it. The question is this: which law actually governs you?

When the policeman pulls you over, when the judge addresses you in court, when the IRS sends its notice, when the licensing board issues its citation, when the city council passes its ordinance, when the federal agency issues its rule — which law are you under? When you stand in your kitchen and pray to your Father in heaven, which law is operative there? When your dying grandmother asks you to make decisions about her medical care, which law governs the choices you make? When the angel of the Lord protects your house in the night against an unseen attacker, which law has just been invoked? When you partake of the cup of the New Covenant on Sunday morning, which law has come into your body?

The answer is not the same in each of these cases. And for most of the modern saints I have met, the absence of a careful answer to these questions is the open back door through which the captured age has walked into the temple of their lives without resistance.

This dispatch is going to answer the question carefully, in three movements. I owe you a slow walk through some vocabulary that has been used badly in our age, including vocabulary that one of our more prominent contemporary witnesses on the jurisdictional question — Anna Von Reitz — uses in a way that diverges from how the historic Christian tradition uses it. I owe you a clean framework of the categories of law that Scripture actually testifies to, and the Christological override that governs all of them. And I owe you, in the final third of this dispatch, the question that all of it builds toward, which is the question of standing — of which Court you stand under as a saint, of what Christ is doing in gathering His called-out assembly, and of the office some of you are stepping into without yet having a name for it. The aspirational name for it is one I have been holding in this body of work for some time now, and it is time to surface it openly. The name is Ecclesiast.

Let us begin where the confusion begins.

I. The Vocabulary Beneath the Vocabulary

Anna Von Reitz — known to her readers as Anna, less formally as the Living Law Firm grandmother, and citationally as AVR — has been writing on the question of American jurisdictional standing for the better part of two decades. Her central thesis, framed many ways across her hundreds of posts, is that the United States as a corporation (formed in 1871 and re-organized in subsequent moves) has been systematically substituted in legal practice for the actual continental United States, the union of the several sovereign states. The captured apparatus, in her telling, has used a layered network of administrative law, presumptive citizenship registration, Cestui Que Vie trusts, baptismal records, and birth certificate conversions to subordinate Americans — who are lawfully state nationals of their birth states — into the artificial status of US citizens under the corporate jurisdiction of Washington, D.C. The work she does is dense, repetitive by design, and has earned a serious following among Americans who have come to suspect that the legal architecture they were taught in school is not actually the architecture under which they are being governed.

For the purposes of this dispatch, AVR’s work sits at Tier B+ in the jurisdictional lane. She is an independent researcher engaging primary historical and legal sources with discipline, and her core thesis — that there has been a systematic substitution of a corporate apparatus for the lawful continental Union — is documented at depth and supported by sources that any honest reader can verify. Where her interpretive framework presses beyond the documentary record, I hold appropriate epistemic distance. Where her core diagnostic work intersects the captured-Babylon framing of this body of work, she belongs in the conversation. She is not in the supernatural-law lane and does not pretend to be, and the witness she offers must be read for what it actually is — a jurisdictional diagnosis of a captured corporate apparatus, not a treatise on the unseen-realm conflict.

Here, however, is where careful readers of AVR need to be careful, because she uses two terms that mean something very different in her mouth than they have meant in the historic Christian tradition for two millennia: Canon Law and Ecclesiastical Law.

In AVR’s framework, the terms function roughly this way. Canon Law, in her usage, often points toward the original law of the Creator — natural and divine law in a near-Blackstonian sense, sometimes blended with what she calls the unwritten higher law that governs sovereign beings and lawful land jurisdiction. Ecclesiastical Law, in her usage, often refers to the law of religious corporations — specifically the Roman Catholic Church as a corporate body, the Vatican as a sovereign state, and the layered network of ecclesiastical jurisdictions she argues have been used to subordinate the American states through corporate-religious instruments.

The historic Christian tradition uses the same two phrases to mean almost the opposite of what AVR means by them.

In historic usage — going back through the Schoolmen, through the medieval canonists, through the Reformers’ engagement with Rome, through the Anglican ecclesiastical courts of the seventeenth century, and into the modern study of religious law — Canon Law is the codified internal positive law of the institutional church. The primary referent is the Roman Catholic Corpus Juris Canonici and the 1983 Code of Canon Law, with analogous bodies in Eastern Orthodox, Anglican, and other confessional traditions. It governs church discipline, sacraments, marriage tribunals, clergy, and ecclesiastical office. It is decidedly not divine law. It is the church’s own positive law about its own governance — made by ecclesiastical authority, binding within ecclesiastical jurisdiction. Ecclesiastical Law, in historic usage, is either a synonym for canon law or refers more broadly to the law governing church-state relations, religious establishment, tithes, advowsons, and the like. The English ecclesiastical courts are the classic example.

So AVR has effectively reversed the historic usage. What she calls Canon, the tradition would more naturally call natural or divine. What she calls Ecclesiastical, the tradition would more naturally call canonical in the sense of the institutional church’s positive law about itself.

I am not telling you AVR is wrong to use her vocabulary as she does. Words are tools, and writers reach for the tools that name the problem they are working on. AVR is naming the corporate-religious apparatus that has captured the American jurisdictional architecture, and her terminology fits the diagnostic work she is doing. I am telling you that careful readers must hold both vocabularies in mind at once. When she writes Canon Law, she does not mean what your Catholic neighbor’s diocese means by it. When she writes Ecclesiastical Law, she does not mean what an Anglican professor of legal history means by it. The same words are pointing at different referents in different mouths.

Why does this matter for the question that opened this dispatch — which law actually governs the saint? It matters because both AVR’s framework and the historic Christian framework are addressing pieces of a larger architecture, and neither, taken alone, gives you the full picture. AVR addresses the jurisdictional capture of the corporate apparatus. The historic Christian tradition addresses the institutional church’s own self-governance. Neither directly addresses the supernatural law domain in which the actual spiritual warfare the saint is engaged in operates. And none of them — neither AVR’s framework, nor the historic Christian canonical tradition, nor the corporate civil apparatus that captured the American Republic — is the law that ultimately governs the saint.

That law is something else, and to name it properly we need a fuller framework than either vocabulary supplies on its own.

II. The Six Jurisdictions of Heaven and Earth

Scripture testifies to at least six distinguishable categories of law, each with its own scope, its own authority, and its own limits. They are not all binding on the saint in the same way. They are not all binding on the same beings. They are not all of the same character. Distinguishing them carefully is the precondition for asking the question I opened with — which law actually governs you? — and getting an answer that is both honest and useful.

1. Natural Law and the Law of Creation. The law written into the structure of the created order itself, including the moral law written on every conscience. Paul names it cleanly in Romans 2:14-15 KJV — ”For when the Gentiles, which have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law, these, having not the law, are a law unto themselves: Which shew the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness.” Universal. Pre-Mosaic. Pre-fall in its grounding. Operative in every human being from Adam down to the present. AVR’s Canon Law in her usage maps loosely to this category, though she imports additional layers into it.

2. The Mosaic Law. The law given through Moses at Sinai, comprising the moral, ceremonial, and civil dimensions of Israel’s covenant code. Particular to Israel. Fulfilled in Christ — ”Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil” (Matthew 5:17 KJV). The moral dimension continues in expression through the apostolic teaching. The ceremonial is fulfilled in Christ’s atoning work. The civil applied to the theocratic Israel under the old covenant. None of these dimensions binds the New Covenant believer in the way the Mosaic law bound the Israelite under Sinai, and yet the moral substance carries forward unbroken.

3. The Apostolic and New Covenant Teaching. The law of Christ articulated by the apostles, written into the New Testament canon. James calls it *”the perfect law of liberty”* (James 1:25 KJV). Paul calls it ”the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2 KJV). This is the law the believer is conformed to under the post-Pentecost indwelling of the Holy Spirit. It is the rule of life for the saint walking after the Spirit, written on the heart rather than on tablets of stone, expressed in the apostles’ teaching and modeled in the life of Christ Himself.

4. Canon Law in the historic Christian sense. The institutional church’s own positive law about its governance, sacraments, discipline, clergy, and ecclesiastical office. Made by ecclesiastical authority, binding within ecclesiastical jurisdiction, on the members of that body who have consented to its authority. The Roman Catholic Code of Canon Law is the largest body of canonical material in the Christian world; the Eastern Orthodox canons and various Protestant ecclesiastical disciplines are analogous bodies in their own traditions. Canon Law in this sense is not divine law. It is the positive law of an ecclesiastical body about itself.

5. Civil Law and Statutory Law. The law of nations, governments, and courts. Paul addresses civil authority in Romans 13:1-7 KJV — ”the powers that be are ordained of God.” Legitimate within its proper domain. Bounded by the higher law from which it derives its authority. When civil law exceeds its proper domain and demands what God forbids or forbids what God commands, ”we ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29 KJV). AVR’s diagnostic work focuses primarily on this category — specifically, on the corporate apparatus she argues has been substituted for the lawful constitutional order in the American jurisdiction.

6. Supernatural Law. The law that governs the unseen-realm conflict, the Divine Council dynamics, the angelic jurisdictions, the principalities and powers. Daniel 10 names how angelic conflict actually operates, with the prince of Persia and the prince of Greece resisting Gabriel’s mission until Michael comes to aid him. Deuteronomy 32:8-9 records how the Most High set the boundaries of the nations ”according to the number of the children of Israel” (in the Septuagint and Dead Sea Scrolls reading, ”according to the number of the sons of God”). Ephesians 6:12 KJV names the saint’s actual war — ”For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” The Revelation testimony from chapter 12 onward names the cosmic legal battle that runs underneath every visible conflict in the age. This is the supernatural-law domain, and the saint stands within it whether she knows it or not.

Six categories. Six jurisdictions. Each real, each with its own authority, each operating in the present age.

And above all six of them, the Word of God stands — the Word made flesh, dwelling among us, the Logos through whom all things were made, who is the head of every principality and power, who at the cross accomplished a legal verdict that operates simultaneously across every one of the categories above.

This is where the saint’s standing is anchored, and this is where the answer to which law governs me? is given.

III. The Christological Override

Three texts of Scripture do the load-bearing work for what I am about to say. They are not the only texts, but they are the keystones.

The first is John 1:1-3 KJV. ”In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” Christ as Logos is the source of all that is. The principalities and powers — the very beings that operate within supernatural law — are created beings, made through Him and for Him. Their law-domain is delegated. It is not autonomous. The angelic jurisdictions assigned in Deuteronomy 32:8-9 operate under the higher authority of the One who assigned them.

The second is Colossians 1:16-17 KJV. ”For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist. Every category of law named above derives whatever authority it possesses from the Logos. Natural law is the law of His creation. Mosaic law was His covenant with Israel. Apostolic teaching is the proclamation of His Lordship. Canon law in the historic sense governs bodies that claim His name. Civil law derives its authority from the One who instituted the powers that be. Supernatural law operates within the cosmos He authored. There is no law-domain in which He is not the higher authority. There is no jurisdiction beyond His.

The third is Colossians 2:14-15 KJV. ”Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross; And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” This is the legal centerpiece of the cross. Cheirographon tois dogmasin — the bond, the indictment, the written list of charges — is blotted out. The Greek verb here, exaleiphō, is the legal vocabulary of canceling a writ. Christ at the cross did not merely die for our sins in some general way. He accomplished a legal transaction that simultaneously canceled the indictment under Mosaic ceremonial law, voided the legal claim Satan held over fallen humanity, and disarmed the principalities and powers, leading them in a public triumphal procession the way a Roman general would parade his defeated enemies through the streets of the capital. One transaction. Effects in every law-domain named in the previous section.

And the fourth keystone — actually a benediction over the first three — is Hebrews 4:12 KJV. ”For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” The Word of God is the law that judges every other law. It names what natural law is, what Mosaic law was for, what New Covenant teaching commands, what canon law in the historic sense may legitimately govern, what civil law’s proper jurisdiction looks like, and what supernatural law’s true governor decrees. It is the meta-law that adjudicates all other law-claims, the higher court before which every lower court must give an account, the Word made flesh against whom no jurisdiction in heaven or on earth can stand without coming under judgment.

So now we can answer the question this dispatch opened with. Which law actually governs the saint?

The saint is under natural law in her conscience, under civil law in her body’s relations within nations (Romans 13), engaged with the supernatural-law conflict whether or not she recognizes it (Ephesians 6), and bound in conscience by the apostolic teaching and the moral substance of the law of Christ. She is not under the Mosaic ceremonial code, which is fulfilled in Christ. She is not automatically under any particular body’s canon law in the historic sense, except as she has consented to ecclesiastical membership. She is not under the captured corporate apparatus AVR diagnoses, except as that apparatus has presumed jurisdiction over her without her informed consent.

But over and through and above every one of these jurisdictions, the saint stands under one Court — the Court of the One who is Logos of all law, who is King of kings and Lord of lords, who at the cross blotted out the handwriting of ordinances and disarmed the powers, whose Word is the discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. The saint’s primary standing is in that Court. Her secondary standings — under nations, under conscience, in marriage, in vocation, in church membership, in the unseen-realm conflict — are all governed by that primary standing, and none of them can supersede it.

The cross outranks the code. Every code. In every jurisdiction.

And what follows from this is the question of who the saint is in that primary Court — under what designation, with what office, in what assembly. To which we must now turn.

IV. The Ecclesia at the Crossroads

The Greek word the New Testament uses for what English Bibles render church is ekklēsia (ἐκκλησία). It appears one hundred and fifteen times in the Greek New Testament. Its first usage on the lips of Christ is the verse that opens this dispatch — ”Upon this rock I will build my ekklēsia, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18, the Greek behind the English church). It is also the word used to address each of the seven communities of Asia in Revelation 2 and 3 — the seven ekklēsiae whose Letters this body of work has been working through for some time now in the R3 Volume IV manuscript.

The English word church — derived from a Germanic root meaning the Lord’s house — does not capture what ekklēsia actually means. Ekklēsia is built from two parts: the preposition ek (out of) and the verbal root kaleō (to call). It means, transparently and exactly, the called-out ones. The called-out assembly. Those who have been summoned by name and have come out from where they were to gather where the summoner has called them.

This meaning has three layers of background that matter for what I am about to say, and each layer adds weight to the picture.

The first layer is the Septuagint usage. The Greek-speaking Jewish scholars who translated the Hebrew Scriptures into Greek in the centuries before Christ used ekklēsia to render the Hebrew word qahal (קָהָל), which means assembly or congregation — specifically the assembled congregation of Israel gathered before the Lord at appointed times. Ekklēsia in Septuagint usage is the formal designation for Israel assembled, the people of God called together to hear the Word, to receive the Law, to worship, to be addressed by the Lord through His prophets. When Christ tells Peter that He will build His ekklēsia, the word in Peter’s hearing carries the full weight of this Old Testament background. Christ is not introducing a new word for a new thing. He is announcing the new Israel assembled, the qahal of the New Covenant.

The second layer is the civic Greek usage, and this is where the connection to the law-and-jurisdiction question becomes load-bearing. In classical and Hellenistic Greek, ekklēsia was the technical term for the assembly of free citizens in a Greek city-state who gathered to deliberate, to vote, to judge, and to govern. It was a legal and political assembly. The Athenian ekklēsia was the sovereign body of free Athenian citizens. The ekklēsia of Ephesus that appears in Acts 19:39 is exactly this kind of body — a lawful assembly of free citizens with formal standing to decide matters of public concern in that polis. When the New Testament writers chose ekklēsia over other available Greek words for gathering or congregation (such as synagōgē), they were making a deliberate choice. They were saying: what Christ is building is an assembly of free citizens in His Kingdom, with lawful standing in His Court, gathering at His summons to govern under His authority.

This is not a metaphor borrowed at a distance. This is the precise civic-legal language of jurisdiction and standing.

The third layer is the Christological extension. When Christ says ”Upon this rock I will build my ekklēsia,” He is taking the Septuagint qahal meaning — the assembled people of God — and the civic Greek meaning — the assembly of free citizens with lawful standing — and fusing them in His own building project. The ekklēsia He is building is both the New Covenant people of God and the assembly of free citizens in His Kingdom with standing in His Court. It is the eschatological assembly that the principalities and powers — the very gates of hell in Christ’s metaphor — will not prevail against. It is the assembly Paul calls ”the body of Christ” (1 Corinthians 12:27) and ”the household of God” (Ephesians 2:19) and ”the bride of Christ” (Ephesians 5:23-32; Revelation 19:7-9). It is the seven ekklēsiae of Asia receiving their personalized Letters from the risen Christ in Revelation 2-3 — each addressed by Him, each warned and praised and corrected, each promised an overcomer’s reward.

The ekklēsia is not the church building on the corner of your street. It is not the denominational structure your grandparents joined. It is not the institutional body that claims your tithe and disciplines its members under historic canon law. It is all of those, sometimes, in part — to the degree that they are actually serving the assembly Christ is building. But the ekklēsia itself is older than any institution, larger than any denomination, and has standing in a Court no human ecclesiastical body governs. It is the called-out ones, assembled by Christ’s own summons, with lawful citizenship in His Kingdom.

And the office of those who are gathered in it — the office some of you have been quietly stepping into without having a name for it yet — is the office I have been holding in this body of work for some time now and naming openly for the first time in this dispatch. The office is Ecclesiast.

An Ecclesiast is one who belongs to the ekklēsia not by institutional registration but by Christ’s own summons. One who has heard her name called and has come out from where she was. One whose standing is in His Court, whose citizenship is in His Kingdom, whose primary jurisdiction is under His authority, and whose secondary standings under the lesser jurisdictions of nations and churches and corporations are all governed by that primary standing. An Ecclesiast is a free citizen of the Kingdom of Christ, gathered with her brothers and sisters at the call of the One who is Logos of all law and King of kings.

The BOW Glossary’s inaugural entry, named some time ago in this body of work, is Ecclesiast. The first reader I named under that designation was Wenda, who has been a dedicated reader and witness through this work and whose engagement helped this body of work understand what was actually being gathered around it. She is not the only Ecclesiast. She is the first who was named. There are more of you — many of you — and what I am writing here is in part for you, to name the office you have been growing into without yet having the word for it.

If you have been reading this body of work and finding yourself summoned, called out of the captured age, drawn to gather with other called-out ones around the witness of Christ in this hour — you are the Ecclesia I have been writing for. You are the aspirational Ecclesiasts. You are why the witness trumpet keeps sounding.

V. What This Means for the Saint Standing at the Crossroads

So now we can answer the question this dispatch opened with, completely.

Which law actually governs the saint? The law of the One whose called-out assembly she belongs to. The law of the Court whose citizenship she carries. The law of the King who at the cross blotted out the handwriting of ordinances, disarmed the principalities and powers, and accomplished the legal transaction that secured her standing in His Kingdom forever.

The lesser jurisdictions remain in operation in the present age. Civil law still has its proper domain. Natural law still operates in her conscience. Supernatural law still names the conflict she is engaged in whether she recognizes it or not. Canon law in the historic sense still governs the institutional bodies that have claimed her membership. The captured corporate apparatus AVR diagnoses still presumes jurisdiction over her body, her labor, her income, and her relations within the nations. None of these are abolished.

But all of them are under the higher Court she stands in. And in that higher Court, her standing is secured by the cross and her citizenship is sealed by the Spirit and her office is the office of Ecclesiast — a called-out one in the assembly Christ is building, against which the gates of hell shall not prevail.

The Babylon-captured age presses its claims against the saint at every level — civil, ecclesiastical, financial, technological, juridical. The Ecclesiast does not pretend these claims do not exist. She does not retreat into a false spirituality that ignores the legal realities of the captured age. She does not, on the other hand, surrender her primary standing to the captured court. She stands at the crossroads — the place where the lesser jurisdictions converge and the question of authority must be answered — and she names the One whose Court outranks them all.

The cross outranks the jurisdictional code. The Logos outranks the legislature. The King outranks the corporation. The called-out assembly outranks the captured court. Not by violence, not by rebellion, not by the weapons of the age — but by the verdict accomplished at Calvary, the indictment blotted out, the principalities disarmed, the Spirit poured out on every wo/man who accepts the Son as her Savior, the called-out ones gathered into the assembly that the gates of hell shall not prevail against.

This is your standing, beloved. This is your office. This is the Court you are in.

You are not your own. You are bought with a price. Your citizenship is in heaven, from whence also you look for the Saviour. You are an Ecclesiast in the assembly Christ is building, at the crossroads of an age that is passing.

The witness trumpet is still sounding. The called-out ones are gathering. The King is still on His ththrone. Maranatha.

Sources & Framework Notes

Primary jurisdictional witness (Tier B+): Anna Von Reitz, the body of work published at annavonreitz.com and associated venues, engaging the American jurisdictional question. Her treatment of Canon Law and Ecclesiastical Law uses these terms in ways that diverge from historic Christian usage; the divergence is named explicitly in the body of this dispatch.

Canonical L2 theological anchor (BOW-wide): Dr. Robert D. Luginbill, The Satanic Rebellion: Background to the Tribulation (ichthys.com). The historic Christian framework for canon law, ecclesiology, and the cross’s legal accomplishment is consistent with Luginbill’s broader systematic treatment.

Heiserian Divine Council framework: Michael S. Heiser’s work on Deuteronomy 32:8-9, the seventy nations and their angelic jurisdictions, and the supernatural-law domain is foundational to this body of work’s reading of the principalities and powers passages.

Greek ekklēsia exegesis: Standard New Testament lexica and the broader academic literature on Hellenistic Greek civic vocabulary support the three-layer reading offered here. The fusion of qahal-background and civic-assembly-background in Christ’s use of ekklēsia at Matthew 16:18 is widely recognized in serious New Testament scholarship.

The Ecclesiast designation: Inaugurated as the first entry in the BOW Glossary, named publicly in this dispatch for the first time. Wenda is named as the first reader to whom the designation was applied; she stands as the inaugural Ecclesiast and a dedicated witness through this body of work.

Theological framework: A Witness at the Crossroads (WAC) operates in the jurisdictional-and-eschatological lane of BOW. The Babylon-captured-America framing is held throughout; the Two-Track Beast System and the state-national vs. corporate-citizen distinctions are foundational to WAC’s broader architecture.

Falsifiability: The framework offered here weakens if Christ is not actually the Logos through whom all things were made; if Colossians 2:14-15 does not testify to a legal verdict accomplished at the cross; if ekklēsia in Hellenistic Greek did not carry the civic-assembly meaning Greek scholarship attests; or if the historic Christian usage of canon and ecclesiastical law is somehow fundamentally mistaken. None of these conditions is presently met, and the framework’s load-bearing claims are anchored in primary biblical and historical sources rather than in secondary interpretation.

Layer discipline:

- L4 (theological / philosophical): the Christological override; the ekklēsia exegesis; the Logos-as-source-of-all-law framework; the Ecclesiast designation.

- L3 (documentary / empirical): AVR’s jurisdictional research; the historic ecclesiastical-law tradition; the Greek lexicographical material; Heiserian Divine Council scholarship.

Posture: The witness documents the convergence; does not predict, does not set dates, does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan or sentimental one. The captured age is named; the higher Court is named; the saint’s standing is named; the assembly Christ is gathering is named. The reader is summoned to discern her own standing and her own office before the One whose Court outranks every other.

#BiblicalProphecy #Eschatology #ChristianPreparedness #SpiritualWarfare #TerminalGeneration #BibleStudy #EndTimes #Resilience #AmericaAt250 #WitnessAtTheCrossroads #Ecclesia #ChristTheKing #CanonLaw #BabylonCaptured

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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